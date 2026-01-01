EKbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

EKbet App: 2.0 ★★★★★ Registration EKbet Ambitious bookmaker EKbet appeared on the betting market in 2019 and is actively gaining popularity. Speaking of legality, EKbet is licensed and controlled through the Western Cape Gambling Board (license № 10181496-003) and adheres to the principles of fair play. Join EKbet and start your adventure with a generous welcome bonus of up to Rs. 5,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to Rs. 5,000 Promocode: No promo Join EKbet

EKbet Overview

EKbet bookmaker first entered the sports betting market in 2019. From the very beginning of its history, it positioned itself as an international online betting service provider, confident that users would appreciate the quality of options. Today, EKbet is one of the best cricket betting sites in India, offering everything you need for line and live betting on over 30 sports and esports disciplines. The bookmaker covers major sporting events, so IPL fans will also find plenty of betting options here and to know more about one of the best IPL betting sites. What's more, EKbet has payment methods that are convenient for Indian players, coupled with processing in rupees. The company EKbet gets into ratings of the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

Quick Facts about EKbet Here is the most important details about EKbet India in 2026: 🏏 Game types Sports and eSports betting, Live Casino, Slots, Game Shows, Lottery 🚀 Founded Year 2019 🏠 Headquarters Cape Town ✍ License License № 10181496-003 issued by the Western Cape Gambling Board 🎁 Welcome bonus 100% casino bonus up to Rs. 5,000/ 100% sports bonus of up to Rs 3,000 💸 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, AstroPay, Neteller 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes

EKbet Score More and more Indian users are choosing the official EKbet website for betting and it is not surprising. The company is constantly monitoring the evolution of sports and casino betting, trying to offer the best quality services. Along with undeniable benefits, EKbet has a number of drawbacks that do not have much impact on the user experience. You can see the advantages and disadvantages of EKbet that we managed to identify in the lists below: Advantages Sportsbook brings together over 30 sports and eSports disciplines;

A wide selection of markets in line/Live and three types of betting;

The ability to watch live sports events for free;

Hundreds of casino games from licensed providers;

Availability of its own official app on Android devices;

Very fast registration and verification;

Up to Rs. 5,000 welcome bonus for bettors and up to Rs. 3,000 for casino players. Disadvantages Not a large selection of payment methods.

EKbet for Android and iOS EKbet has developed a mobile app for all modern gadgets with Android and iOS operating systems. It is perfectly optimized and gathers in a high-tech shell all the necessary options for betting and casino games. The EKbet app gives you access to all our gambling sections - sports betting, slots, live casino, poker, virtual sports and so on. You can also register or log in to your account, deposit or withdraw money. With the EKbet app, you can win at any time, and here's what you need to install it: Open the EKbet mobile site using any smartphone browser; Go to the bottom of the homepage and look for the Android and iOS logo buttons; Download the version of the app that suits your gadget. After that you can open the app, log in to your account, deposit INR and start betting or playing casino games.

EKbet Mobile Website To use EKbet services from a mobile device, there is no need to install an application, as the bookmaker has an adaptive mobile version of the site. The functionality and visual design of the EKbet mobile site is identical to the desktop one, while the graphics and overall quality of the resource are simply amazing. You can access the sports section, live betting, match broadcasts, bonuses, online casino and much more. A smartphone with any operating system can easily cope with it, as the site does not impose any system requirements. Here are a few more benefits you'll find when using the GuruPlay mobile site: Doesn't take up any memory space on your smartphone;

Works through any mobile browser;

Automatically adapts to the screen size of your smartphone;

Easy to navigate and intuitive interface. The mobile version of EKbet can be used to play anywhere and anytime without additional downloads.

EKbet for PC EKbet for PC is the main resource of the company. The site has a quality design with a stunning interface, designed for betting and gambling. It is very easy to use on Windows and macOS computers. The desktop site has an easy to navigate menu that contains sections dedicated to the sports section, online casino,live casino, bonuses, etc. Despite the large amount of information, the loading time of the site is very fast, you don't have to worry about delays and connectivity issues. The PC EKbet site is designed to maximize player comfort and convenience, so you won't encounter any delays or lags when betting.

Registration Before you can use the services of EKbet, you need to have a personal profile. Absolutely any Indian user who has reached the age of 18 can create an account on EKbet. The Ekbet registration process is simple and does not take much time if you follow the steps below: 1 Get Access to EKbet Go for registration via the "Join EKbet" button at the header of this article. Go to Website 2 Start Registration Click on the "Register" button at the top right corner of the official website, after which a registration form will open in front of you. 3 Fill In Your Personal Information Enter your phone number sent by OTP, affiliate ID/Referral ID and make up a strong password. 4 Create an Account Enter your validation code and click on the "Join Now" button, after which your game account will be successfully created. Sign Up Now Once this is done, you will be transferred to your new EKbet account where you can immediately make a deposit, receive your welcome bonus and start betting!

