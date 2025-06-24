Rokubet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Rokubet App: 3.0 ★★★★★ Registration Rokubet Rokubet is a legal betting platform that provides betting on different types of sports, live betting, online casino games, and more. It takes high positions in the market, offering new users huge guaranteed welcome bonuses of up to 22,500 INR with a minimum deposit of only 300 INR. Moreover, Rokubet has an official Curacao license that makes betting on the platform safe. Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 22,500 Promocode: No Promo Join Rokubet

Rokubet Overview Rokubet entered the market in 2019 but gained a flawless reputation throughout its entire history. The company is very focused on its client base, which is why it constantly provides customers with beneficial bonuses, exclusive features and functions, and carries a system of fast payments that accept rupees. Cricket fans can place bets on their favorite IPL or another league. Rokubet developers also created a free app to make betting even more available. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites, pro kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites. In this Rokubet review, you will learn everything about Rokubet bet, as well as all its advantages, disadvantages, and Sportscafe's honest opinion about the platform. Quick Facts about Rokubet Game types Sports betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Founder and Founded Year Abudantia B.V., 2019 Headquarters Curacao License Curacao #8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 100% up to 22,500 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods NetBanking, UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, Cryptocurrency Hindi language Yes Rokubet Score We have deeply analyzed different sides of the Rokubet betting sites and made a list of the advantages and disadvantages it has. The platform definitely has a lot to offer, but it is not perfect either. Take a look at a comparison tablet to decide if Rokubet is for you. Advantages Disadvantages Bih welcome bonuses up to 22,500 INR Some withdrawals can be delayed up to 3 days Accepts cryptocurrency The support team speaks Hindi It`s 100% legal and safe Rokubet app for Android and iOS Screenshots of Rokubet Rokubet comes with a modern design that will be very appealing to the young audience. There are a lot of bright and colorful buttons. The interface of the app is quite helpful as it makes navigation easy, which is especially important for beginners. Video Review We prepared a detailed video review of a Rokubet bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

Rokubet for Android and iOS Rokubet developers made betting even more comfortable for Rokubet customers. They created a free app that is suitable for both Android and iOS systems. The application has all the same features the official Rokubet website has, but for some players having a unified app can be a more efficient way of entertainment. For Android There is great good news for android users because their system is very compatible with the Rokubet application. You can download free Rokubet software in a couple of clicks by following the instructions below: Download Rokubet App. Open Rokubet's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for android and click the installation button. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources. Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long. For iOS IOS users also can install the Rokubet application for free. To do so, simply follow the next steps: Go to the official Odds96 website. Enter the website using any browser on your mobile device. Click on the “App” tab. Open the eponymous folder. Download an app for iOS. Find a link for the application that matches your device.

Rokubet Mobile Website The Rokubet mobile website is accessible to users of all mobile platforms. This is a brilliant alternative if you don't want to install any software but still want to keep the PC version's choices. The mobile version is ideal for peaceful browsing and offers a number of advantages, including: The majority of mobile devices are compatible;

Reduced use of Internet traffic in comparison to Rokubet's main website;

Every component is adjusted to fit the screen size of the device;

The primary features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc., are still available to you.

Rokubet for PC The main or traditional version of a bookmaker is the Rokubet PC version. Everyone who values enjoyable entertainment will like it. The PC edition has the following additional benefits in addition to the larger image, best graphics, and advanced design: No need to download any third-party apps;

The maximum number of site elements on one page at once;

Possibility of playing casino games and betting at the same time;

It's almost impossible to click on the wrong button while using the site.

Registration Registration for new users on Rokubet takes only a few seconds but opens a variety of different interesting and beneficial features. Simply, follow the next steps to register your account: 1 Go to the site Go to the Rokubet official website. Go to Website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill in all the information Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on a Rokubet sign-up button. 5 Complete the verification process You will receive an SMS message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Registration Congratulations, you have successfully launched Rokubet registration! Now you can log in to your Rokubet personal account.

