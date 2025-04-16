Betcity Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betcity App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betcity Betcity is a licensed bookmaker in India that provides such features as sports betting, online casino entertainment, live streaming, and 24/7 support team. The minimum deposit of only 100 INR and guaranteed welcome bonuses up to 2,000 INR make betting available for the beginners. Make your first deposit on Betcity and get up to 2,000 rupees! Welcome bonus 100% up to 2,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betcity

Betcity Deposit Methods for India

The Betcity platform offers a variety of convenient payment options, including a fast payment system and online banking. You may deposit and withdraw funds in a matter of seconds. Take a look at all of the available alternatives at Betcity:

Visa Card;

Mastercard;

Bank Transfer;

EcoPayz;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Airtel.

Min deposit is only 100 INR which is less compared to other bookies. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. However, you might want to check that when choosing a certain provider.

The minimum Betcity withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms/conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Betcity.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betcity?

The 100 INR minimum deposit required by Betcity is lower than that of other bookmakers. Most service providers provide quick money transfers, allowing you to start betting and playing immediately after making a deposit. Check out the minimum deposits offered by various operators on Betcity:

Payment method Minimum deposit Visa 500 INR PhonePe 100 INR Mastercard 500 INR Airtel 100 INR UPI 100 INR EcoPayz 100 INR Bank Transfer 500 INR

You will be informed of the exact minimum and maximum deposit amount on the website before you make a deposit.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betcity App

Many customers of Betcity prefer to use the Betcity mobile app because it usually runs faster and is more efficient for the majority of clients. The app holds all the same features as the website, so the deposit system is the same too. You can deposit your account straight in the Betcity app using such methods as PhonePe, Vias, Mastercard, UPI, EcoPayz, etc.

First Deposit Bonus

A very generous and guaranteed welcome bonus is offered to every new customer that registers with The Betcity. Both online sportsbooks and casinos provide two different welcome bonuses that may be used. All new players who are just getting started in the world of betting and gaming have access to this amazing opportunity. You may view all of the available Betcity Welcome Bonus options here:

Sports 100% Welcome Bonus.Bet on any kind of sport on the platform with significant benefits up to 2,000 INR. Minimum deposit is only 200 INR;



Casino 100% Welcome Bonus.Try your luck playing the best slot machines of Betcity with the advantage of 2,000 INR. Minimum deposit is only 200 INR;

5% on Express Bets. If you enjoy placing many bets at high odds, Betcity will give you the chance to earn an additional 5% of the pot for each accurate prediction;

10% Cashback. Get a portion of your loss bet back. The bigger the loss, the bigger the cashback.

By accepting Betcity bonuses users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Betcity.

Deposit via Airtel

The Airtel is not a commonly used payment system, however, Betcity made it available specially for Indian clients. The minimum deposit is only 100 INR, so every beginner can start betting and gambling without much risk involved. The detailed processes for making a Airtel deposit at Betcity are provided below:

1 Enter the deposit section Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step. 2 Select a payment method Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear. 3 Indicate the financial details Enter your Airtel ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit". 4 Start playing Congratulations! You made a deposit via Airtel and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games. Make deposit

Deposit via Debit Cards

Debit cards are widely used by people in many countries, which is why Betcity made it available to pay with them. Debit cards are also the simplest and quickest ways of payment for the vast majority of Indian customers. Simply follow our step-by-step instructions of how to fund your account with debit card on Betcity:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area; Search and choose the debit card option among other payment methods; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card info), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a debit card!

Deposit via PhonePe

Additional deposit options are available on Betcity, including PhonePe, a well-liked rapid payment alternative. The operator usually waives the fee, and the deposit is processed quickly. The processes for using PhonePe to make a deposit are as follows:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the PhonePe option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a PhonePe! Now you can access all the services of Betcity.

Deposit via UPI

UPI is one of the most advanced and convenient payment methods in the world because it allows the transfer of funds fast. Only 100 INR is a minimum down payment. The steps listed below should be followed in order to deposit money into your account via UPI:

Tap on the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Netbanking

Net banking is frequently used by Indian players, particularly those who have Android-powered handsets. If you follow these guidelines, you can deposit with Netbanking:

Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; After choosing one, follow the on-screen directions to deposit funds into your account. You should see the deposit options; After entering your name, Netbanking number, and any other required information, choose the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, and then click "Deposit"; You've successfully deposited money into Rajbet using Netbanking!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betcity?

The deposit duration may vary based on the option you choose. The vast majority of deposits are handled immediately. However, processing of some payments might take up to five business days. Depending on how active the system is, processing deposits may take some time. See the table below for details on when recurring deposits are due:

Payment method Standart deposit time Visa Instant PhonePe Instant Mastercard Instant Airtel Up to 24 hours UPI Up to 48 hours EcoPayz Instant Bank Transfer Up to 24 hours

Betcity Deposit Limits

Betcity doesn't limit the deposits on the customers. However, the providers can have maximum deposit limits, which is very common. In that case you might need to make several deposits if you want to make a really significant amount. The following table lists the maximum deposits for Betcity:

Payment method Maximum deposit limit Visa 10,000 INR PhonePe 100,000 INR Mastercard 100,000 INR Airtel 10,000 INR UPI 100,000 INR EcoPayz 100,000 INR Bank Transfer 200,000 INR

Betcity Deposit Summary

After quite an analysis and careful consideration of the Betcity payment system, we came to the conclusion that it offers many comfortable deposit methods such as fast payments, net banking, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies. The great advantage of the company is that all the providers are safe, and the minimum deposit is only 100 INR. In addition, every brand new customer of Betcity is guaranteed to get a welcome 100% bonus for sports betting and casino games up to 2,000 INR. Sports Cafe confirms that Betcity deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

The most frequently asked inquiries concerning the Betcity deposit have been collated by us below. Take a quick look at them since you could find the solutions there. Remember that you may always contact 24/7 Betcity kyc for specialized one-on-one support with any deposit-related issues.

Can I Use the Betcity Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, because only newly enrolled customers may make a single claim for the Betcity bonus during registration. If you have adhered to all terms and conditions, you are certain of receiving the 100% welcome bonus for casino games and sports betting.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betcity?

Yes, you may use rupees to fund personal Betcity accounts. There are several methods, including bitcoin, bank transfers, and quick payments. To make a deposit, you may always utilize the Betcity app or the official Betcity website.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Betcity Account?

No, players can't alter the currency once a payment option has been chosen. To determine which method is more suitable for you, take your time learning about each payment option's characteristics, including the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betcity Account?

Without a doubt, yes. In cases when the Betcity KYC process needs it, only use payment methods that are registered in your name. For Betcity to confirm your identification, the aforementioned payment methods must also be in your name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betcity?

Yes, Betcity offers this as a choice as well. You can use as many debit cards bearing your name on the site. From the available payment options on Betcity, choose a debit card, fill out all the necessary information, and then proceed to deposit money.