Betcity — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Betcity App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betcity Betcity is considered a popular bookmaker in India that provides a broad range of betting services. The company was generous to provide every new customer with a sports and casino bonus up to 2,000 INR. The Curacao eGaming license #8048/JAZ thoroughly examines the safety of the platform. Take a look at our Betcity review to learn more about advantages and disadvantages of this bookie. Welcome bonus 100% up to 2,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betcity

Betcity Overview

Betcity has a lot of experience in what they do due to their long history of existence. The company was founded in 2012, and immediately found its audience. One one the biggest advantages for Indian customers is a variety of cricket IPL matches with great odds. Users can use the system of fast payments and fund their accounts with rupees. The rating of the Betcity book is raised a few points thanks to features and functions including guaranteed welcome bonuses, regular offers, a responsive 24/7 support team, and other advantages. See what we liked most about Betcity as well as all of its advantages and disadvantages by reading our Betcity review. The company Betcity gets into ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, pro kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

Quick Facts about Betcity

Game types Sports betting, Esports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Founder and Founded Year Betcity Network NV, 2012 Headquarters Cyprus License Curacao Egaming #8048JAZ Welcome bonus Sports Welcome Bonus up to 2,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, PhonePe, UPI, EcoPayz Hindi language No

Betcity Score

A summary of Betcity's advantages and disadvantages was compiled after a careful analysis of every feature. A bookmaker may be rocketed to the top of the market by using the platform's incredible features. However, this bookmaker does not come without its flaws. Take a look at the comparison table to see whether Betcity meets your preferences.

Advantages Disadvantages Guaranteed welcome bonus up 2,000 INR No hindi language More than 1500 sporting events Casino is under development Accepts fast payments and rupees More than 25 sports to bet on There is an app for IOS and Android

Screenshots of Betcity

The team of Betcity put a lot of effort into the design of the platform to make it pleasant for the users. There is so much blue color that really calms the eye during long betting sessions. New users may easily navigate and find the right tab fast thanks to the user-friendly interface.

Video Review

To help you become familiar with the platform quickly and easily, we created a thorough video review of a bookmaker company Betcity. Check it out to discover more advantages of Betcity.

Betcity for Android and iOS

Developers at Betcity created the free Betcity software to make betting and gaming more enjoyable. Despite the fact that the app offers the same features as the official Betcity website, some players believe that utilizing a single app is a more effective method of amusement. Consider the Android and iOS Betcity versions below.

For Android

The Android operating system and the Betcity app work together quite well. The download is free, and the installation procedure is simple. Moreover, the application does not take too much space. Follow these easy steps to download the Betcity app to your device:

Download Betcity App.Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Betcity official website. Scan the QR code if it's available. Security Settings for Install the App.Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process.Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Confirm the File Installation.Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long.

For iOS

IOS device owners will be excited to know that they can use the Betcity app as well! They may also download the Betcity program for free. The iPhone, iPod, iPad, and other gadgets running the IOS operating system are included in the list of supported devices. Simply follow the steps listed below to finish the download:

Download Betcity App.Open Betcity's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS and click the installation button; Complete the Download Process.Wait until the app is fully downloaded.

After you finish these procedures, the icon of the Betcity app should appear on the screen of your device. Now you are ready to register or log in to start using the app.

Betcity Mobile Website

The Betcity mobile website is excellent for gamblers who want to bet while they are on the go or who are busy but don't want to download any software. You may use the mobile version to make bets whenever you want and from any location as long as you have a reliable internet connection. Additionally, it provides a number of benefits, such as:

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

An easy access from a majority of mobile devices;

Bet wherever you are as the betting world is in your pocket;

The history of a browser might be cleared instantly;

Reduced use of Internet traffic in comparison to Betcity's main website;

Every component is adjusted to fit the screen size of the device;

You can still access main features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc.

Betcity for PC

There isn't a Betcity PC software download accessible right now, but the creators may make one in the future. Another choice is to download it for use on an iOS or Android device, or you can visit the official Betcity website on your PC by using a browser. Take use of fantastic visuals, a user-friendly design and layout, as well as extra benefits such as:

Betcity app for pc doesn`t require to download any third-party apps;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

The chance of accidentally clicking on the wrong button while using the site is almost zero;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once.

