Betmaster – Official Site for Sports Betting and Casino 2026

Betmaster App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betmaster Betmaster India was established in 2014. The platform is convenient for Indian players: it supports rupees, registration is fast and the minimum deposit is 500 INR. Players can replenish an account using Astropay, UPI, Neteller, Skrill, and other methods. Read the full review to get the full coverage of the bookie now and place the first bet. Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betmaster

Betmaster Overview

The bookmaker operates under the license of the Curacao Gaming Commission: it is an official gaming provider that has the right to launch its products all over the world and has a long history of success and rave reviews of pleased gamers.

A large Betmaster book presents popular sports (soccer, tennis, and many more) and traditional Indian disciplines (cricket and kabaddi) with such events as IPL,Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and NKP Salve Challenger Trophy.

New players are welcomed with generous sign-up Betmaster bonuses. Wagering requirements are decent to claim them effortlessly but active players are not left without nice gifts: there are plenty of promotions for loyal customers.

Betmaster supports such currencies as INR, USD, EUR, and GBR. Payment methods include bank transfers, plastic cards (VISA, MasterCard), and crypto (Bitcoin). Using rupees or other currencies is free of fees. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

You will be convinced that the bookmaker has features and functions to impress. Just read the article up to the end.

Quick Facts about Betmaster

You can find all the information about the bookie in the tablet below. Ensure that Betmaster is a reliable partner.

Founder Francisco Javier González Iglesias Year of foundation 2014 Owner Reinvent N.V. Headquarters Agias Fylaxeos & Christoforou Perraivou, 2 KALIA COURT, 4th floor, Office 301 3025, Limassol, Cyprus License No. 1668/JAZ Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Available languages Hindi, Portuguese, French, English, Chinese, Italian, Korean, Swahili, Uzbek, Tajik, Turkish, Greek, German, Spanish, Bengali, etc. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods VISA, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, AstroPay, EcoPayz, Jeton, Bank transfer, UPI, Bitcoin, etc. Min. deposit 500 INR Betmaster min. withdrawal 1,000 INR Welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR Currencies INR, USD, EUR, GBP, and mBTC Applications Android, iOS Hindi language Yes Supports Indian players Yes Customer support support.in@betmaster.io

Betmaster Score

The bookmaker has strong features that distinguish it favorably from the competitors. The team of developers works non-stop to launch timely updates and enhancements. In the tablet below you can get acquainted with the main advantages and disadvantages of Betmaster.

Advantages:

Accepts rupees;

Vast choice of payment methods;

24/7 Hindi customer support;

Great Betmaster welcome bonus and other promotions;

Large sportsbook with match statistics and timeline;

Quick registration;

High level of security – SSL encryption;

Generous odds with a great number of outcomes and markets.

Disadvantages:

Some restricted countries (Australia, Estonia, Sweden, and some others);

Live streaming is unavailable;

No Betmaster VIP Club.

Screenshots of Betmaster

The website of the bookmaker is designed in dark blue colors. The tabs are written in white so that color combination does not irritate eyes and navigation through the interface is clear.

Video Review

We have admitted that the sign-up process is straightforward. Make sure from the short video that registration is fast and easy.

Betmaster for Android and iOS

If you don’t want to use the website version, you neet to make Betmaster download of application for free from the official website. It is fast, has simple navigation, and does not require much memory space. Once it is installed, you get the latest version due to regular updates.

For Android

The app for Android has the same functionalities and features as the website. It does not freeze and glitch, and is always assessable. To download the app, go through the steps from the instruction we provide

Visit the official Betmaster website. Type the address in the address bar or follow the link; Click on the Get App button. The downloading of the apk file will start immediately; Allow receiving files from unknown sources. This will lead to installation without failures; Open the apk file to perform the installation. Just agree to the process and wait until it finishes automatically; Open the app to get started. The process will not take much time.

