Becric Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Becric App: 2.4 ★★★★★ Registration Becric Becric is one of the most popular sports betting platforms among Indian users. On the platform, you will find a wide range of different sports disciplines for sports betting. In the review, we will cover all the deposit and withdrawal options. Join Becric and get a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 5,000! Welcome bonus +100% up to 5,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Becric

Becric Deposit Methods for India The platform Becric offers a wide variety of different payment systems through which you can make a deposit and start playing. All of the payment system warrants presented are verified and secure, so you do not have to worry about the safety of your funds. You will be able to make a deposit using the following payment systems: PayTM;

PayPal;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Sofort;

Maestro;

PhonePe and others! All deposits will be credited instantly, but withdrawals can take from 1-3 days.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Becric? There is a minimum deposit amount for each of these payment systems on Becric. All deposits you make must be greater than the minimum deposit amount for the payment system you choose. There is a single minimum deposit amount of INR 500 for all represented payment systems on Becric platform. Now you know the minimum deposit amount for each of these payment options, you can start playing with Becric right away!

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Becric App The Becric platform is licensed and for even greater convenience and ease of use offers a standalone Becric app for Android and iOS. The entire app range corresponds to the official page, so you will be able to enjoy all services to the full. All information about the minimum deposit amount is also in line with the information provided on the platform.

First Deposit Bonus For all new users, the Becric platform offers a Welcome Bonus for the two main sections of the platform. Below we will tell you about all the Becric bonus options in more detail, study carefully and don't miss your chance! Betting Bonus Once you download, install and sign up for the Becric, you will get access to welcome bonuses. In the sports betting section, you will be offered a Welcome Sports Bonus. Get the opportunity to 100% up to INR 5,000 on your first deposit! The minimum deposit amount is INR 500. The wagering amount is 10 times. Casino Bonus For fans of the online Becric casino section, there is also a system of welcome bonuses, which is sure to please you. Welcome Casino Bonus gives you the opportunity for 120% up to INR 5,000 to your first deposit! The Welcome Bonus is also available for the Live Casino section. Bonus requirements: The minimum amount of the deposit is INR 500.

Bonus is available in all sections of online casinos;

The wagering amount is 25 times.

How to Deposit Money to the Becric Account? Making a deposit on the Becric platform is quick and easy. We're sure every new user will do just fine. Follow the step-by-step instructions and make a deposit now: 1 Create a Becric Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Becric. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 500 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make your first deposit Once you have made your deposit, all the funds will be credited to your account instantly, so you can immediately choose any sports discipline you like and bet on sports together with Becric! Deposit With Debit Cards The Becric team takes care of each and every one of its users and strives to fully meet all the needs of its users. That's why you can make a deposit on the platform using your Visa and MasterCard debit cards. Follow the step-by-step instructions and save yourself some time: Log in to your personal Becric account and go to "Accounts". Select the Debit Cards (Mastercard or Visa) method among the available variants and click on it. Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 500. Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer. Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly. Done! Now you know all about each of the payment options available on Becric and you can start playing now, don't miss your chance!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Becric? On the Becric platform, all the money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly. Unfortunately, some slight delays may occur, which can be as little as 15 minutes. All our payment options are safe and verified, so you don't have to worry about the safety of your funds.

Becric Deposit Limits In general, all monetary limits are individual and depend on the payment system option you choose. So before you make a deposit, make sure you have read all the information on the platform about the payment system you have chosen. Also after registering you can go to your personal account and set your deposit limit individually.

Becric Deposit Summary In conclusion, we would like to give the Becric platform the Sportscafe seal of approval as it fully meets the needs of its customers. All the payment systems on the platform have proven to be safe and reliable. That is why we recommend the Becric platform to every Indian player! Becric gets into ratings of the list of cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.