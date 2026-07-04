Qatar vs Senegal - 25.11 - Prediction of the Match

The Maroon and the Lions of Teranga do not have a lengthy World Cup history, as was previously said. In particular, this is the first time Qatar has competed in the World Cup.

The Senegal national team, on the other hand, participated in the World Cup tournament twice prior to this one. In particular, their first World Cup competition was a resounding triumph. By beating France in the group round, the Lions of Teranga advanced to the quarterfinal. Furthermore, Senegal failed not to go past the group stage at the 2018 World Cup.

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The Senegal national team underwent two stages of qualification for the World Cup 2022. They had five victories, one tie, and no losses before they began their adventure on the group stage. Then, following a penalty shootout, they defeated Egypt in a challenging encounter.

The qualifications were not played in Qatar because they were the hosts. We should point out that Qatar performed admirably in both the Arab Cup and international friendlies as part of our analysis of the odds and match prediction for Qatar vs Senegal.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Qatar

Despite having plenty of time to prepare and take advantage of home advantage, Qatar struggled in their opening match against Ecuador.

We hardly ever saw the Qatari players pose a threat to a mediocre Ecuadorian team that controlled the whole 90 minutes. In fact, Valencia's team let off in the second half and squandered a chance to score more goals, something they could come to regret. Valencia scored twice upfront to become Ecuador's top scorer at the World Cup. Qatar is likely to leave the World Cup empty-handed and perhaps without scoring at all.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 50

Qatar were poor against Ecuador in the opening game of the tournament and could easily have lost by more than the 2-goals they eventually did..

Senegal

Senegal is unhappy not to have grabbed the lead in the first hour after playing so brilliantly against the Netherlands.

The Dutch eventually won the game after the Africans wore out, although it wasn't a particularly strong showing. On matchday 2, Senegal should dominate Qatar, even without Mane available upfront. Senegal had several nice chances against the Netherlands and will undoubtedly find it easier going against a weak Qatar team.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 18

Senegal gave a decent account of themselves against the Dutch despite slipping to a late defeat

Statistics on Qatar vs. Senegal Games

Teams have never played against each other in history.

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