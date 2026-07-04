Tunisia vs Australia - 26.11 - Prediction of the match

Australia lost 4-1 to France after gaining an early lead, while Tunisia may have defeated Denmark that day but a draw was a fair outcome. In their lone meeting with Australia, Tunisia won 2-0, and we anticipate history to repeat itself when the two teams square off in Qatar, but with more goals on display.

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Although both Tunisia and Denmark had numerous scoring opportunities and managed to keep a clean sheet in their opening match, the score may have been 2-2 if it weren't for some outstanding goalkeeping at both ends of the field. Three of Australia's previous six international games have had at least three goals scored, while two of Tunisia's last four games, including losses to Brazil 5-1 and Japan 3-0, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Tunisia

With the way they approached their opening game against Denmark, Tunisia will have been really happy. Although the game ended scorelessly, the North African team gave their more famous opponents a run for their money.

A draw was the proper outcome because either team could have easily won. The fact that Australia is the poorest team in the group and there is a good likelihood that Denmark will defeat them on matchday 3 means that, realistically, Tunisia have to earn all three points before they meet France in order to advance further in Qatar.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 30

Australia

What a World Cup debut for Australia, who defeated the World Champions to lead 1-0. After that setback, though, France regained control of the match and cruised to a 4-1 victory, though it very well could have been 5 or 6 at the final buzzer.

Although Australia should have greater possession of the ball against Tunisia and must have confidence that they can win, it was never going to be easy for the Australians to advance out of Group D given the draw and the reality that they currently lack star power.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 38

Statistics on Tunisia vs. Australia games

Teams have played against each other once in history. Australia emerged victorious in that game.

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