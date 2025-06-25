NetBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

NetBet App: 2.9 ★★★★★ Registration NetBet NetBet is one of the most popular and secure sports betting platforms around the world, including India. This is confirmed by License Malta Gaming Authority (number MGA/B2C/126/200). In this review, we take a look at the entire current range of the platform, including sports betting disciplines as well as betting entertainment in the casino section. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join NetBet

NetBet Overview

The NetBet platform has been active in the betting market since 2001. In more than twenty years of existence, the platform has fully gained the trust of its users and has also become an ideal option to use. On the NetBet platform you will find all the newest and most popular sports for betting, as well as the most famous gambling entertainment. Since the platform has been developed by the best highly skilled professionals and is supported by the most renowned software providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Bally and others, it guarantees a smooth operation without stuttering or glitches. Netbet includes a huge number of different functionalities for comfortable use. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites and best kabaddi betting site.

To find out even more basic information about the NetBet platform study the table below:

Quick Facts about NetBet

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder NetBet Enterprises Ltd Founded Year 2001 Headquarters Malta License Malta Gaming Authority (number MGA/B2C/126/200) Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 16,000 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, MasterCard, Visa, Neteller, Skrill and others! Hindi language Yes

NetBet Score

By analyzing and studying the process of Netbet's platform, we were able to highlight its main strengths that distinguish the platform from other similar offers on the betting services market. We have also noted some minor shortcomings, which will be corrected by the developers in the near future. Nowadays the betting market is very crowded with different offers, so if you want to choose the right platform for you, read the table below, which shows the main advantages and disadvantages of the NetBet platform:

Advantages Disadvantages A wide range of sports to bet on (over 20 sports disciplines) No support hotline phone number The most popular payment systems (PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, MasterCard, Visa, Neteller, Skrill and others) Instant deposit Two operating modes Line and Live Good odds offers for Cricket Support for Rupees and the Hindi language Welcome bonus for all players 24-hour customer service

Screenshots of NetBet

In the following screenshots, you can see what the design of NetBet looks like. The functionality of the platform allows you to change the color scheme to your liking (white or black). You can notice that absolutely any combination of colors will not overwhelm your eyes. It can also be noted that all the functionality is presented in such a way that you can easily find the section you are interested in.

Video Review

You are presented with a short video overview on how to correctly register and become part of the NetBet platform. Study the information presented in the video about the registration process carefully and you will definitely not have any difficulties. Enjoy the ride!

NetBet for Android and iOS

As the NetBet platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker, its range includes a separate NetBet app for Android and iOS devices. The app presents the entire current range of the platform and includes all the functionalities. As the app has been developed by the best experts and is supported by the most renowned software providers, it requires minimal system specifications from the devices. The app ensures smooth operation without any glitches or freezes and allows you to bet anywhere and anytime with only an internet connection!

For Android

Android device owners can download the NetBet app to their devices. It is very easy to do. Use the step-by-step download instructions we have prepared in advance to save time and get it right:

Access to the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Security settings to install the app. On your device, go to settings under Security and agree to download files from unknown sources. Start the process of downloading the NetBet app. On your platform, go to the Mobile Apps section, select the Android device you want to download and start downloading all the necessary data. Complete the installation process. Go to downloads on your device, find all the previously downloaded files and start installing them.

Once all the necessary files have been successfully installed, the NetBet app icon will automatically appear on the screen of your device.

For iOS

For IOS devices such as iPhones and iPad, the NetBet app is also available for download. Use the step-by-step instructions to download the app on IOS devices:

Access to the official website. Follow the direct link from your IOS device to the bookmaker's official website. Start the registration process. Click on the red "Join" button and start filling in all the registration fields with your personal details (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.) Complete the installation process. In the Mobile Applications platform section, select the IOS file type and start downloading all the necessary files.

After the successful installation of the necessary files, the NetBet application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your IOS device.

NetBet Mobile Website

For users who, for whatever reason, cannot download the NetBet app to their device but want to bet wherever and whenever they want, the team offers the Mobile version of the site. It also includes the entire range of sports and betting disciplines of the platform, as well as almost all of its functionality. The Mobile version does not require any technical specifications and free space from your device and there is no need to update it. You will be able to place bets with just an internet connection!

NetBet for PC

Unfortunately, the NetBet platform does not currently have a separate app for users who prefer to use PC devices. But you can always use the Browser version of the site. It can be accessed from any browser you have installed on your computer and also does not require any updates or free space. The Browser version includes the full range of the platform and almost all of its features. All you need is a stable internet connection to place bets or play casino games.