For iOS

The version for iPhone and iPad is in progress currently. The process of creating the application is in the final stage. In a few days, negotiations with Apple will take place about the deployment of the app on the App Store.

When the product is ready, follow the guide to get it on device

Go to the official website. Use the link of type the address in the address bar; Push the Get App button. You will be redirected to the App Store page with the link to download the app from the digital marketplace; Download the app. The process finishes automatically and the icon of the app will appear on the home screen.

Betmaster Mobile Website

If you do not have opportunities to download the app for different reasons, the mobile website is the best gaming option. If you play regularly, bookmark the page to get instant access to Betmaster. Use “Remember my function” while registering to speed up the log-in: you will be spared the need to indicate personal data every single time.

Playing using the website is convenient. All the tabs and modes are highlighted by the usage of various fonts and adjusted to the screen size of your gadget.

Betmaster mobile website has the following sections to choose from

Sportsbook;

Casino;

Virtual Sports;

Esports;

Promotions.

Betmaster for PC

Suppose, you are a constant laptop or PC user. Then the Betmaster PC version fits you brilliantly too. This regime even opens new hidden features and opportunities: for example, enjoying sports betting and casino games simultaneously. It is compatible with Windows and Mac OS and supports all the modern browsers (Safari, Opera, Google Chrome, Mozilla). PC version stays stable even when the internet connection is poor.

Many customers claim that this version is even faster than mobile because it utilizes more computer capacity. Caching technology also helps to load and respond faster.

Registration

The first step needed before diving into the world of betting is mandatory Betmaster registration. It is compulsory if you want to place the bet, replenish an account, or cash out money. Only one account per member is legal. You should be 18+ to sign up freely.

Here is a guide on how to become a member of the Betmaster community.

1 Visit the official website Click on the Log in button to begin. Go to Website 2 Fill in a short registration form Type your number in Indian + 91 format and select the currency (INR is preferred). 3 Choose the bonus There are 3 options: no bonus, 100% bonus on sports, or 100% bonus on casino. 4 Check the boxes next to the additional information Confirm that you are eligible to play, stay in the country of location, agree with the terms and conditions and privacy policy, and SMS notifications if want so. 5 Finish the process Press Betmaster Register and you will receive a verification SMS code to activate the profile. Sign Up Now

The procedure in the app is similar. It will take 3 minutes to join in.

Welcome Bonus

The Betmaster sign-up promotion is generous and attractive. And you can choose whether to take it for sports or a casino. The size of the deposit is 15,000 INR and 400 INR Betmaster free bets every week for the sports section. The size for the online casino section is 20,000 INR together with 10 Free Spins every week. Let’s consider the terms of the bonuses more attentively. Notice that there are no Betmaster bonus codes: all the promotions are held on a universal basis.

Sports Bonus

Here are the details of the promotion on the tablet below. It is available soon after the sign-up and the first deposit. It is claimed only once.

Size: up to 15,000 INR and 400 INR free bets;

Wagering requirement: x10;

Minimum odds: 1.4;

Time to fulfill the terms: 7 days.

Bets on all the events from the sportsbook are eligible for the promotion. If you failed to meet the terms in a weekly span, the bonus expires.

Casino Bonus

This bonus is also disposable. You opt for it while registering if you are more a casino than a sports fan. See the details of the donation.

Size: up to 20,000 INR and 10 free spins;

Wagering requirement: x50;

Available games: Live Casino and Slots;

Time to fulfill the terms: 7 days.

Each game has a different contribution to the wagering requirements fulfillment:

Slots 100% (excluding certain entertainments from the list in the rules);

Live Casino 10%;

Table Games 0%.

If you did not cope with the limitations, the bonus is revoked.

Super Reload Bonus

Make a deposit and recharge the balance with 50% up to 18,000 INR. The action is held every Wednesday. Casino and Sports sections are available for the money booster.

Size: 50% Up to 18,000 INR;

Wagering requirement: x30;

Available games: Sports and Betmaster Online Casino;

Time to fulfill the terms: 7 days.