Welcome Bonus Every new Indian user who has just created an EKbet account can receive a welcome bonus. This is a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with the platform's features and significantly increase your winnings at the initial stage. EKbet has welcome bonuses for both bettors and casino players. You can choose the option that suits you and get some extra money. Sports Bonus Every new Indian user can get a welcome sports bonus of 100% up to Rs. 3000 after creating a new account with EKbet. This money will be credited to a separate bonus balance in your account immediately after making your first deposit. You can use your EKbet bonus to bet on any sports, including cricket, to maximize your winnings. Read more about the sports offer below: The promotion is only available for new users who have not previously registered at EKbet;

The minimum first deposit amount is Rs. 300;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 3000;

The deposit and bonus amount must be rolled over 10 times with odds of at least 1.75. Casino Bonus For those who prefer to gamble, EKbet offers 100% welcome bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on the first deposit. The exact amount of bonus money depends on the deposit amount. This money can only be used to play a CQ9 slot game to significantly increase your winnings. More terms and conditions of EKbet casino bonus, you will find below: Only users who have not previously registered at EKbet can get the bonus; The minimum first deposit amount is Rs. 500;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs 5,000;

Bonus funds can only be spent in the CQ9 slot game;

The deposit and bonus amount must be rolled over 15 times before withdrawal is possible.

Login You need to log in to your EKbet account in order to perform any actions with your balance, bet on sports and play casino games. If you have an account, you can sign in to it at any time by following the simple steps below: Open the official website or the EKbet app; Click on the "Login" button; Enter your name or phone number and the password you used to register your account; Click on the confirmation button. This will log in to your account and take you to the EKbet homepage. Now you can top up your balance with INR, select the desired section and start winning.

Verification Since EKbet operates in accordance with the license agreement, there is a mandatory account verification procedure for all users. By going through it, you will remove all restrictions on withdrawals and increase the security of your account. EKbet will ask you to provide a photo of your identity document: Pan card, Aadhaar, passport or driver's license. You can verify your account by following the detailed steps below: Visit the official EKbet website and log in to your account using your username and password; Go to your personal profile and fill in the correct information about yourself with your date of birth and other necessary details; Confirm your identity by sending a copy of a high-resolution photo of your document to the support team by emailing support@ekbet.com or via Whatsapp on +63 995 770 5620; Wait for the support staff to review and approve your request, after which your account will be verified. Once this happens you will be able to withdraw money from your EKbet balance using your bank account and other payment methods.

Deposit / Withdrawal To start betting on sports at EKbet, you need to have a positive balance. The bookmaker has added many popular payment methods to make depositing and withdrawing funds convenient and safe. Among them are not only bank transfers, but also e-wallets, so each user can choose the most preferable option for himself. Since the main audience of EKbet are Indian users, one of the main currencies on the site is INR. Here is the list of current EKbet payment systems that can be used for deposits and withdrawals: PayTM;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Bank Transfer;

Google Pay. Regardless of the chosen deposit method, all money transactions are processed instantly, and EKbet does not charge a commission for transferring funds. The minimum deposit is 300 INR, and there is no maximum limit, so a player even with a small budget can start playing at Ekbet.

EKbet VIP Program EKbet VIP Club attracts many Indian players as it gives additional benefits and bonuses. This incentivizes users to keep playing and win even more. Betvisa has a special system consisting of 10 levels. Your level is determined by the total monthly deposit amount. The higher the level, the higher the amount of your bonus. There are no wagering conditions. You can find out more about VIP levels at EKbet in the table below: 🆙 VIP Level 😲 Total Deposit 🏅 VIP 1 INR 0 🏅 VIP 2 INR 300 🏅 VIP 3 INR 5,000 🥉 VIP 4 INR 20,000 🥉 VIP 5 INR 50,000 🥉 VIP 6 INR 100,000 🥈 VIP 7 INR 500,000 🥈 VIP 8 INR 1M 🥇 VIP 9 INR 5M 🥇 VIP 10 INR 10M

Official Website Legality is one of the EKbet's top priorities since its establishment in 2019. It adheres to the local laws of the countries in which it offers its services and operates under an international license issued by the Western Cape Gambling Board (license number 10181496-003). More arguments in favor of EKbet's legality can be found below: EKbet provides betting services online with its headquarters outside of India;

The bookmaker allows only users over 18 years old to play for real money;

Complies with the terms of the international license;

All the terms and conditions of the platform are in the public domain for all users. Taking into account all the factors, we can be sure that EKbet focuses its players on the principles of legality and creates all conditions for safe and legal betting.

