Senegal vs Netherlands - 21.11 - Predict for the Match

On Monday, November 21, Senegal and Netherlands will try to find out which of them is better suited to get out of group A, which is also represented by the national teams of Ecuador and Qatar (the host of the World Cup). This match will take place at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The general football community began to seriously look at the success of the Senegal national team not so long ago, only in 2002. It was then that the Lions of Teranga declared themselves at the tournament in Japan and South Korea, reaching the quarterfinals. Senegal's current generation of football is impressive, and despite the fact that the main star of the national team, Sadio Mane, is likely to miss the upcoming match due to health problems, other players, such as Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr, are able to surprise an opponent of any level.

The Dutch national team went to the current World Cup with hopes to rehabilitate themselves after 8 years of unstable performances. Coach Louis van Gaal did a good job of getting his team out of the qualifying group where Norway and Turkey were among the opponents. In addition, there are many big names in the team: Frankie de Jong and Memphis Depay from Barcelona, Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern and, of course, Virgil van Dijk, the main support of the Liverpool defensive line and, in fact, the Netherlands national team.

Bet on World Cup

The bookmakers give the Netherlands a better chance of winning the match. This is logical, given the ambitions of the national team at this World Cup. However, we would bet on goals, which, as it seems to us, will be few — total under 2.5. Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Senegal

Senegal have had a solid run of matches in all competitions, beating Eswatini and Mozambique on penalties and taking three points against Bolivia. Senegal also played 1:1 with Iran, but lost to Zambia 4:3.

Facts

Managed by the current coach Aliou Cisse, the team participates in the World Cup for the second time in a row.

At the last World Cup, the Senegal team did not qualify from the group, losing to Japan only in the seventh additional indicator (yellow and red cards).

The national team occupies the 18th place in the FIFA rankings.

Netherlands

In a series of five matches in all competitions, the Netherlands team showed itself well, defeating Wales (1:2 and 3:2), Poland (0:2) and Belgium (1:0). The only draw happened in the home match against Poland (2:2).

Facts

The Dutch national team reached the World Cup final three times (in 1974, 1978 and 2010).

The team is ranked eighth in the FIFA rankings.

The unbeaten streak of the Netherlands national team lasts for 15 matches.

Statistics on Senegal vs Netherlands Games

The teams will face each other for the first time.