Betmaster Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
Betmaster
App:
Betmaster
In this Betmaster app review, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about using this app. Wherever you’re online in India and whether you’re on android or iOS, you can use this live online sports betting app to do everything you need to do. Let’s take a look at the details.
Welcome bonus
100% up to 15,000 INR
Promocode:
No promo
Betmaster App Short Overview of General Points
For your convenience, we’ve written this overview for Betmaster app users in India so you can find all the information you need with a quick glance.
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Current version of application
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9.2
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APK file size
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4 Mb
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Installed client size
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10 Mb
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Supported operating systems
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iOS, Android
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Cost of loading (for free download)
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Free
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License
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Free
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Welcome bonus
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Yes 100% up to 15,000 rupees (sports) or 20,000 rupees (casino)
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Hindi language support
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No
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Deposit / Withdrawal methods
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Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard)
Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.)
Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple)
The Betmaster app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.
Screenshots of Betmaster App
The Betmaster app uses bright blue and deep purpose tones for its colors. There is also a dark blue/gray background and being white, the text truly pops. The design is professional, and the interface is easy to use.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Let’s take a look at the features of the Betmaster app in terms of advantages and disadvantages.
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Advantages
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Disadvantages
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Easy and fast account creation
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The app isn’t available in Hindi
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Many active promotions
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All major sports are available
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Over 4,500 supplementary casino games
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Lots of global languages available
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Generous bonus for the Sports section
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Free 4-weekly bets
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Small minimum deposit
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Daily free spins on the slots
The Betmaster App Functionality and Design
The Betmaster App for iOS and Android provides lots of functions for sports betting. It’s possible to bet on prematch sports events as well as get involved in live betting. For anyone who likes a casino game or two, there are also lots of other slot and table games to try too.
The Betmaster app will give you:
- An easy-to-use personal account
- Lots of bonuses and promotions
- Odds and matches in live mode
- Lots of ways to deposit and withdraw your funds
- Lots of ways to bet
- Online slots and table games typically found in casinos
Betmaster APK Download for Android
The Betmaster app for Android isn’t available on the Google Play store. Instead, Android users are required to download the Betmaster mod apk file from the official Betmaster mobile application page.
The Betmaster Android app provides the same features as the desktop site.
We have broken down the installation process and sign up for the Android apk into easy steps in our step-by-step guide.
Download Betmaster App
Go to the Betmaster App page and click on ‘download’ Betmaster apk download.Go to website
Security Settings for Installing the App
After clicking the Betmaster app download button, you’ll need to provide access so that you can install and run the app.
Complete the Download Process
After granting access, you can install and run the app.Download the app
Confirm the File Installation
To complete the file installation, you’ll need to log in with your existing account. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up straight from the app.
Betmaster App for Android
The Betmaster App will work on any modern Android device. Let’s take a look at some of the necessary requirements.
System Requirements
The system requirements for the Android app are low. You don’t need to use a lot of space on your phone.
Supported Android Devices
As previously mentioned, the Betmaster app is available on most Android devices. The following phones have been tested with the app and it provides a smooth operation on these devices.
- Meizu 16S
- ASUS ROG Phone 5
- HTC U13
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- LG U Plus
- Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate Xs 2
- Realme GT 2 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- POCP F4 5G
- iQOO Neo 6 5G
- Google Pixel 6A
- Nothing Phone 1
- VivoX80 Pro Plus 5G
- Infinix Note 12 5G
Download Betmaster App for iOS
The installation process for iOS is just as simple as it was for the Android App. Whether you’re using an iPhone or iPad, the same step-by-step guide is needed. Follow these easy steps to download and sign up.
Go to the official website
To download the app, either go directly to the app page of the official Betmaster website or click on this button.Go to website
Start registration
Make sure you click on the iOS app download. This will take you to the referral page where you can also register if you don’t already have an account.
Download the app
After registering, you’ll then be taken to the home page. Click to download the iOS app.Download the app
Betmaster App for iOS
The Betmaster iOS app is just as functional as the main website. Here is the key information you need to know.
System Requirements
The system requirements to use the iOS app are low. It is available to use on all iOS devices.
