PureWin — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

PureWin App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration PureWin PureWin is a new company that offers many features and high-end services. The bookmaker is legal in India and provides sports betting, live betting, online mini games and casino. Welcome Bonus up to INR 90,000! We have prepared a detailed review that provides all the information about this bookmaker. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 90,000 Promocode: No Promo Join PureWin

PureWin Overview PureWin entered the market in 2019 but gained an excellent reputation throughout its entire history. The company is highly client-oriented and offers a variety of generous welcome bonuses and exclusive promotions, especially during IPL events. There are a lot of payment methods available, including fast payments that accept Indian rupees. In this review, you will find everything about the features and functions of Purewin book, as well as all of the advantages and disadvantages, and Sportscafe's honest opinion about the platform. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites. Quick Facts about PureWin Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Founder and Founded Year Sweetspot N.V., 2019 Headquarters Curacao License Curacao #8048/JAZ2015-114 Welcome bonus 100% up to 90,000 INR + 1,500 INR live free bet for Casino; 100% up to 10,000 INR in sports free bets. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, Paytm, Google Pay, Skrill, Neteller Hindi language Yes PureWin Score We have deeply analyzed different sides of PureWin bookmaker and made a list of its advantages and disadvantages. The platform has a lot of features that significantly put a bookmaker on top positions in the market. Although, there are a couple of weak sides to the bookie too. Take a look at a comparison tablet to decide if PureWin is for you. Advantages Disadvantages Supports Hindi language No horse racing Generous exclusive bonuses Might take some time to get a response from the support team Fast payments and withdrawals methods that accept rupees It`s 100% legal and safe Vip club with exclusive offers Screenshots of PureWin PureWin website has a pleasant design with a blue main color that helps calm the eye during long sessions. A simple interface will be appreciated by both beginners and advanced players. Video Review We prepared a detailed video review of a PureWin bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

PureWin for Android and iOS PureWin developers created a free application to provide more comfortable betting and gambling. The PureWin app has all the same features the official PureWin website has, but for some players having a unified app can be a more convenient way of entertainment. For Android There is very good news for android users because their system is highly compatible with the application. Download free PureWin software in a couple of clicks by following the instruction below: Download PureWin App. Open Purewin's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for android and click the installation button; Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long. For iOS IOS users also can install the PureWin application for free. To do so, simply follow next steps: Download PureWin App. Open Purewin's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS and click the installation button; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the app is fully downloaded.

PureWin Mobile Website Any mobile platform user can use the PureWin mobile website. If you don't want to install any software but still want to save the PC version's options, this is a great choice. The mobile version is ideal for comfortable use and has a variety of benefits, such as: The majority of mobile devices are compatible;

Reduced use of Internet traffic in comparison to PureWin's main website;

Every component is adjusted to fit the screen size of the device;

The primary features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc., are still available to you.

PureWin for PC The PC version of PureWin is the main or classic version of a bookmaker. It suits everyone who appreciates comfortable entertainment. Besides the bigger picture, highest-quality graphics, and sophisticated design, you will find some more advantages of the PC version: No need to download any third-party apps;

The maximum number of site elements on one page at once;

Possibility of playing the casino games and betting at the same time;

It's almost impossible to click on the wrong button while using the site.

Registration Registration on PureWin takes only a few seconds, but opens a variety of different interesting features. Simply, follow next steps to registrate your account: 1 Go to the site Go to the PureWin official website. Go to website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill in all the information Fill all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on a “Sign Up” button. 5 Complete the verification process You will receive an sms message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. 6 Congratulations Congratulations, you registered an account! Now you can log in to your PureWin personal account. Sign up now

Welcome Bonus The PureWin platform was generous enough to provide new customers with PureWin bonuses range, including its welcome bonuses. There are two types of welcome bonuses that can be used for both the casino and sports betting. It's a great opportunity for everyone who is just getting into the betting and gambling world. Sports Bonus All newcomers are most interested in the sports welcome bonus because it provides profitable betting on different kinds of sports. It is also a great opportunity for someone who has never placed bets before!

PureWin will reward you with welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements: Bonus amount + 100% up to 10,000 INR Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example: football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, tennis, etc. There are also some additional regulations for claiming a sports welcome bonus. Make sure you follow all of them: The bonus is to be used for betting at least 5 times with minimum odds of 1.5;

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;

Winnings from Sports Free Bets must be wagered 1 time.