Registration

The registration process on the NetBet platform is the most important step when using the platform, as without registration you will not be able to access the full range of the platform and place your bets. We have prepared a step-by-step guide that will guide you through the registration process quickly and correctly:

1 Access to the official website Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website. Go to website 2 Start the registration process Click on the red "Join" button in the top right corner of the screen and follow the instructions from there. 3 Fill in your details Fill in all the registration fields step by step with true and correct personal information (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) 4 Complete the registration process Make sure all personal data are correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Done". Sign up now

After successfully registering on NetBet you will receive a confirmation email and all the products offered on the platform will be available to you straight away!

Welcome Bonus

The NetBet team cares about its users and tries to fully meet all the needs of its customers. That is why each registered user has the opportunity to take advantage of a wide range of bonuses and profitable applications on the NetBet platform. Also, every new player is entitled to a Welcome Bonus on two of the platform's main areas, sports betting and online casino, to make their winnings even bigger!

Sports Bonus

There is a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to the amount of 16,000 for the sports betting section, which is available to every user upon registration. Study carefully all applicable rules for using the bonus:

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

The maximum bonus amount is INR 16,000;

Wagering size 7 times;

The validity period is 14 days.

Go to sports betting, choose your individual bonus and get a chance to increase your winnings!

Casino Bonus

Also for the main section of the Casino platform NetBet has a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to the amount of INR 40,000 + 10FS! A bonus is available for each user upon registration. Study carefully all the rules for using the bonus:

Deposit Promocode Bonus Size Conditions of use First NBINDIAWIN 100% Minimum deposit INR 1,600; Maximum INR 16,000 +10FS; Wagering is 30 times; The winning FS must be played 40 times; Valid 7 days. Second NBINDIAWIN2 75% Minimum deposit INR 1,200; Maximum INR 12,000; Wagering is 30 times; Valid 7 days. Third NBINDIAWIN3 50% Minimum deposit INR 1,200; Maximum INR 12,000; Wagering is 30 times; Valid 7 days.

Game of the Week Bonus

Another one of the most profitable bonuses on the NetBet platform. Weekly Games, which will allow you to win INR 40,000 in cash! Learn all the rules for using the bonus carefully:

You need to play a certain bookmaker game for a week, for 7 days and collect NetPoints. The same player can only win a prize once every 60 days. You have to collect 100 NetPoints to participate. The winner will be notified by email 72 hours after the end of the promotion.

Join the NetBet platform for a chance to win INR 40,000 cash!

Login

The process of login to NetBet is one of the most important steps when using the platform because without this step you will not be able to use the range and services of the platform. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save your time and do it right:

Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker NetBet. Enter your personal details. Fill in all the necessary fields using your username and password. Login. Check the correctness of your entered data and log in by pressing the "Done" button.

After you have successfully entered all the correct data, you will automatically get access to the platform and its entire range of products.

Verification

In order to use the services of the NetBet platform to the full extent, you need to go through the process of verification of your account. Use the step-by-step instructions to go through the verification process correctly and not face any difficulties when using the platform:

Access to the site. Go to the direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker. Login. Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in. Go to the KYS section. Enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Wait for the verification confirmation.

After successfully passing the verification process, a letter will be sent to your email, notifying you that your account has been successfully verified.

NetBet Video Review

You are presented with a short video overview on how to correctly register and become part of the NetBet platform. Study the information presented in the video about the registration process carefully and you will definitely not have any difficulties. Enjoy the ride!

Deposit / Withdrawal

For 20 years of existence in the betting services market, the platform has been improved every year. To date, its range includes only the best, most popular and proven payment systems for making a deposit or withdrawal. We have made a list of all available deposit and withdrawal methods on NetBet:

PayTM;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

MuchBetter;

EcoPayz and others!

The deposit process on the NetBet platform is instant, this is one of the advantages of the platform. But the withdrawal of funds can take from 1 to 4 days. If you withdraw money from electronic wallets the process takes from 24-48 hours.

Official Website

The NetBet platform cares about its users and tries to provide full security when using it. The functionality of the platform includes the best systems to ensure safe use. We have found some basic facts about using the platform safely:

Availability of a license from Malta Gaming Authority (number MGA/B2C/126/200);

Using the latest 128-bit SSL data encryption technology;

Storing personal data on encrypted hard drives.

Using NetBet you don't have to worry about your personal data leaking, and you don't have to worry about security when using the platform.

NetBet Sportsbook

NetBet platform offers every fan of sports betting to use a separate section of the platform with Betting. There you will find all the necessary information about the upcoming matches, odds and much more. The platform includes a wide range of different sports (over 20 sports disciplines), as well as nice odds and lots of active bonuses and promotions. Read on to find out about the most popular sports disciplines on the NetBet platform.

Cricket

Today, cricket is the most popular and popular sport for betting in India. Absolutely every Indian player bets on Cricket on a daily basis. NetBet platform offers the best odds for the sport, as well as a variety of sports markets. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as:

Indian Premier League;

BBL;

T20 World Cup;

The Hundred and more.

