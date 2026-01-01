NetBet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

NetBet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Download APP NetBet NetBet joined the Indian market in 2001. Customers are offered to try sports betting, online casino, live streams, 24/7 support, and fast payments. Welcome bonuses that are up to 16,000 INR will be a pleasant addition for the players, especially when the minimum deposit for claiming it is only 100 INR. Netbet operates under the UKGC license and also provides apps for Android and iOS systems. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join NetBet

NetBet App Short Overview of General Points

For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India.

The current version of the application 1.1.2 or higher APK filesize 25 Mb Installed client size 100 Mb Supported operating systems Android, IOS Cost of loading Free License UKGC #39170 Welcome bonus 100% up to 16,000 INR + 10 free spins in casino Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller

The NetBet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, pro kabaddi betting apps, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of NetBet App

The NetBet app contains a pleasant design that comes in gray colors which don't distract from the betting process. The app contains a lot of big tabs. The very user-friendly interface makes navigation easy for beginners.

Advantages and Disadvantages

For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the NetBet app along with the features that it offers.

Advantages Disadvantages Big welcome bonuses up to 16,000 INR Welcome bonuses could be higher Accepts INR Push notifications Available for Android and IOS 24/7 support

The NetBet App Functionality and Design

NetBet is very much like a traditional betting app. However, it provides so many services and features, for example:

100% Welcome bonus of up to 16,000 INR on your first deposit;

Fast payments;

24/7 support team;

Live casino;

Quick access to the personal account;

A variety of sports for betting.

NetBet APK Download for Android

It's very quick and easy to download the NetBet app on your Android device. However, users might need to register in order to complete the process. For simpler installation, follow our step-by-step instructions.

1 Download NetBet App Go to the NetBet official website and get the NetBet app apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow your device to download from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast.

NetBet App for Android

Android users can download the NetBet app in no time. All you need to smoothly run the app is a reliable internet connection. With the NetBet application download, you gain access to all of the same features of the official NetBet website.

System Requirements

NetBet app works without any issues or lags on Android. However, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. Furthermore, your gadget`s storage capacity shouldn't be too low in order to utilize the app.

The minimum requirements are listed below:

Android version 4.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 100 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.1 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Many Android devices have been tested to ensure good performance with the application. NetBet app guarantees smooth operation on the next smartphones:

Xiaomi Mi A1;

Huawei Honor;

Vivo T1;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Nokia 808;

Poco F4;

Honor 9A;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc.

Players don't have to worry if their device is not on the list. If you have a similar or newer smartphone, the NetBet mobile app download will still be available for you.

Download NetBet App for iOS

Besides the Android system, the NetBet app is also compatible with the iOS system on such gadgets as iPhones, iPads, iPods, etc. We prepared the instructions for a smooth and proper NetBet app download below.

1 Go to the official website Go to the official NetBet website using the internet browser on your mobile device. We recommend using Safari or Google Chrome. Go to website 2 Go to registration Click on the download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page. 3 Install the app Once you complete the registration, you will be sent to the main page of the NetBet site. Click the “Install” button and the installation process will start immediately. Download the app

NetBet App for iOS

NetBet app IOS is highly compatible with the IOS system. The app improves constantly for even more efficient use without lags and issues. You can comfortably place bets on your favorite sports, make deposits and withdrawals, play online casino games and much more.

System Requirements

NetBet app shows a stable performance on most iOS devices. However, users must ensure that their smartphones meet all the system requirements. The device's capacity shouldn't be too low to use the app. Here is the tablet with all the minimum requirements:

IOS version 5 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 100 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.1 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

A lot of iOS devices have been tested on smooth operation with the NetBet application. Take a look at the list of them:

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc.

Don't worry if you didn't find your device on this list. Newer or more powerful iOS gadgets are also available for downloading the app. The application will still operate well on them.

How to Install NetBet App?

For simple and fast NetBet app installation for both Android and iOS systems follow the next steps:

Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in NetBet App?

