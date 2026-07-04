Spain vs. Germany - 27.11 - Prediction of the Match

Germany merely needs to win their second game after losing their first game surprisingly by defeating Spain. The Spanish defeated a weak Costa Rican team 7-0, and they should expect a tougher 90 minutes against the four-time World Champions.

When Spain and Germany last faced off in the Nations League in 2020, Spain won 6-0. We expect Spain to win again on matchday 2 in Group E.

Bet on World Cup

When Spain and Germany last faced off in the Nations League in 2020, Spain won 6-0. We expect Spain to win again on matchday 2 in Group E. Spain dominated Costa Rica 7-0 in the opening match of the group stage while Germany lost to Japan despite taking the lead and appears to be struggling mightily without a known striker in the starting lineup.

We anticipate goals in this match, just as there were in the previous meeting between these two teams, in which Spain won 6-0. Three of Spain's last four games, as well as three of Germany's last five matches, have seen over 2.5 goals scored, further supporting our prediction.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Spain

The reason Spain defeated Costa Rica 7-0 was that they simply didn't let up. Although Costa Rica is often a difficult team to beat and has strong attacking players, none of that was evident in this game. The underdogs provided nothing offensively and appeared to panic each time the ball entered their penalty area, which allowed Spain to engage in a free-for-all.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 7

Germany

Gundogan's penalty gave Germany a 1-0 lead over Japan at halftime, but the underdogs had been having a difficult time during the first 45 minutes. As a result of Germany's failure to capitalize on its opportunities and its inability to stop Japan's pace, movement, and numbers on offense, another World Cup shock occurred.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 11

Statistics on Spain vs. Germany Games

Teams have played against each other twenty-five times in history. In nine of those matches, Germany won; in eight of them, Spain won, while eight of those matches ended in a draw.