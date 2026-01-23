Megapari App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration Megapari Megapari is a leading bookie in India, which covers a great selection of sports betting options, secure payment systems and a diversity of casino entertainment. The provider is also known to customers for its extensive bonus program and excellent promotions. Use the promo code during registration to claim a bonus 200% up to 40,000 INRto begin your journey with the maximum benefits! Welcome bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR Promocode: SC2023 Join Megapari

Megapari Welcome Bonus 200% up to 40,000 INR with PROMO CODE

Megapari has built a reputation as a great betting site with preferred bonuses and promotions for both existing and new customers. The bookie will reward every newbie from India with a great 130% welcome bonus of up to 30,000 INR and 39,000 INR with promo code "SC2023". If you are keen on betting on sports at Megapari, make sure you enter our exclusive promo code "SC2023'' during registration. This will entitle you to an increased sign-up bonus of 130% Up to 39,000 INR instead of the standard one to get you started even better!

Learn more about Megapari joining offer before you decide to take advantage of it:

The minimum deposit amount for getting the bonus is Rs. 90;

The maximum bonus amount is 39,000 INR with promo code;

Bonus applies to betting on sports events;

The offer is valid for 30 days after registration.

How to Get Megapari Welcome Bonus?

A joining offer awaits all new Megapari users from India who successfully create a gaming account. To get the bonus and take the most out of sports betting, follow the steps below:

1 Create an account Visit the official Megapari website or launch the mobile app and click on the "Sign Up" button. Select the preferred registration method and enter the necessary details. Go to Website 2 Activate a Promo Code Choose the sports bonus as your welcome offer and enter "SC2023" in the box with the promo code to qualify for the increased bonus. 3 Verify Your Account Go through the verification process by sending a photo of documents proving your identity to Megapari support. Once the request is processed, your account status will change to verified. 4 Top up the Balance for the First Time In your personal profile, move to the tab with deposits. Choose a preferred deposit method and fund your account with a minimum amount of Rs 90 to qualify for the bonus. Make Deposit

Success! Once your balance is positive, the bonus funds will be credited and you can start betting on sports. Keep in mind that a range of wagering conditions must be met before you can withdraw the bonus.

How to Win Back the Megapari Welcome Bonus?

Players interested in taking the bonus out of Megapari must meet simple wagering requirements. Check out the basic conditions you need to fulfill in order to successfully withdraw your funds:

The bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of registration;

The wagering is 5x by express bets;

Each express must contain at least 3 events with odds not lower than 1.40;

The whole amount of the bonus must be wagered before it is possible to withdraw all money from the game account.

The Megapari bonus is considered wagered when all the conditions of the bonus are met. Also, keep in mind that the welcome offer is only valid for one deposit. So think carefully about how much you want to deposit initially to get the best winnings for yourself!

Get an Exclusive “SC2023” Promo Code from SportsCafe

If you've decided to join Megapari today, you can claim a fantastic welcome bonus and unlock other great offers for sports and casino, thanks to our exclusive bonus code "SC2023". This valid code gives you the following benefits:

An increase in the welcome bonus from 100% to 130% up to 39,000 INR;

VIP Cashback;

Casino bonuses;

Free bets and more.

All you have to do to activate the promotional offer is to enter "SC2023" in the appropriate field when registering and funding your account. It is worth noting that you can only take advantage of the bonus code once to get additional benefits from Megapari.

Megapari Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The bonuses will help you get the hang of it, understand the mechanics of betting at Megapari India and win more rupees without risking your money. But before you can get a unique bonus, you must meet the following important terms and conditions:

Be at least 18 years old;

Be a new Megapari user;

Have a verified account;

Only one bonus is available to one user;

The offer cannot be used in combination with other bonuses and promotions;

Megapari has the right to prohibit the user from participating in the bonus program and to cancel the bonus if he plays unfairly.

By receiving the Megapari bonus, the customer automatically confirms its terms and conditions. If all the requirements are taken into account, you won't have any difficulty using the bonus program.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Megapari

Megapari strives to offer more than just an enticing welcome bonus. For this reason, it has come up with many special offers and promotions to keep existing customers engaged. You can check out the most notable ones below to find something for yourself:

Casino Welcome Package

Just like sports fans, there is also a nice bonus offer for casino fans. And it is significantly more! If you've never played at Megapari before, you can get 100% up to Rs 135,294 + 150 free spins on your first 4 deposits and 175,882 INR with promo code. All bonuses are subject to wagering 35x the bonus amount within 7 days of activation.

Free bet on the first deposit

If you decide to start your way in betting, Megapari will reward you with a free bet, equal to 15% of your first deposit. To win back, place an express bet of at least 3 of any sporting events at odds of 1.6 or higher.

Cashback

Every week Megapari awards 3% cashback on the number of your lost bets placed during that week. To get the bonus for lost bets, sports events must be at odds of at least 1.5. The minimum cashback amount is $1, and the maximum is $1,000.

Bonus for a Series of Losing Bets

If you're going through a rough patch, Megapari will support you with a bonus for a series of 20 unsuccessful bets placed within 30 days. Betting amounts must be $2 or more with odds no higher than 3.0. The maximum bonus amount is $500.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Megapari App

Megapari has released a separate mobile app optimized for Android and iOS devices. Despite the small weight of the application, it features all the main products of the bookie. So, all bonuses and promotions will be accessible in one click on your smartphone. Besides, the range of functions of the Megapari app makes wagering and using bonuses even more convenient! Megapari gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Below are the main questions about the Megapari bonus that new users ask most often. If you familiarize yourself with them, you can avoid a number of problems associated with their use and receipt.

Is it Safe to Apply for Megapari Bonuses? Is there any Risk for Me?

Megapari is licensed by Anjouan and adheres to fair gaming principles. For this reason, the bonus is legal and safe to use and will not harm your account. Besides that, bookie has wide popularity and a good reputation all over the world, so they can be trusted.

Are these All the Bonuses that Megapari Has?

In this review, we have listed only some of the current Megapari offers. The bookie's bonus program is extensive and takes into account the interests of Indian players. The list of promotional offers is constantly changing and updated with new bonuses that increase the chances of additional profits.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Reconsider?

Whenever you fulfill the bonus requirements, Megapari gives you the option to refuse the offer. If you wish to cancel your bonus, please contact support for help, regardless if you started betting or not.

Can I Bet with the Megapari Bonus Money?

Yes, the bonus money received as part of the Megapari offer can be used to bet on sporting events. However, the bonus can only be withdrawn after the entire amount has been successfully wagered. For more details on all requirements, please refer to the "How to Win Back the Megapari Welcome Bonus?" section on this page.

Does Megapari Add New Bonuses?

Megapari tries to cater to all types of players with different interests and needs, so it is constantly adding new bonus programs. From time to time it also releases promotions to coincide with popular sporting events or casino entertainment. We advise you to update the promotions section of the Megapari website from time to time to be aware of any new ones.

What Do I Need to Do to Claim My Welcome Bonus?

Absolutely every new user from India can expect a welcome bonus from Megapari. In order to get it, you need to register on the website or app and verify your identity. As soon as you make your first deposit of enough money to qualify for the promotion, the bonus money will be credited to your account.