Before you can start placing bets, the system might ask you to register a personal account first. The registration process is simple and fast. Follow these steps to complete it right in the app:

Launch the app. Click on the program to launch NetBet mobile app on your Android device. Open the registration form. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Sign Up” button. Complete the verification process. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Enjoy the NetBet club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the NetBet app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players

The NetBet app provides generous welcome bonuses for all new players. Welcome bonuses are eligible to be used on sports betting and online casino games. This is a great offer for someone who wants to start betting or gambling but does not risk too much at the start.

Betting Bonus

The sports welcome bonus will be extremely beneficial to everyone who likes sports. With this deal, you will profit when betting on various sports. The bonus may be wagered on IPL matches, football and tennis competitions, esports, and virtual sports.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus:

Bonus amount +100% up to 16,000 INR Minimum deposit 100 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, basketball, cricket, tennis, ice hockey, virtual sports, etc.

Casino Bonus

The casino welcome bonus allows players to try their luck playing the best slot machines on the app. Bonus includes the increase of the deposit up to 16,000 INR and additional 10 free spins. This is perfect for players who are just getting into betting.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus:

Bonus amount +100% up to 16,000 INR + 10 free spins Minimum deposit 100 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in NetBet App?

It's really simple to claim the welcome bonus. It is also guaranteed to all recently registered customers. Just follow the next steps to receive the first deposit bonus:

Register or log in. Register an account in NetBet mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify the identity. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. Make the first deposit. Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 100 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. Then, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods

On the NetBet app, you will find the most comfortable deposit/withdrawal methods, such as:

Min deposit on the NetBet app is 500 INR. Most of the time, providers don't take any fees.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times differ depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to seven days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update NetBet App to the Latest Version?

It's not required to do any complicated steps to update the app because the NetBet program updates itself. However, you must approve this action by applying the following instructions:

Change the smartphone settings. Go to the options of your device. Select the app’s permission settings. Open the section containing the apps. Find the application. Choose the NetBet App. Give permission for updates. Allow the automatic update of the application.

The NetBet app is updated frequently with new features and innovations that make the app function better. Players can expect the best user experience with the most recent NetBet update.

Login

Before betting on the NetBet app, even if you already have a personal account, you must first log into the system. To access your personal account and all of the app's features, just follow these simple steps:

Open the app. Tap on the downloaded NetBet app. Choose the method. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Log in” button.

NetBet App Video Review

We prepared a short video review of how to download the NetBet app on the Android and iOS systems properly, so you can get all the details fast and with minimum effort.

Sports Betting

The NetBet app has a large sportsbook that will be appealing to all sports fans. You can search through the multiple daily events that are available for betting. Take a look at the categories available on the app:

Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice hockey.

Cricket App

Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular sport in India. It offers so many betting options. You can place a bet on the IPL or another favorite team or league. Take a look at the available ones:

IPL;

Asia - Asia Cup;

Interprovincial Cup of Ireland;

Qatar T10;

ODI;

England vs;

Twenty 20.

Players on the NetBet app are offered to bet on the Winner, Total, Over/Under and many more.

Basketball App

Basketball is also available for betting on the NetBet app. There are so many leagues and championships to choose from. Take a look at the following competitions:

NBA;

Euroleague;

German Championships;

Championship of Greece;

French Championship;

Turkish Championship.

There are such betting options as 1x2, Total, Handicap, Total Even, Sets Handicap, Sets Correct Score, Result plus Total, Extra Points etc.

Football App

Football is also pretty popular among Indian players. You can place a bet on different football events using the NetBet app. There are the next leagues available:

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa League;

England - Premier League;

International cups and championships for national teams;

Friendly matches.

Users are offered to bet on the victory of their favorite team, the number of goals, corners or under/over etc.

Tennis App

Another category on the NetBet app is tennis. It comes with many different championships including men's and women's teams. Here is an example of them:

ATP;

WTA;

ITF;

Challenger;

UTR;

Masters.

There is a large selection of betting options such as Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Sets etc.

Ice Hockey App

Ice hockey betting is pretty rare in the Indian market. However, it is available on the NetBet app. Take a look at the following competitions:

NHL;

KHL;

World Championships;

Austrian Championship;

Danish Championship;

Latvian Championship.