Once the bonus is credited to the account, spend it within one day or it will be disabled.

Login

Only authorized players can utilize Betmaster facilities. Once sign-up is completed, every gaming session starts with a login. You have two ways to do so. See how it works

Click on the Log in button. The Welcome back window fill pop up; Choose signing in through mobile phone or e-mail. In the first case indicate the number, in the second one provide the actual e-mail and valid password; Enter the system and relish. If you accidentally forget the password, go through the recovery procedure and form the new password to stay tuned.

Betmaster Verification

Know your customer (KYC) policy is a widespread practice among bookmaker companies. It allows preventing money laundering, gambling among minors, and other scamming.

If Betmaster has any doubts about your account or needs more profs of your identity, it has the right to request the following documents

Passport or other ID;

Bank statement, or utility bill to prove the address.

More information can be required if some of the transactions caused suspiciousness. Sometimes investigation is needed which can lead to account blocking. To avoid these issues, adhere to transparent legit gaming.

Betmaster Video Review

We have admitted that the sign-up process is straightforward. Make sure from the short video that registration is fast and easy.

Betmaster Deposit / Betmaster Withdrawal

The company allows cash in and out using a diversity of methods. Select the most comfortable and start winning now. All the transactions are momentary. The bookmaker does not charge a commission for the Betmaster deposit and another money transfers if they take place once a day. If you want to withdraw money more than once in 24 hours, a 5% fee is appointed. Here is the list of available payment methods that are assessable in India

Paytm;

GooglePay;

PhonePe;

Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether);

UPI;

MasterCard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

EcoPayz;

Jeton;

Net Banking.

Cashback

Active players are eligible to get a 10% weekly cashback on the outcomes that were not successful. The promotion spreads on the sportsbook and online casino and is held every Sunday. The size of the action is between 90 up to 180,000 INR. The wager in the sports section is x1 with odds higher than 1.4 while in the casino it is x5.

Official Website

Players can safely use the website to enjoy bets and games. It is secure: your device will not get any harm or damage from visiting it. It does not contain viruses or phishing.

Betmaster is trustworthy for it:

Has the license of Curacao – the most significant document that enables to operate in the gaming sphere with no obstacles and limitations;

Has an official website, customer support, and email for claims and requests;

Has the headquarters, phone number, and CEO;

Has terms and conditions, internal rules of work;

Pays taxes, participates in sponsorship and charity;

Has an affiliate program.

Betmaster Sportsbook

The number of disciplines to wager on will not disappoint. You can choose the option to bet on the ongoing event or make a prediction before the game starts. The list of the sports includes

Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Baseball;

Table tennis;

UFC;

Basketball;

Rugby and more.

Cricket

Cricket is the sport that Indians love the most – from children to adults. Complicated rules are not obstacles for admirers. Even domestic cups gather millions of spectators in the stadiums and behind the TV sets.

Players have the opportunity to wager on

IPL (Indian Premier League);

T20 World Cup;

BPL (Bangladesh Premier League);

ICC Cup and others.

Football

Even people far away from sports are familiar with the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Football is undoubtedly the number one sport in the world. It offers dozens of outcomes on events such as the winner, the best player on the team, or even the number of yellow cards.

Enjoy Betmaster betting on:

UEFA Champions League;

LaLiga;

Seria 1;

Bundesliga;

FIFA Cup and way more.

Tennis

Betting on tennis is not a simple challenge. Too many factors affect a single match. It is essential to consider the surface, head-to-head record, and current physical and mental state. The situation in the match can change in a while – that is what makes sport so unpredictable yet fascinating.

The main events are:

ATP tournaments;

WTA tournaments;

ITF tournaments (including Grand Slams);

Challengers.

Baseball

Baseball is considered to be one of the symbols of the USA. Teens start playing it in high school and the best ones get the chance to attend professional baseball leagues. If you want to wager on the discipline, study the rules thoroughly to understand all the tricky moments.