This sport also supports the Live Mode feature, which will allow you to bet in real-time and enjoy the process even more!

Football

Football is a classic option for sports betting around the world, including India. Indian players prefer to bet on football, as this sport is popular in the world and offers a large number of different sports markets. On the NetBet platform you can bet on the following sporting events:

Premier League;

UEFA;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others!

NetBet platform offers the best odds on the sport, which is why every Indian player likes to bet on Football!

Tennis

Recently, the NetBet platform has noticed a trend in the development of sports such as Tennis, and more and more users began to bet on this sport discipline. This is due to the fact that classic sports are getting boring, and the desire to try something new remains. That's why Tennis is a great alternative! You will be able to bet on the following sports events:

WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men;

US Open and others!

You can notice that the NetBet platform offers the best sports markets, as well as decent odds and the possibility of Live mode!

Basketball

Another recently popular sport is Basketball. Recently it has become more and more popular and Indian players prefer it. On the NetBet platform, there is a separate page with this sport, where you will find all the necessary information. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as:

European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

Go to the sports betting section and bet on one of the fastest-growing sports with the nicest odds!

Table Tennis

We could not ignore such a direction of Tennis as table tennis, because it is also one of the favorite sports for betting with Indian bettors. NetBet platform also has a separate page with all the necessary information about this sports discipline. On the platform you will be able to bet on the following sports events:

ITT Cup;

Masters League;

Challenger Series;

Liga Pro.

This sport has the nicest odds offered as well as the biggest sporting events. So head on over to the Sports betting section and give Table Tennis a try!

eSports

Lately, an area such as esports has been developing well and gaining momentum in the betting offerings. That is why this section is well covered on NetBet. Here you will find the following variants of cyber sports disciplines:

League of Legends;

Dota2;

StarCraft;

CS:GO.

To find out more about each of the disciplines presented, read the information below where we have given a brief description of each of them.

LOL

The most popular multiplayer game in the entire world, including India. The game's scenario is very similar to a MOBA game, only with a more fantasy motif. The game scenario involves two teams fighting each other. The objective is to destroy the enemy base. The game contains a variety of fantastic motifs, allowing you to experience unforgettable emotions.

StarCraft

The game was created by the famous company Blizzard and is one of the most popular in the world, including India. The scenario of the game is a struggle between three teams of different races. The goal is to destroy the enemy's base while maintaining your own. The game features various fantasy events and features, so the game is very exciting and leaves you with incredible emotions.

CS:GO

Every player knows the cyber sports discipline. The game consists of two teams of five attacking each other. The aim is to reach the opponent's territory first and attack them. You can watch the entire game via an online broadcast.

Virtual Sports

Such a direction as Virtual Sports, allows you to bet on almost any simulated computer-generated sporting event. You can bet on the following sports:

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more!

Also with the Virtual Sports section, you can test your luck, the entire outcome depends on a random number generator.

Popular Betting Options at NetBet

The NetBet platform has been developed by the best developers and supported by the most renowned software providers, which is why the best options are included in the functionality of the platform. The platform includes two main modes of operation, which will allow you to use the platform with even more comfort. Explore the information provided below carefully.

Live Betting

The Live sports betting feature allows you to bet on the most popular sports disciplines in real time. You will be able to follow the game via live streaming and be able to predict the outcome more accurately and place your bets. You have to admit, it adds to the excitement and enjoyment.

Line (Prematch)

The Line Mode feature allows you to bet strictly before the match starts and on a specific outcome (a win for one of the teams represented or a draw). All odds are fixed and are placed before the start of the match. The higher the odds offered, the higher your winnings.

Types of Bets

NetBet has the best options for betting on sports. You will be able to bet on not just one, but as many as three different types. Study the information below, where we have briefly described each type of betting and choose the one that suits you best.

Single

A classic type of bet that allows you to bet on a particular sport with a pre-selected outcome. You can bet on one of the teams to win or draw. Also, all odds are fixed and predetermined. The higher the odds offered, the higher the number of your final winnings.

Combo

This type of bet allows you to place several bets on unrelated sporting events at once. All odds are multiplied, allowing you to win the most money. But if you lose even one bet, all other bets are annulled.

System (Express)

Is one of the most profitable for bettors. As it allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events. All odds are added up. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

Betting on NetBet is quick and easy! All you need is an internet connection and 5 minutes of your time. Use the pre-prepared step-by-step instructions to get it right:

Access to the site. Follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Log in. Enter your previously created username and password. Refill your account. Go to the My Accounts section and add at least INR 500 to your betting account. Place a bet. Then go to the sports betting section, choose the discipline and the closest event, check the odds and place a bet of your choice.

After a successful bet, the winnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Betting Odds

NetBet takes care of its users. That's why the platform features the most popular sports with the best odds offered. With NetBet, you can win the most money. The higher the odds presented, the bigger your winnings!

