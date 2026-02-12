The PlayWise365 welcome bonus is available to all new players making their first deposit. To claim the bonus, clients need to meet the minimum deposit amount. The bonus will be available for a limited time after registration. The bonus funds will go to the bonus account.

The welcome bonus is as follows:

1st deposit: 100% bonus up to ₹10,000.

2nd deposit: 150% bonus up to ₹15,000.

3rd deposit: 150% bonus up to ₹25,000.

This bonus helps bettors get more from their deposits and increases their chances of winning. Don’t miss out on the bonus at PlayWise365!