EKbet Sportsbook The EKbet website features an extensive sportsbook, where you will find dozens of popular sports and esports disciplines. You can bet on any match of all major or minor official tournaments. Each discipline has its own section with a detailed schedule of matches and tournaments available for betting and you can choose the right one. Here are the popular sport disciplines, on which you can bet on at EKbet: Cricket EKbet couldn't neglect the most popular sport in India, so you'll find plenty of cricket betting options on the site. The bookmaker covers both major and minor cricket events. The choice of markets is wide and the odds are competitive, so you can get a big payout even with a small bet. Here are some of the cricket tournaments available on the site: Indian Premier League;

Caribbean Premier League;

Pakistan Super League;

Big Bash League;

T20 Blast;

ICC World Cup and others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is one of the most viewed sports in India, so betting on it is well covered at EKbet – one of the leading kabaddi betting sites. The bookmaker keeps bettors interested in kabaddi as evidenced by the excellent league selection, high odds and diverse markets. On the site you will find all the official matches of kabaddi tournaments of all levels, here are some of them: Asian Kabaddi Championship;

Pro Kabaddi League;

National Kabaddi Championship;

Federation Cup;

Beach National Kabaddi Championship. Football Football is the most common sport for betting all over the world. Being aware of this, EKbet offers thousands of football matches with a large number of markets and excellent odds. All local tournaments and international events from more than a dozen countries are well covered, including: UEFA Champions League;

FIFA World Cup;

Premier League;

Italian Serie A;

Bundesliga;

South American Cup;

La Liga and others. Tennis The availability and popularity of tennis betting at EKbet ensures high attendance of the website. The bookmaker offers a decent selection of markets, including match winner, exact score, handicap, total and draw, as well as high odds for profitable bets. It covers many women's and men's tournaments, varying in prominence and scale, here are some of them: WTA;

ATP Challenger;

ITF Men;

ITF Women. Horse Racing There are many fans of horse racing in India, which is why EKbet offers numerous tournaments for this sport of varying fame and magnitude all over the world. Each match is filled with multiple markets and good odds, which can be bet on in LINE and LIVE mode. Here are some of the popular competitions available for your bets: Grand National (UK);

Cheltenham Festival (UK);

Irish Grand National (Ireland);

Australia Cup (Australia);

Dubai World Cup (Dubai);

Grand Pix de Paris (Paris). Baseball At EKbet you will find plenty of baseball betting options, both in LINE and LIVE mode. The choice of markets is wide, ranging from the winner of the match to individual statistics. You can bet on the following baseball tournaments: MLB;

NPB;

CPBL;

KBO. Table Tennis Although table tennis is less popular than big tennis, it is also fun to bet on. There are plenty of table tennis betting options on the EKbet website, so there is always plenty to choose from. Here are the main events that are well covered on the site: TT Cup;

Czech Liga Pro;

Ukraine Win Cup;

Russia Liga Pro, etc. Boxing Boxing is one of the most exciting sports, which is why betting on fights is so interesting. At EKbet, you can choose from a number of bets, although most of them are related to the winner of the fight or the total number of rounds. The bookmaker covers all popular matches from tournaments such as: Boxing fights;

International matches.

eSports EKbet offers a wide range of eSports disciplines standing out from the competition in India. You can bet on many markets, watch live matches and win. The bookmaker has a lot to offer, so among the available online games are popular ones like: CS:GO;

League of Legends;

Overwatch;

Rainbow Six;

Dota 2;

Starcraft. EKbet strives to provide its players with the best conditions, so it is constantly expanding its esports offerings and introducing new betting tools. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a well-known multiplayer MOBA game with many different elements to bet on. You can place bets on kill count, time stats, first kill, Roshan, etc. EKbet covers many major Dota 2 tournaments: Champions League Qualifiers;

Major Series;

ESL;

Moon Studio Series;

Pro League Series and others. LOL League of Legends occupies a significant place in esports due to its popularity and exciting gameplay. You can bet on any event in the match - winner, total, number of kills, player statistics, etc. The main League of Legends tournaments that you will find on EKbet are the following: Pro League;

European Championship;

Championship Series;

LCS;

