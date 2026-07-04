USA vs Wales - 21.11 - Predict for the Match

On Monday, November 21, the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar Rayyan will host the group stage match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between the US and Wales teams.

Despite the presence of worthy rivals in the face of the formidable England team and the ambitious Iran, the US and Wales teams are quite ready to compete for a qualification from the group, and a face-to-face meeting will be the best opportunity to find out who deserves it more.

Both teams approach the match in a state of instability. Thus, the USA, known for such players as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKenney and Serginho Dest, will face European rivals for the first time this year, having behind it several slightly unexpected defeats — from Japan and Costa Rica, both times 0:2. Meanwhile, the Wales team, led by captain Gareth Bale (who, by the way, now plays for the American club Los Angeles), suffered a series of defeats in recent matches after entering the group stage of the tournament due to a minimal victory over the Ukrainian team.

The game will be unpredictable, as the teams are of almost equal level and both show the unstable results. Most experts give a small advantage to the American team, so we offer a bet on its victory or, to be sure, 1x.

Bet on World Cup

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

USA

The US team's recent series of games can be called middling: the team defeated Grenada 5-0, but lost away to Japan, and also drew three times — against Uruguay, El Salvador and Saudi Arabia.

Facts

USA ranks 16th in FIFA rankings

Team USA has won 2 of the last 3 CONCACAF Cups

The team's top scorer, Jesús Ferreira, has 7 goals in 15 matches for the national team.

Wales

The last five games in all tournaments have not brought Wales a single victory. A home draw with the Belgian national team (1:1) slightly brightened up four defeats from the Netherlands (1:2, 3:2), Poland (0:1) and, again, Belgium (2:1).

Facts

Wales occupies 19th place in FIFA rankings.

Best World Championship result: Quarter-final (1958).

Wales have qualified for the finals of the World Cup for only the second time in their history.

Statistics on USA vs Wales Games

Teams have played against each other only twice in history. In 2003, the United States won 2-0 in a friendly match, and in 2020, the game between the two teams ended in a goalless draw.