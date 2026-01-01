Betcity Bonus Codes for India 2026

Betcity App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betcity Betcity is a growing bookmaker in India that offers safe betting and gambling for the users. While fair betting regulations assure maximum safety on the site, the platform also gives brand-new clients exclusive bonuses and promotions to make betting even more enjoyable. Join the Betcity and its bonus program today and get up to 2,000 INR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 2,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betcity

Betcity Welcome Bonus 150% Up to 20,000 Rs

After registering, every new client may be confident they will get the welcome offer. Getting the registration bonus is pretty simple. It may be used to wager on sports like cricket, football, tennis, etc. Ensure that you are aware with the essential details of the joining offer:

The minimum deposit is only 200 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 2,000 INR;

User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Betcity;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get Betcity Welcome Bonus?

It's surprisingly simple to claim a welcome bonus on Betcity, which gives you access to incredibly lucrative betting. You may use the Betcity app or website to redeem the bonus. Simply do the following to be eligible for the welcome offer:

1 Register Register an account on Betcity using the website version or the Betcity mobile app; Go to website 2 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long; 3 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 200 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account. Get bonus

Even a beginner may successfully complete the sign up offer because Betcity's creators made it as simple as possible. To obtain the bonus in a way that is most convenient for you, select between utilizing the Betcity app or Betcity website.

How to Win Back the Betcity Welcome Bonus?

To qualify for a registration bonus, further requirements must be satisfied. You must follow all of the rules given below in order to be eligible for the Betcity bonus:

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;

The bonus is to be used for betting at least 3 times with minimum odds of 1.3;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Betcity method if your bet was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Betcity free bonus;

Betcity is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Betcity reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Betcity's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Betcity Bonuses Terms and Conditions

In order to get bonuses from Betcity, customers must agree to certain regulations. All participants and the system itself must be protected with such safeguards. Customers must affirm that they comply with and accept all of Betcity's terms and conditions. The terms and conditions of the Betcity are as follows:

User has to be a legal age of 18;

User should not have a previously registered account;

User must have a verified account;

In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;

User can`t get bonus twice;

The bonus is eligible to use up to 21 days after registration;

Bonuses can not sum up;

Odds must be higher than 1.3;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of Betcity by using the bonus.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Betcity

Together with welcome bonuses and promotional coupons, bookmakers regularly provide free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses. Betcity offers the majority of these incentives. The following are the most popular bonus choices on Betcity.

5% on Express Bets

If you enjoy placing many bets at high odds, Betcity will give you the chance to earn an additional 5% of the pot for each accurate prediction. All you have to do is place a wager on at least 4 events with odds of 1.5 or higher. The terms and conditions of the promotion are as follows:

Bonus is only applicable to parlay bets;

There should be at least four events in the forecast;

The money is credited to the balance immediately after the bet is settled;

Expresses with the total odds of 1 do not take part in the promotion;

The bonus amount is credited to the main balance in the form of net winnings.

10% Cashback

Betcity created a great offer that gives customers cashback when they make bigger deposits. This is also known as the vip program. If your loss amount is between 100 000 and 300 000 INR, the platform will refund you 5% of that amount. If you lost between 300,001 and 500,000 INR, your refund will be 7%. If you are in deficit for an even larger amount, the cashback will be 10%. Here is the basic information about the cashback at the Betcity:

The bigger the bet is, the bigger the cashback;

Maximum bonus amount is 10%;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;

To get the bonus during this period you have to make a deposit of at least 100,000 INR;

Cashback is credited to the main account on the 1st of each month;

All the general terms and conditions of Betcity apply.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Betcity casino is currently under development, but the casino welcome bonuses will be available as soon as the casino appears. Most likely, the Betcity casino bonus amount would be similar to sports bonus, which is 2,000 INR with a minimum deposit of 200 INR. Take a look at the basic information about the Betcity welcome casino bonus:

The minimum deposit is only 200 INR;

Maximum bonus amount is 2,000 INR;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the bonus;

All the general terms and conditions of Betcity apply.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Betcity App

Users may use bonuses and promotions directly in the 10Bet app. Despite the fact that there aren't many differences between the 10bet app and the online version, some players may discover the 10bet app to be more practical due to its somewhat faster performance. To activate bonuses, follow the short steps on the 10bet app:

Download or open the 10bet mobile app; Register a new account using your email or phone number; Make a deposit higher than 200 INR to get a welcome offer.

The company 10bet gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

These are the most often asked questions concerning 10bet bonuses from our experience. Take a brief look at them because they could have the solutions you need. Additionally, you may always ask for a qualified agent's aid in order to solve any problems you may be having.

Is using the Betcity bonuses safe to use?

By using bonuses on Betcity, you are not taking any risks. Users may place bets with the firm in a secure and legal manner. Furthermore, all new clients will receive the welcome incentives. The betting laws guarantee honest bets and wagers.

Are provided Betcity bonuses the only ones available?

We discussed the most well-liked bonuses that Betcity is presently offering in 2026. The deals at Betcity are updated often and new ones are frequently released. Visit the official Betcity website to find out what bonuses are presently accessible.

Can I refuse getting the bonus if I don't want to?

Every newly enrolled client automatically receives a bonus. The choice is yours whether to use it or not. Entering promotional codes and funding your personal account are not necessary if you do not wish to obtain the bonus.

Can the bonus money be used to place bets?

You can place bets on any sporting event on the Betcity platform using the bonus money. Click on the sports category of your choice after choosing the bonus you wish to use, reading the terms and conditions, making the minimal deposit required into your account.

Do bonuses on Betcity update?

There are frequent updates to the Betcity incentives. Regardless of the results, the welcome bonus is still given. Because we only featured active Betcity promotions for 2026, you shouldn't have any trouble applying the incentives we specified.

How to receive the bonus?

You must be a brand-new Betcity user who hasn't already created an account. Create a Betcity account, enter your promotional code if applicable, confirm your identity, and deposit 200 INR or more.