There are several leagues where the matches are held:

Major League Baseball (MLB);

International League;

Pacific Coast League;

Asia Series;

Asia Winter Baseball League and many more.

Table Tennis

Reaction and speed are crucial qualities for the discipline. To win the match you have to score 11 points in 3 or five sets. Players should maintain the level of consistency and concentration to stay in the game. Some draws in table tennis are so breathtaking that gather millions of views on YouTube.

The global cups include:

Commonwealth Games;

European Championships;

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships and others.

UFC

It is the discipline for those who like brutal fights and adrenaline. One match consists of 5 five-minute rounds. The rules are not similar to boxing.. Knockout often finishes the battle.

The most popular outcomes to wager on are:

Win bets;

Go the distance bets;

Over/under round bets.

eSports

Electronic games gain more and more popularity. They are dynamic, interesting, and super exciting to watch. Betmaster offers to pay attention to such variants as:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS: GO;

StarCraft 2 and others.

Dota 2

It is a multiplayer online game in the digital battle arena. There are two teams of five players that try to defend or conquer the base on the map. Every player controls the character: they are unique and have special abilities and power.

The list of upcoming events includes:

Riyadh Masters;

PGL Arlington Major;

ESL One Malaysia;

The International.

LOL

The game saw the world on 2009 thanks to Riot Games company. Today it is a bestseller with millions of fans that enjoy player-versus-player combats. You can upgrade and empower characters by collecting points, earning gold, and purchasing items from the store.

It is time to track such events as:

MSI High Noon;

Anima Squad;

Lunar Revel.

CS:GO

Become a terrorist or counter-terrorist to different playing modes. The legendary game offers to plant a bomb or stop it or rescue the hostages which are captured by the terrorists. There are 9 regimes with various locations and characters.

Place a bet on one of the listed events:

ESEA;

Elisa Invitational;

Master League.

StarCraft 2

This is another option for those who cannot imagine life without virtual battles in the science fiction genre. Combats in the open space or on distant planets excite the imagination and give involuntary goosebumps.

Check out the nearest events:

HomeStory Cup XXI;

DH Masters Atlanta;

GSL: ST 2.

Virtual Sports

Betmaster offers two options for virtual sports lovers:

Betby. It is a state-of-the-art virtual betting experience based on artificial intelligence. Here you can play football, basketball, or tennis;

Golden Race. It is a new revolutionary word in the section. Here you can compete to cross the finish line first. Become the victor in horse racing and raise the trophy above the head.

Popular Betting Options at Betmaster

The platform has all the opportunities to satisfy wagering needs. Betting is a pure pleasure with Betmaster and you will see why soon.

Live Betting

Betting on ongoing events is the most popular option. You just visit the website, open the sportsbook and select the match or game to wager. It is added to the bet slip and after the confirmation, you can claim the win.

Multi Live

Single bets are in demand among the novices. They do not have enough experience to bet big. But multi live regime allows collecting several bets in the coupon and diverse the risk. If one of the predictions is unsuccessful, it can easily be covered by other winning stakes.

Line (Prematch)

Prematch predictions are the cornerstone of betting. If you are an amateur punter, start with them to gain skills and experience. Bets should be placed before the event begins. Odds on such occasions are usually more stable and less fluctuate.

Types of Bets

The main type of bets that the bookie offers include:

Single. The basic variant for players. They choose the tournament or competition and make a prediction on one match or game only. The winning sum is calculated as bet size multiplied by the appropriate odds;

Outright. It is a kind of a single bet. The main peculiarity of the stake is that it is placed on the outcome of the entire event (championship, tournament, etc.) while a single bet is characterized as an individual prediction on a single match or game;

Accumulator. When you combine multiple bets in the slip, you form an accumulator. The wager can be connected or to be independent. The object remains unchanged: all the bets in the accumulator should be successful to win.

