Sportsbet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Sportsbet Overview The Sportsbet platform entered the betting market in 2016 and operates cleanly, openly, and legally all over the world, including India. Sportsbet is one of the first platforms to offer cryptocurrency betting to its customers. The platform's range includes the most popular sports for betting, as well as the most famous betting entertainment for the casino section. Sportsbet has been developed by the best software experts, which is why the platform guarantees smooth operation without glitches or freezes. Also, the platform range includes the best functionality and you will be able to use the platform comfortably. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the online cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, best tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting site, badminton betting sites. To find out even more basic information about Sportsbet, take a closer look at the table below: Quick Facts about Sportsbet Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder mBet Solutions NV Founded Year 2016 Headquarters Cyprus Curacao 1668/JAZ Welcome bonus 10% increase in winnings Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, MasterCard, Visa, Neteller, Skrill and others! Hindi language Yes Sportsbet Score When we researched and analyzed Sportsbet's platform, we were able to point out its strengths. It is the presence of these distinctive characteristics that sets the platform apart from other similar offerings in the betting market. We have prepared a table where we have noted all the main advantages of the platform as well as minor shortcomings that will be corrected by the developers soon. Read the information in the table carefully: Advantages Disadvantages Large range of entertainment for the Casino section (over 100 different options) No support hotline phone number Two modes of operation for Line and Live sports betting A small amount of welcome bonus The most popular payment systems (PhonePe, PayTM, UPI and others) Instant deposit Mobile app for Android and IOS The VIP section Quick registration process A large number of bonuses and promotions 24-hour service Screenshots of Sportsbet.io In the following screenshots, you can see what the design of the Sportsbet platform looks like. The combination of dark shades makes it modern and aesthetically pleasing, and the right color scheme doesn't strain your eyes when using the platform. You can see that all the functionalities are arranged in such a way that you can easily find the section you are interested in. Video Review We have put together a short video review for you, where you can see once again how the platform design looks and how the registration process works. Read the information carefully and you will be sure to have no trouble using Sportsbet. Have fun watching it!

Sportsbet for Android and iOS The Sportsbet team strives to fully meet the needs of its users, as well as provide them with the utmost comfort in using the platform. That is why Sportsbet has a separate app for Android and iOS device users. Everyone will be able to download Sportsbet app to their device absolutely free of charge and also get access to the entire range of the platform. The Sportsbet app for Android and iOS requires minimum system specifications to ensure smooth operation without glitches or freezes. You can bet whenever and wherever you want with just an internet connection! For Android Android device owners can quickly and easily download the Sportsbet app to their devices. We have prepared a step-by-step instructions to help you save time and do everything correctly: Access to the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Security settings to install the app. From your Android device, go to settings, then in the Security section allow downloads from unknown sources. Start the process of downloading the app. Go to the Mobile Applications section of the Sportbet platform, choose the Android file type you want and start the process of downloading all the suggested files. Complete the installation process. From your device, go to the Downloads section, find all the previously downloaded files and start the installation. Once all the apk files have been successfully installed, the Sportsbet app icon will automatically appear on the desktop screen of your Android device. For iOS Owners of iOS devices such as iPhones and iPads can also quickly and easily download the application to their devices. Use the pre-prepared step-by-step instructions to get it right: Access to the official website. From your IOS device, follow the direct link to the bookmaker's official website. Start the registration process. Click on the green "Join" button and start filling in all the required details (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) Complete the installation process of the Sportsbet app. Go to the Mobile Applications section, select the required IOS file type and start downloading all the necessary files. Once all the necessary files have been successfully installed, the Sportsbet app icon will automatically appear on your IOS device's desktop screen.

Sportsbet.io Mobile Website For users who, for whatever reason, cannot download the Sportsbet app to their devices, the platform offers a mobile version of the website. It does not require any system specifications from your device and free space and is accessible from any installed browser. The mobile version includes the full range of the platform as well as almost all of its functionality. With the mobile version of the website, you will be able to bet wherever and whenever you like with just an internet connection!

