Download Ekbet App for Android & iOS – Latest Version

EKbet App: 2.0 ★★★★★ Download APP EKbet EKbet has released a high-quality application for Android and iOS devices. It is important to note that the company has a license issued by the Western Cape Gambling Board (license number 10181496-003) which confirms the safety and legality of the app in India. Discover the benefits of the mobile app of the Ekbet and make your betting even more lucrative with a 100% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 5000! Welcome bonus 100% up to Rs. 5,000 Promocode: No promo Join EKbet

EKbet App Short Overview of General Points The EKbet app is one of the best cricket betting apps in India, having thousands of downloads and many positive reviews from mobile users. All of EKbet features and gaming capabilities are still the same, the developers have just put them in a mobile-friendly interface for maximum convenience. With the app you can manage your profile and transactions, bet on IPL and other sporting events, watch sports matches and play online casino games - everything you need is at your fingertips. In addition, the EKbet app supports modern payment options such as UPI or PayTM and is available in Hindi. In the table below we have provided information about the latest version of the EKbet mobile app: 📲 Current version of application 2.0 📱 APK filesize 8,7 MB 📱 Installed client size 22,4 MB ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android 10.0 or higher and iOS 12.0 or higher 💵 Cost of loading Free ✍ License License № 10181496-003 issued by the Western Cape Gambling Board 🎁 Welcome bonus 100% sports bonus up to Rs. 5,000/ CQ9 100% bonus of up to Rs 3,000 🇮🇳 Hindi language support Yes 💸 Deposit methods UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, AstroPay, Neteller The EKbet app gets into ratings of the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of EKbet App Check out the screenshots below to better familiarize yourself with the interface of the EKbet app for Android and iOS. It is worth noting that the mobile application is created using the traditional colors of the company EKbet - yellow and gray. Speaking about the interface, after launching the app, it instantly adjusts to the size of the screen of your smartphone, which makes navigation through the sections as easy as possible. Everything in the EKbet app is intelligently divided into categories and sections, so you won't have any problems finding this or that function. Advantages and Disadvantages EKbet strives to offer its users the best selection of options in the app, and they do a great job of it. The EKbet app has many advantages that make Indian users choose it as a mobile platform for cricket betting. However, along with this, there are some drawbacks that do not have a big impact on the user experience. You can read the major advantages and disadvantages of the EKbet application in the below: Advantages Full access to over 30 sports and esports disciplines as on the original site;

Ability to watch live matches within the app;

Automatic updates;

Hindi language available;

Small minimum deposit amount (Rs. 300);

Cash-out feature;

Notifications about all interesting matches and new promotions. Disadvantages It requires free space in the device’s memory;

Very few bonuses and promotions for regular players. The EKbet App Functionality and Design EKbet is a good choice among football betting apps in India and cricket betting apps in India as it combines a full suite of options for account management, deposits and playing. The app is a complete adaptation of the official EKbet website without any stripped down features. By installing the apk, you will get unlimited access to such functions as: Quick registration;

Secure deposit and withdrawal of funds;

LIVE and LINE betting on over 30 sports disciplines;

Access to esports betting;

Live match streaming;

Online casino with over 1,500 games;

Use of bonuses and promotions. And that's not all that the highly optimized EKbet online app has to offer its Indian users!

EKbet APK Download for Android You can always get EKbet apk for free from the official website. The Android version of the app is perfectly optimized and works without lags on most of the latest smartphone models. It includes all the necessary betting features, complemented by great graphics. If you have an Android device, follow the step-by-step instructions below to download and install the EKbet app: 1 Download EKbet App Go to the EKbet mobile site via any browser on your smartphone. You can also follow our link at the top of this page to access the direct download in one click. Go to Website 2 Security Settings for Install the App In order to successfully download the apk, you need to make certain changes to your smartphone settings. Go to settings and in the section with security, provide access to install unknown files on your device. 3 Complete the Download Process Click the "Download" button to install the EKbet apk file on your mobile device. Make sure the download is successful to proceed to the last step. 4 Confirm the File Installation In your smartphone's download folder, locate and unzip the EKbet apk file to start installing the application on your Android. Within a few seconds, the download will be completed and you will receive a notification about it. Download the App