Registration

Registration gives you access not only to the whole pack of features of Betcity, but also allows you to claim a guaranteed welcome bonus. The registration process at Betcity is simple and fast. Furthermore, it gives you access to a variety of extra services that are not accessible to those who are not signed. To create your account, just adhere to the instructions below:

1 Go to the site Go to the Betcity official website; Go to website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner; 3 Fill in all the information Fill all the required information in a suggested form; 4 Confirm Click on a “Sign Up” button; 5 Complete the verification process You can do it via sms, email messages or through your socials. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code; 6 Log in Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your Betcity personal account. Sign up now

After you register a personal account, you can claim welcome bonuses and offers, watch exciting live streams on various sport events, make deposits/withdrawals, place bets on sports, and play the casino games.

Welcome Bonus

Betcity kindly provided significant welcome bonuses to all new clients. Players who wager on sports or in casinos can benefit from two different welcome offers. For those of the new players who are just starting with betting and gambling, this is a fantastic chance.

Sports Bonus

The sports bonus is the one that attracts players the most. All newly enrolled customers are eligible for the Betcity betting bonus, which may be used at the Betcity sportsbook to wager on a number of various categories. For sports lovers who want to start betting but don't want to incur too much risk, this is a fantastic chance.

The highest bonus is 2,000 INR, while the minimum deposit is only 200 INR. If you meet all the conditions, Betcity will give you a welcome bonus for sports:

Bonus amount +100% up to 2,000 INR Minimum deposit 200 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example: football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, tennis, etc.

There are also some additional Betcity bonus terms and conditions for claiming a sports welcome bonus. In order to claim Betcity welcome bonus, you must follow all of them:

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Betcity free bonus;

The free bet amount has to be wagered only 3x with the odds of 1.3 or higher.

Betcity is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Betcity reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Betcity's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Casino Bonus

Betcity casino is currently under development, but the casino welcome bonuses will be available as soon as the casino appears. Most likely, the Betcity casino bonus amount would be similar to sports bonus, which is 2,000 INR with a minimum deposit of 200 INR.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus:

Bonus amount +100% up to 2,000 INR Minimum deposit 200 INR What can be used for Slots only

There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus on Betcity betting site. You must ensure you follow them:

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the Betcity bonus;

Betcity is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The corporation has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Betcity reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Betcity's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Login

All users are required to login into the system before they may access their Betcity personal account, even if they have already registered before. Follow these step-by-step instructions below to complete the login procedure quickly and easily:

Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab; Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Betcity platform.

Once you complete this procedure, you will be an authorized user. Now you know how to Betcity sign up and can start making deposits, place bets on sports, play online casino games, and so much more!

Verification

It is necessary to confirm your personal account before you may withdraw your winnings. The verification has helped to protect the site and its users from shady activity. To authenticate your account, adhere to the directions below:

Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Choose the "Account confirmation" option; Submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't worry about your safety. Betcity takes care about the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems; Wait for Betcity to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Betcity Video Review

We prepared a detailed video review of a Betcity bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort. Take a look at it to learn about additional benefits of Betcity.

Cashback (VIP)

Betcity created a great offer that gives customers 5% cashback when they make bigger deposits. This is also known as the vip program. To know more about cashback contact the bookmaker directly through any convenient method listed at the end of the review.

Deposit / Withdrawal

The Betcity platform offers a variety of convenient payment options, including a fast payment system and online banking. You may deposit and withdraw funds in a matter of seconds. Take a look at all of the available alternatives at Betcity:

Min deposit is only 100 INR which is less compared to other bookies. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. However, you might want to check that when choosing a certain provider.

The minimum Betcity withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms/conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Betcity.

Official Website

We represent the official Betcity website in India. We provide our services strictly under the Curacao eGaming license #8048/JAZ and work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you can trust our company:

We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual office in India;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

Our terms and conditions of fair betting guarantees that all games on the platform are genuine;

Betcity platform has an advanced encryption system that protects all personal data from leaking and misuse.

Betcity Sportsbook

Betcity's sportsbook offers over 25 different sports to pick from. Furthermore, the library is continually being improved. There are several sports accessible, both well-known and less popular. You may wager on soccer, UFC/MMA, boxing, hockey, cricket, and other sports! For your convenience, the most popular sports are listed below.