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

PureWin is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The company has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

PureWin reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of PureWin's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Casino Bonus A PureWin casino bonus offers the biggest reward amount. We made a table with all the necessary information about the terms of claiming the Casino Welcome bonus. Bonus amount + 100% up to 90,000 INR + 1500 INR live Casino free bet Minimum deposit 1,000 INR What can be used for Slots only There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus. Make sure you follow them: Make the first deposit within 7 days after the registration;

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

PureWin is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The corporation has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

PureWin reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of PureWin's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Weekly Sports Deposit Offer PureWin offers you to enjoy an exciting Free Bet offer! It can be a great addition to the welcome bonus. This is what you can get with weekly sports offer: Claim a 2000 INR Free Bet with a 4500 INR deposit;

Get a 500 INR Free Bet with a 2000 INR deposit. To claim a bonus, make sure you follow all terms and conditions: This promotion runs every week from Monday 00:00 IST to Sunday 23:59 IST;

Free Bet is only available to use for 5 days;

Free Bets can be used on single and multiple bets;

The minimum odds the Free Bet can be used on are 1.5 or higher.

Login To access your PureWin profile, you need to login first. It takes only a few seconds, simply follow the steps below: Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab; Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Login. Click the login button and enjoy the PureWin platform. After this procedure, you’ll be an authorized user. Now you can start making deposits, placing bets on sports, and trying your luck playing casino games!

Verification You need to verify your account to be able to withdraw your winnings. This is also required to keep the platform safe for both users and the system. To verify your account, follow the steps below: Navigate to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Select the "Account confirmation" option; You must submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't be concerned about your safety. PureWin takes care about the security of your personal information. It will be protected by an advanced encryption system; Wait until PureWin confirms the validity of your documents. It usually doesn't take long.

Deposit / Withdrawal Bookmaker has an impressive list of PureWin deposit and withdrawal methods available. It covers all popular payment systems in India, such as: Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Cryptocurrencies;

UPI;

Ecopayz;

Astropay;

Mastercard;

VISA;

Skrill;

Neteller. The minimum deposit depends on the provider you choose. For most of them it`s 800 INR, others accept deposits higher than only 500 INR.

For all providers, the minimum withdrawal amount is the same and equals 2,000 INR. Most withdrawals are immediate, however some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days.

Usually, providers don't take any commissions. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

Cashback (VIP) PureWin provides an exclusive invitation-only VIP program to the most active and loyal players. The program includes a large number of benefits along with unique rewards, additional bonuses, tournaments, faster withdrawal times, and a prioritized personal approach.

To get an invitation, just spend more time and be active on a PureWin platform, and the platform's algorithms will allow the team to contact you.

Official Website We represent the official PureWin website in India. Operating strictly under the license #8048/JAZ2015-114 of Curacao gaming, we work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actuale online office in India;

We have a SSL certificate that guarantees that the internet connection is secure and is not accessible to third parties;

PureWin platform uses an advanced encryption system that protects your personal data from leaking and misuse.

PureWin Sportsbook PureWin has a large sportsbook with a variety of different sports to choose from. Every player will definitely find something that suits them. We collected the most popular sports below. Cricket Cricket is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in India! PureWin knows how much fans love it, and the platform, of course, has provided this type of sport betting. There is a huge selection of options if you decide to bet on Cricket: Match-winner. Predict which of the two teams will be the winner. Low odds with smaller risks;

Toss-winner. Guess which side of the coin will fall uppermost. The odds are always the same;

Top batsman. Bet on who will be the top batsman for each side or who will be the top batsman through the whole match. Much higher odds;

Top bowler. Guess who will take the most wickets for a particular team during the match. Pretty high odds;

Player of the match. Predict a player that will be recognized as the best at the end of the match. The examples of the leagues: IPL, T20 World Cup Betting, Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League Betting, etc. Kabaddi Kabaddi is a really interesting game, which is why PureWin, a top kabaddi betting site, just had to include it in a sportsbook. There are a couple of betting options available on the platform: Overall winner. Simply guess the winner of a kabaddi match;