EKbet App for Android Android users can install the EKbet app for Android to bet on the go. Although the performance of the app depends on the characteristics of the smartphone, it provides a smoother experience compared to the website. In terms of functionality, the EKbet apk combines all the tools and a full set of options for a comfortable gaming experience. By downloading EKbet to your Android device, you will get a reliable and convenient assistant that will allow you to play casino games, bet and win anytime and anywhere. System Requirements The EKbet app can be installed and downloaded on almost any Android device, as the mobile resource has low system requirements. For correct apk operation, your smartphone must meet the following minimum characteristics: 🤖 Android Available Versions Android 10.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 8,7 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices On most modern Android devices, the EKbet app will work without lag as it has been tested many times before release. We have compiled a list of popular smartphones on which the app will work without any delays: Samsung Galaxy A50;

Samsung Galaxy S9;

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime;

POCO M5;

Realme 9i;

Huawei P20 Lite;

iQOO Z6 Lite;

VIVO T1 44W;

Moto G40 Fusion and others. You can also download and use EKbet apk if you didn't find your Android device in our list, but it meets the minimum requirements.

Download EKbet App for iOS For iPhone and iPad owners, there is a separate version of the EKbet mobile app, which works perfectly on iOS 12.0 and above. It is highly optimized and works quickly, providing a full range of features for a comfortable game. To download the EKbet app for iOS, follow the instructions below: 1 Open the Official EKbet Website Visit the bookmaker's mobile website from your iOS device. You can also follow our one-click link, which will redirect you directly to the app page. Go to Website 2 Complete Registration Create an account if you are not already an EKbet customer. To do this, fill out the registration form with the required information. 3 Download the EKbet App After completing the registration process, you will be redirected to a page where you can download the iOS app by clicking on the corresponding button. Within a few seconds, the app will install and the EKbet icon will appear in the menu of your smartphone or tablet. Download the App

EKbet App for iOS Indian players with Apple devices can also download the EKbet app for free and enjoy all available features such as live betting, watching broadcasts and withdrawing winnings. The IOS version is identical to the Android version and does not require any additional permissions for installation, so it is a one-click download. The EKbet app is perfectly optimized for smartphones of any power level, providing a smooth and convenient experience even if your internet connection is only 3G. System Requirements The EKbet app for iOS has low technical requirements for the device, so it should not cause difficulties for any user of a modern Apple device. The table below summarizes the main EKbet system requirements: 🍏 iOS Available Versions iOS 12.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 22,4 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices The EKbet app is tested on popular iPhone and iPad models to ensure smooth operation. The app requires iOS version 12.0 or later to install on your gadget. Here are some devices that support this version: iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone SE;

iPad Air 2;

iPhone X;

iPad Mini 2;

iPhone 12;

iPad Pro;

iPhone 13, etc.

How to Install EKbet App? To fully utilize all the features of the EKbet mobile app, it must be installed. We have prepared for you a detailed step-by-step instruction on how to install the app on Android: Go to the downloads section of your smartphone and find the EKbet apk file; Unzip it, give all permissions if necessary and start the app installation; Wait until the EKbet app is installed and run it. Success! Now you can log in to your gaming account, fund it and start betting on sports and playing casino games right from your smartphone!

How to Register in EKbet App? You can create a new betting account through the EKbet app if you don't already have one. Ekbet registration is mandatory if you want to play for real money, and every newbie from India who is 18 years of age or older can do so. We have put together a simple instruction following which you can successfully sign up in the application: Launch the EKbet app. In the smartphone menu, find and tap on the EKbet icon to launch the downloaded application; Start registration. Click on the "Register" button and a registration form will open in front of you; Fill in the required data. Enter the phone number sent to the specified OTP number, affiliate ID/referral ID and come up with a strong password; Create an account. Enter the verification code and click the "Join Now" button, after which your game account will be successfully created. You will be logged in automatically and redirected to the homepage of the EKbet mobile app. All that remains is to fund your account with rupees and start playing online.