Cricket

Cricket is a favorite sport among Indian Betcity consumers. Betcity has a variety of cricket tournaments available, including the IPL. Examine the following list of current championships on the Betcity:

IPL;

CSA T20 Challenge;

International Test Series The Ashes outright;

ICC Men's World Cup 2023;

International ODI;

International Test Match;

Twenty20 Internationals;

Australia Domestic One-Day Cup;

Women's Big Bash League, etc.

Players usually can bet on the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more.

Football

Without a question, the sport on which people bet the most around the world is football. Almost all bookies provide it, and they also offer a wide range of championships and a number of betting options. Take a look at the list of games offered on Betcity betting:

National team matches;

National championships and cups;

European Cups: Champions League, Europa League;

Friendly matches.

Usually Indian players can bet on Spread, Total (Over/Under), Spread -1st Half, Moneyline, etc.

Tennis

Tennis is one of the sports that is developing the quickest in India, despite not being as well-known as football. Also, it frequently has favorable odds. The following leagues and championships are often included in the tennis on Betcity:

ATF;

WTA;

ITF Men;

ITF Women;

Australian Open;

French Open;

Summer Games Tennis Tournament;

BNP Paribas Open;

WTP Finals;

ATP Finals.

There are usually several betting options available, for example, Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc.

Hockey

Hockey is available on Betcity too. However, it doesn't have many tournaments to offer at the time. There are only four categories currently available on the site:

NHL;

NLA;

INT;

SUI, and other leagues!

Usually there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc.

Volleyball

Indian players may wager online on a variety of volleyball matches using the Betcity platform. In the volleyball category, you may pick a specific match from a variety of leagues and competitions:

India;

Russia;

Germany;

Italy;

France;

USA;

Canada;

Austria;

Argentina;

Belgium, etc.

There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc.

Hockey

NHL hockey is a sport that many players love watching. The precise upcoming games are listed by Betcity, and if you like, you may watch them live online. Look at each player's statistics on the "results" tab, which lists all of their prior wins, losses, and other data, to make more accurate predictions. Several hockey events are available for betting at Betcity, including:

NHL;

CHL;

KHL;

MHL;

VHL, etc.

Usually players prefer to place bets on the winner of the match because this betting option has great odds.

UFC

The UFC is a rather uncommon sport that is available on bookmaker sites. However, it has a large following of supporters who are eager to see their favorite fighter play. Check out the championships that Betcity is offering:

UFC;

UFC Fight Night.

Most of the time, players prefer to bet on the winner of the match because this betting option has great odds.

eSports

Esports is the area of sports betting that is expanding the quickest worldwide. It's also the most popular category at Betcity. This category isn't commonly shown on the bookmaker sites. The following games are among the many that can be found on Betcity:

Call of Duty - League Outrights;

CS:GO;

Dota 2.

Players usually can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc. Furthermore, all the tournaments have been held regularly since 2000 and the odds are more than appealing.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is among the most popular esports. There is no question that at least one person has heard of it. Here, a substantial prize pool and regular tournaments are held. The important Call of Duty tournaments are:

Call of Duty international.

There are such betting options available for players: Winner, First half results, Duration of the match, Best player of the match, Map handicap, Total maps, Correct score, etc.

CS:GO

Counter-strike games are highly validated and loved by many Indian esports fans. The games are provided regularly and have been held since the 2000s. Betcity also provides predictions on hundreds of matches. Take a look at some of the available to bet disciplines in this category:

CS:GO – ESL Challenger League Asia-Pacific Relegation;

CS:GO – CCT Central Europe Series 3;

CS:GO – WePlay Academy League;

CS:GO – IEM Cologne Winner;

CS:GO – Y-Games PRO Series;

CS:GO – Liga Gamers Club Serie A June;

CS:GO – ESEA Advanced Europe.

Betting options available: Betting to win, First and Second half results, Duration of the match, The first killings, Best player, etc.

Dota 2

Worldwide, Dota 2 is an extremely popular game. There is a sizable audience watching the competitions. The games are regularly held, and there is a significant prize pool. The largest Dota 2 competitions are:

DPC;

European Pro League;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc.