Supported iOS Devices
The devices in the following list have all been tested and the app is available to use on these devices.
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XR 64GB
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone SE 2020
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XI
- iPhone X Fold
- iPhone XS
How to Install Betmaster App?
The Betmaster app is really easy to install.
- Navigate to the Betmaster website
- Click the Android/iOS app button depending on your phone
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
How to Register in Betmaster App?
If you don’t already have a Betmaster account, you can create one after through the app. Here are the steps to sign up as a new customer. You can also join the Betmaster club.
- Go to your Betmaster download app and open it on your smartphone
- Click ‘sign up’
- Enter all of your details as required
- Complete the email confirmation
- Login
Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players
Betmaster has some great bonuses available to its app players. Let’s look to see what’s on offer.
Betting Bonus
The betting bonus is available to all new customers. Here are the details:
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Bonus amount
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100% up to 15,000 rupees
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Minimum deposit amount
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500 rupees
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Wagering requirements
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50%
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Other information
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4 free bets to use if the balance is topped by more than 1,755 rupees
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Bonus code
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NEWBONUS
Casino Bonus
For anyone interested in using the casino section, you can also access a casino welcome bonus too. Here are the details:
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Bonus amount
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100% up to 20,000 rupees
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Minimum deposit amount
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500 rupees
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Wagering requirements
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50%
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Other information
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40 free spins to use if the balance is topped by more than 1,755 rupees
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Bonus code
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NEWBONUS
How to Get a Bonus in Betmaster App?
To get the Betmaster welcome bonus you need to complete two steps – registering then making a deposit. Here are the steps to follow to receive the registration bonus:
- Register – make sure you’re registered at Betmaster
- Login in with your new account details
- Make a deposit of at least 500 rupees
- Use the bonus code NEWBONUS
- Claim the bonus.
Payment Methods
Betmaster offers a wide range of different payment methods and banking options:
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Deposit methods
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Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard)
Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.)
Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple)
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Withdrawal methods
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Credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard)
Ewallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Neosurf, Paytm, Interac, etc.)
Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple)
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Min deposit
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500 rupees
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Withdrawal times
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Various (depending on withdrawal method). Ewallets are within a couple of hours, credit and debit cards can take up to five business days.
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Fees
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No fees
How to Update Betmaster App to the Latest Version?
If you’ve had the Betmaster app for a while, you might be wondering how to update it to get all of the features and innovations of the latest version. The good news is that Betmaster does regular updates. Here’s how to update your app.
- Hold the Betmaster icon
- Go to settings
- Press ‘update’ to check for latest updates
- Click ‘update’ if possible – it won’t be possible if you already have the latest version.
It is also possible for the app to update automatically so that you don’t have to do it manually.
Login
Using your original sign up criteria, enter your login and your chosen password.
Betmaster App Video Review
If you’re struggling to download and install the app, check out this video. We’ll talk you through both Android and iOS versions.
Sports Betting
For those who are most interested in sports betting, you’ll find Betmaster has lots of sports on offer. You’ll find the following sports:
- Cricket
- Kabaddi
- Football
- Esports
- Tennis
Cricket App
With Betmaster, you have access to some fantastic cricket betting. This includes:
- IPL
- T20
- Nepal-Everest Premier League
- International test matches
Kabaddi App
There are three types of bet you can place on kabaddi matches. These are:
- A money line bet (i.e., betting on which team will win)
- A spread bet (i.e., betting on how many points the winning team will have over the other)
- A total points bet (i.e., betting on how many points the whole match will have by the end)
Football App
With football being so popular all over the world, Betmaster has loads of options for betting. These include:
- The UEFA Champions League
- The UK Premier League
- The World Cup
- The Euros
- The I-League
Tennis Betting
Like football, tennis is becoming more popular in India. You can place bets on:
- The US Open
- Wimbledon
- The French Open
- The Australian Open
Esports Betting at the App
Betmaster offers loads of esports betting games. These include:
- Counter-Strike
- Dota 2
- King of Glory
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six
- StarCraft 2
- Valorant
Virtual Sports Betting at the App
With Betmaster virtual sports, you can choose to place bets on:
- Virtual horses
- Virtual soccer
- Virtual racetrack
- Virtual greyhounds
- And more!
