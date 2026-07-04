Wales vs. Iran - 25.11 - Prediction of the Match

While a sizable portion of the Iranian team is based at home, a majority of the Welsh team plays in the Premier League or at least has done for most of their careers. In their initial match, Iran was destroyed 6-2 by England. Despite a bad first forty-five minutes against the USA, Wales improved to win a point and should have more than enough to defeat Iran.

Bet on World Cup

Ramsey and Bale provide Wales that added skill and experience in the midfield and upfront, while Moore is showcasing his ability as a capable striker at the international level by posing a threat to some of Europe's best teams in recent months.

Below are some football predictions and team facts that will be useful for World Cup predictions.

Wales

Wales will think they have enough experience from recent years' major international competitions to at least finish ahead of the USA and Iran in Group B, and they might even think they can defeat England on occasion. Ramsey and Bale, two players with a ton of talent and experience but who are towards the end of their careers and appear to sustain injuries more frequently, may make or break Wales' chances of winning the World Cup. Wales will have a chance to qualify if these two Welsh soccer players can remain healthy during the World Cup.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 19

Iran

Unsurprisingly, Iran has only won twice in 15 previous World Cup games and has never advanced past the group stage. Iran's current roster has several talented athletes, such as Ghoddos of Brentford, Jahanbakhsh of Feyenoord, and Taremi of Porto, but they lack Wales' star power, which might make the difference between the two sides in Qatar in 2022. Iran has previously struggled at World Cups because they haven't had many opportunities to play against elite international teams outside of a few friendlies. This is despite the fact that their players have scored a ton of goals for their nation.

Facts

FIFA Ranking: 20

Statistics on Denmark vs Tunisia Games

Teams have played against each other only once in history. In that match, Wales emerged victorious.

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