Vavada is a popular platform known for fast payouts and an easy-to-use interface. The vavada bonus gives a 100% match on the first deposit. Players can receive up to ₹85,000 extra on their initial deposit. Cashback is credited automatically on the first day of each month if losses exceed bets.

Vavada Welcome Bonus 100% up to 85,000 INR on 1st Deposit

The vavada bonus money on deposit rewards new players with a 100% match on their first deposit. Here are the main conditions:

Deposit any amount to receive up to ₹85,000 extra.

The bonus equals 100% of the first deposit.

The bonus activates automatically after the deposit.

This welcome bonus helps players start with extra funds for betting and games.

Additional 100 Free Spins

The vavada 100 free spins bonus gives new players 100 free spins to use in Aviator. To get the bonus, all free spins must be used in this game. The bonus winnings need to be wagered 20 times with real money before withdrawal. This bonus adds extra chances to win and enjoy the game without additional costs at the start.‌