How to Bet on Cricket Using Betmaster App?
In India, cricket is the most popular sport to bet on. Here are the steps to follow to place a bet on cricket:
- Login to Betmaster
- Navigate to the cricket section
- Choose the match you want to bet on
- Enter your bet amount
- Confirm your bet
Available Type of Bets at the App
Like most sportsbooks, Betmaster has a range of different types of bets you can play.
- Single Bet. This is when you place a bet on a single match or event. For example, which team will win a given match.
- Parlay. This is also known as an accumulator. It is a bet that combines multiple wagers on one ticket.
- Totals. This is when you bet on the total score of a team or an individual.
- Player stats. This is when you can bet on something to do with an individual player.
Betting Options at the App
Betmaster has heaps of betting options on its app. Here are some of them:
- Live streaming – bet while the match is being played, the odds change depending on what’s going on
- Push notifications – the app can keep you informed of what’s happening with your bets and matches
- Online casino games – you can also use the app to play games like poker, roulette, and blackjack
- Live casino – for a thrill almost like being in a real casino, you can play live casino games with others and a live dealer
- Cash-out – with cash out, punters can close the position before the end of the match
- Live cricket betting – bet in real-time while a match is going on
- Esports – bet on games like Dota and Counter-Strike
- Virtual betting and virtual cricket betting – virtual betting is just like real betting, but the outcome is decided by a random number generator.
- Pre-match betting – this is the most popular type of betting. You place your bet before the match starts based on your prediction.
- Multi-betting – you can place numerous bets at the same time
- Lucrative offers – there are lots of great betting offers at Betmaster and some great odds.
- Live match statistics – Betmaster also has live-match statistics visible on the app.
Live Streaming
With the Betmaster app you can live stream lots of different sports. There are lots of events scheduled so there’s always something to choose from.
Push Notifications
The Betmaster app also has push notifications so even if you’re distracted by your day-to-day tasks, you’ll know how your bets are faring!
Online Casino Games
If you also like playing casino games, the Betmaster apk app has lots of them to choose from. There are slots, table games, and even progressive jackpots. There really is something for everyone and all tastes.
Live Casino
Even more exciting is the ability to play casino games with a live dealer. This combines the anticipation you feel in a real casino with the comfort of your own home. A great new thing to try for anyone who loves the thrill of live sports betting but wants to try something different.
Cash-Out
If you don’t want to wait for your match to end, you can choose to close the position before the end of the bet. This is often a way to cut your losses or your gains before the situation changes in live matches.
Live Cricket Betting
Cricket is the most popular sport to bet on in India. It makes sense the Betmaster app offers live cricket betting!
Esports Betting
Betmaster offers esports betting too. There are several games to bet on and something to cover all tastes.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
Virtual betting really took off during Covid-19 when no real matches were played. But it has remained popular ever since. At Betmaster, there are loads of virtual betting opportunities.
Pre-Match Betting
Make a prediction before a match starts and see the outcome at the end. This is the most popular type of bet at Betmaster.
Lucrative Offers
Betmaster often has lots of lucrative offers available on its betting site and app. There are offers each week and free bets to be had.
Multi-Betting
Multi-betting combines a series of single bets into one. The odds get multiplied with each additional bet. The more bets, the greater the risk – but the greater the reward too.
Live Match Statistics
Live match statistics are great for in-play betting and live betting. Betmaster has up-to-date live match statistics to help you.
Betmaster Casino App
For any gambling fans who like online gambling or online casinos, the Betmaster app offers these too. And the best part is that you don’t need to install the casino app as it’s also included in the sportsbook app. You can play:
- Slot games
- Table games
- Live casino games
Entertainment at the Casino App
The Betmaster casino app is very entertaining. There are so many slots to choose from and different versions of traditional casino games, that you’d never run out of something to do. Here are the most popular types of entertainment at the Betmaster casino:
- Slots (over 4000!)
