PureWin Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

PureWin App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Download APP PureWin PureWin is a betting platform in India and is on the list of the best online bookmakers in 2026. It offers a lot of features that make sports betting and casino gambling quite convenient and more accessible to Indian bettors, such as its mobile app for iOS and Android, the welcome bonus of 100% up to 10,000 Rs. for sports and 100% up to 30,000 for casino, over 2,000 sports events, and much more. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 10,000 Promocode: No Promo Join PureWin

PureWin App Short Overview of General Points

Both iOS and Android smartphones may use the PureWin app. With only a few clicks, any time, from any place, and with the same functionality as the desktop or internet versions, the betting platform PureWin may be accessible. A free download is also available. Some of the most essential information about the app is shown in the table below.

The current version of the application 1.0 APK filesize 5 Mb Installed client size 35 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ2015-004 Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 Rs. for sports; 100% up to 30,000 Rs. for casino Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Net Banking, PayTm, UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe

The PureWin app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best kabaddi live betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of the PureWin App

The characteristic design of PureWin combines shades of blue and white. Both the website and the mobile app have a pleasing look. Check out the screenshots we've attached if you want to see what it looks like.

Advantages and Disadvantages5

PureWin has a number of benefits and drawbacks as a result of the features it offers. Take a peek at the chart below if you're curious to learn more about the pros and cons.

Advantages Disadvantages 100% up to 10,000 and 30,000 Rs. bonuses Not a big variety of casino games to pick from Hindi language support Trusted by many players from India Over 2,000 sports events available daily Accepts and promotes the use of crypto

The PureWin App Functionality and Design

The PureWin mobile app offers identical functions and features as the desktop or mobile website. This means that none of the functions will be affected. The following is a list of some of the activities you can do with the mobile app, for instance:

Automatically log into your account;

Access PureWin from anywhere and at any time;

Redeem the same bonuses and promotions;

Play the same casino games;

Place bets on the same sports events;

Deposit money into your account;

Withdraw funds from your account;

And many other functionalities.

PureWin APK Download for Android

Follow the detailed instructions below to get the PureWin Android app:

1 Download PureWin App Go to the official PureWin website and download the official Android mobile app using our link. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App If you want to download files from unknown sources, examine if the option is enabled in the settings of your Android phone. You may then do so to download the apk. 3 Complete the Download Process Choose the mobile applications category, then click the proper download link to access the PureWin apk. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation You may install the apk by clicking on it in the notification window or by looking for it in your device's storage once it has been downloaded. The installation procedure must then be completed before you can move on.

PureWin App for Android

The Android version of the PureWin mobile app functions precisely the same way as it does on a PC or other device. You may continue to deposit funds into your account, withdraw funds, wager on your favorite sporting events, play the same casino games, and so on. PureWin is a very practical alternative as well because it is accessible around the clock from wherever.

System Requirements

Your Android device must fulfill the minimum system requirements in order to utilize the mobile app. They are shown in the table below.

Android version Android 8.0 or above RAM 1 Gb Memory space 35 Mb Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Any Android device, even an older one, can utilize the mobile app as long as it satisfies the necessary system requirements. Android smartphones, which are listed below, were used to test the PureWin app. You may observe how well the application functions, in general, using these devices.

OnePlus 9 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra;

iQOO 7;

OnePlus Nord 2;

Mi 11X;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;

Poco F3 GT;

Moto Edge 20 Fusion;

Realme Narzo 30A;

Redmi 9A and etc.

Download PureWin App for iOS

To download the PureWin iOS app, follow the instructions below:

1 Go to the Official Website Use our link to access the PureWin official website on your mobile device, where you may download the iOS version of the app. Go to website 2 Proceed to Registration By selecting the "sign up" option and entering all the required data, you may create a new account. This step can alternatively be finished using the downloaded app. 3 Download the App Go to the mobile applications area of the website to find the download for the iOS version of the PureWin app, and then follow the instructions there. Download the app

PureWin App for iOS

The iOS version of the PureWin mobile app offers the same features as the desktop or other platform versions. You may keep adding money to your account, taking money out, betting on your preferred sporting events, playing the same casino games, and so on. PureWin is also a highly practical choice because it is available anytime and from anywhere.