NetBet Live Streaming

This feature allows you to bet on sports in real-time, while watching the game via high-quality online streaming. You will be able to see how the game is changing and predict the outcome more accurately.

NetBet Casino

For those bored with conventional sports betting, NetBet offers a wide range of different betting activities in its Casino section. Here you'll find over a hundred different offers to suit all tastes. There's also a live dealer feature in the Casino section that lets you take advantage of the live dealer function. You'll be able to experience the big money atmosphere and get unbelievable emotions.

Popular NetBet Games

On the NetBet platform, the Online Casino section offers a huge variety of betting activities. We have prepared for you a list of the most popular destinations, as well as a brief description of them. Check out the information below and you're sure to find something for you.

Slots

The Slots section of the Casino is the most extensive and offers the most variety. Some of the slots offer the option of a free demo version, which will allow you to see if the entertainment suits you or not. The most popular slots among Indian players are considered to be the following:

Star Burst;

Bonanza;

Drop Wilds;

Luxor Gold;

Big Bamboo;

Heart Burst and others.

Poker

Poker is a classic entertainment option for the Casino section. Every Indian player prefers this entertainment. The aim of the game is to make the strongest combination of cards to force your opponent to surrender first. The following variations of Poker games are available on the NetBet platform:

Joker Stoker;

Tower of Power;

Double Bonus Poker;

All Aces and others.

Baccarat

This is classic entertainment for the Casino section. Every Indian player prefers Baccarat. The aim of the game is to collect a combination of cards with an equal number of 9 or so first. You will be able to bet on one of the players, a banker or a draw. The following types of baccarat games are available on the NetBet platform:

Baccarat First Person;

Live Baccarat;

Baccarat Lighting;

Baccarat Dragon Tiger and many more.

Blackjack

This entertainment is the most popular of the existing ones in the Casino section. Every Indian player enjoys this entertainment on a daily basis. The objective of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards with a number equal to 21. The following variations of entertainment are available on the NetBet platform:

Lightning Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

VIP Blackjack;

Live Blackjack and others.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is one of the most exciting betting games at the Casino. The aim of the game is to guess in which cell the ball will fall, for example on an even or odd number. Or on which color box, such as red or green. The following roulette games are available on NetBet:

European Roulette;

Gold Bar Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

10P Roulette;

Turbo Roulette and others.

Jackpot Games

A separate area in the Casino section. These games are jackpot slots. The main advantage is that you can win the most money with the least amount of effort and still have an unforgettable experience. Active jackpot games on the NetBet platform:

Hall of Gods;

Mega Moolah;

Pixel Samurai;

Grand Spinn;

Frost Qeenand many more.

Bingo

Bingo is one of the most exciting games in the Casino section. The aim of the game is to cross out the most digits from the card. This is a great chance to test your luck, as a random number generator selects all the numbers. You will find the following variations of Bingo on NetBet:

Goal Bingo;

Rio Bingo;

Candy Bingo;

Super Hot Bingo and many others!

Results and Statistics

After registering on the NetBet platform you become its full-fledged user and you have access to the entire range of the platform, including the Statistics section. There you will find all the information you need about sports betting, such as all the standings, upcoming matches, odds, outcomes and more. You'll be able to compare, analyze and bet even more rationally and thoughtfully. This will help you increase your chances of success, as well as increase the number of your winnings!

Support

It is very important for the NetBet team to help its users with any questions they have, as well as receive feedback from them. That's why on the platform you will find several ways to contact customer support. Support works around the clock and the response time takes only up to 5 minutes. You can apply at any time, describing your problem and get an immediate response. We have prepared a table for you, which includes the main ways to contact the support platform NetBet:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@netbet.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Instagram @NetBet https://instagram.com/netbet?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion, it should be noted that the site meets all standards and fully meets the needs of users. It provides smooth operation of the site without glitches and freezes, as well as offers a wide range of the most popular sports and various betting games for all tastes. Everyone will find something for themselves on the NetBet platform. We confidently give the NetBet platform the Sportscafe badge!

The Most Common Questions about the NetBet

In order to fully provide you with all the information about the platform, we have prepared a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and given detailed answers to them. Study the questions carefully to know everything about the NetBet platform!

Is NetBet Legal in India?

NetBet platform is in the market of betting services proven, reliable licensed bookmakers, as evidenced by the license Malta Gaming Authority (number MGA/B2C/126/200). Therefore, you can not worry when using the platform, as it operates absolutely legally in India.

Is NetBet Safe for Betting in India?

NetBet platform is one of the safest sports betting platforms in the world, including India. This is evidenced by the introduction of various latest technologies to ensure the safety of users, so you can not worry about their safety when betting on sports on the NetBet platform.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

As the NetBet platform is licensed, it has its own rules for use. One of these rules is that you can only have one registered account. Therefore you can only get the bonus once.