- Jackpot games (13)
- Roulette (21 types)
- Baccarat (14 types)
- Blackjack (23 types)
- Poker (21 types)
- Instant games (26 types)
- Sic Bo (3 types)
Betmaster Mobile Version (Website Version)
If you don’t want to download and install the app, you can still access everything the Betmaster site has to offer from your mobile phone. The mobile website version is mobile-optimized thanks to HTML5 technology. It will automatically adapt to the device you have.
Differences Between App and Mobile Website
Let’s see if there are any differences between the Betmaster app and the mobile website.
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Betmaster App
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Mobile website
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Sportsbook
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Sportsbook
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Casino
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Casino
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Live betting/live casino
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Live betting/live casino
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128-bit SSL encryption
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128-bit SSL encryption
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HMTL 5 technology
Download Betmaster for PC
Though there is no separate PC app, you can download the app for your smartphone or tablet. On the PC, however, you can use the desktop browser version. If you want quick access, you can always add a shortcut to the Betmaster website on your desktop screen.
Features of Betmaster App
The Betmaster app has lots of interesting features. Let’s take a look:
1. Easy access to the sportsbook.
Find all of the sports to bet on really quickly and easy. Simply touch the sport you’re interested in, place your bet and confirm.
2. Easy access to the casino
You can easily scroll through all of the available games to find something you want to play. Searching is easy too.
3. Make quick deposits
Making a deposit on the Betmaster app is straightforward and if you’ve set your smartphone up to remember your payment details, you’ll also never need to hunt for your wallet to make the deposit.
How to Use a Betmaster App?
The Betmaster app is really intuitive. There are certain rules and features but once you understand them, you’ll be familiar with the app very quickly. Here are some things to bear in mind:
- You must be 18 or older to use the Betmaster app
- The app must be installed on a smartphone (not a ‘dumb’ phone or an old phone)
- You will need to access the internet on a safe, uninterrupted connection
- You need to register to play
- It is prohibited to have more than one account per person. You use the same account for the mobile app as the desktop website.
- All personal data and information must be correct for identity verification purposes.
Security of the App
The Betmaster app uses your smartphone’s existing technology to ensure it is secure. Here are some points to note:
- Always use a secure internet connection like a home Wi-Fi network rather than a public connection
- Make sure you’ve got the latest version of the app
Customer Support Service on the Betmaster Mobile App
The Betmaster app makes it easy to contact customer support should you have any issues with signing up, logging in, or making deposits. The customer support is available 24/7 and there are many ways to contact, both on the app and mobile site.
Here are the ways to contact Betmaster:
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The ways to contact
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Details
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24/7 Live chat
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Available on the app and on the website
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Support@betmaster.com
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By phone
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+357-220-009-556 (chargeable)
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On Twitter
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@BetmasterIndia
Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Betmaster App
In conclusion, Sportscafe rates the Betmaster app highly. In addition to being an excellent sports betting site, the app has a huge range of things on offer with its casino section. What’s more, the live betting options are fantastic. Finally, the app is really intuitive and easy to use.
The Most Common Questions about the Betmaster App
Here are the most frequently asked questions about the Betmaster App.
Is Betmaster App Free to Download in India?
Yes, Betmaster is free to download in both Android and iOS versions.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Betmaster APK?
The latest version of the Betmaster APK is available to download directly from the Betmaster website. The app isn’t available in the Google Play store or Apple App store, so you’ll always know if you have the latest version through the Betmaster website.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
If the app won’t install, remove it and try downloading it again. Make sure you have the correct version (iOS/Android) and that you have enough space and memory available on your phone. If in doubt, contact customer support.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No. Like all legitimate betting sites, you are only allowed one registration per person. You should use your existing account with the app. This is a great way that Betmaster protects its customers from fraudulent activity and
I Can't Manage to Install the Betmaster App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?
If you’re struggling with the app installation, you should contact customer support to talk you through it.
What Should I Do If the Betmaster App Doesn't Work?
Uninstall the app and try again. If it still doesn’t work, contact customer support and they will try and help you to solve the problem.
How to Update Betmaster App?
The Betmaster app should update automatically. However, should you wish to check you have the latest version, go into settings and click on ‘update’. If you can click on this, there is an update available. Otherwise, you will have the current version.