Betindi Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Betindi App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Betindi The Betindi app is one of the most convenient and safe places to bet on sports in India. The application is provided by the official bookmaker, which is confirmed by the official license of Curacao Gaming (License No 1668/JAZ). In the review we will tell you all the necessary information about using the application. Join the Betindi app and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,000 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betindi

Betindi App Short Overview of General Points

The Betindi app entered the betting market in India in 2023, so it is one of the newer offerings. In such a short period of time millions of users have joined the app and it is logical, because it is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is completely safe for use. The app has been developed using the best technology, so it ensures smooth operation. Not only does the app offer the most popular sports disciplines and games among Indian users, but it also offers lucrative bonuses as well as nice odds. In the table below, you can explore the basic information about the individual Betindi mobile app for Android and iOS users:

Current version of application 1.1.0 APK filesize 40 MB Installed client size 70 MB Supported operating systems Android (5.0+) / iOS (8.0+) Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao Gaming (License No 1668/JAZ) Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Rupay, Crypto and others!

The Betindi app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best kabaddi betting app in India and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Betindi App

We have prepared special screenshots for you so that you can visually see how the Betindi app looks inside. You can notice that the design of the application is made in very appropriate and calm colors, which does not overload your eyes when you use it. Also, this color scheme is quite attractive and due to this the design looks trendy and modern. You can also pay attention to the fact that the functionality of the application is very convenient and allows you to quickly find the necessary information or section. Another nice moment will be the fact that the application features an intuitive interface that automatically adjusts for the operating screen of your device.

Features

While studying and testing the work of the Betindi app, we found several distinctive features that are its advantages. We also found a few minor disadvantages, which certainly do not interfere with a comfortable use. Read the following information about the main advantages and disadvantages of the Betindi app.

Advantages:

We have pointed out the following main advantages available in the range of Betindi applications for Android and iOS, which make it different from other similar offers in the betting market:

Supports foreign languages, including Hindi;

Availability of online form for communication players;

Most popular payment methods (UPI, Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Rupay, Crypto and others);

Large amount of betting entertainment;

24/7 customer support;

Instant deposit and others!

Disadvantages:

As we said earlier, we also found some minor flaws. We immediately reported them to the Betindi team and they will be fixed shortly. There are the following disadvantages in the Betindi app:

Support hotline does not always answer;

A heavy apk file.

The Betindi App Functionality and Design

The Betindi app is one of the most high-tech among its competitors because it has been developed by the best experts and is supported by the most renowned software providers. When analyzing the app, we have highlighted some of the distinctive features that are included in the Betindi app's range. Study the information below carefully to be able to take advantage of each of the features presented in the functionality of the Betindi app:

Availability of a 24/7 customer support;

Live and Line mode;

Modern design;

Welcome bonus for all users;

Availability of online form for communication players and much more!

All this you can use right after downloading the Betindi app to your device! Next we will tell you in detail about how to download the app correctly, so let's move on!

Betindi APK Download for Android

Of course, confident users of betting applications just easily cope with the process of installing the application, but newcomers often encounter difficulties in downloading. That is why, especially for new users, we have prepared a step by step instruction that will help you quickly download the Betindi application to your Android device and most importantly do it correctly. Use the download instructions below.

1 Download Betindi App From your mobile Android device go to the official website to download the application. To do this, use the link provided in the header of the review. Go back to the beginning of the review and click on "Download Betindi App". Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your mobile device and under "Security" allow the function for downloading files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Go to "Downloads" on your device and run the apk file installation. 4 Confirm the File Installation After you have successfully downloaded and installed all the files, the application will automatically appear on the screen of your device. Download the app

Once you've completed all of these steps, you can start signing up for the app to get access to all of its services later!

Betindi App for Android

The Betindi app for Android devices will provide complete comfort and absolute convenience for every user. You will be able to bet at any time of the day or night, having only access to the Internet. Also, the application is represented by a licensed bookmaker, which means that the entire range is fully consistent with the official Betindi page. Immediately after downloading, you will be able to use any service!

