Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 30.11 - Match Prediction

The final matchday of Group C will see all 4 teams battling it out to make it to the knockout round of 16. Saudi Arabia had a dream start with a win over mighty Argentina, perhaps what most would say is the biggest win in the country’s footballing history. Mexico was defensively disciplined on their opener against Poland but failed to find the net and bag 3 points as they ended their 90 minutes with a goalless nil-all draw.

Bet on World Cup

The second group stage game for both these teams did not go as planned since both teams suffered losses and failed to grab any points on the night. The odds for their clash would favour the talents that the Mexicans can possess but Mexico has not yet found the back of the net in this tournament.

Coming in with no goals scored in the tournament against an ambitious Saudi Arabia side will see this match most likely have points shared between the two sides.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction:2-2 draw.

Saudi Arabia

FIFA Ranking: 51

Lionel Messi’s side was stunned along with the rest of the world when Argentina’s 36 game unbeaten run was put to an end by Saudi Arabia. Celebrations like the country going on a National holiday and players being promised fancy wheels like the Rolce Royce were cut short by the loss against Poland. However, 3 points for Saudi would guarantee them a spot in the round of 16 which is something that has been out of their reach since 1994.

Mexico

FIFA Ranking: 13

Mexico finds itself placed at the bottom of Group C which means that they cannot afford to have anything less than their best side available to secure the much-needed win over Saudi. With no goal being scored by Mexico in the tournament yet, we could expect to see a few changes being made up front and in their attacking game plan by their Argentine manager - Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Statistics on Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

The last 5 head to head meetings between Saudi Arabia and Mexico have seen Mexico on the upper hand with 4 wins and 1 draw.

Both teams have lost their second group stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.