Number of tags accumulated. Predict whether the given team can get the number of tags mentioned in the market;

Number of bonus points. Guess the number of scored bonus points. Pretty high odds here. Kabaddi games usually offer next championships: Kabaddi World Cup, Professional Kabaddi League, Super Kabaddi League. Football PureWin also provides betting on football. As the most popular sport, football has the highest free betting limits. You can choose between a variety of different championships, teams and leagues. The example of football bets are: Match result. Predict how the match will go (win/draw./lose). The bookmaker offers better odds in this type of bet than the most betting sites;

Both teams to score. Bet on whether or not the match will see goals from both teams;

Goalscorer. Choose an individual player and guess whether they will score a goal in the match;

Accumulator bets. A multiple bet. This option suits the advanced players who are experienced enough in betting on football. High risks with high odds;

Over/under. Guess how many goals will be in the match - above, or below some point. The odds are not high, as well as the risks. The examples of the leagues: World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Indian Super League and others. Tennis A tennis category includes next betting options: Outcome bet. Predict which of the two tennis players will be the winner of the match.

Handicap. Guess the approximate number of games in which one tennis player will beat another.

Total. The total number of games scored by both tennis players in the match.

Counting by sets. The bet on the score by sets offers to guess the final score by lots. For example, by betting on 2-0, you predict that the player you bet on will win both sets. Baseball Baseball is another category in the PureWin sportsbook. Here is the examples of types of bets: Outcome bet. Predict which of the two baseball players will be the winner of the match;

Total. The total number of games scored by both baseball players in the match;

Handicap. Guess the approximate number of games in which one baseball player will beat another. The examples of the leagues: MLB, KBO League, Triple-A International League, etc. Table Tennis PureWin also offers table tennis as a sport to bet on. There are a lot of options of how players can do it: Match-winner. Predict which of the two teams will be the winner. Low odds with smaller risks;

Handicap. Guess the approximate number of games in which one table tennis player will beat another;

Total. The total number of games scored by both table tennis players in the match. The examples of the leagues: TT Cup, TT Elite Series, Liga Pro, Challenger Series. Boxing Not many betting providers have boxing in their sportsbook. PureWin is an exception. There are not many betting options in this category of sport, though: Match-winner. Predict which of the two teams will be the winner. Low odds with smaller risks;

Outcome bet. Predict which of the two boxers will be the winner of the match;

Total. The total number of games scored by both boxers in the match. There is a single International League available to bet on PureWin website.

eSports Esports are becoming more popular among Indian players. On PureWin you can bet on top of the disciplines, such as: Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the most popular esports. The prize pool here is large and the tournaments are being held regularly. The biggest Dota 2 tournaments are: DPC;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship. LOL The League of Legends is the second most popular esport in India. There are live bets available. The tournaments run regularly, the example of some of them: LFL Summer;

NLC. CS:GO Counter-strike tournaments are also the interest of Indian players. They have been regularly held since the 2000s. Currently there are such leagues as: Y-Games Pro Series;

Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Cologne. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is also an option in the esports category. Players can choose between these leagues: World Team League;

GSL Season 2.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports will definitely amaze players with graphics and sports imitation sounds. With PureWin you can dive into the digital entertainment world. There are such available leagues as: IPL;

Big Bash League;

T20 International SRL.

Popular Betting Options at PureWin PureWin offers a variety of different betting options to satisfy the customers. Every player can find what suits them the most! Live Betting. You can place a bet right during the event. You get to watch the exciting live matches while also winning quickly! It's a very popular option on PureWi;

Live Previews. You can follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning;

Line (Prematch). This section offers you filtering the upcoming events and time to prepare for the tournaments and leagues. You won't miss the most important events with Line bets!

Types of Bets PureWin understands the diversity of the customers, so it offers them a personal approach. The types of bets depend on the odds, risks, processing time, and the experience of a user. Single. It is the most common and simple bet. It's instant, but the odds usually aren't high, so are the risks. This is a great option for the beginners;

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the whole bet. This type of bet is risky, but comes with significantly high odds. It better suits the experienced players;

System (Express). In a system bet you need to make the right choice in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet with the high odds.

