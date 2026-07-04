South Korea vs Portugal - 2.12.2022 - Predict For The Match

South Korea meets Portugal In the final round of Group H. Portugal will just need a point from this tie to finish at the top of the group having already qualified for the round of 16 with their back to back wins in the tournament.

Bet on World Cup

South Korea finds their qualification hopes lying in soup. They need Ghana to drop points and will also need to find the back of the net as much as they can with a possibility of South Korea, Ghana or Uruguay having a goal-difference battle after the final results.

Portugal will head into the tie with confidence after their impressive show to secure the first 2 wins. Their squad depth can also see them sail through with this tie even if key players get a rest. South Korea on the other hand have been struggling to score and they would need to win to have any chance of avoiding elimination from the tournament.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction South Korea 0-2 Portugal

South Korea

South Korea faces an absence of their manager Paulo Bento who also is a former Portuguese national player. Bento was sent off during their match against Ghana for protesting against the referee’s decision to blow the whistle.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 28

The only Asian team to have reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup

Portugal

Portugal’s captain and arguably one of the best talents in football, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one goal short of sharing the spot with Eusebio as the joint-top scorer in history for Portugal at the World Cup. Portugal is into the knockout rounds and can look to rest key players and give more minutes to talents like Rafael Leao, Paulinha and Dalot.

An injury concern for Portugal is their first-choice left-back Nuno Mendes suffering from an injury issue and was in tears while he limped off the field in the first half against Uruguay.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 5

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in football among the men’s national teams with 118 goals.

Statistics on South Korea vs Portugal games

The two sides have met just once with South Korea picking up the win over Portugal. However the Portuguese are most likely to strike out this edge that South Korea have over them by winning their upcoming tie.