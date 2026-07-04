Uruguay vs South Korea - 24.11 - Prediction for the Match

World Cup aristocracy On Thursday, Uruguay will face South Korea in Group H in an unfamiliar setting.

It has been 52 years since they last won a knockout game without the legendary Oscar Tabarez as their coach, but this team is seeking to make its own history.

While there are still some remnants of the team that placed fourth in 2010, this group is extremely talented and, as always, is being predicted to finish last.

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Heung-min Son's injury, on the other hand, gave South Korea a major scare and threatened to derail their World Cup campaign. Even though their entire team is talented, it is obvious that the Tottenham star is crucial to their chances.

Below you can find some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Uruguay

After placing third in the standings, Uruguay was able to enjoy a reasonably successful qualification campaign. The team did succeed in advancing past the group stages with relative ease in the previous three editions, making Diego Alonso's men the third favourite South American team to win the tournament.

With players like Luis Suarez, this Uruguayan team has a wealth of experience, but it is still being determined whether they will be able to complete the entire tournament without faltering.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 14

Uruguay's only injury concern is Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, who has been out since late September

South Korea

Despite coming in second place to Iran in the qualifiers, South Korea was still able to advance directly to the World Cup. This South Korean team has a tonne of experience, and they will probably rely largely on the brilliant play of Spurs striker Son Heung-min, who is still having an excellent season in the Premier League.

South Korea has not had much joy since briefly making it past the group stages in the 2010 World Cup because they have failed to go past the group stages of three of the last four tournaments.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 28 A possible absentee is left-back Kim Jin-Su, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered at the beginning of November.

Statistics on Uruguay vs South Korea Games

Teams have played against each other eight times in history. In six of those matches, Uruguay emerged victorious; while one ended in a draw and South Korea won one.

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