System Requirements

Since the Betindi app is high-tech and supported by the best software providers, you need to check your Android device for minimum system requirements in order to use and download it. Meeting all the technical requirements for your Android device will ensure that the application will run smoothly. In the table below you can find the basic system requirements for downloading the Betindi app on your Android device:

Android Available Versions Android 5.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 40 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

Before the release of the Betindi application to the betting services market, its work was tested on several Android devices, which ensure smooth and high-quality work of the application. We were able to make a list of Android devices on which the high quality of Betindi application was tested and proved:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54 and above,Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4.

But if you don't find your device in the lists, it will still work fine if your device meets the minimum system requirements.

Download Betindi App for iOS

Owners of IOS devices, such as iPhone and iPad, can also download the Betindi app to their device. The application also works perfectly on the IOS operating system. So for iPhone and iPad owners we have also prepared a step by step instruction to download Betindi application, study it carefully and save your time:

1 Access to the Official Website Go from your IOS device to the pre-prepared link of the official site of the bookmaker. To do this, go back to the header of the review and click on "Download Betindi app". Sign Up Now 2 Go to Registration Click the "Register" button. In all empty fields, enter the necessary information (name, surname, country, currency, etc.), then complete the registration. 3 Downloading the Application In the "Mobile applications" section select the type of IOS device. After installation the application will automatically appear on the desktop of your device.

Done! Now you own the Betindi mobile app, which means you can register now and start betting with Betindi!

Betindi App for iOS

The Betindi team values each of its users, so the app for iOS devices also provides the same information as the official page. You will be able to bet on the most popular sports among Indian users with the most favorable odds at any time having only a stable Internet connection. You will also be able to activate any bonus offer presented on Betindi platform in the app!

System Requirements

For devices with the IOS operating system, you also need to meet the minimum system requirements. Read carefully the information in the table below about the minimum system requirements for downloading the Betindi app to your IOS device:

IOS Available Versions iOS 8.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 70 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

We were also able to find and compile a list of IOS devices on which the work of the Betindi application was tested, all of these devices guarantee smooth operation:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 and newer.

If you don't find your device on the list, don't worry, it will probably work fine on your device if it meets the minimum technical requirements.

How to Install Betindi App?

Once you have successfully completed the download phase of the Betindi app, you will need to go through the installation process in order to use it. Installing the application is very quick and easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to install the Betindi app to save time and get everything done:

Locate the downloaded files in the "Downloads" section of your device; Start the installation process of the downloaded files; Wait for the application to be fully installed.

Done! Now you can proceed to the registration process and immediately after that you can start betting in the Betindi app!

How to Register in Betindi App?

Since the Betindi app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, you must be a registered user to use it. According to the rules, you can register in the app only if you are at least 18 years old. Further we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction for new users, which will help you to register in the Betindi app quickly and correctly:

Access the app. On your device, log in to the Betindi app you have previously installed; Start the registration process. To do this, click on the green "Register" button; Fill in your personal information. In all registration fields, enter the necessary data (first name, last name, age, country, currency, etc.). Think of a strong password; Complete the registration process. After completing all the data, click on the "Complete" button.

It worked! After completing all the above steps, you will receive a confirmation email to your email address specified during registration. Then you will immediately get access to your personal account and will be able to use the services of the Betindi application!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The Betindi team values each of its users and tries to support them with nice bonuses. That's why every new Indian user gets the opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus when he/she registers for the Betindi app! The bonus is active for the two main sections of the app such as Sports and Casino. Read carefully the information below, where we will explain in detail all the conditions for using the bonus for each of the sections of the app.

Betting Bonus

In the Sports section of the Betindi app you can activate a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 10,000 INR. With the use of the bonus you will get an opportunity to make the amount of your deposit bigger and accordingly your winnings too. Below we will tell you in detail about the basic conditions of bonus usage, study carefully:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000;

Maximum amount of the INR 10,000 bonus;

Bets must be at odds of 1.8 or higher;

The wagering amount is 16 times;

Bonus is valid for 21 days after activation.

If you follow all the terms and conditions for using the bonus, you won't encounter any difficulties. That's why you can join the Betindi app right now and keep your chance to activate the Welcome Bonus!

Casino Bonus

In the "Casino" section, the Betindi team offers to activate a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 50,000 INR! The bonus will also give you the opportunity to use the platform on special terms, as it will also allow you to make more of your first deposit. Carefully read the basic rules of the "Betindi Casino Welcome Bonus" section:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Maximum amount of the INR 50,000 bonus;

The wagering amount is 35 times;

Bonus is valid for 21 days after activation.