Welcome Bonus The Rokubet platform was kind enough to provide welcome bonuses to new users. There are two different welcome bonuses available for both sports betting and casino. For anyone who is just starting out in the world of betting and gaming, this is a fantastic opportunity for a risk-free start. Sports Bonus Rokubet welcome bonus for sports is the one that all new players are most interested in since it offers profitable betting on various sports. It is not as big as the casino bonus, but for someone who has never placed a bet before, this is still a fantastic deal! Rokubet will reward you with a Rokubet welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements: Bonus amount +100% up to 7, 500 INR Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, football, esports, virtual sports, etc. There are also some additional Rokubet bonus terms and conditions for claiming a sports welcome bonus. Make sure you follow all of them: The bonus is to be used for betting at least 5 times with minimum odds of 1.5;

The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;

Winnings from Sports Free Bets must be wagered 1 time.

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Rokubet is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The company has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Rokubet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Rokubet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Casino Bonus A Rokubet casino bonus offers the biggest reward amount of 22,500 INR and can be used for wagering on slot machines. We prepared a table with all the necessary information about the terms of claiming the Casino Welcome bonus. Bonus amount +100% up to 22,500 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus. Make sure you follow them: Make the first deposit within 7 days after the registration;

Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

Rokubet is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The corporation has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Rokubet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Rokubet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Weekly Sports Deposit Offer Rokubet offers you to enjoy an exciting Free Bet offer! It can be a great addition to the welcome bonus. This is what you can get with a weekly sports offer: Claim a 2000 INR Free Bet with a 4500 INR deposit;

Get a 500 INR Free Bet with a 2000 INR deposit. To claim a bonus, make sure you follow all terms and conditions: This promotion runs every week from Monday 00:00 IST to Sunday 23:59 IST;

Free Bet is only available to use for 5 days;

Free Bets can be used on single and multiple bets;

The minimum odds the Free Bet can be used on are 1.5 or higher.

Login To access your Rokubet profile, even if you already have an account, you need to log in first. It takes only a few seconds, simply follow the steps below: Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab. Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields. Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Rokubet platform. After this procedure, you’ll be an authorized user. Now you can start making deposits, placing bets on sports, and trying your luck playing casino games!

Verification You need to verify your account to be able to withdraw your winnings. This is also required to keep the platform safe for both users and the system. It takes almost no time. To verify your account, follow the steps below: Navigate to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon. Select the "Account confirmation" option. You must submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or another type of document). Don't be concerned about your safety. Rokubet takes care of the security of your personal information. It will be protected by an advanced encryption system. Wait until Rokubet confirms the validity of your documents. It usually doesn't take long.

Rokubet Video Review We prepared a detailed video review of a Rokubet bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

Deposit / Withdrawal Rokubet has an impressive list of deposit/withdrawal methods available. It covers all popular payment systems in India, including fast payments and cryptocurrencies. Take a look at the payment options: UPI;

Instant UPI;

Indian Net Banking;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

MobiKwik;

Cryptocurrency. Min deposit on the Rokubet app is 300 INR. Most of the time, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. Rokubet minimum withdrawal amount is 500 INR. Rokubet withdrawal times differ depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to five days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider and how to withdraw from Rokubet.

Cashback (VIP) Rokubet provides an exclusive invitation-only VIP program to the most active and loyal players. The program includes a large number of benefits along with unique rewards, additional bonuses, tournaments, faster withdrawal times, and a prioritized personal approach. To get an invitation, just spend more time and be active on a Rokubet platform, and the platform's algorithms will allow the team to contact you.

Official Website We represent the official Rokubet website in India. Operating strictly under license #8048/JAZ of Curacao gaming, we conduct our services fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual online office in India;

We have an SSL certificate that guarantees that the internet connection is secure and is not accessible to third parties;

Rokubet platform uses an advanced encryption system that protects your personal data from leaking and misuse.

