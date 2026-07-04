Serbia vs Switzerland - 2.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

Serbia and Switzerland met each other at the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Switzerland got the better of Serbia with a 2-1 victory in the match and now they would love to have history repeat itself in their final game of Group G in this tournament.

Bet on World Cup

If Cameroon fails to cause an upset against Brazil, a draw for the Swiss national side will be good enough to sail through into the knockouts. Serbia will be well aware of the fact that this is a crucial clash for them to avoid elimination and will want to bring in their best efforts to secure a win against Switzerland.

This tie seems evenly matched on paper so a fiery occasion of highs and lows is expected during the clash. The talent of Switzerland would likely push to have a slight edge over Serbia like they have done before.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Serbia

Serbia’s head coach Dragan Stojkovic will anxiously hope that his key man in defense - Strahinja Pavlovic, can recover and be deemed fit to start off against Switzerland after he was pulled out due to injury during their 3-3 draw against Cameroon.

Stojkovic will also want his attacking talents like Tadic and Mitrovic to bring their A-game in this final group stage match.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 21

The Serbian national football team is also known as the Eagles. This nickname originates from the country’s national symbol which is a white double-headed eagle.

Switzerland

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri were the goal scorers of the country’s previous 2018 World Cup victory over Serbia, both players are present in the current national team and would likely be in the starting line up for this tie.

Their manager Murat Yakin would like to have his best line up since Switzerland does not face any major fitness issues amongst their players ahead of this clash.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 16

The farthest that Switzerland has made it in the World Cup are to the quarterfinals in 3 different editions in their history.

Statistics on Serbia vs Switzerland games

As mentioned above, both sides have met once with Switzerland picking up the win.