Done! Now you know about the two main welcome bonus options from the Betindi app, which means you can download the app now and choose the bonus option that's right for you!

How to Get a Bonus in the Betindi App?

It's very easy to get a bonus in the Betindi app, and most importantly, it's quick. All you need is to be an adult and a registered user, as well as to deposit not less than the minimum deposit amount. Use the step by step instructions on how to get your bonus in the Betindi app and save your time:

Open an already downloaded application on your device; Go through the registration process and choose for which section you want to use the sports betting bonus or online casino; Refill your account with at least INR 500; Bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

It worked! Now you know how to get a bonus in the Betindi app, download the app and do not miss your chance!

Payment Methods

Since the Betindi app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, all payment systems presented in the app correspond to the official page. Therefore, all payment systems presented in the application are proven and safe, so you can not worry about the safety of your funds. Currently, in the Betindi application you will be able to make a deposit or withdraw funds using the following payment systems:

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Rupay;

Crypto and others!

All of these payment systems work perfectly and you won't have any trouble using them. Now you can download the Betindi app to your device and choose the option that suits you best. It is also important to know that all the money you deposit will be instantly credited to your account, but withdrawals will take 1 to 3 days.

How to Update Betindi App to the Latest Version?

The Betindi app is so high-tech that it updates itself. Users only need to confirm this update. Follow the step-by-step instructions to update the Betindi app for Android and iOS devices:

After sending the update notification, go to the app and agree to the subsequent self-update on this device; Complete the update process by rebooting your device.

Successful! After performing these two actions, you will immediately become the owner of the latest version of the standalone Betindi mobile app!

Login

Another important prerequisite when using the Betindi app is the login process. Immediately after registering with the app, you will need to log in in order to start playing. The login process is very easy and fast. Use the step-by-step instructions to log in to your personal account in the Betindi app:

Access to the website. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website; Sign in to the system. Click on the "Login" button and enter the username and password you created earlier; Complete the login. Check that the details you entered are correct and complete your login by clicking on the "Login" button.

Done! That's it, now you can go to any section of the app and start playing together with Betindi!

Sports Betting

The Betindi app assortment includes a huge variety of sports for betting on sports in India, including the most popular, such as Cricket! You will be able to bet with the nicest odds and on the biggest sports markets. The Sports section works in two main modes, such as Line and Live, which will enable you to bet in real time. In the Betindi app, you will be able to bet on the following sports:

Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Table Tennis;

MMA;

Badminton and much more!

Download the Betindi app, register, then fund your account, choose the sport of your choice and place your bets!

Cricket App

Cricket is the most popular and well-known sport in India. This sport offers the highest odds, which is why it is so loved by Indian users. Cricket also supports Live mode, which will add even more excitement. In the Betindi app you will be able to bet on various sports markets and on the biggest events such as:

Indian Premier League;

National T20 Cup;

T10;

The Hundred and more.

Football App

Football, a sport that is considered standard for sports betting around the world and Indian users are no exception. In the Betindi app you will find a separate tab with all the necessary information about this sport. The team offers large-scale events, high odds and more. In the Betindi app you will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

Premier League;

India Super League

UEFA National League and others!

Tennis App

Tennis is no less popular sport for betting in the Betindi app. The application also has the direction of Table Tennis. A large number of Indian players prefer this sport because it offers the most favorable odds and a variety of markets. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as:

WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men and others!

Basketball App

Basketball is another standard option for sports betting. In the Betindi app you will be able to bet on a wide variety of sports markets as well as good odds. You will also be able to bet on Basketball in Live mode, which gives you the opportunity to watch the biggest sporting events in real time and become a part of them. You will be able to bet on the following sporting events:

European Championship;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

Esports Betting at the App

Lately in the world of sports betting there is a very active trend as Esports, so you can find this section in the Betindi app. This section also works in two modes, so you will be able to watch the process of the game through an online broadcast of high quality. In the app you will be able to bet on popular cyber disciplines such as:

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Dota 2 and much more!