LEC and others. CS:GO CS:GO is a highly popular tactical shooter and EKbet sportsbook has a huge selection of markets on Counter-Strike. You can bet on a specific round, on a player, on a winning half, etc. CS:GO tournaments are very popular and have many fans from India. EKbet has covered the following popular events: ESL;

BLAST Premier;

Major Series;

Elisa Master;

WePlay Academy League and others. StarCraft 2 Starcraft 2, despite being released a long time ago, is still a popular esports discipline due to its algorithms and spectacle. Matches are held regularly, so you always have something to bet on. Check out the Starcraft II events offered by EKbet in the list below: ESL Series;

CasterMuse Narak Starleague;

WartiTV Korean Royale;

OSC Championship and others.

Popular Betting Options at EKbet EKbet has a complete set of tools to allow you to fully manage your bets, play and win with maximum comfort. The bookmaker has done a great job and added all the options necessary for a modern player. We have highlighted a few of the most important ones. Live Betting At EKbet you can place bets in real time on popular sports disciplines. Once the player opens the live section, he will be shown all current events open for betting, as well as some markets related to them. The markets and odds in such bets are determined by what is happening on the field at the moment. For a better understanding of what is going on, you can follow the live streaming of the match as well as view real-time statistics. Multi Live EKbet has a multi live feature, thanks to which experienced players can bet on many events in real time. The odds in this case are multiplied and you can get a bigger payout. However, if any of these events do not play, the bet will be considered lost. Line (Prematch) A classic prematch betting means that the player bets money on the outcome of the match before it starts. The bettor has a few hours or even days to study the statistics, the current form of the teams and make a choice. With this option, you can catch high odds on the favorite and get a big payout on the bet. All matches in all sports disciplines at EKbet are covered in line betting.

Types of Bets EKbet tries to provide variability in everything so that Indian bettors can get the best user experience. Currently, there are three types of bets available on the site so that you can form unique bet coupons. A detailed description of each of them is given below: Single. You can bet only on one of the outcomes of one match. Single bet is the simplest type of investment, which is perfect for beginner bettors;

Parlay. It is one wager on two or more bets that are combined to produce a larger payout. A win on such a bet is possible only if all the player's predictions turn out to be correct;

System. A system bet is made up of several combinations and single bets. With a system bet, you can win even if not all of your predictions are correct.

How to Place a Bet? The navigation on EKbet is well designed and the interface is easy to use, allowing you to quickly bet on any sports or esports match you are interested in. If you are a beginner, here are detailed instructions on how to place a bet: Open the bookmaker's official website or mobile app and click on the login button. Sign in to your account using your username/phone number and password; Go to the "Sports" section, select the platform and the sport discipline you are interested in; On the discipline page, click on sports event and then on the match you want to bet on; Study the table with available markets (intra-match events) for betting and click on the market you are interested in; Fill in the coupon with the amount and type of bet and click on the confirm button. At this stage your bet at EKbet will be successfully placed. The winnings will be credited to your balance immediately after the end of the sports match and you will be able to withdraw them quickly.

Betting Odds One of the benefits of EKbet is favorable odds that are above average in the competitive market. The odds are formed based on the opinion of EKbet sports analysts. They study all statistical information and set the final figures. As a rule, the lower the odds, the higher the probability that the event will happen. GuruPlay tries to offer its players the best odds for both big and small events. The odds on such popular sporting events as the English Premier League, NBA and UEFA Champions League, as well as the Indian Premier League are particularly pleasing.

EKbet Live Streaming At EKbet, you have the option to watch live sports and esports matches to get a better understanding of what is happening on the field of play. All match broadcasts are of high resolution and are available for every player to watch. This way, you can get more emotions and better predict the future course of the match to make more informed decisions during live betting.

EKbet Casino EKbet is known not only for its extensive sportsbook, but also for its swanky online casino. Upon entering the relevant section, you will immediately notice the wide range of games that the EKbet online casino offers. All of them are developed by leading software developers such as Evolution gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, NetEnt and many others. Over 2,000 activities are conveniently divided into sections depending on the type of game and provider, and you can also use the handy search bar to find the right game.

