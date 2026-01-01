Betmaster Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Betmaster App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Download APP Betmaster In this Betmaster app review, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about using this app. Wherever you’re online in India and whether you’re on android or iOS, you can use this live online sports betting app to do everything you need to do. Let’s take a look at the details. Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betmaster

Betmaster App Short Overview of General Points

For your convenience, we’ve written this overview for Betmaster app users in India so you can find all the information you need with a quick glance.

Current version of application 9.2 APK file size 4 Mb Installed client size 10 Mb Supported operating systems iOS, Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Free Welcome bonus Yes 100% up to 15,000 rupees (sports) or 20,000 rupees (casino) Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.) Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple)

The Betmaster app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of Betmaster App

The Betmaster app uses bright blue and deep purpose tones for its colors. There is also a dark blue/gray background and being white, the text truly pops. The design is professional, and the interface is easy to use.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Let’s take a look at the features of the Betmaster app in terms of advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages Disadvantages Easy and fast account creation The app isn’t available in Hindi Many active promotions All major sports are available Over 4,500 supplementary casino games Lots of global languages available Generous bonus for the Sports section Free 4-weekly bets Small minimum deposit Daily free spins on the slots

The Betmaster App Functionality and Design

The Betmaster App for iOS and Android provides lots of functions for sports betting. It’s possible to bet on prematch sports events as well as get involved in live betting. For anyone who likes a casino game or two, there are also lots of other slot and table games to try too.

The Betmaster app will give you:

An easy-to-use personal account

Lots of bonuses and promotions

Odds and matches in live mode

Lots of ways to deposit and withdraw your funds

Lots of ways to bet

Online slots and table games typically found in casinos

Betmaster APK Download for Android

The Betmaster app for Android isn’t available on the Google Play store. Instead, Android users are required to download the Betmaster mod apk file from the official Betmaster mobile application page.

The Betmaster Android app provides the same features as the desktop site.

We have broken down the installation process and sign up for the Android apk into easy steps in our step-by-step guide.

1 Download Betmaster App Go to the Betmaster App page and click on ‘download’ Betmaster apk download. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Installing the App After clicking the Betmaster app download button, you’ll need to provide access so that you can install and run the app. 3 Complete the Download Process After granting access, you can install and run the app. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation To complete the file installation, you’ll need to log in with your existing account. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up straight from the app.

Betmaster App for Android

The Betmaster App will work on any modern Android device. Let’s take a look at some of the necessary requirements.

System Requirements

The system requirements for the Android app are low. You don’t need to use a lot of space on your phone.

Supported Android Devices

As previously mentioned, the Betmaster app is available on most Android devices. The following phones have been tested with the app and it provides a smooth operation on these devices.

Meizu 16S

ASUS ROG Phone 5

HTC U13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

LG U Plus

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate Xs 2

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro

POCP F4 5G

iQOO Neo 6 5G

Google Pixel 6A

Nothing Phone 1

VivoX80 Pro Plus 5G

Infinix Note 12 5G

Download Betmaster App for iOS

The installation process for iOS is just as simple as it was for the Android App. Whether you’re using an iPhone or iPad, the same step-by-step guide is needed. Follow these easy steps to download and sign up.

1 Go to the official website To download the app, either go directly to the app page of the official Betmaster website or click on this button. Go to website 2 Start registration Make sure you click on the iOS app download. This will take you to the referral page where you can also register if you don’t already have an account. 3 Download the app After registering, you’ll then be taken to the home page. Click to download the iOS app. Download the app

Betmaster App for iOS

The Betmaster iOS app is just as functional as the main website. Here is the key information you need to know.

System Requirements

The system requirements to use the iOS app are low. It is available to use on all iOS devices.

Supported iOS Devices

The devices in the following list have all been tested and the app is available to use on these devices.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XR 64GB

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11

iPhone XI

iPhone X Fold

iPhone XS

How to Install Betmaster App?

The Betmaster app is really easy to install.

Navigate to the Betmaster website Click the Android/iOS app button depending on your phone Follow the on-screen instructions.

How to Register in Betmaster App?

If you don’t already have a Betmaster account, you can create one after through the app. Here are the steps to sign up as a new customer. You can also join the Betmaster club.

Go to your Betmaster download app and open it on your smartphone Click ‘sign up’ Enter all of your details as required Complete the email confirmation Login

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

Betmaster has some great bonuses available to its app players. Let’s look to see what’s on offer.

Betting Bonus

The betting bonus is available to all new customers. Here are the details:

Bonus amount 100% up to 15,000 rupees Minimum deposit amount 500 rupees Wagering requirements 50% Other information 4 free bets to use if the balance is topped by more than 1,755 rupees Bonus code NEWBONUS

Casino Bonus

For anyone interested in using the casino section, you can also access a casino welcome bonus too. Here are the details:

Bonus amount 100% up to 20,000 rupees Minimum deposit amount 500 rupees Wagering requirements 50% Other information 40 free spins to use if the balance is topped by more than 1,755 rupees Bonus code NEWBONUS

How to Get a Bonus in Betmaster App?