Sportsbet.io for PC Unfortunately, the Sportsbet platform does not currently have a separate app for PC devices, but you can use the Browser version of the site! It does not require any free space on your computer or any technical specifications. You will be able to access the platform from any browser installed on your computer. The Browser Version includes the entire available range of the platform. You can bet on the most popular sports and play the best-known entertainment.

Registration The Sportsbet registration process on the platform is the basic and main step for gaining access to the range of the platform. Without this step, you will not be able to access the betting section or the other services of the platform. One of the advantages of Sportsbet is instant registration. Use the pre-prepared instructions to get it right: 1 Access to the official website Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Go to Website 2 Start the registration process Click the green "Join" button. 3 Fill in your details Consistently fill in the registration fields with correct and truthful information (name, surname, phone number, country, currency, etc.) 4 Complete the registration process Check that all the data you have entered is correct and confirm your registration by clicking on the "Done" button. Sign Up Now After successful registration, you will receive an e-mail with your registration confirmation. You will then be given access to all the available ranges on the platform.

Welcome Bonus The Sportsbet team values each and every one of its users! That is why every new customer can take advantage of the platform's Welcome Bonus with a 10% increase in their winnings, which is valid for the two main sections, Sports Betting and Online Casino. Read all the information about Sportsbet bonuses and how to use the bonus carefully: For online casinos. Every day for the first 10 minutes you will receive 10% of your winnings playing any machine from Pragmatic Play, OneTouch, AvatarUX, Play'n GO and Nolimit City. Maximum winning amount 5mBTC. The bonus is valid for 10 days, after registering on the Sportsbet platform;

For sports betting. Each day you will receive one price increase for each of the sports featured and three price increases for Horse Racing. After two hours of popular events, you will also be able to get an additional price increase during the day. The bonus is valid for 10 days after registration on the platform. Choose the option that suits you best and get the chance to earn even more Rupiahs with the Sportsbet platform! Daily Bonus Live Casino Every week in September, Monday through Wednesday, you can earn a reward when you complete daily tasks! You can play any entertainment presented in the Live Casino section! Read the bonus rules in the table: Day of the week Terms and Conditions Winning Monday INR 2,000 or more in any Live Baccarat games INR 800 + Free Chip on Speed Baccarat Tuesday INR 2,000 or more in any Live Roulette games INR 800 + Free Chip on Lightning Roulette Wednesday INR 2,000 or more in any Live Blackjack games INR 800 + Free Chip on Live Blackjack All bets can be made in any currency, and a credit will be done in USD. The winnings will be credited to your account the next day.

Login The login process is also the main step in gaining access to the assortment of the Sportsbet platform. Logging in takes 2 minutes of your time, use the step-by-step instructions to do so: Access to the official website. Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website. Enter your personal details. In the empty fields, enter the username and password you created earlier. Complete the login process. Check that all the details you entered are correct, and confirm your login by clicking the Finish button. After successfully completing the data, you will be automatically logged in to your account on the Sportsbet platform! Now you can start earning and making bets.

Verification The process of verifying your account will allow you to withdraw your earnings with ease. The process does not take long. Use the instructions prepared in advance: Access to the official site of Sportsbet. Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker. Login. Enter your username and password you made up earlier into the empty fields. Go to the KYS section. Enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Wait for approval from the security service. After the successful verification process, you will receive a letter in your email, notifying you about it.

Sportsbet.io Video Review We have put together a short video review for you, where you can see once again how the platform design looks and how the registration process works. Read the information carefully and you will be sure to have no trouble using Sportsbet. Have fun watching it!

Deposit / Withdrawal The platform Sportsbet has been active in the betting market for over 6 years, during this time they have improved their payment methods. At the moment, the platform has the most popular payment systems for making Sportsbet deposit and withdrawal, such as: PayTM;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

EcoPayz and others! Sportsbet offers the possibility of instant deposit for all its users, but the withdrawal of funds usually takes from 1-3 business days. Choose the payment option that suits you best and start earning now!