Welcome Bonuses for App Players To improve the experience for new players from India, EKbet has added a large number of Ekbet promotions and bonuses that you can take advantage of after downloading the app. Using them, you can get extra funds on your balance to win more in betting and casino games. EKbet provides two welcome bonuses to choose from after registration. Read more about each of them below: Betting Bonus As part of the welcome offer, after installing the EKbet APK or iOS app and making a first deposit, you will receive a 100% bonus up to Rs. 5,000. With this sports offer, newcomers can take full advantage of the awesome in-app betting options and win even more. The deposit bonus is credited to your balance as bonus funds for betting on cricket or any other sports disciplines. More detailed terms and conditions of the EKbet sports bonus are given below: The bonus is only available to new users who have not been previously registered with EKbet;

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 300;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 5000;

The deposit and bonus amount must be rolled 8 times with odds of at least 1.75. Casino Bonus After registration, you can get a welcome bonus of 100% up to Rs 3,000 on your balance which can be used in the CQ9 slot game. The exact amount of bonus funds depends on the amount of deposit you decide to make. For more details about the EKbet casino bonus, please see below: The minimum first deposit amount is Rs. 300;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs 3,000;

Bonus funds can only be spent in the CQ9 slot game;

The deposit and bonus amount must be rolled over 20 times before withdrawal is possible. How to Get a Bonus in the EKbet App? If you are new to sports betting or casino gambling, the EKbet welcome bonus will help you in your endeavors. You can activate the registration bonus via the mobile app by following our simple instructions below: Launch the installed EKbet app and create a new account by filling out the registration form with the required information; Go to your personal cabinet settings and fill in your profile with personal data, then verify your account; In the section with bonuses select an offer for sports or casino; Make your first deposit of at least Rs. 300; The bonus will be automatically credited to your account in the form of bonus money. Once you have received your EKbet sign up bonus, you can start wagering it to make your real money winnings even bigger!

Payment Methods With the EKbet app you can fully manage your balance, including deposits and withdrawals. Thanks to SSL encryption, all your data is safe and no one can steal your payment information. For INR -money transactions, EKbet has added several payment systems that are popular in India. The list of payment options and detailed information about them can be found in the table below: 💸 Payment methods 💳 Minimum deposit 🕒 Deposit processing time ⏳ Withdrawal time 💸 Fees UPI Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free PayTM Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free PhonePe Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free Google Pay Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free Skrill Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free Neteller Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free Bank Transfer Rs. 300 Instant 1-24 hours Free

How to Update EKbet App to the Latest Version? EKbet's technical team regularly releases app updates for Android and iOS versions, fixing some technical issues and adding new features to the software. It won't take you long to update the EKbet app as the developers have added an automatic update feature. Below are the steps required to update the EKbet app to the latest version; Open the downloaded EKbet app through the menu on your smartphone; Receive a notification when the new version of the app is ready to be installed; Agree to download and install the EKbet update files and then restart the app. To avoid constantly checking for a new version of the GuruPlay app, you can set regular automatic updates in your smartphone settings. In this case, the program will download updated files without your participation.

Login Once you have registered your account, you can sign in to the EKbet app. This process is easy and intuitive. The login procedure includes the following steps: Open the downloaded app by clicking on the EKbet icon on your device; Click on the "Login" button; Enter your username/phone number and password; Complete the EKbet app login. This will sign in to your account and take you to the homepage of the app. If there are problems or you can't remember your username or password, tap the "Forgot Password" button and follow the prompts.

Sports Betting With the EKbet app, you can bet on over 30 sports disciplines both in pre-match and live mode. The bookmaker cooperates with the major betting platforms - SABA, BTI and SBOBET.There are many local and international competitions at your disposal, including IPL, UEFA Champions League, Asian Kabaddi Championship and others. The list of major sports disciplines you can place bets on includes: Cricket;

Football;

Kabaddi;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Golf;

Horse Racing;

Boxing;

Rugby and much more. On the match page you will find detailed information about the markets available for betting. If you wish, you can also read statistical information about the teams. In the Live Betting you can watch live match broadcasts and Live Score, where you can see information about all important moments. Cricket App As a brand operating in India, the EKbet app presents all the tools for comfortable cricket betting. All official matches in cricket tournaments of all different levels will be available for your bets. And every match of the tournament will be packed with interesting markets. The bookmaker covers the following popular cricket events: Indian Premier League (IPL);

Caribbean Premier League;

Pakistan Super League;

Big Bash League;

T20 Blast;

ODI World Cup;

The Hundred. Indian bettors can appreciate the range of cricket betting options at EKbet. For every sporting event, punters can bet on popular markets including match winner, draw, individual statistics and more. Kabaddi App Kabaddi is extremely popular among Indian players and EKbet provides many betting markets on this sporting discipline. The kabaddi section contains information on all upcoming / LIVE events available for betting. Here are the most popular competitions that you will surely be interested in watching and betting on in the EKbet app: Pro Kabaddi League;

