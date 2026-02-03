BlueChip Bonuses and Promotions for India 2026

Bluechip App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Bluechip Every bookmaker attracts users by providing them with many kinds of bonuses that can be used for online sports betting and casino games. BlueChip offers big welcome bonuses, promo codes, bonuses for free spins in the casino, free bets for sports, and more. Join the BlueChip with an exclusive promo code today and get 500% up to 50,000 INR. Welcome bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: CAFECHIP Join Bluechip

BlueChip Welcome Bonus 500% up to 50,000 INR

The welcome bonus covers all the sports on the BlueChip platform including cricket, football, tennis, etc. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who never placed bets before. Here's all the basic information about getting the joining offer:

The minimum deposit is only 300 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 50,000 INR;

The user has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get BlueChip Welcome Bonus?

It's very easy to claim a welcome offer on BlueChip. Moreover, it's guaranteed for every single new user. You can get the bonus using the website version of BlueChip or the BlueChip app. To receive the sign-up offer for India in 2026, just follow these steps:

1 Register Register an account on BlueChip using the website version or the BlueChip mobile app. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap. 3 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. 4 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

BlueChip developers made receiving the welcome bonus as simple as possible, so every beginner could definitely complete it. Choose the most comfortable way for you, getting the bonus through the BlueChip website or the BlueChip app.

How to Win Back the BlueChip Welcome Bonus?

There are also some additional regulations for claiming a registration bonus. In order to receive it, you must follow all of the bonus terms and conditions of BlueChip:

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;

The bonus is to be used for betting at least 8 times with minimum odds of 1.9;

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the BlueChip method if your bet was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the BlueChip free bonus;

BlueChip is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

BlueChip reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of BlueChip's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Get an Exclusive “CAFECHIP” Promo Code from Sports Cafe

With special promo codes, you can get an increased bonus deal to profitably bet on cricket and other sports. BlueChip promotions are constantly being updated, so we made sure to provide you with the currently working BlueChip promo code in 2023. Simply follow this step-by-step instruction:

Go to the BlueChip website; Register a new account using your email or phone number; Click on the “Add Promo Code” tab below; Use our promo code “CAFECHIP” and press enter; Make a deposit with an amount higher than 300 INR.

A Promo code deal is available for every brand-new customer of BlueChip. You can also activate the code using the BlueChip app if you prefer to.

BlueChip Bonuses Terms and Conditions

There are some BlueChip regulations for getting BlueChip bonuses. Users need to make sure they follow all of them:

The user has to be legal age of 18;

The user should not have a previously registered account;

The user must have a verified account;

In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;

The user can`t get a bonus twice;

The bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;

Bonuses can not sum up;

Odds must be higher than 1.9;

Only one account per person, computer, or IP address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of BlueChip by using the bonus.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at BlueChip

Besides welcome bonuses and promo codes, bookmakers also provide such bonuses as a free bet for cricket, no deposit bonus, free spins, and casino welcome bonus. BlueChip has a lot to offer. Take a look at all other bonus options on BlueChip.

20% Daily Cashback

Get a 20% daily Cashback in a live casino for all losing bets from 00:00 on Monday to 23:59 on Saturday. This is a great deal for gambling lovers as the maximum return is up to 8,000 INR per week. The bonus is eligible to use in the slot machines category only.

125% Bonus, 100 FS & Aviator Bets

Make your first deposit of 12,200 INR and get the chance to increase your deposit by 100% up to 120,000 INR and claim 50 FS in Book of Dead slot and 50 freebets in Aviator.

Casino Welcome Bonus

Get a 500% Casino Welcome Bonus up to 100,000 INR depositing over the minimum amount of 300 INR. The offer is eligible to use on the best slot machines on the BlueChip. However, the deal limits up to 50 slot machines and 7 days after registration.

Weekly aviator bonus of 50% up to 8,000 INR

BlueChip has a great offer for aviator lovers. Deposit 300 INR until Sunday and get your 50% bonus up to 8,000 INR. The bonus is active every week from Monday to Sunday. A player can claim the bonus only once a week.

Bonuses and Promotions at the BlueChip App

Besides the BlueChip website, you can also activate the bonus code and other bonuses using the BlueChip app. We prepared step-by-step instructions on how you can do that:

Download or open the BlueChip mobile app. Register a new account using your email or phone number. Click on “Add Promo Code” if you want to use a promo. Enter our bonus code “CAFECHIP” and submit. Deposit an amount higher than 300 INR.

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about BlueChip bonuses. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you might be looking for.

Is it safe to use BlueChip bonuses? Do I risk anything?

BlueChip is a trustworthy and legal company, so you don't risk anything using the BlueChip bonuses or placing bets on the platform. Moreover, bonuses are guaranteed for every new customer and the betting rules ensure fair betting and gambling.

Are mentioned bonuses the only ones on the BlueChip?

BlueChip constantly creates new offers for profitable and enjoyable betting. We provided the most popular bonuses that BlueChip currently offers. Check the official BlueChip website to learn all about available deals in real-time.

Can I cancel the bonus if I change my mind?

Claiming the bonus is optional and you can always have a choice not to use it. You don't have to make any actions to do so. Simply don't enter any promo when you register an account and don't make any deposits.

Can I place bets with the bonus money?

Yes, you can use the bonus money to place bets on any sports on the BlueChip platform. Choose between what bonus you wanna use, learn all the terms and conditions, deposit your account with the minimum amount and click on the desired sports category.

Do BlueChip bonuses update?

Yes, BlueChip bonuses are being updated quite regularly. However, the welcome bonus is always provided by BlueChip no matter the consequences. We prepared only valid BlueChip promo codes in 2026, so you shouldn't have any issues with them.

Do I have to do anything to get the welcome BlueCHip bonus?

You have to be a brand-new customer of BlueChip. Register an account on BlueChip, and enter the promo code if you have one. Then, verify your identity and make a deposit higher than 300 INR. The bonus will be transferred to your personal account.