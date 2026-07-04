South Korea vs Ghana - 28.11 - Predict for the Match

On Monday, November 28, South Korea is going head to head with Ghana at Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan city, Qatar. The teams represent Group H together with Uruguay and Portugal.

Bet on World Cup

After the first group match with Uruguay, the South Korean team is in third place with 1 point. Recall that the game took place on November 24 and ended with a zero score, but South Korea showed itself well and could take points despite the high status of the opponent. In addition to Son, we recommend taking a closer look at the game of Kim Min-jae from Napoli and Hwang Hee Chan from Wolverhampton. Given that the South Koreans have yet to play against Portugal, the team is in dire need of points in the match against Ghana.

As for the Ghana national team, the team showed a good game in the match against Portugal, which took place on November 24 and ended with the victory of the nominal hosts with a score of 3:2. The Ghanaians could well equalize in the last seconds and definitely did not look like an underdog. In addition, the national team now has a very strong generation of players, including Thomas Partey from Arsenal, Jordan Ayew from Crystal Palace and Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. The team occupies the last place in the group at the moment, and therefore needs points no less than South Korea.

Our prediction is Ghana's victory. However, the team's defensive line is not the strongest, and therefore the South Koreans will probably score at least once. The second prediction is that both teams will score.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

South Korea

A series of five matches in all competitions turned out to be quite good for South Korea. In addition to the recent draw with Uruguay, the team won three times (4:1 against Egypt, 1:0 against Cameroon and 1:0 against Iceland), and also played 2:2 against Costa Rica.

Facts

The national team has taken part in every World Cup since 1986.

The team's current top scorer is Heung-min Son with 35 goals in 107 matches.

The best result of the national team at the World Championships is 4th place in 2022.

Ghana

For Ghana, the last five matches in all competitions turned into two wins (2:0 against Switzerland and 0:1 against Nicaragua) and three defeats (2:1 against Qatar, 3:0 against Brazil and 3:2 against Portugal in a recent match).

Facts

The team's top scorer among active players is Jordan Ayew, who scored 23 goals in 100 games.

It is the only African team to have made it through the group stage of the World Cup final twice in a row, in 2006 and 2010.

The best result of the national team in the world championships was the quarter-final in 2010.

Statistics on South Korea vs Ghana Games

The national teams played against each other twice in friendly matches. In 2011, South Korea won with a score of 2:1, and in 2014, the Ghana team defeated the opponent with a score of 0:4.