Asian Kabaddi Championship

National Kabaddi Championship;

Federation Cup;

Beach National Kabaddi Championship and others. On each match page, you will find statistics that will help you better predict your kabaddi bet and minimize the risk of losing. Football App EKbet pays special attention to football betting as this sport is widely favored all over the world. The football section in the EKbet app offers a wide selection of outcomes on popular competitions, leagues, championships, cups and others. You can make pre-match or live bets and maximize your profits. The EKbet mobile app features such events as: UEFA Champions League;

FIFA World Cup;

England Premier League;

Emirates Cup;

World Cup;

Copa Libertadores. Each football match contains many markets and good odds to help you win big and get the best betting experience.

Esports Betting at the App In addition to classic sports, EKbet mobile app covers popular esports disciplines. Within each online game you will find the leading tournaments and competitions available for betting. Attractive odds and a wide range of markets will help you experience all the benefits of the EKbet esports app. The bookmaker covers the following eSports disciplines: CS:GO;

League of Legends;

Overwatch;

Rainbow Six;

Dota 2;

Starcraft. Esports fans can choose from a variety of betting options for each event. EKbet has also made sure that the overall user interface is user-friendly for betting on online games.

Available Type of Bets at the App To ensure variation for bettors, EKbet has added several types of bets. We want to tell you a little bit about each of them. Single. This is a bet on a specific market within a specific match, the winnings are paid out based on the market odds;

Parlay. You can combine several markets of the same/different disciplines in your bet. Each of the markets in your betting sheet must be a winning market. The odds of the markets are multiplied and you get the winnings based on the total odds.

System. A system bet consists of several combinations and single bets. You do not need all the predictions to be correct to make a profit.

Betting Options at the App The EKbet app has collected a complete set of betting tools and features and you will always have them at your fingertips. Here are the main ones we would like to highlight: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Users of the EKbet betting app can watch online live broadcasts of international and regional matches of popular sports in real time. They are of high quality and work without delays. Live streaming is available if you have an EKbet account and an active bet coupon. Push Notifications The EKbet app has implemented a notification system so that you don't miss any interesting matches. As soon as it appears, the app will send a message to your smartphone and you can open EKbet through it and place a bet.This feature can be disabled or changed in the settings to receive only certain alerts. Online Casino Games Using the EKbet mobile app, you also get access to the casino page, which features over 3,000 different games for every taste from well-known licensed providers. All of them are perfectly optimized and neatly divided into their respective sections. Among them are: Slots;

Games with live dealers;

Television games;

Lotteries;

Aviator. Live Casino EKbet live casino features popular games with live dealers who will chat with you and create a pleasant environment. The on-screen interface in this case is divided into a broadcast and a playing field where users can immediately place bets. In the EKbet online and live casino app you will have access to such entertainment as: Live Roulette;

Live Blackjack;

Live Baccarat;

Live Hold'em and much more. The live broadcast is high quality, so you will definitely enjoy the game and feel the atmosphere of a real casino. Cash-Out With the EKbet cash out feature, bettors have more control over their current bets. You can cash out all or part of your bet at any time before the end of the sporting event. The total amount will decrease or increase depending on the results of the game. Live Cricket Betting You can bet on an EKbet cricket match as soon as it starts. Markets and odds during live betting are determined by what is happening on the field at the moment. For a better understanding of the match, you can follow the live streaming as well as view real-time statistics. Esports Betting The EKbet app provides a great esports betting experience, offering a large selection of online games and tournaments, generous odds and a wide selection of sports markets. As with traditional sports disciplines, esports betting is available not only in LINE but also in LIVE mode. Pre-Match Betting In the EKbet app you can bet money on the outcome of a match that will start soon, be it in an hour or a week. There are 1000 matches available for line betting, which are divided into convenient sections by sports categories. With this option, the bettor can catch high odds on the favorite and get a big payout on the bet. Lucrative Offers In the EKbet app, Indian players have access to many lucrative offers and promotions. With them, you can get constant bonuses on your balance to significantly increase your winnings in sports betting and casino games. Multi-Betting In the EKbet app you can place a multiple bet, which combines several single bets into one. The more events that are added to a multi bet, the higher the risk and reward. However, if any of the events do not play, the bet will be considered lost. Live and Line Statistics You can read the pre-match statistics. It contains information about the latest performances of the teams, as well as the results of previous face-to-face matches. In addition, there is Live Score - statistics for live matches, which contains all the decisive moments of the match.The information can be useful for making more informed decisions during betting.