System Requirements

To use the mobile app, your iOS device must comply with the minimum system requirements. The table below displays them.

iOS version iOS 8.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Memory space 35 Mb Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Any iOS device, including older models with less up-to-date technology, should work with the mobile iOS software as long as it satisfies the minimum system requirements. You may check out the PureWin app's performance on the iOS devices listed below to see for yourself how well it works with them.

iPhone 5;

iPhone 6;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 13;

iPhone Pro Max;

iPhone Pro;

iPhone SE;

iPhone XS;

iPad Pro;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air and many others.

How to Install PureWin App?

The steps below will walk you through installing the PureWin app on Android and iOS, but bear in mind that they presuppose you've already downloaded the app:

Android installation. Click on the downloaded apk file to begin the installation process. Once the button has been pressed, wait until the installation is complete. then simply launch the app. iOS installation. After downloading and installing it from the Apple App Store, launch the PureWin app.

You've now successfully installed the PureWin app on your device!

How to Register in PureWin App?

Follow the detailed instructions below to successfully establish a new user account at PureWin:

Start the app. On the home screen of the app that is already downloaded on your smartphone, just click the PureWin icon. Select the registration button. Both a sign-in and a sign-up button should be present; use the latter to create an account. Complete all of the fields. There must be a username and password selected. After choosing your currency, enter your referral code if you have one. Afterwards, select "Next". Complete the registration process. It is necessary to provide complete details for name, address, and email. Following that, click "Confirm".

Congratulations, you've completed the PureWin registration process successfully!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

PureWin offers its Indian users a welcome bonus of 100% up to 10,000 Rs. for sports betting, and a 100% up to 30,000 Rs. bonus for casino. If you would like to learn more about them in more detail, have a look down below!

Sports Bonus

With a Sports Free Bet of up to 10,000 Rs. and an extra Rs. 1,000 Live Casino Voucher, PureWin will double your initial deposit. Place qualifying bets up to the value of your Sports Free Bet (limited to Rs. 10,000) and let them settle in order to unlock your Free Bet. The most important points with the bonus rules are:

Your real money wagers that qualify must have odds of at least 1.80;

The Sports Free Bet may only be utilized at minimum odds of 1.5;

Only single bets are eligible for sports-free bets, but they will soon be offered in combinations;

Sports Free Bets cannot be split among many bet slips - they must be utilized on only one;

The Sports Free Bet will be accessible for 7 days once you unlock it.

Casino Bonus

PureWin will match your initial deposit up to a maximum of 30,000 Rs. with a bonus equivalent to 100% of the deposit. A 1,500 Rs. Live Casino ticket and a 500 Rs. A Sports Free Bet voucher will also be sent to you. The bonus rules are as follows:

The signup bonus has a wagering requirement of 35 times the bonus amount;

The Live Casino Free Bet's winnings have a 35-time wagering requirement;

One Rs. 500 Sports Free Bet will be given to you the day after your deposit is made;

The Sports Free Bet has a 1.5 minimum odds requirement;

The Sports Free Bet can be utilized at a maximum of 100 odds (only available on single bets).

How to Get a Bonus in PureWin App?

Simply follow the step-by-step guide down below if you desire one of the bonuses stated above:

Turn on the bonus. To be eligible for the bonus, use the PureWin app and choose the bonus activation icon. Fulfil the requirements. Check the terms and conditions of the offer to see if there are any wagering requirements before you can make any withdrawals. Redeem your bonus. The bonus should then be automatically applied after that.

You've used the PureWin app to successfully redeem a bonus!

Payment Methods

PureWin accepts a lot of deposit and withdrawal methods that are commonly used in India. The minimum deposit amount is 1,000 Rs., and the minimum withdrawal amount is 2,000 Rs. Here are the most widely used payment systems at PureWin:

How to Update PureWin App to the Latest Version?

The PureWin app may easily be updated to the most recent version. The two alternatives to finish the process are to reinstall the application or to update it.