To get the Betmaster welcome bonus you need to complete two steps – registering then making a deposit. Here are the steps to follow to receive the registration bonus:

Register – make sure you’re registered at Betmaster Login in with your new account details Make a deposit of at least 500 rupees Use the bonus code NEWBONUS Claim the bonus.

Payment Methods

Betmaster offers a wide range of different payment methods and banking options:

Deposit methods Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.) Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple) Withdrawal methods Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard) Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.) Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple) Min deposit 500 rupees Withdrawal times Various (depending on withdrawal method). Ewallets are within a couple of hours, credit and debit cards can take up to five business days. Fees No fees

How to Update Betmaster App to the Latest Version?

If you’ve had the Betmaster app for a while, you might be wondering how to update it to get all of the features and innovations of the latest version. The good news is that Betmaster does regular updates. Here’s how to update your app.

Hold the Betmaster icon Go to settings Press ‘update’ to check for latest updates Click ‘update’ if possible – it won’t be possible if you already have the latest version.

It is also possible for the app to update automatically so that you don’t have to do it manually.

Login

Using your original sign up criteria, enter your login and your chosen password.

Betmaster App Video Review

If you’re struggling to download and install the app, check out this video. We’ll talk you through both Android and iOS versions.

Sports Betting

For those who are most interested in sports betting, you’ll find Betmaster has lots of sports on offer. You’ll find the following sports:

Cricket

Kabaddi

Football

Esports

Tennis

Cricket App

With Betmaster, you have access to some fantastic cricket betting. This includes:

IPL

T20

Nepal-Everest Premier League

International test matches

Kabaddi App

There are three types of bet you can place on kabaddi matches. These are:

A money line bet (i.e., betting on which team will win)

A spread bet (i.e., betting on how many points the winning team will have over the other)

A total points bet (i.e., betting on how many points the whole match will have by the end)

Football App

With football being so popular all over the world, Betmaster has loads of options for betting. These include:

The UEFA Champions League

The UK Premier League

The World Cup

The Euros

The I-League

Tennis Betting

Like football, tennis is becoming more popular in India. You can place bets on:

The US Open

Wimbledon

The French Open

The Australian Open

Esports Betting at the App

Betmaster offers loads of esports betting games. These include:

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

King of Glory

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

StarCraft 2

Valorant

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

With Betmaster virtual sports, you can choose to place bets on:

Virtual horses

Virtual soccer

Virtual racetrack

Virtual greyhounds

And more!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Betmaster App?

In India, cricket is the most popular sport to bet on. Here are the steps to follow to place a bet on cricket:

Login to Betmaster Navigate to the cricket section Choose the match you want to bet on Enter your bet amount Confirm your bet

Available Type of Bets at the App

Like most sportsbooks, Betmaster has a range of different types of bets you can play.

Single Bet. This is when you place a bet on a single match or event. For example, which team will win a given match.

Parlay. This is also known as an accumulator. It is a bet that combines multiple wagers on one ticket.

Totals. This is when you bet on the total score of a team or an individual.

Player stats. This is when you can bet on something to do with an individual player.

Betting Options at the App

Betmaster has heaps of betting options on its app. Here are some of them:

Live streaming – bet while the match is being played, the odds change depending on what’s going on

Push notifications – the app can keep you informed of what’s happening with your bets and matches

Online casino games – you can also use the app to play games like poker, roulette, and blackjack

Live casino – for a thrill almost like being in a real casino, you can play live casino games with others and a live dealer

Cash-out – with cash out, punters can close the position before the end of the match

Live cricket betting – bet in real-time while a match is going on

Esports – bet on games like Dota and Counter-Strike

Virtual betting and virtual cricket betting – virtual betting is just like real betting, but the outcome is decided by a random number generator.

Pre-match betting – this is the most popular type of betting. You place your bet before the match starts based on your prediction.

Multi-betting – you can place numerous bets at the same time

Lucrative offers – there are lots of great betting offers at Betmaster and some great odds.

Live match statistics – Betmaster also has live-match statistics visible on the app.

Live Streaming

With the Betmaster app you can live stream lots of different sports. There are lots of events scheduled so there’s always something to choose from.

Push Notifications

The Betmaster app also has push notifications so even if you’re distracted by your day-to-day tasks, you’ll know how your bets are faring!

Online Casino Games

If you also like playing casino games, the Betmaster apk app has lots of them to choose from. There are slots, table games, and even progressive jackpots. There really is something for everyone and all tastes.

Live Casino

Even more exciting is the ability to play casino games with a live dealer. This combines the anticipation you feel in a real casino with the comfort of your own home. A great new thing to try for anyone who loves the thrill of live sports betting but wants to try something different.

Cash-Out

If you don’t want to wait for your match to end, you can choose to close the position before the end of the bet. This is often a way to cut your losses or your gains before the situation changes in live matches.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket is the most popular sport to bet on in India. It makes sense the Betmaster app offers live cricket betting!

Esports Betting

Betmaster offers esports betting too. There are several games to bet on and something to cover all tastes.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Virtual betting really took off during Covid-19 when no real matches were played. But it has remained popular ever since. At Betmaster, there are loads of virtual betting opportunities.

