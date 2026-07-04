Switzerland vs Cameroon - 24.11 - Predict for the Match

On Thursday, November 24, at Al-Wakrah Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, there will be a match between the representatives of Group G, Switzerland and Cameroon. In general, given that the other two teams in the quartet are Brazil and Serbia, we should expect a tense confrontation in each of the matches.

The Swiss national team is a strong and unpredictable opponent. Thanks to 5 wins and 3 draws, the national team managed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup from the first place in their group, leaving behind not someone there, but Italy. At the same time, in 8 matches, the Swiss scored 15 goals with only 2 conceded. As for the squad of the Swiss national team, it doesn’t lack well-known players: Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo, Yann Sommer, Denis Zakaria and a number of other players represent the top leagues in Europe.

Bet on World Cup

Among the African teams, it was Cameroon that participated in the main stages of the World Cup a record 7 times. Qualifying for the current World Cup was not without difficulty for the team, which took first place in the group stage only after a minimal victory over Côte d'Ivoire in the decisive round and with difficulty defeated the Algerian team in the qualifying play-offs. Note that the team has quite good players, starting with Andre Onana, the goalkeeper of Inter Milan, and ending with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich, who is showing himself well after Robert Lewandowski had transferred to Barcelona.

Strong rivals in the group represented by Brazil and Serbia will force both teams to fight for points, but the chances of Switzerland are objectively higher: the national team has been showing a stable game lately, unlike Cameroon. Our prediction is a narrow victory for Switzerland. You can also consider "Both Teams To Score — No".

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Switzerland

Switzerland's last five matches in all competitions have resulted in three wins (1-0 against Portugal, 1-2 against Spain and 2-1 against the Czech Republic) and two defeats (0-1 against Spain and 2-0 against Ghana).

Facts

The national team takes part in the World Cup for the fifth time in a row.

Last year, 4 out of 8 matches involving the Swiss national team ended with a score of 2:1.

In the FIFA rankings, the team occupies the 15th position.

Cameroon

Cameroon has played relatively poorly in the last five matches in all competitions: 1 away victory against Burundi was overshadowed by two defeats (0:2 in the game with Uzbekistan and 1:0 against the South Korea team). There were also two draws (both at home, both 1:1, against Jamaica and Panama).

Facts

The national team has 43rd place in the FIFA rankings.

In the last 8 matches with the participation of Cameroon, no more than 2 goals were scored in regular time.

The team took part in 2 of the last 3 World Cups (2010 and 2014).

Statistics on Switzerland vs Cameroon games

The teams have never played against each other.