How to Place a Bet?

The process is simple and can be performed in several clicks. See how it works in the instruction below.

Open the app or visit the official website; Open the sportsbook and choose the discipline; Find the event you are interested in and click on the preferred outcome; After the bet is added to the slip, indicate the sum of the prediction and press the Place bet button to confirm the deal.

Money will be credited immediately after the event finishes if the wager is correct.

Betting Odds

Betmaster has lucrative odds that attract millions of punters. They are set by the betting experts on the basis of previous statistics and analysis. Special software guarantees that coefficients are reasonable and do not contain miscalculations or errors.

Betmaster Casino

Betmaster online casino is bright and empowered by gaming software companies that provide tools to make the user experience unique and unforgettable. The number of entertainment stuff impresses even the most exacting customers. Check out the list of games to enjoy

Slots;

Bingo;

Jackpot;

Roulette;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Poker.

Popular Betmaster Games

Visiting an online casino section is not a mistake. Put aside your doubts and read the Betmaster casino review.

Slots

There are more than 4000 slots to choose from. If you want to check the slot without betting real money, demo mode is available. The built-in filter allows searching the game you wish to play. Some of them are designed in historic, sports, or movie entourage which makes gaming even more enjoyable.

Poker

Card games are extremely demanding on Betmaster. You can play classic Texas Hold’em or Omaha, or more sophisticated Magic, Russian and Triple bonus poker. Live dealer mode provides the atmosphere of attending a real casino.

Baccarat

Baccarat is an old game that was born in France. In the XIX century, it was a luxurious leisure activity for rich noble families. Today the game is popular in Betmaster online casino for clear rules and fast draws.

Blackjack

There are 20+ variants of blackjack on the platform. Betmaster live dealer mode reduces the influence of randomized algorithms. So only luck matters. It is played with a deck of 52 cards and resembles the so-called Twenty-one game.

Roulette

Roulette is a symbol of every online casino. It gains the biggest revenue and attracts most of the players. The rules are extremely simple: choose the category (red, black, even, uneven, etc.) and the dealer will spin the wheel.

Jackpot Games

These games allow breaking a huge jackpot. Its size increases constantly. Now it constitutes millions of INR and does not stop growing. Money after the win is credited instantly.

Lotteries

This category is presented with Sic Bo games. Originally, it is a Chinese lottery with 3 dice. You just bet on the outcomes on the table, dice are shaken and if the result of the roll matches your prediction, you win.

Bingo

Bingo is the most popular lottery at Betmaster. The aim is to collect three numbers in a certain order. The host calls them at random and participants mark them with tiles. The one who will mark three numbers in a row the first claim the prize.

Support

The help center is available 24/7 with no breaks. Players can use both Hindi and English to address requests. There are several channels to reach for assistance. You can also search for the latest news on social media - Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Support Type Contacts Time to answer 24/7 Live Chat Pop-up window on the site Instant Email support.in@betmaster.io 12-48 hours Email for complaints complaints.in@betmaster.io 12-48 hours

Sportscafe Verdict

We have done thorough research and decided to give the bookmaker a high rating and a sign of approval as a final say. This high estimation means that Betmaster is a reliable, secure, and trustworthy partner for Indian players. In conclusion, we admit that the platform is legit and obey Indian gaming laws.

The Most Common Questions about the Betmaster

In the section, we answer the most frequently asked questions.

Is Betmaster Legal in India?

Yes, Betmaster is legal in India. It has a Curacao license 1668/JAZ that allows providing services in India and abroad. The bookmaker does not violate any term of the gambling legislation.

Is Betmaster Safe for Betting in India?

Absolutely. Betmaster uses highly effective SSL encrypted algorithms to save users’ data. The risk of leakage is reduced to 0. Payment transactions are secure and money will never disappear from the balance.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, only one account per member is allowed. Multi-accounting is prohibited. Violators of this term will face a permanent ban.