Melbet Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS
Melbet
App:
Melbet
Melbet is one of the most popular bookmakers in India for 2026. It provides online sports betting, gambling entertainment, live streaming and other features. Large casino welcome bonuses attract gamblers to the platform and put the bookie higher on top. Learn all about lucrative wagering in our Melbet casino review.
Welcome bonus
450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS
Promocode:
SCAFE30
- Review
- App
- Registration
- Promo Code
- Bonuses
- Deposit
- Cricket Betting
- IPL Betting
- Football Betting
- Horse Racing
- Kabaddi
How to Start Playing at the Melbet Online Casino?
Only registered users can play on the Melbet. Setting up a personal account is really simple and fast, so even beginners can do it in a couple of minutes. Follow our step-by-step guide to registering a Melbet account:
Register
Register an account on Melbet using the website version or the Melbet mobile app.Go to Website
Enter the Promo Code
Use the promo code “SCAFE30” to increase your bonus amount by 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS.
Verify the Identity
Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long.
Make the First Deposit
Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 480 INR to claim the welcome bonus and confirm the deposit.Make Deposit
After you set up an account you’ll be an official customer of Melbet. Now you get access to all the services on the platform, such as cricket betting, online and live casino games, tv games, and more!
Melbet Casino Bonus 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS for New Players
The Melbet sign-up bonus is truly amazing because it's bigger than welcome bonuses from many other bookmakers. The offer is guaranteed for all the new customers of Melbet. The bonus applies to the Melbet slot machines only. Take a look at the basic information about the bonus:
- The minimum deposit is 480 INR;
- The maximum bonus amount is 212,000 INR;
- Only brand-new customers are eligible for a casino sign up bonus;
- The welcome offer is eligible to use up to 7 days after claiming.
How to Win Back the Bonus?
Every newly registered customer of Melbet gets a joining casino bonus of 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS. You don't have to install a Melbet casino app download in order to claim it. Fulfill all the wagering requirements to qualify for bonus withdrawal:
- The bonus has to be used within 7 days after registration;
- You can't have previously registered Melbet accounts;
- The offer applies to the first 3 deposits of at least 480 INR;
- All deposit bonuses must be wagered 40 times;
- The user has to be over 18 years of age;
- Melbet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;
- You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Melbet method if your wager was successful;
- Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Melbet free bonus;
- The user agrees to all the terms and conditions of Melbet by accepting the bonus.
To Join Use an Exclusive "SCAFE30" Promo Code for Melbet Casino
Melbet promo code is very easy to claim. If you are of legal age and don't have previous accounts on Melbet, you will be glad to know you can use a special offer that will give you an increase of your welcome bonus by 450% up to 212,000 INR + 250 FS. Follow a few steps to activate a bonus code in no time:
- Open the official Melbet website from any browser on your smartphone or PC;
- Depending on the registration method you choose, enter your email or phone number;
- Put a valid Melbet code "SCAFE30" in the blank field and finalize your registration;
- Go to the section with deposits and replenish the balance for the minimum amount, corresponding to the conditions of the promotion.
Success! The promo code will be applied and you will get more out of your Melbet welcome bonus for even bigger winnings.
Download Melbet Casino Apk and App
Melbet casino apk and Melbet app casino download are both very quick and straightforward. Remember that it's not required to get a Melbet casino apk download to claim Melbet bonuses, however, you might do it in the app too. You can complete the installation process by following our step-by-step instructions:
- Go to the official Melbet site through our link and choose the app for iOS. You’ll be redirected to the official App Store on your iPhone or iPad;
- To start the installation process, you need to allow the installation on your device;
- Don’t forget to double-click the Power Button and enter your screen lock or use the face recognition system to confirm that you want the app;
- If you’re a new user of Melbet, set up an account by clicking on the “Sign up” button and providing the required personal information;
- Congratulations! You can log in and start playing.Now you can log in to the system and start playing the best casino games on Melbet!
Live Casino
The live casino section of Melbet offers a wide range of games, including roulette, poker, blackjack, jackpots, baccarat, and more. The best advantage of a live casino is that it offers the most authentic experience by playing games with a live dealer. Take a look at some games that await you in live casino section:
- Live Poker;
- Live Baccarat;
- Live Blackjack;
- Live Roulette;
- Andar Baahar;
- Mega Wheels.
Jackpot
Gamers are continuously looking for games where they can win the most money. You can do it with jackpot games getting a chance to win up to 70,000 INR. Melbet offers several varieties of this rewarding entertainment:
- Wolf Gold;
- Mustang Gold;
- Sun of Egypt;
- Fruit Bananza;
- Dragon Chase;
- Mega Joker.
Other Casino Bonuses
Besides the Melbet welcome bonuses, the bookmaker also provides a variety of other beneficial offers for its customers. That includes personal deals and temporary promotions. Take a look at some other bonuses on Melbet.
Melbet Free Spins
Melbet was generous enough to provide players with additional free spins along with the welcome casino offer. New registered users get 250 FS eligible to use on slot machines on Melbet. This is far more than other bookmakers usually provide.
Cashback at the Melbet Casino
All loyal clients are eligible for an exclusive cash back reward from Melbet. The amount is determined by the VIP program level you are in. Continue to play games in the casino area to advance in this club and increase your level.