To update an app that has already been downloaded, follow these steps:

Launch the app. To launch the PureWin betting site, click its symbol on the screen of your device. Update the app. You will be prompted to upgrade each time a new version becomes available. click the update button, then wait for it to complete. Restart the app. The program ought to automatically close and reopen. Run it again if it hasn't already been updated.

The update for your PureWin mobile app is finished!

The PureWin mobile app may also be updated by re-downloading it. This method is typically recommended when the installation has been damaged or corrupted in any manner. Here's how to go about it:

Remove the PureWin app. Choose the applications tab in your smartphone's settings. Remove the PureWin program from your computer. advance to the following level. Download the app. Use your browser to navigate to the PureWin website and download the app there, just as previously. This time, the update ought to be set up and accessible. Install the app. Locate the installation file, click it, and move on to the following action. Complete the installation. To start the installation process, simply click the button, and then execute it after it is done.

The updated PureWin application is now entirely installed!

Login

Use the PureWin mobile app to log into your account by following these steps:

Start the app. To launch the PureWin mobile app, click on its icon on your home screen. Log in. To access your account, just click the login button, log in using your credentials, or create a new account. You entered your account correctly! You may also configure the program so that it quickly logs you into your account, which will save you time.

PureWin App Video Review

You can see a little video we created right here below that illustrates how to download the PureWin app for both Android and iOS if you'd like to have a look.

Sports Betting

Every day, PureWin has over 2,000 sports events that you can place your bets on, including many of your favorite sports events in India such as the IPL. You may wager on a number of sports, including cricket, kabaddi, and football, using several bet kinds. Check out the list of the most popular sports below if you're interested!

Cricket App

The game that Indian PureWin users enjoy playing the most is cricket. We provide a variety of contests for customers who like wagering on cricket, including the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are presently being offered:

Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others.

Kabaddi App

The popular sport of Kabaddi is one that can be bet on utilizing a variety of different wager kinds on PureWin. You may wager on the following sporting events at PureWin if you enjoy doing so:

Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events.

Football App

The most popular sport in the world to bet on is football, and PureWin has a ton of daily tournaments devoted to the game. Here are a few of the most well-liked football tournaments on PureWin:

European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Esports Betting at the App

Players on PureWin have access to a variety of esports betting alternatives. Esports are professional video game events, and PureWin offers to bet on these games since they are so popular. You might wager, as an example, on the following:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

If you correctly predict the outcomes of virtual sports, you could quickly become wealthy. The advantage of using this specific segment is that you can learn whether you won or lost your stake in only a few minutes because the games are virtual and usually move swiftly. PureWin allows a variety of options for virtual sports betting, including the following:

Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Fantasy Sports at the App

Fantasy sports allow you to build your own fictional squad for a variety of sports, including football, with the aid of the players you pick for the team you wish to assemble. In our sports fantasy leagues, you may compete against other players to see how well you manage. The advantage of this section is obvious: you get to direct the action while rooting for your fantasy team to triumph. A few of the sports betting choices offered by PureWin include the following:

Fantasy Cricket;

Fantasy Football;

Fantasy Basketball and others.

How to Bet on Using PureWin App?

The steps listed below will show you how to correctly place a sports bet at PureWin if you are already signed in:

Make a deposit. Select a deposit method and enter all necessary transaction details in your account's deposit section. The money should then start to show in your account very immediately. Choose an available sports event. Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Simply choose one from the options offered. Place a bet. After choosing the wager's terms and conditions, enter the wager amount you're willing to make. After that, select "Place bet".

Great, you have successfully placed a bet at PureWin!

Available Type of Bets at the App

PureWin offers a variety of bet types to assist you to increase your wins while betting on various sporting events. For instance, the most well-liked ones are included in the list below.

Single bets. A gamble with a single result is called a single bet. The return on a single wager is calculated by multiplying the investment by the selection's odds.

Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a gamble that consists of several choices on unrelated events. By dividing the bet by the appropriate odds for each pick, you may calculate the return on an accumulator. If even one leg fails, the entire investment is lost.

System bets. A system bet is a wager made up of several accumulators on a set number of outcomes, each of which is staked in the same amount. A system can have a maximum of 20 outcomes and up to 184756 accumulators.