Official Website The platform Sportsbet is developed by highly qualified professionals and supported by the most renowned software vendors. That's why the functionality of the platform implemented the latest technology in the security system for users. We found the main points confirming this: Legality and transparency of business are confirmed by Curacao license 1668/JAZ;

Use of the latest security technologies, such as 128-bit SSL encryption;

Storing personal user data on encrypted hard drives;

Several stages of data verification and more. Using the Sportsbet platform you can be sure of the privacy of your personal data.

Sportsbet.io Sportsbook Sportsbet has the most popular sports to bet on all over the world, including India. The selection includes over 20 different sports, so there is something for everyone. To find out about the most popular sports to bet on in India, have a look at the information below where we briefly describe each one. Cricket Cricket is the most popular and well-known sporting discipline in India. Every Indian player bets on Cricket on a daily basis. The platform Sportsbet offers a large number of different sports markets for the biggest events. You will be able to bet on sports events such as: Indian Premier League;

National T20 Cup;

T10;

The Hundred and more. Also, a sport like Cricket has a Live mode feature, which will allow you to watch the game in real-time through an online broadcast of high quality. Football Football is a classic option for sports betting around the world, including India. On the Sportsbet platform, you will find a separate tab with all the necessary information about soccer. You will be able to bet on the following sporting events: Premier League;

UEFA National League;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup 2023 and others! Football is considered one of the most frequently chosen sporting disciplines in India for betting, so this sport has the nicest and most favorable odds offers and a wide variety of markets. Tennis Lately, on the platform Sportsbet, there has been an increase in demand for sports such as Tennis. More and more Indian players prefer this sport and it is logical because Tennis offers the most pleasant odds and a variety of markets. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as: WTA;

ATP;

ITF Women;

ITF Men;

WTA 125K and others! On the platform Sportsbet, you will find a separate page called Tennis, where you can find out all the necessary information about the upcoming matches and odds. Basketball Another popular sports discipline among Indian users is Basketball. The platform Sportsbet offers for this sport a large variety of sports markets, as well as nice odds. You will be able to bet on the biggest sporting events such as: European Championship;

Club Friendly Games;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more! Also for a sport like Basketball, there is a Live mode, which will allow you to watch the biggest sporting events in real time and become part of it.

eSports Today, Esports is rapidly gaining momentum and is becoming one of the most sought-after industries among bettors around the world, including India. That's why you'll find a dedicated Esports section on the Sportsbet platform with all the information you need. You will be able to bet on the following popular cyber disciplines: League of Legends;

Dota2;

CS:GO. To find out even more information about each of them, study carefully the information below, where we have briefly described them and choose the one that is right for you! LOL The most popular game in the direction of Esports. The scenario of the game in the fall is similar to the well-known MOBA game, the only difference is that LOL has the most pronounced sci-fi motifs. Two teams are fighting for the conquest of each other's territory, the first to reach and attack the territory of the enemy wins. Dota 2 A multiplayer, team-based computer game created by Valve Corporation. The goal of the game is to destroy the enemy's throne. The throne is a huge structure of the enemy in the centre of his territory. While conquering, you must also defend your own territory. The outcome of the game, if you destroy the throne first, you win. You can bet before the game starts on any of the teams you like. CS:GO The most famous game among all users, and every bettor knows it. The aim of the game is also to conquer the territory of the enemy. Two teams, terrorists and counter-terrorists compete against each other. The game is very exciting and leaves incredible emotions. You will be able to bet on one of the teams and watch the process of the game on the online broadcast.

Virtual Sports The presence of such a section as Virtual Sports on the platform Sportsbet will allow you to bet on almost any simulated sporting event. You will be able to bet on sports such as: V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more! Virtual Sports are a great chance to try your luck, as each outcome is chosen by a random number generator. Then go to Virtual Sports and try your luck with Sportsbet!