Fast Games Day
Get a 100% bonus of up to 10,863 INR when you deposit at least 109 INR on Wednesday, pick a game from the "Fast Games" category, and get five free spins on the Lucky Wheel. The promotion is only valid for the first 24 hours, and 30x wagering requirements apply to withdrawals.
Popular Melbet Casino Games
Melbet is highly oriented on online casino entertainment. You can find more than 5,000 different games there. We've compiled the most popular ones below:
Slots
Melbet casino app is very popular because it provides hundreds of slot machines from trusted providers to choose from. The game is very simple which attracts so many players. The odds are great and the games are so fun. Here are some examples of Melbet slots:
- Big Wild Buffalo;
- Hot Fruits On Fire;
- Take Olympus;
- Book Of Helios;
- 777 Vegas Showtime;
- Leprechaun Riches;
- Wild Lucky Clover;
- Fruits 6 Deluxe.
Poker
Melbet also offers a traditional game that millions of people enjoy. On the site, there are several distinct versions of a popular game:
- Casino Stud Poker;
- Trey Poker;
- Royal Poker;
- Triple Card Poker;
- In Between Poker.
Baccarat
Baccarat is also a very popular game in India. This basic table game is available in several variations, including:
- Speed Baccarat;
- Baccarat Live 2;
- Speed Fortune Baccarat;
- Baccarat C01;
- Speed Baccarat E12;
- Baccarat 2;
- Baccarat 4;
- Baccarat 1.
Blackjack
Blackjack is a classic favorite among online casino players, and Melbet India does their best to accommodate everyone's preferences. A simple search for Blackjack in the search box reveals the different game versions. Take a look at some variations of Blackjack on Melbet:
- Blackjack Vip;
- Lightning Blackjack;
- Ultimate Blackjack;
- Blackjack 6;
- Burgas Blackjack;
- Blackjack 7.
Roulette
It is not necessary to visit a real casino to play roulette. Your game will be as real as possible with high-quality visuals. Furthermore, Melbet offers roulette with and without zeros, as well as games that allow black and red bets.
We have compiled several different roulette versions:
- Suomalainen Roulette;
- French Roulette;
- European Auto Roulette;
- Gold Bar Roulette;
- Auto Roulette;
- Golden Roulette;
- Live Roulette;
- American Roulette;
- Roulette 1.
TOTO
A TOTO bet slip, available only at Melbet, enables you to select 12 events and make a free prediction on the result. For one event, one outcome is presented. You have the potential to win up to 7,000 additional points by using this offer each day.
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Melbet offers a wide range of popular and safe casino payment methods for Indian customers, including fast payments. Melbet deposit is very comfortable and instant. Take a look at all deposit/withdrawal options on the platform:
- PhonePe;
- UPI;
- PayTM;
- Gpay;
- Bank Transfer;
- Neteller;
- GooglePay;
- MoneyGo;
- Binance Pay;
- AstroPay;
- AirTM;
- Amazon Pay;
- Cryptocurrency, etc.
Min deposit is only 47 INR. Usually, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.
The minimum withdrawal amount is 300 INR. The withdrawal time depends on the provider you choose, banking options are usually instant, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money.
SportsCafe Verdict
After a thorough analysis of Melbet, we came to a conclusion to give it a high rating along with a Sportscafe special seal of approval which means that Melbet is a safe, secure and legal casino platform in India. The bonuses on the platform are bigger than those from other bookmakers and up to 212,000 INR. As a final say, Meltbet casino will be highly appreciated by all gambling fans because there are many different games from trusted providers.
The Melbet casino site gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.
FAQ
From our experience, these are the most popular questions about Melbet casino. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you might be looking for. You can also always reach 24/7 Melbet customer service to get professional personal assistance.
Is Melbet Casino Legal in India?
Yes, Melbet is a legal company in India which does not violate any Indian laws. All the services are thoroughly reviewed by the Curacao gaming commission. Customers shouldn't worry about the bookmaker`s legitimacy.
Is Melbet Casino Safe in India?
Melbet cares about the safety of its customers. All personal data is encrypted and secured by highly advanced security systems. Moreover, the bookmaker operates only with the most trusted casino game providers on the market.
How to Download Melbet Casino App?
Obtain the Melbet apk for Android, or get the Melbet download for iOS from the official Melbet website. Allow your smartphone installations from unknown resources, confirm the installation, set up an account, and start playing on Melbet.
Is Melbet Casino Reliable for Playing?
Melbet is a respectable company that operates strictly under the Curacao license #8048/JAZ which means betting on the platform is safe. The terms and conditions of Melbet ensure fair betting, so the winnings are real.
Comments
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1 Comments
c2ivyijy0
The offer is designed to give you a big boost and plenty of chances to explore popular slots and table games. How to claim: -Sign up for a Melbet account -Make your first deposit -Enter the promo code (if required) -Get your bonus and free spins instantly The bonus comes with clear wagering requirements, so you know exactly what to do to unlock your winnings. With fast deposits, a huge game selection, and exciting promotions, Melbet Casino makes starting your gaming experience both easy and rewarding.
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