Popular EKbet Games The choice of games at EKbet casino is huge, and the operator strives to constantly increase the number and range of entertainment. To make it easy for the player to navigate, all casino games are logically arranged in the appropriate sections that do not require scrolling through a huge list of entertainments. Here are the main ones: Slots Slots make up one of the largest sections at EKbet casino. They come in many shapes and forms, from classic positions to progressive jackpots, where the possibility of ripping off a big score increases. Each slot is unique and has its own theme, game conditions and free spins, so every player can find something for himself. At the same time, they are all perfectly optimized and work without delays. The list of popular slot games at EKbet includes: Age of the Gods: God of Storms;

Fire Queen;

Tip Top Torems;

Archer;

Dragon Heart;

Crazy 7;

Forest of Wonders and many more. Poker When it comes to classic games, the first thing that comes to mind is poker. It is one of the most exciting card activities, requiring the player to have certain knowledge and skills to play successfully. In it, the player strives to collect the best combination of cards or make other players leave the table. At EKbet online casino, you can choose from the following poker variations: Texas Hold'em;

Omaha;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Three Card Poker;

Poker 6+ and others. Baccarat Baccarat is another card game that is a favorite among Indian gamblers. The aim of the game is to make a combination of two or three cards, which in total gives a number of points close to or equal to 9. In this game you can bet on three possible outcomes: the player's win, the banker's win and a draw. There are many varieties of baccarat, which differ in the number of decks involved, size and order of payouts, but the essence of the game remains the same. EKbet offers the following options: Hindi Speed Baccarat;

Lightning Baccarat;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Peek Baccarat and others. Blackjack Another classic at EKbet casino is the blackjack card game. The player aims to score 21 points using as few cards as possible. The main thing is to score more points than the dealer's hand but less than 21. If the player scores more than 21 points, he loses. Indian users most often choose the following variations of blackjack: Classic Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack;

Infinitive Free Bet Blackjack;

Power Blackjack and others. Roulette Great variability and simple rules have made roulette such a favorite pastime among Indian players. The aim of the game is simple - to guess in which sector the ball launched by the dealer will fall. Depending on the chosen bet on a particular number or sector of numbers determines the probability and size of the winnings. At EKbet casino you will find the following popular roulette variations: Lightning Roulette;

Hindi Roulette;

Immersive Roulette;

Instant Roulette;

Hindi Roulette and others.

Jackpot Games EKbet casino has a special type of games - slots with progressive jackpots, where the winning prize pool grows with every bet. At any moment, the lucky player who has made a spin can win a huge prize with the perfect combination. Such games are formed on the basis of a random number generator, so the outcome of the game depends only on your luck. The category of jackpot games at EKbet includes the following: Inca Jackpot;

Everybody’s Jackpot;

10,001 Night;

Funky Monkey;

Lucky Twins Jackpot and more.

Lotteries If you want to have fun and raise some money, you will enjoy the lotteries section at EKbet, which will give you an unforgettable gaming experience. There are several types of lotteries that you can participate in throughout the day. To maximize your profits, simply place a small bet and wait for the lottery results.

TV Games Indian gamblers are particularly interested in game shows, which resemble TV game shows in their format. The game is broadcast in real time and led by real dealers. They behave like in a real casino and, if necessary, will ask you to place a bet. Broadcasts are conducted in high resolution, so players can closely follow what is happening and comfortably bet on a special playing field. There are popular games to choose from, among which: Monopoly Live

Mega Ball;

Dream Catcher;

Crazy Time;

Cash or Crash and others.

Results and Statistics When betting at EKbet, you can view statistical information on each sports or esports match. By tracking the results of teams in recent matches, intermediate results of the game and the current score, you will be able to get a reliable picture of the expected events and better predict the future outcome of the bet. Some of the statistics include goals scored, number of yellow/red cards, odds, and much more.

Bet Constructor The EKbet bet constructor is a great feature that allows a player to select a series of individual bets and combine them into one big bet. Such a bet is considered quite risky, but the odds are high. Bet constructor calculates the sum of the odds taking into account all the risks in the betting markets you have selected and gives you the total odds.

Support If you have any problems, difficulties or questions, you can always write to the EKbet support team. Highly qualified specialists work around the clock and are ready to answer any questions regarding your account, transactions, betting, casino or bonuses. You can contact the EKbet support team in several ways: Online Chat - available 24/7 in a special window on the EKbet website and app;

Email - officialekbetweb@gmail.com;

Whatsapp - +63 995 770 5620; Rest assured that by choosing one of the listed methods, you will get fast and quality support.

SportsCafe Verdict To conclude our review, EKbet has a very wide range of options and features that a player from India may need for a comfortable betting. Favorable odds, a huge selection of betting products, a great choice of casino entertainment, convenient payment options and prompt support service deserve your attention. It must be said that it is very difficult to find cons here, which means that you will have a positive experience. Considering all the peculiarities of the bookmaker, we decided to give EKbet the Sportscafe seal of approval and recommend it as a legal and safe site for players from India.