Popular Betting Options at Betcity

In order to meet the needs of every customer, Betcity provides a wide range of betting alternatives. Every user gets the chance to discover what suits them the best! Look at the well-liked betting options that Betcity offers:

Live Betting.You can place a bet right during the event. You get to watch the exciting live matches while also winning quickly! It's a very popular option on Betcity.

Live Previews.You can follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning.

Line (Prematch).This section offers you filtering the upcoming events and time to prepare for the tournaments and leagues. You won't miss the most important events with Line bets!

Types of Bets

A wide range of clients will be drawn to Betcity's standard betting options. Others appreciate taking risks while some players prefer to play cautiously. The payout might depend on the type of bet. Decide on your chosen bet and your desired strategy:

Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet;

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet;

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost;

Parlay +. This is an additional list of events with increased odds on special terms. The conditions of this bet type can be observed next to the selected bet.

How to Place a Bet?

Placing a bet on the Betcity platform is really simple and quick. Additionally, it's incredibly easy to explore and discover the sport you're seeking for thanks to the well-organized sports sections. You can place a bet via the Betcity website and the eponymous app. Follow our instructions on how to gamble on Betcity by following the steps we've provided:

Select the desired discipline to bet; Pick the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Further, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet; Confirm its placement.

Betting Odds

Always keep in mind that odds may change based on the particular event type and league. In the esports and jackpot categories, Betcity offers odds that are relatively high when compared to other bookmakers. Best odds are offered in such categories as cricket betting and esports. With the welcome bonuses from Betcity, you can significantly improve your odds and chances of winning.

Betcity Live Streaming

Betcity offers live streaming for a number of sport events including cricket matches and IPL tournaments. It could be a fascinating kind of amusement or a great enhancement to conventional betting. Before utilizing this function, you must log into your personal account.

You may watch live broadcasts straight through the Betcity mobile app, from your mobile device's browser, or from your desktop computer. Additionally, it is totally free.

Betcity Casino

Although Betcity is mostly oriented on providing betting entertainment, the founders received a lot of feedback about launching Betcity casino, which is currently under development. Betcity online casino should offer such popular games as slots, roulette, blackjack, jackpot, baccarat, and lotteries. Live dealer games will also be available for even more fun and excitement. Casino bonuses keep the game interesting while the winnings in games are made possible by fair algorithms.

Learn about all Betcity casino games and machines in our short Betcity casino review.

Popular Betcity Games

The most expected games on the Betcity platform are shown below. See whether there are any well-known games on the list by checking them out. If you already have your favorite games, you may browse them by typing them into the search bar.

Slots

Betcity is planning to provide more than 1,000 slot machines soon. This is usually the largest category among every bookmaker. You can find a specific game by looking it up in a search tab. There are a lot of different exciting games to choose from, but we strongly recommend you to start with these:





Guardians of the Pyramids;

Big Bass Splash;

Eye of Horus;

Crown of Fire;

Hot To Burn Extreme;

Sweet Bonanza;

Hot Rod Racers;

Hand Of Gold;

Viral Spiral;

Hot Spin;

Wild Hop & Drop;

Gold Express;

Super Diamond Wild.

Betcity casino bonuses will help to have the greatest experience in an online casino.

Poker

The conventional table game that Betcity also provides is popular with millions of users. There are various varieties of the well-known poker game on the site. You may decide whether to play them directly from the official Betcity website or the Betcity mobile app when the casino is launched:

Casino Stud Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Texas Holdem Bonus Poker;

Poker Flip;

Ultimate Texas Holdem Poker;

Two Hand Casino Holdem Poker;

Casino Holdem Poker;

Three Card Poker.

Baccarat

Although baccarat is a widespread table game, it is thought of as a rising game. It is also one of the most well-known in India. This simple table game has a number of versions, including:

Bac 80 Live;

Dragon Tiger;

Baccarat No Commision;

Baccarat;

Speed Baccarat A;

Golden Wealth Baccarat;

Baccarat Lobby;

Grand Baccarat No Commission;

Live Baccarat Lounge;

Grand Baccarat;

Baccarat 1 No Commission;

VIP Baccarat.

Blackjack

Another game you ought to try playing on Betcity is blackjack. This one is also provided by most online gaming sites. One of those timeless classics, to put it simply. The website might offer over 150 distinct game variations, which is fairly impressive:

Betcity Blackjack;

One Blackjack;

Live Unlimited Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack Multihand;

ReDeal Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Quantum Blackjack Live;

FaceUp Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack.

