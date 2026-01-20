Betindi Bonus Codes for India 2026

Betindi App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betindi Betindi is one of the most popular sports betting platforms in India. The range of the platform includes the most popular sports for betting, favorable odds and large-scale markets. In this review we will tell you about all the advantageous bonus offers of the platform. Join Betindi and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,000 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betindi

Betindi Welcome Bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR

For all registered users of the Betindi platform the team offers to take advantage of a unique offer and activate the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,000 INR! All fans of the Sports section will be able to increase the amount of their first deposit and accordingly make more of their winnings. Read all the rules on how to use Betindi Welcome Bonus carefully:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000;

Maximum amount of the INR 10,000 bonus;

Bets must be at odds of 1.8 or higher;

Bonus is valid for 21 days after activation.

It is important to remember that the bonus is only active for new users of the platform who are registering. So once you have studied all the terms and conditions of the bonus, you can join Betindi now and start betting!

How to Get a Betindi Welcome Bonus?

Because the Betindi platform is licensed, you must be of legal age and a registered user in order to receive the Welcome Bonus. We are sure that every experienced player will definitely be able to cope with this. But for beginners we have prepared a special step by step instruction on how to get Betindi Welcome Bonus:

1 Start to Create an Account Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start the registration process. To do this, go back to the review header and click on the "Join Betindi" button. After that, fill in the registration fields with true and correct information. Think of a username and a secure password, then click on the "Done" button. Go to website 2 Verification of Account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Betindi. You will receive a notification email confirming that the account has been successfully verified. 3 Make a Deposit After you become a registered user, you will need to top up your wallet in order to activate the Welcome Bonus. Go to the 'My Accounts' section of your account, choose your preferred payment type and top up your wallet with at least INR 1,000. Make deposit

Successful! Once you've completed all of the steps above, you'll immediately receive unique terms and will be able to bet on Betindi winning even more Rupees!

How to Win Back the Betindi Welcome Bonus?

Each user, if all the conditions of bonus wagering are met, gets the opportunity to dispose of the bonus money as you like. Only if you meet all the conditions of bonus wagering, you can withdraw all the bonus money. Carefully read the basic conditions of Betindi Welcome Bonus wagering:

The wagering amount is 16 times;

Bonus is valid for 21 days after activation.

Done! As soon as you meet all of the basic bonus wagering requirements, you can immediately use the bonus money and even bet with Betindi using the bonus money!

Betindi Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Since the Betindi platform is licensed, every player must adhere to the basic rules for using the platform. Below we will briefly talk about the main points that every player should know:

Your age must be strictly over 18;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

Now knowing all these conditions, if you follow them, you can get full satisfaction from using the Betindi platform, as you will definitely not encounter any difficulties!

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Betindi

The Betindi team tries to fully meet the needs of its users, so in addition to the standard Welcome Bonus, you can take advantage of other promotions. Each registered user gets the opportunity to use the section "Promotions" where a wide range of different bonuses is presented. You will be able to choose individually the bonus that suits you. In this review we will tell you only about the most popular and profitable offers.

50% Up to Rs 10,0000 Reload Bonus

Each registered user receives 50% up to INR 10,000 on top of the amount immediately after entering the bonus code. The bonus is active only once a week. Minimum deposit INR 500. The maximum amount of winnings is INR 10,000. The wagering amount of the bonus is 40 times. Wagering must be completed within 21 days.

Monthly Deposit Bonus

Act fast and get a reload bonus of 50% up to INR 5,000! Minimum deposit INR 1,000. Reach rollover of 3 times your deposit. Maximum INR 5,000 bonus. The wagering amount is 5 times. Bonus is active within 15 days. Betting is allowed with odds of 1.8 or higher.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Betindi App

The Betindi app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so its entire range is fully consistent with the official page of the bookmaker. You will be able to use any service of the platform, including bonuses and promotions. Download the Betindi app for Android and iOS devices and get an opportunity to bet anywhere and anytime you have access to the Internet!

The company Betindi gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

In order to fully provide all the necessary information about all available Betindi platform bonuses, we have answered several relevant questions from Indian users. Study carefully and you will definitely know the answer to any question!

Is It Safe to Use the Betindi Bonuses?

Yes, of course. The Betindi platform is licensed, so you don't have to worry about your security when using bonuses. Using bonuses from Betindi you are not exposed to any risk.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions Betindi Has to Offer?

No, in the review we told only about the most profitable and popular bonuses. Any full user of the platform will be able to access the "Promotions" section and choose any suitable and profitable bonus.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Change My Mind?

Yes, you can. If you activated the Welcome Bonus by mistake or changed your mind to use it, you need to contact the bookmaker's support service. You can write to the live chat and describe the problem, a highly qualified specialist will answer and help you to solve the problem.

Can I Place Bets with Bonus Money?

Yes, of course. You can bet using the bonus money, but you must meet the basic conditions for wagering the bonus. The review section "How to Win Back the Betindi Welcome Bonus?" details all the conditions that must be met by you.

Are Bonuses at Betindi Bookmaker Updated?

Yes, all available Betindi platform bonuses are updated. The platform strives to fully meet all the needs of its users, so it is constantly supplementing and updating its "Promotions" section.

Do I Have to do Anything to Get the Betindi Welcome Bonus?

In order to receive the Welcome Bonus from Betindi you need to be an adult and registered user, and your balance must be at least INR 1,000. More detailed instructions are given in the review section "How to Get a Betindi Welcome Bonus?".