Usually, there are such betting options as Double Chance, Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Total Even etc

Esports Betting at the App

Esports are becoming popular among Indian players. NetBet app provides a variety of different options for betting on esports. Here's the list of egames on the NetBet app:

Dota 2;

Counter-Strike: GO;

Rainbow Six;

Valorant;

Starcraft 2;

League of Legends.

Players can usually bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Players may place virtual sports bets online on the NetBet app without having to wait for the games to begin. It is quick, and you may observe the results right away. There are a variety of virtual sports to choose from, including:

Virtual Greyhounds Racing;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Football League

Virtual Football Pro and others.

How to Bet on Cricket using NetBet App?

Placing bets on the NetBet app is only available for registered users. Sign up for a NetBet account or log in. Next, just follow the steps below:

Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories; Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events; Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App

NetBet app offers types of bets that are suitable for every player. For the diversity of the customers, bet types are based on the risks, odds, and so on. Take a look at the available types of bets:

Single. The simplest and quickest bet on the app. The odds here are average and the risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App

The NetBet app offers a variety of betting choices. Take a look at the ones that are currently available:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming

Sports fans will find a live-streaming feature very exciting and useful. Players can watch live matches on their favorite events directly in the app, while also putting bets on them. Live streams are available only for registered users.

Push Notifications

NetBet app sends players notifications about important promotions, beneficial offers, changes in the odds, and other news. This can significantly increase your chances of winning. The feature can always be turned off if desired.

Online Casino Games

On the NetBet app, you can find online casino games from trustworthy providers in India. Find such games as Slots, Table games, Wheel of Fortune, and more. All activities provide fair chances of winning that are controlled by the terms and conditions of the NetBet app.

Live Casino

The unique experience of playing with a live dealer is provided by NetBet live casino. Typically, this involves table games in which you may interact with other players while placing bets. This is extremely exciting, and you can also track the game's fairness.

Cash-Out

Players don't have to wait until the game they put a bet on is over to find out the results. Cash-out allows you to stop the wager early and collect NetBet's compensation. The value varies on how your wager is doing and how much time remains in the game.

Live Cricket Betting

Users may put live wagers on their preferred cricket tournament, such as the IPL or others. With this option, you may keep track of all the games and odds online and adjust your bets as the match goes on.

Esports Betting

On the NetBet app, players can find all popular esports on the Market, such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike: GO, Valorant, Starcraft 2, and League of Legends for betting. The tournaments are held regularly and sports fans can always bet on them in addition to usual sports.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting includes the total number of bets that NetBet will accept on a certain sporting event. Based on the desired outcome, customers might make simple or complicated choices.

Multi-Betting

With multi-betting users can bet on two or more separate sporting events at the same time. The bet will win if every event is accurately predicted. If any of the bets are wrong, the entire multi-bet is terminated. This type of wager often has higher odds.

Live Match Statistics

Track the statistics and results on the NetBet app. That includes the facts of the outcome, such as info on previous events. The statistics contain information about a team's wins, losses, goals, opponents, etc. You can make smarter decisions by analyzing statistics in real time.

NetBet Casino App

The NetBet casino app offers a lot of gambling activities, including such games as slots, roulette, jackpot, blackjack, poker, and so much more! Moreover, there are games with live dealers too. Each game comes with excellent graphics as well as fair chance of winning.

Entertainment at the Casino App

We prepared a list of the most popular games on the NetBet app. If you`re new to the NetBet casino, we advise you to start with the following games:

Slots;

Roulette;

Jackpot;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Table games;

Wheel of fortune;

Baccarat;

Lottery;

Live dealer games, etc.

NetBet Mobile Version (Website version)

For users who like to bet on mobile devices without downloading any additional software, there is a NetBet mobile website. All you need is a stable internet connection. Place bets or play casino games anytime anywhere. Additionally, it offers a variety of advantages, including:

Suitable with any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

There are no big differences between the NetBet app and the mobile version. We recommend you try both options and choose the one that seems more comfortable.