Rokubet Sportsbook Rokubet for sure has a large sportsbook with a variety of different sports to choose from. Every player will definitely find something that suits them. We collected the most popular sports of the Rokubet below. Cricket Cricket is one of the sports that Indian Rokubet users enjoy playing the most. For cricket bettors, Rokubet offers a variety of events, including the IPL. The following is a list of the events that are currently being shown on the platform: Tamil Nadu Premier League;

County Championship. Division 1;

European Series. T10;

India. Pondicherry T20;

3rd ODI;

World Cup. Qualification and others. Players can usually bet on the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more. Basketball The Rokubet platform allows users from India to wager on a variety of basketball tournaments. There are several leagues and contests to choose from in this area. Consider a few of them: European U18 Championship. Division C;

European University Games;

WNBA;

Phillippines. PBA. D-Liga and others. There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc. Football As the most popular sport internationally, the football category comes with the most betting choices on Rokubet platform. Take a look at the list of games that it offers: UEFA Conference League. Qualification;

Argentina. Primera Division. Reserves;

U21 Championship;

UEFA Champions League. Qualification;

Women. European Championships and others. Indian players can bet on 1x2, Total (Over/Under), First Goal, Double Chance, Handicap, Both Teams To Score, Draw no Bet, Last Goal, Correct Score, Exact Goals etc. Tennis A tennis category on Rokubet also contains many championships and leagues. Take a look at them: Wimbledon;

US Open;

Australian Open;

French Open;

Summer Games Tennis Tournament;

BNP Paribas Open;

WTP Finals;

ATP Finals;

Laver Cup. There are several betting options available, including Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc. Baseball Another sport accessible on Rokubet is baseball. Look at the suggested tournaments below: MLB;

Nippon Professional Baseball League;

KBO League;

Mexican League;

American League. Usually, there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc.

eSports Esports are becoming more and more popular in India. On Rokubet you can bet on top of the disciplines, such as: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the most popular esports in the world. The prize pool here is large and the tournaments are being held regularly. Take a look at the biggest Dota 2 tournaments below: DPC 2023;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship. LOL The second-most popular esports in India is League of Legends. There are live wagering options. Regular competitions take place; here are a few examples: LCK 2023 Split 2;

Esports Balkan League Season 11;

LCK 2023 Summer;

Hitpoint Masters 2023 Summer. CS:GO Indian gamers are also interested in participating in counter-strike events. Since the 2000s, they have been hosted on a regular basis. There are now leagues like: Y-Games Pro Series 2023;

Intel Extreme Masters XVII - Cologne. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is also an option in the esports category. Players can choose between these leagues: World Team League;

GSL Season 2.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports will impress players with realistic graphics and sports imitation sounds. With Rokubet you can dive into the digital entertainment world not waiting for the actual events to start. Take a look at some options it offers in this category: Virtual Football;

Virtual Basketball.

Popular Betting Options at Rokubet Rokubet offers a large variety of different betting options to satisfy all types the customers. Every player can find what suits them the most! Find an option you like choosing between the next choices: Live Betting. You can place a bet right during the event. You get to watch the exciting live matches while also winning quickly! It's a very popular option on PureWi.

Live Previews. You can follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning.

Line (Prematch). This section offers you to filter the upcoming events and time to prepare for the tournaments and leagues. You won't miss the most important events with Line bets!

Types of Bets Rokubet understands the diversity of the customers, so it offers them a personal approach. The types of bets depend on the odds, risks, processing time, and the experience of a user. Single. It is the most common and simple bet. It's instant, but the odds usually aren't high, so are the risks. This is a great option for beginners.

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the whole bet. This type of bet is risky but comes with significantly high odds. It better suits experienced players.

System (Express). In a system bet you need to make the right choice in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet with high odds.

How to Place a Bet? Placing a bet on Rokubet is simple and takes just a few clicks. Here's how you can do it: Choose the desired discipline to bet. Select the discipline and click on it. Choose the desired league to bet on. Next, click on the match that you are interested in the most. Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet. Confirm its placement.

Betting Odds Always keep in mind that odds might vary depending on the specific event type and league. Even yet, Rokubet has significantly better betting chances than other businesses. Football, cricket, eSports, and virtual sports typically have the greatest odds. They are unquestionably worthwhile exploring.