Download the Betindi app and don't miss your chance to try one of the most popular trends in the world of sports betting!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

In order to diversify your life, the team Betindi offers to bet not only in the standard section Sports, but also in a separate section Virtual Sports! This is an opportunity to test your luck, because the whole outcome is decided by a random number generator. Here you place a bet on almost any computer-generated sporting event and then wait for the outcome. In the Betindi app, you will be able to bet in the Virtual Sports section on the following sports disciplines:

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more!

Done! Download the app Betindi do not miss the opportunity to test your luck in Virtual Sports!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Betindi App?

As we said, the Betindi app allows you to bet on Cricket! One of the most popular sports disciplines in India. Betting on Cricket is very easy. Use the step-by-step instructions and you're sure to get it right:

Launch the previously installed mobile app; Login to the system. Use the username and password you created earlier; Refill your wallet. In the "Account" section enter the desired amount; Select Cricket. In the "Sports betting" select the desired sport; Select the event. Select the nearest sport event; Make a bet. Examine the odds, select the outcome, deposit the desired amount and confirm the bet.

It worked! After completing all these steps, your bet will go into circulation and in case of a successful outcome the bonus money will be automatically credited to your balance.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The Betindi team tries to fully meet the needs of its users, which is why its range includes a large number of different offers. For example, you will be able to bet using not one but several types of bets. This is a great chance to find the type of bet that suits you best. In the Betindi app, you will be able to place bets of the following types:

Single. A classic type of bet with fixed odds before the start of the game;

Parlay. Ability to bet on several different events, the winnings will receive the player in the case of all successfully played bets;

System. The odds in this type of bet are multiplied between each other and if you lose even one of them, you get some amount of winnings.

Now you know about each of the betting types presented. Study carefully and choose the appropriate and most profitable option and start playing the Betindi app now!

Betting Options at the App

Also included in the Betindi app assortment is an incredible number of advantageous options that will give you the opportunity to use the services of the app and get incredible comfort from using it. Each option presented in the app is unique in its own way, so there's definitely something to suit you. The list of basic options presented in the Betindi app:

Live Streaming;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

All of these you will be able to take advantage of as soon as you download the Betindi app to your device and become a registered user, don't miss your chance! Below we will briefly tell you about each of the presented options, study carefully in order to be able to use each of them.

Live Streaming

All users of the separate Betindi mobile app can use the function of live broadcasts of any sports competitions or tournaments. Online broadcasts are of high quality and allow you to watch the game in real time. Top up your wallet, find out which sports support this mode, and then place your bet right afterwards!

Online Casino Games

In the Casino section of the Betindi app you will find a large number of the most popular entertainment for all tastes. The app is supported by the best providers, so all the entertainment works at the highest level and provides the maximum comfort of use. In the Betindi app you will be able to play Slots and other equally popular games among Indian users!

Live Casino

This section gives you the opportunity to feel the realism of the game, because here you get the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You will get maximum pleasure from the realistic game and you will experience these unforgettable emotions for a long time. Refill your account and go to a live casino.

Live Cricket Betting

This option gives you the opportunity to watch the game in real time, as well as to bet on the most popular sport in India - Cricket! All odds also change during the game, which adds even more excitement to the game. Deposit your account, choose Cricket and bet on the most popular sport!

Esports Betting

In the Betindi app you will be able to bet not only in the Sports section, but also in the Esports section! The section offers a huge range of sports cyber disciplines. Go to your account, top up your wallet, go to the Esports section, choose your favorite game, enter the desired amount and confirm your bet on Esports.

Pre-Match Betting

This option gives the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match. The advantage is that here the highest odds, which are known in advance. Remember that the higher the odds, the higher the winnings. Refill your wallet, see which disciplines include this option and make a bet.

Multi-Betting

This option gives you the opportunity to select several unrelated sporting events, with all the odds being multiplied between them. This gives you the opportunity, in the case of at least one unplayed bet, to get a certain amount of winnings. Refill your wallet, select the events you are interested in, and place bets on the desired amounts.

Live Match Statistics

For all registered users in the "Statistics" section there is all the necessary information about the upcoming matches and standings. For each player there is an opportunity to use the results of past games, as well as information from the tournament tables. This helps you analyze your actions and make more informed bets.

Betindi Casino App

In addition to the standard Sports section, users will be able to play in the Casino section. The section provides the most popular games for all tastes. Also, the Casino works in two main modes Line and Live. Live mode will give you the opportunity to feel the realism of the game, because you can play with a live dealer. Let us tell you more about the most popular games Betindi has to offer.