EKbet Casino App For gambling fans, all 3,000+ online casino games featured on the official site become available after downloading the EKbet app. They are also conveniently divided into sections - slots, live games, lotteries, fishing, etc., and if you're looking for something specific, you can use the search bar. Once downloaded, the game will automatically adjust to your display settings for a comfortable experience. Entertainment at the Casino App The selection of games in the EKbet online casino app is extensive and can surprise even the sophisticated gambler. All games are developed by leading software developers such as Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Evolution, which guarantees excellent quality and stable process throughout the entire gameplay. In addition to thousands of slots, the online casino offers popular table games and Indian classics. Among the popular games at EKbet casino app stand out: European Roulette;

Aviator;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Andar Bahar;

Teen patti;

Dragon Tiger;

Crazy Time and others, Rest assured that with this selection of casino games, your gaming experience will be fair and exciting.

EKbet Mobile Version (Website version) You can use the EKbet mobile site to bet via your mobile device if you don't want to download the APK file or install the iOS software. Just open it through any browser as it has no system requirements. The mobile version retains all the features of the main website. However, you should keep in mind that the speed of the EKbet mobile site depends entirely on your internet connection, as each graphic element requires downloading. Therefore, if you have the option to download and install EKbet mobile app, it is better to do so.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website Mobile users can use the mobile site or install the EKbet app. There are no fundamental distinctions between the two mobile platforms. The difference is mainly in minor details, but these are the ones that can influence the choice of Indian users. In the table we have listed the main changes between the mobile site and the app: 📱 EKbet Mobile App 🌏 EKbet Mobile Version Must be downloaded and installed Can be opened via any mobile browser You need to free up space in your device's memory Does not take up space in the gadget's memory A gadget must meet the minimum technical requirements Works on all devices and operating systems Push notifications for upcoming matches and new bonus releases No notification function

Download EKbet for PC It is not possible to download the EKbet app for PC, because at the moment the bookmaker has not released an official application for Windows and MacOS. Nevertheless, in order to get EKbet on your computer, you can use the desktop version of the site. Here you can place bets, play casino games and win. The site runs smoothly and has a user-friendly interface.

Features of EKbet App EKbet is constantly striving to ensure that after downloading the mobile app, Indian users get the best possible user experience. We have highlighted many features that make thousands of users choose the EKbet app among other representatives in the betting market: Convenience and Optimisation EKbet mobile app has a very user-friendly interface for playing on a small screen, and all pages load as fast as possible. At the same time, it is perfectly optimized for high loading speeds and uses minimal data, ensuring a stable and smooth gaming experience. Mobility By downloading the EKbet app, you can play and win in betting and gambling anytime and anywhere you have internet access. Users can instantly place pre-match and live bets on a multitude of sporting events, watch match broadcasts, spin slots and more with just a few taps on their device's screen. Account management Having an EKbet account, you can log in through the installed application and fully manage your balance. The app interface allows you to make money transactions in rupees and place real money bets as conveniently as possible.

Security of the App When it comes to security, EKbet has applied several methods to enhance and ensure complete safety of Indian players. The app takes the security of its customers seriously and here are some arguments in favor of that: EKbet strictly adheres to the rules of License No. 10181496-003 issued by the Western Cape Gambling Board; Uses modern 128-bit SSL encryption to process personal data of users;

Mandatory account verification process available only to players over 18 years of age;

Operates within the local jurisdiction and adheres to fair gambling rules;

The operator uses the latest firewall technology;

Money transactions go through the official pages of payment systems;

Excellent reputation of a reliable and safe mobile resource for more than 4 years. All of the above arguments indicate that EKbet apk is fully legal for players from India, guaranteeing only honest and safe gaming.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the EKbet App To summarize, the EKbet app for Android and iOS is packed with innovative features that provide the highest level of service to players from India. The app works well on almost any modern handheld device, be it a smartphone or tablet. It has a lot to offer players in terms of experience, odds, selection of casino games and betting options. We haven't identified any significant flaws in the app, which is why we've given EKbet the Sportscafe seal of approval. This means that the EKbet mobile app is fully legal and safe in India, so you can install it and get its full range of features in a single tap!