Roulette or European Roulette

If players are familiar with their fortunate numbers, playing the lottery may be rather thrilling and pleasant. To get your lucky number, you can play lottery games like these:

Indian Roulette;

Mega Roulette Live;

Super Stake Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

Exclusive LiveRoulette;

European Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Immersive Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

Gold Bar Roulette;

American Roulette High Stakes.

Jackpot Games

On Betcity, there are gonna be around 100 jackpot games. This category should be one of the most sought-after ones on Betcity since the prize pool is worth more than 1,000,000,000 INR. Here are some examples of jackpot game variations:





Sherlock and Moriarty WowPot;

Athens Megaways;

Factory Jackpot Mega Moolah;

Hot Power Deluxe Jackpot

Sharks Blitz Jackpot;

Sisters of Oz Jackpot;

Rainbow Jackpot;

Jackpot Cherries;

Diamond King Jackpot ;

777 Strike;

Fishin Reels;

Shadow Society.

Lotteries

Lotteries may be fun and thrilling, particularly if participants know their lucky numbers. You may test your fortunate number by participating in lottery games like these:

Keno;

Age of the Gods Scratch;

Biltz Scratch;

Halloween Fortune Scratch;

Fire Blaze Scratch;

Sure Win Scratch;

Lucky Leprechaun Scratch;

Happy Holidays Scratch;

Anaconda Wild Scratch

GoldRush.

Bingo

Bingo is quite uncommon at online casinos. At Betcity, you might want to play both 75- and 90-ball bingo once the casino is available. Also some of the jackpots that are up for grabs can be very remarkable. In order to provide players the chance to earn prizes while taking part in their preferred games, Betcity plans to also develop bingo tournaments.

Here are some bingo variations that might be available on the Betcity:

Thunderstruck II Video Bingo;

Epic Joker Bingo;

Reel Investigator;

Blender Blast;

Rainbow Rush;

XOXO;

Plot Slot;

Wild One;

PinWin;

Immortal Romance Video Bingo;

Break da Bank Again Video Bingo.

TV Games

The fact that actual people may participate in TV games makes them so entertaining. Various forms of entertainment are offered by live dealers! Numerous services and games will be available at Betcity, such as:

Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

Roulette;

Poker;

Mega Wheel;

Dragon Tiger

Blackjack;

Monopoly;

Baccarat;

Jackpot;

Bac Bo.

Results and Statistics

Betcity is conscious of the significance of being updated in real time on all event results and data. Start by selecting the statistics tab. By using the outcomes and statistics option to add choices, you may quickly react to any potential changes by placing a bet.

Support

Betcity platform gives users access to an experienced support staff that is available 24/7 via live chat, email, or phone. The support team offers outstanding assistance, albeit there could occasionally be a small wait. Pick one of the approaches listed below to get in touch with a knowledgeable agent:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@betcity.in Betcity Customer care number 000 800 919 11 80

SportsCafe Verdict

We have very thoroughly considered all the Betcity services and came to a conclusion to give it a high rating along with the special Sportscafe approval. Betcity bookie is great for sports lovers, especially those who enjoy betting on IPL and other events. The variety of payment methods makes betting available for everyone. The casino library will surely add fun to the betting. As a final say, we confirm that Betcity is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Betcity

The most frequently asked inquiries regarding Betcity were compiled by our team. Take a quick look at them since you could find the solutions there. Remember that if you need expert one-on-one assistance, you can always contact Betcity customer support.

Is Betcity Legal in India?

Some customers might come with a question - is Betcity legit or not. Betcity conducts its services exclusively under the Curacao eGaming license #8048/JAZ. The bookmaker is fully legal and does not violate any laws of India.

Is Betcity Safe for Betting in India?

The security of its consumers comes first at the betting website Betcity. All personal data is encrypted and secured using cutting-edge security measures. Every user truly has a chance to win thanks to the fair betting legislation.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, as it is against Betcity's policies to create a second personal account. Per person, computer, household, or IP address, the incentive can only be applied to one account.

Keep up with Betcity's offer updates if you want more than simply a welcome bonus.