Betting Options at the App

To maximize your casino and sports betting overall experience, you may use a range of services and information that PureWin provides. In addition to pre-match and live betting options, there are several casino games available when it comes to sports betting. Here are some characteristics of PureWin:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting; Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

You may watch live-streaming sports events on the PureWin desktop website or the PureWin mobile app for Android and iOS devices. You may watch and wager on significant Indian sporting events, like the Indian Premier League, at the same time.

Push Notifications

The practical feature of the PureWin Android and the iOS app displays the outcome of your stake, along with any impending bonuses and promotions. If you don't like it or if you just want particular notifications to show, you may change it in the app's settings.

Online Casino Games

Among the games offered at PureWin's online casino are slots, table games, live gaming, and roulette. Many popular and well-liked software developers among Indian gamers power a variety of games. You won't get bored playing casino games because PureWin offers a variety of them.

Live Casino

There are many different games available at the live casino on PureWin. Because they can, Indian players commonly choose games on PureWin that feature Hindi-speaking dealers. These games will be played with a live dealer in order to deliver a satisfying casino experience.

Cash-Out

Once you've acquired the required withdrawal amount for your specified payment method, you can withdraw your winnings. PureWin enables a large number of well-liked deposit and withdrawal methods in India.

Live Cricket Betting

You may place wagers during a cricket match if you select the live-streaming sports option. At the live sportsbook area, you can watch and wager on some of the most popular cricket competitions like the Indian Premier League.

Esports Betting

The PureWin esports category offers a wide range of games that you can wager on utilizing a number of various gambling options. You can watch live esports competitions on PureWin as well as browse through all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

PureWin makes it simple and quick to participate in virtual sports betting games like horse racing. Making a wager and learning the outcome of the game are both made simple by virtual cricket betting. You can rapidly determine the outcome of a match in virtual cricket.

Pre-Match Betting

The phrase "pre-match betting" refers to placing bets before a game even starts. Simply choose the result you think will happen and deposit your wager. You may combine a lot of pre-match bets on PureWin for a bigger payout because there are so many different sorts of bets accessible there.

Lucrative Offers

PureWin provides its Indian customers with a 100% up to 10,000 Rs. welcome bonus for sports betting and a 100% up to 30,000 Rs. bonus for casino players. To see how to withdraw the bonus money, you need to check out the Terms and Conditions with its appropriate wagering requirements.

Multi-Betting

With PureWin, you may make a single wager on many events known as a multi-bet by using various bet types. Each estimate must be precise though in order to be compensated. The riskier the wager is, the more your potential winnings may be.

Live Match Statistics

It is simple to receive information about recent sports events as well as information about past sports events. By precisely predicting the result of the game with the aid of this tool, you boost your chances of putting in a successful wager.

PureWin Casino App

You will actually feel overwhelmed by the options since PureWin offers its clients a huge variety of casino games. Jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots are just a few of the many distinct game categories. Well-known software providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and many others power all of the games.

Entertainment at the Casino App

What is the most well-liked of the numerous casino games available on PureWin? See which games on the sports betting and casino platforms Indian gamblers choose to play by looking at the list below.

Teen Patti;

Pure Blackjack;

Crazy Time;

Fortune 6 Baccarat;

Crazy Coin Flip;

Super Sic Bo;

Hindi Speed Baccarat and many others.

PureWin Mobile Version (Website version)

If you choose to utilize the PureWin mobile website rather than the app or the PC version, you won't miss out on any bonuses or advantages. For those who would rather not download the PureWin mobile app for iOS or Android, it is a fantastic option. You can reach where you're going easily since the user experience is designed to work well on mobile devices.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Although they have somewhat similar aesthetic appearances, the PureWin mobile apps for Android and iOS and the mobile website have a few variations, as you can see in the chart below.

PureWin app PureWin mobile website Has notifications for wins and losses No need to download the app Runs smoothly May lag on older devices Automatically logs you into your account No updates required

Download PureWin for PC

You may use the PC desktop version of PureWin by visiting the official website. All of the features and functionalities of older versions are there, and it works rather well. Its outstanding usability ensures that you won't have any difficulties using it. In the top-right corner of the screen, you can choose Hindi as your preferred language for the website.