Entertainment at the Casino App

In the Casino section there are more than a hundred different types of entertainment for all tastes. Here you're sure to find something for yourself. Since the Betindi app is supported by the best providers, you can feel comfortable playing because they have high quality. The Betindi app for Android and iOS features the following entertainment:

Bar Slot;

Sweet Bonanza;

Baccarat;

Bingo;

Roulette;

Poker and much more!

Join the Betindi app, go to the Casino section, choose the entertainment that suits you and spend your time in comfort!

Betindi Mobile Version (Website version)

For users who, for whatever reason, cannot download the app to their device, the Betindi team offers to use the Mobile Site. It can be accessed from any browser installed on your device, accordingly, the Mobile Version does not require any system features from your device. Certain graphical elements of the platform may take longer to load, so you will need a stable Internet connection to use it!

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Although the Mobile Site and the separate Betindi mobile app for Android and iOS devices are almost similar, there is still a difference between them. In the table below, take a close look at the difference between the two options:

Betindi Mobile website Betindi App Does not require system characteristics from the device Require system characteristics from the device No need to download and install Need to download and install No notification sending function Receive informational notifications Longer loading time is possible No need to load individual platform elements

Download Betindi for PC

As of today Betindi bookmaker does not have a separate app for PC users, but it is not necessary. After all, you can use the platform using the Browser version. It is available from any browser installed on your computer and does not require any free space or technical specifications. You will be able to bet from your PC device with only an internet connection!

Features of Betindi App

In the course of studying the Betindi app, we found several main features that set it apart from similar offers on the betting services market. We have highlighted several of them and briefly described each of them. Study the information provided below carefully to know how to take advantage of each of them.

24-hour Customer Service

The app has a large number of options for its customer support services, ranging from online chat to a hotline phone number. All of these communication support methods work 24/7, you can get help from highly qualified specialists at any time of the day or night.

Forum

The forum is a distinctive feature presented in giving players the opportunity to communicate with each other. You can always find out about the latest news or the most popular entertainment and ask about anything.

Push Notifications

This feature is an opportunity to be the first to know about the latest changes on the platform! You can get notifications about upcoming sporting events, app updates, and more. Join the Betindi app and be the first to know about all the news!

Security of the App

Betindi app is represented by a licensed bookmaker and conducts its activities openly, as evidenced by the presence of an official license of Curacao. The main criterion of the Betindi app is to ensure the complete safety of its customers.

To make sure that the app is safe to use, we have prepared some arguments to prove it:

128-bit encryption;

Official license Curacao Gaming (License No 1668/JAZ);

The presence of advanced firewall technology;

Transparent registration, withdrawal and deposit system.

So when you use the Betindi app, you don't have to worry about the safety of your personal data as well as your security!

Customer Support Service on the Betindi Mobile App

In the Betindi app, you can easily resolve any of your questions. That's because the app has 24/7 customer support, which has several options for contacting the support team. It usually takes anywhere from 5-10 minutes to respond. You can ask any question at any time of the day or night and get immediate help from a manager. In the table below we have listed all available ways of communication for players in the Betindi app for Android and iOS:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@betindi.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Betindi App

In conclusion of the review, we would like to confidently award the Betindi app the Sportscafe badge! This means that the app is completely legal and safe to use. All games are presented in high quality and work without freezes, and the app itself provides a smooth experience for customers. All presented payment systems are verified and ensure full safety of your funds.

The Most Common Questions about the Betindi App

If you have any questions about using the Betindi app, you can read the information below. Below we have collected the most relevant questions from Indian users and have given detailed answers to them.

Is the Betindi App Free to Download in India?

Yes, of course. The Betindi app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, so it is available for download absolutely free. In the review you can find instructions on how to download the app, which will help you to do everything quickly and correctly.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Betindi APK?

The Betindi app is high-tech, so it has an automatic update feature. Use the instructions in the "How to Update Betindi App to the Latest Version?" overview to update the Betindi app to the latest version.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you are having trouble installing the Betinley app on your device, make sure you are doing the right thing. You can find detailed instructions on how to install the app in the overview section "How to Install Betindi App?". You can also check your device for minimum system requirements.