How to Place a Bet? Placing a bet on PureWin is simple and takes just a few seconds. Here's how you can do it: Choose the desired discipline to bet; Select the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Next, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet; Confirm its placement.

Betting Odds You must always remember that odds can depend on the particular event type and league. Although, PureWin offers much higher betting odds compared to other companies. Usually, the best odds are in football, cricket, eSports and virtual sports categories. They are definitely worth checking out.

PureWin Live Streaming PureWin also offers you to watch live streams on different kinds of sports. It can be a great addition to traditional betting. This option is free but is only available for registered users. For example, you can bet on cricket or other sports, while enjoying live sports streams.

PureWin Casino The casino library on PureWin is huge! It includes the famous Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, and other games where you try your luck in. The PureWin casino offers customers choosing games by the provider, regular bonuses, fair algorithms in games that make the winnings possible.

Try PureWin casino yourself to get to know about all of the benefits and advantages!

Popular PureWin Games We collected the most popular games of the PureWin platform. Check them out to see if the list contains your favorite one. Slots The game selection here is truly amazing. It also offers the most options. You can find hundreds of slots to choose from, but we highly recommend you to start from these: Goldheads;

Banana Town;

Safari Chase;

Gold Rush;

Diamond Royale;

Wolf Night;

Ultimate Hot;

Triple Chili;

Golden Ticket 2. Poker PureWin also provides a classic game that is loved by millions of users. There is a variety of different versions of a popular game on the site: Casino Stud Poker;

Tri Card Poker;

Trey Poker;

Russian Poker;

In Between Poker. Baccarat Baccarat is an especially popular game in India. This simple table game comes in a lot of versions, such as: Baccarat Deluxe;

Baccarat Evolution;

Baccarat Evolution VIP;;

No Commision Baccarat;;

Baccarat Punto Banco. Blackjack Blackjack is usually provided by most online casino platforms. Of course, PureWin has it too! The site allows you to choose from around 30 different versions of the game: Classic Blackjack;

Multi Hand Blackjack;

European Blackjack;

Vegas Strip Blackjack;

Atlantic City Blackjack;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Roulette or European Roulette You don't have to go to a real casino to enjoy roulette. With high quality graphics your game will be as authentic as it can be. Moreover, PureWin bd has roulette without zeros and with two zero cells, and some games accept black and red bets.

We have collected many different versions varieties of roulette: French Roulette;

Maxi Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

Indian Roulette;

Golden Chip Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

RNG Lightning Roulette;

American Roulette High Stakes. Jackpot Games The players always look for games where they can win the biggest amount of money. Jackpot games allow you to do it. On PureWin you will find different types of this profitable entertainment: Zillard King;

Mega Moolah;

Queen of Alexandria;

Wheel of Wishes;

10, 001 Nights;

Juicy Joker;

Mystery Reels;

African Legends;

Dragon Chase;

Mega Joker.

Lotteries It's not really common for betting sites to have lotteries, but PureWin provides some: The Perfect Scratch;

Tiger Scratch;

Break The Ice;Zillard King;

Cash Scratch;

GoldRush.

Bingo Bingo is also a rare addition on betting platforms. Fortunately, PureWin offers you a choice between such bingo games as: Sweet Alchemy Bingo;

Rainforest Magic Bingo;

Viking Runecraft Bingo;

Instant Bingo;

Bingo 75.

TV Games TV games are always very exciting and fun to play because it includes the participation of a real person. Enjoy different types of entertainment with live dealers! PureWin offers many providers and games to choose from: Mega wheel;

Wheel Of Fortune;

Lucky 7;

Poker;

Andar Bahar;

Baccarat;

Jackpot Harvest.

Results and Statistics It is important to track the results and statistics of all events in real time. You can do it by clicking on the statistics tab. With that feature you can adjust quickly to any possible changes by placing a bet or adding selections.

Bet Constructor It is important for players to track the results and statistics of events in real time. Click on the statistics tab to access this feature. After this, you will be able to quickly adjust to any possible changes by placing a bet or adding selections.

Support The PureWin support team will help you deal with any upcoming questions. You can contact the agent via email: support@purewin.com. The response time is average compared to other betting platforms.

SportsCafe Verdict After a deep analysis of the PureWin platform we decided to give it a high rating along with the Sportscafe approval. We confirm that PureWin is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.