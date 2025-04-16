Rokubet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Rokubet App: 3.0 ★★★★★ Registration Rokubet The minimum deposit on Rokubet is only 500 INR which is accessible for every user. Customers of Rokubet can choose to deposit through the official Rokubet website or directly from the Rokubet app. Make your first deposit on Rokubet and get up to 22,500 rupees! Welcome bonus 100% up to 22,500 INR Promocode: No promo Join Rokubet

Rokubet Deposit Methods for India

The official Rokubet platform in India offers the simplest deposit and withdrawal methods. Crypto may be used to deposit in addition to quick payments and bank transfers. View every one of the deposit options:

Net Banking (IMPS/NEFT);

Visa;

RuPay;

Jeton;

ecoPayz;

Jeton;

Neteller;

Skrill;

AstroPay;

Phonepe;

Google Pay;

PayTM;

UPI;

Rupee-O;

Cryptocurrency;

Debit cards.

Min deposit on the Rokubet app is 500 INR. Most of the time, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

Rokubet minimum withdrawal amount is 500 INR. Rokubet withdrawal times differ depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to five days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider and how to withdraw from Rokubet.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Rokubet?

Rokubet's minimum deposit is only 300 INR, which is lower than that of other bookmakers. You may start betting and gambling right away after making a deposit because most providers allow quick money transactions. Consider looking at the minimum deposits and deposit options:

Payment method Minimum deposit Paytm 500 INR PhonePe 500 INR Google Pay 500 INR UPI 500 INR Visa 500 INR Net Banking 500 INR Rupay 500 INR Mobikwik 500 INR Cryptocurrency 500 INR EcoPayz 500 INR Jeton 500 INR Neteller 500 INR Skrill 500 INR AstroPay 500 INR

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Rokubet App

Players can also make an instant deposit via the official Rokubet app that is suitable for Android and IOS systems. This way can be more efficient for some users. The Rokubet app requires a minimum deposit of 500 INR to be made. Every technique from the original internet version is available including PayTm, UPI, Net Banking, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc.

First Deposit Bonus

The Rokubet is kind enough to offer quite significant guaranteed welcome bonuses to all new customers. Both online casinos and sportsbooks provide two different welcome bonuses that may be used. All new players who are just starting out in the betting and gaming market can benefit from this wonderful opportunity. View all variations of the Rokubet Welcome Bonus:

Sports 100% Welcome Bonus up to 7,500 INR. Bet on almost any kind of sport on the platform with significant benefits. Minimum deposit is only 500 INR;

Casino 100% Welcome Bonus up to 22,500 INR. Try your luck playing the best slot machines of the Rokubet. Minimum deposit is 300 INR.

By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Rokubet.

Deposit via PayTM

It is very fast and straightforward to deposit funds with the PayTm option into an account. The required minimum payment is just 500 INR. We have written step-by-step instructions on how to deposit money using PayTm at Rokubet:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Debit Cards

For the majority of consumers, debit cards are the easiest and fastest forms of payment. Following the guidelines below, you can fund an account at Rokubet using any of the widely accepted payment methods in India, including debit cards:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area; Search and choose the debit card option among other payment methods; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your net banking info), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a debit card!

Deposit via PhonePe

Another deposit method available on Rokubet is the popular fast payment system PhonePe. The deposit is quick and the provider does not usually take any commission. Here is the instruction on how you can make a deposit using PhonePe:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the PhonePe option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a PhonePe! Now you can access all the services of Rokubet.

Deposit via UPI

Any of the commonly accepted payment methods in India, such UPI, may be utilized by players to deposit money into their Rokubet personal accounts. The only required down payment is 500 INR. In order to deposit money into your account via UPI, follow the instructions below:

1 Click on the "deposit" button Tap on the button that should be in the top-left corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step. Go to Website 2 Select a payment method Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear. 3 Enter the deposit amount Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit". 4 Complete the transaction Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games. Make Deposit

Deposit via Google Pay

A lot of players from India use Google Pay regularly. Especially those who utilize Android-powered devices. You can use Google Pay to make a deposit if you adhere to these instructions:

Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; After choosing one, follow the on-screen directions to deposit funds into your account. You should see the deposit options; After entering your name, Google Pay number, and any other required information, choose the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, and then click "Deposit"; You've successfully deposited money into Rokubet using Google Pay!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Rokubet?

The deposit time may change based on the service you choose. Most deposits are made instantly, however certain payments may be delayed for up to three business days. If the system is overloaded, processing deposits will take a few hours. See the tablet below for the timings for standard deposits:

Payment method Standart deposit times Paytm Up to 24 hours PhonePe Instant Visa Instant Google Pay Instant Jeton Up to 48 hours Neteller Up to 24 hours UPI Up to 72 hours Rupee-O Up to 48 hours AstroPay Up to 48 hours Net Banking (IMPS/NEFT) Up to 72 hours Bank Transfer Up to 48 hours

Rokubet Deposit Limits

Deposits at Rokubet are not limited in any form. However, different providers may have different maximum deposits that you may make in a single transaction. Before using the chosen service, read the terms and conditions since significant deposits could also be subject to a commission. Customers may make deposits through the official Rokubet website or app. The Rokubet maximum deposits are listed in the tablet below:

Payment method Maximum deposit limit Paytm 100,000 INR PhonePe 100,000 INR Google Pay 50,000 INR UPI 100,000 INR Visa 200,000 INR Net Banking 50,000 INR Mobikwik 250,000 INR EcoPayz 250,000 INR AstroPay 350,000 INR Jeton 350,000 INR Neteller 350,000 INR Skrill 350,000 INR Cryptocurrency 350,000 INR

Rokubet Deposit Summary

We have thoroughly reviewed the payment system of Rokubet and came to a conclusion that it provides very convenient deposit methods for its customers. The main advantage is that there are a lot of payment possibilities including fast payments, cryptocurrencies, and many more. With a minimum deposit of only 500 INR every brand new customer can claim a welcome bonus that allows them to beneficially bet on sports and play casino games. Moreover, a lot of providers on Rokubet don't take any commission for the deposit and make it instant. Sports Cafe confirms that Rokubet deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

We collected the most popular questions about Rokubet deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you may also request Rokubet customer service at any time for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.

Can I Use the Rokubet Deposit Bonus Twice?

The Rokubet bonus may, unfortunately, only be used by newly registered customers once. If you have abided by all terms and conditions, you will unquestionably receive the welcome bonus up to 22,500 INR for casino games and sports betting.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Rokubet?

Yes, players may use rupees to credit their Rokubet accounts. Fast payments, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrencies are options. You may always choose the option that makes the most sense for you and deposit money using the Rokubet app or the official Rokubet website.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Rokubet Account?

No, you cannot change the currency once a payment option has been chosen. Find the best payment method by taking your time and learning about its details, including the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Rokubet Account?

Definitely, you do. If required by the Rokubet KYC process, only use payment methods that are in your name. Additionally, to confirm your identification, the chosen payment methods must be in your name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Rokubet?

Yes, if you choose to proceed in that way. Rokubet will take any number of debit cards with your name on it. Select a debit card from the list of Rokubet payment methods, complete all the required data, and make a deposit.