Rokubet Live Streaming You may watch live streams of many sports on Rokubet as well. It might be an excellent complement to conventional betting. Only logged-in users have access to this free option. You might wager on cricket or other sports while watching live sports streaming, for instance.

Rokubet Casino The casino library on Rokubet is large and provides such games as slots, roulette, jackpot, blackjack, table games, and even games with live dealers! Famous and secure providers are guaranteed. Read our short Rokubet casino review to learn more about gambling on the platform.

Popular Rokubet Games For your convenience, we collected the most popular games on the Rokubet platform. Check them out to see if the list contains your favorite one. Slots The game selection here contains around a thousand games. It also offers the most options. If you don't know what game to try first, we highly recommend you start from these: Wild West Gold;

4 Horsemen;

4 Horsemen II;

Aztec Glory;

Bonus Bunnies;

Monkey`s Gold;

Fruitburst;

Wolf Gold;

Yummi Wilds;

Reactoonz;

Fruit Party. Poker Rokubet also provides a classic table game that is loved by millions of users. There is a variety of different versions of a popular game on the site: Casino Stud Poker;

Carribean Poker;

Oasis poker;

Tri Card Poker;

Trey Poker;

Russian Poker;

In Between Poker. Baccarat Baccarat is an especially popular game in India. This simple table game comes in a lot of versions, such as: Baccarat Deluxe;

Baccarat Professional Series;

Baccarat Evolution;

Baccarat Evolution VIP;

No Commision Baccarat;

Baccarat Punto Banco. Blackjack Blackjack is usually provided by most online casino platforms. Of course, Rokubet has it too! The site allows you to choose from around 30 different versions of the game: Classic Blackjack;

Blackjack Bonus;

Multi Hand Blackjack;

European Blackjack;

Vegas Strip Blackjack;

Atlantic City Blackjack;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Roulette or European Roulette You don't have to go to a real casino to enjoy roulette. There is a whole separate tab dedicated to this game. Quality graphics will make your game as authentic as it can possibly be. Moreover, Rokubet has roulette without zeros and with two zero cells, and some games accept black and red bets. We have collected many different versions varieties of roulette: French Roulette;

Roulette Live;

Speed Roulette;

Maxi Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

Indian Roulette;

Golden Chip Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

RNG Lightning Roulette;

American Roulette High Stakes. Jackpot Games Customers always search for games where they can win the biggest amount of money. Jackpot games allow you to do it and win big cash from just one game. On Rokubet you will find different types of this profitable entertainment: Ozwins Jackpots;

Vegas Night Life;

Zillard King;

Mega Moolah;

Queen of Alexandria;

Wheel of Wishes;

10, 001 Nights;

Juicy Joker;

Mystery Reels;

African Legends;

Dragon Chase;

Mega Joker.

Bingo Bingo comes as a rare addition on most betting platforms. The prizes on this one might surprise you. Fortunately, Rokubet offers you a choice between such bingo games as: Extra Bingo;

Rainforest Magic Bingo;

Tomatina Bingo;

Viking Runecraft Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo;

Calavera Bingo.

TV Games TV games are usually incredibly fascinating and enjoyable to play since actual people participate in them. Live dealers provide a multitude of fun! There are several service providers and games available on Rokubet: Mega wheel;

Wheel Of Fortune;

Lucky 7;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Andar Bahar;

Baccarat;

Jackpot Harvest.

Results and Statistics Rokubet knows how important it is to track the results and statistics of all events in real-time. You can do it by clicking on the statistics tab. With that feature, you can adjust quickly to any possible changes by placing a bet or adding selections for better chances.

Support If you bet on the Rokubet platform, you may expect to receive customer service around the clock. A dedicated team of professionals will help you sort out any upcoming questions. Instead of the Rokubet customer care number, you can request any contact method from the tablet we prepared below: The ways to contact Details Open Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@rokubet.com

SportsCafe Verdict We deeply went through the Rokubet platform and came to a conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. Rokubet is very appealing to new users as it offers large welcome bonuses of up to 22,500 INR. It also provides high-class services such as betting on sports and gambling. As a final say, the Rokubet app is just as great as the main website. We confirm that Rokubet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.