Features of PureWin App

The PureWin mobile app for iOS and Android offers a ton of features and capabilities because these features are included on both the desktop and mobile versions of the website. However, the following are some of their descriptions:

1. Push Notifications

A panel that displays the result of your wager together with any impending bonuses and promotions is a helpful feature of the PureWin app for Android and iOS. If you don't like it or if you just want particular notifications to show, you may change it in the app's settings.

2. Fantasy Sports Betting

At PureWin, you may build your own team with the players you like and compete against another team utilizing the fantasy sports options. This feature can be accessed using the PureWin mobile app, which is really nice.

3. Match Statistics of Events

Information about both recent and past sports events is available with ease. By precisely predicting the result of the game with the aid of this tool, you boost your chances of putting in a successful wager. Therefore, if you would like to maximize your winnings, it is best to study up on the teams.

How to Use a PureWin App?

You must make sure of the following in order to utilize and benefit from the PureWin app for Android and iOS:

You are 18 years old or above;

You have internet access;

You must have an account at PureWin;

You have downloaded the mobile app on your mobile device;

Your account must be verified with your personal information and so on.

Security of the App

The following are a few justifications as to why Indian players see PureWin be reliable and secure online sports betting and casino gaming platform:

Your information is secure. Your data is safe and secure thanks to 128-bit SSL encryption, which is used in all financial transactions;

It holds a license. Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ2015-004is PureWin's official certification of the validity and safety of the website and mobile application;

PureWin is very reputable in India. PureWin is a well-known betting site among Indian gamblers, and it has a lot of good evaluations, which increases its security.

Customer Support Service on the PureWin Mobile App

You may reach customer support when using the PureWin mobile app by utilizing any of the several contact options indicated in the table below. Customers can communicate with customer support representatives in Hindi or English.

The ways to contact Details Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-left corner of the page, and you should be quickly forwarded to a consultant who will help you Email support@purewin.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the PureWin App

In conclusion, we at Sportscafe recommend the PureWin app. The betting site is a great choice for Indian gamblers, and the mobile apps for Android and iOS are both excellent. You may gamble on your chosen sporting events, like the IPL, play the same casino games, take advantage of bonuses and promotions, and so on while using it because it has the same features and functions. Overall, those who choose to use the app will find it to be useful and practical.

The Most Common Questions about the PureWin App

We've addressed some of the most frequently asked questions regarding PureWin and its mobile app in the area below.

Is PureWin App Free to Download in India?

Yes, the PureWin mobile app is free. There is no monetary charge to download the PureWin app. Simply click on our link to go to the PureWin website and get it there.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of PureWin APK?

Use our link or the PureWin website's official download page whenever downloading the PureWin apk. If you have already installed the app, we recommend that you update to the most recent version by following the thorough instructions we provided in the review up above.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If the app won't install, examine if your device has enough storage to accommodate the download and installation of the app. You should remove any suspiciously downloaded apps from your device and then re-download them using the instructions above. You may download and install the PureWin mobile application easily and fast by following the download instructions we've provided.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, you do not. Using the PureWin mobile app does not need creating a second account. Use the login information you use to access your PureWin account if you already have one. Having a second account is also against the terms and conditions of the betting website.

I Can't Manage to Install the PureWin App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

On an Android smartphone, you should permit third-party file downloads moving forward if an error appears when you try to download a file from an unknown source. Also, it may be time to clean up some storage if it is full.

What Should I Do If the PureWin App Doesn't Work?

If the PureWin app isn't functioning properly, it should probably be reloaded. Keep your login details handy since you will need to log into your account again after that. Most definitely, however, you should consider deleting the app and downloading it by following the instructions we have outlined above.

How to Update PureWin App?

Follow the detailed instructions in this review to upgrade the PureWin app, but in essence, you may either do it through the app itself or by downloading the entire program once again. Regardless of whether you wish to utilize the app or remove it and download it again, you should follow the instructions we have given above to properly update it.