Tunisia vs France - 30.11.2022 - Match Prediction

The 2018 world champions, France, have already secured a spot in the round of 16 with a display of some dominating performances. Their opener against Australia saw them concede the first goal of the match but they weren’t shy of pulling their socks up and turning the match into a victory with a comeback of 4 goals.

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They would want to find that perfect lineup which would help them, rest players, as well as pick up the win against Tunisia to keep their impressive momentum going. Tunisia on the other hand will get a qualifying spot if things play out in their favour. The North Africans will have to pick up a win over France and pray that Australia and Denmark end their match with a draw. This will see Tunisia stand in second place in Group D.

France will look to sail through this one with the immense talent they have at their disposal to make the most of their opportunities when needed.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-3 France

Tunisia

This is a match where Tunisia have to win to see themselves go through to the next round. They will want to bring in their best lineup possible to make things work in their favour for the night. Former Sunderland striker Wahbi Khazri is yet to start and the manager Jalal Kadri will look to mix things up to bring in the old Premier League attacker.

France

Kylian Mbappe will want to continue writing his pages in the history books by adding to his impressive stats however coach Didier Deschamps would love to see his talisman sit back and rest during this clash. Deschamps would also love to capitalize on this opportunity to give most of his regular starting lineup some rest and try out players that are yet to be featured for France in this tournament.

Statistics on Tunisia v France

Their previous 5 meetings see France on a slight edge over Tunisia with 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.