Pre-Match Betting

Make a prediction before a match starts and see the outcome at the end. This is the most popular type of bet at Betmaster.

Lucrative Offers

Betmaster often has lots of lucrative offers available on its betting site and app. There are offers each week and free bets to be had.

Multi-Betting

Multi-betting combines a series of single bets into one. The odds get multiplied with each additional bet. The more bets, the greater the risk – but the greater the reward too.

Live Match Statistics

Live match statistics are great for in-play betting and live betting. Betmaster has up-to-date live match statistics to help you.

Betmaster Casino App

For any gambling fans who like online gambling or online casinos, the Betmaster app offers these too. And the best part is that you don’t need to install the casino app as it’s also included in the sportsbook app. You can play:

Slot games

Table games

Live casino games

Entertainment at the Casino App

The Betmaster casino app is very entertaining. There are so many slots to choose from and different versions of traditional casino games, that you’d never run out of something to do. Here are the most popular types of entertainment at the Betmaster casino:

Slots (over 4000!)

Jackpot games (13)

Roulette (21 types)

Baccarat (14 types)

Blackjack (23 types)

Poker (21 types)

Instant games (26 types)

Sic Bo (3 types)

Betmaster Mobile Version (Website Version)

If you don’t want to download and install the app, you can still access everything the Betmaster site has to offer from your mobile phone. The mobile website version is mobile-optimized thanks to HTML5 technology. It will automatically adapt to the device you have.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Let’s see if there are any differences between the Betmaster app and the mobile website.

Betmaster App Mobile website Sportsbook Sportsbook Casino Casino Live betting/live casino Live betting/live casino 128-bit SSL encryption 128-bit SSL encryption HMTL 5 technology

Download Betmaster for PC

Though there is no separate PC app, you can download the app for your smartphone or tablet. On the PC, however, you can use the desktop browser version. If you want quick access, you can always add a shortcut to the Betmaster website on your desktop screen.

Features of Betmaster App

The Betmaster app has lots of interesting features. Let’s take a look:

1. Easy access to the sportsbook.

Find all of the sports to bet on really quickly and easy. Simply touch the sport you’re interested in, place your bet and confirm.

2. Easy access to the casino

You can easily scroll through all of the available games to find something you want to play. Searching is easy too.

3. Make quick deposits

Making a deposit on the Betmaster app is straightforward and if you’ve set your smartphone up to remember your payment details, you’ll also never need to hunt for your wallet to make the deposit.

How to Use a Betmaster App?

The Betmaster app is really intuitive. There are certain rules and features but once you understand them, you’ll be familiar with the app very quickly. Here are some things to bear in mind:

You must be 18 or older to use the Betmaster app

The app must be installed on a smartphone (not a ‘dumb’ phone or an old phone)

You will need to access the internet on a safe, uninterrupted connection

You need to register to play

It is prohibited to have more than one account per person. You use the same account for the mobile app as the desktop website.

All personal data and information must be correct for identity verification purposes.

Security of the App

The Betmaster app uses your smartphone’s existing technology to ensure it is secure. Here are some points to note:

Always use a secure internet connection like a home Wi-Fi network rather than a public connection

Make sure you’ve got the latest version of the app

Customer Support Service on the Betmaster Mobile App

The Betmaster app makes it easy to contact customer support should you have any issues with signing up, logging in, or making deposits. The customer support is available 24/7 and there are many ways to contact, both on the app and mobile site.

Here are the ways to contact Betmaster:

The ways to contact Details 24/7 Live chat Available on the app and on the website Email Support@betmaster.com By phone +357-220-009-556 (chargeable) On Twitter @BetmasterIndia

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Betmaster App

In conclusion, Sportscafe rates the Betmaster app highly. In addition to being an excellent sports betting site, the app has a huge range of things on offer with its casino section. What’s more, the live betting options are fantastic. Finally, the app is really intuitive and easy to use.

The Most Common Questions about the Betmaster App

Here are the most frequently asked questions about the Betmaster App.

Is Betmaster App Free to Download in India?

Yes, Betmaster is free to download in both Android and iOS versions.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Betmaster APK?

The latest version of the Betmaster APK is available to download directly from the Betmaster website. The app isn’t available in the Google Play store or Apple App store, so you’ll always know if you have the latest version through the Betmaster website.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If the app won’t install, remove it and try downloading it again. Make sure you have the correct version (iOS/Android) and that you have enough space and memory available on your phone. If in doubt, contact customer support.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No. Like all legitimate betting sites, you are only allowed one registration per person. You should use your existing account with the app. This is a great way that Betmaster protects its customers from fraudulent activity and

I Can't Manage to Install the Betmaster App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

If you’re struggling with the app installation, you should contact customer support to talk you through it.

What Should I Do If the Betmaster App Doesn't Work?

Uninstall the app and try again. If it still doesn’t work, contact customer support and they will try and help you to solve the problem.

How to Update Betmaster App?

The Betmaster app should update automatically. However, should you wish to check you have the latest version, go into settings and click on ‘update’. If you can click on this, there is an update available. Otherwise, you will have the current version.