Take a look at the comparison tablet:

The app Mobile Website Contains minimum requirements No minimum requirements Provides push notifications No push notifications Auto log in Can ask to log in again Comfortable navigation A chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button

Download NetBet for PC

Currently, there isn't a download link for the NetBet PC version. You may download the NetBet app on your Android or iOS device or access the official NetBet website from your laptop. With the website version for the PC, you can access amazing visuals, a well-made design, and other benefits, including:

Players don't have to download any third-party software;

Place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of NetBet App

If you still have doubts about the download of the NetBet app for your Android or iOS device, take a look at the features that the app offers:

Generous welcome bonuses;

Large choice of sports;

Fast payments;

Live streams;

Push notifications.

Welcome Bonuses

NetBet offers a generous 100% welcome bonus that can be spent on both sports and casino slots. The maximum bonus amount is 16, 000 INR. This is a good deal for newcomers, especially, for someone who has never placed bets before.

Large choice of sports

NetBet has a very large sportsbook compared to other bookmakers, which puts the company higher in rating. Players can bet on cricket, football, volleyball, tennis matches, etc. Each category also has a lot of betting options.

Fast payments

The app provides a very convenient system of payments. That includes fast payments from top providers in India. Players can instantly credit their accounts and withdraw funds. Moreover, most providers don't take any commission fee.

Live Streams

Players can watch their favorite tournaments right in the app. Choose between different sports and prepare to watch a live game of great quality. This feature is usually available only for registered users.

Push Notifications

If you choose, you will receive push notifications from the NetBet app about important promotions, events, and offers. It helps to increase the chances to win a great deal. Players can always change this setting in the settings menu if they want.

How to Use a NetBet App?

All users of NetBet must agree to all the terms and conditions listed below in order to use the NetBet app's full range of features and services:

The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't create a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the NetBet website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable.

After accepting all of the NetBet platform's terms and conditions, you may begin placing sports bets, watching exciting live events, participating in casino games, and much more.

Security of the App

NetBet app ensures the safety and security of its customers. Here's a list of the methods that help to make the application safe:

Trustworthy services only. NetBet maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers;

Solid privacy. NetBet doesn't share information about the customers with any third party;

The SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users and transactions data from leakage;

An official license. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the NetBet Mobile App

NetBet app provides users with 24/7 customer service. A dedicated team of professionals will help you solve any issues. Any of the following methods of contact are available:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@netbet.com Hotline +44 203 608 6024

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the NetBet App

We have analyzed all the services and features of the NetBet platform and decided to reward it with the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. As a final say, the NetBet app is highly compatible with Android and IOS systems and great for sports betting and wagering on casino games. In addition, the company operates legally under the Curacao license, which guarantees the safety of the customers. We confirm that NetBet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the NetBet App

We collected the most popular questions about the NetBet online app. Take a look at them as they may contain the answers you might be looking for.

Is NetBet App Real or Fake?

NetBet is a real app. The respectable bookmaker has a solid history and is controlled by UKGC license #39170. The terms and conditions of the platform ensure the safety of the users and guarantee fair betting and gambling rules.

Is NetBet App Free to Download in India?

Yes, players from India can download the NetBet app absolutely for free. In addition, both the download and installation processes are very quick. Simply follow the installation instructions we have mentioned previously in this review.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of NetBet APK?

All the updates are installed automatically by the app. However, by following the instructions for installing the NetBet India software that we previously mentioned, you may obtain the most latest version of the application on your Android smartphone.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Permit your gadget the Installations from untrusted sources. Your smartphone's minimal system requirements should be compatible with the ones that we`ve mentioned in the instructions. The smartphone shouldn't run out of memory while the program is downloading.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

You can't register a second account because it's prohibited by the policies of NetBet, a reputable platform that follows the rules by the license that guarantees fair regulations. One account is allowed per user on the app or website.

I Can't Manage to Install the NetBet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Ensure that you have properly read and performed each installation step. Remove the previous download and then, reinstall the software. Check if your device meets all of the previously mentioned minimum requirements and has sufficient RAM.

What Should I Do If the NetBet App Doesn't Work?

You should have a strong and stable internet connection. By using the instructions we gave previously, update the application to the most recent version. If you obtained the NetBet software package from another source, follow the installation instructions again.

How to Update NetBet App?

Before the software can perform all installations automatically, customers must agree to automatic updates in the phone's settings. In addition, the system should always have enough RAM to accommodate these updates.