Popular Betting Options at Sportsbet.io The platform Sportsbet is trying to provide each user with maximum comfort when using. For this purpose, only the best features and options for sports betting have been included in the platform's functionality by the developers. Read the following information where we describe every option available and you'll get more pleasure out of using Sportsbet! Live Betting This option allows you to bet on almost any sport represented in the platform's range in real time match mode. You will be able to watch the game through an online broadcast of high quality while following all the events of the game. You will be able to bet more correctly and with even more excitement and feel the realism of the game! Line (Prematch) This option is a classic because it allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match and on a particular outcome. All odds are predetermined. The higher the odds, the higher the number of winnings.

Types of Bets The Sportsbet team tries to fully meet all the needs of its Indian bettors. That's why you'll find not just one, but several types of sports betting on the platform. Take a closer look at every betting type currently in effect and pick the one that's right for you! Single A classic option for sports betting, which allows you to bet on a particular event. Gives the opportunity to bet on a certain outcome (a win for one of the teams or a draw) with fixed odds in advance. The higher the odds offered, the higher the number of your final winnings. Combo The riskiest type of bet, but also allows you to win the most money. You will be able to bet on several unrelated sporting events, with all odds multiplied. If you lose one or more bets, all other bets are canceled. System (Express) This type of bet is considered one of the most profitable for betting because it allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events. In this case, all odds are added up and in case of losing one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on the platform Sportsbet is very simple and fast. All you need is 5 minutes of your time, an internet connection and follow the step-by-step instructions: Access to the official website. Go to the direct link leading to the bookmaker's website. Login. Enter the username and password you thought up earlier. Refill your account. Make a deposit of at least INR 500. Make a bet. Go to sports betting, choose the sport, check the variants, choose the outcome and confirm the bet. After a successfully played bet, the number of winnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Betting Odds The team Sportsbet offers its users only a profitable sports market. On the platform, you will find a huge variety of sports markets, and large-scale events with the most favorable odds offer. The higher the odds offered, the higher the number of your final winnings.

Sportsbet.io Live Streaming This feature allows you to bet in real time on a match or tournament while watching the game through an online broadcast of high quality. So you can follow the events of the match and more accurately predict the outcome while enjoying the difference in the game.

Sportsbet.io Casino The section Sportsbet Casino on the platform provides a large assortment of different gambling entertainment, more than a hundred different options. So everyone is sure to find something for themselves. The section provides the most famous Slots. Also, the section provides the possibility of live mode, which allows you to feel the realism of entertainment, as well as provides the game with a live dealer.

Popular Sportsbet.io Games The Sportsbet platform offers the most famous and popular entertainment worldwide, including in India. The platform is supported by the most famous providers, so the games are presented in high quality. To learn more about each of them, read the information below. Slots Slots section on the platform Sportsbet offers a huge variety of gambling entertainment for all tastes. You will definitely find something for yourself. Slots have a demo version with which you can understand whether you like entertainment or not. The most popular on the platform Sportsbet Indian players consider the following variants: The Exterminator;

Planet Fortune;

Juicy Reels;

Beauty Fruit;

Fenix Play and much more! Poker Poker is a classic entertainment option for the Online Casino section. The goal of the game is to put together the strongest combination of cards to force your opponent to surrender. This entertainment also works in Live mode, which will give you the opportunity to play with a live dealer. The most popular variations of Poker on the Sportsbet platform are: One Touch Poker;

Texas Hold’em Poker;

Poker 6+;

Bet-on-Poker;

Poker Ways and others! Baccarat Baccarat is also a standard discriminating option for the casino section. Users are attracted by its simplicity because the aim of the game is to collect a combination of cards with a number close to or equal to 9 first. You will also be able to take advantage of the game with the Live function. The Sportsbet platform also offers several options for Baccarat: Club House Baccarat;

Baccarat High Roller;

Evolution Live Baccarat Lobby;

Bombay Club Speed Baccarat and others! Blackjack Blackjack is the most popular entertainment for the Online Casino section. Users are also attracted by its simplicity. The aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of cards equal to 21. If you are the first to collect it, you win. The platform also offers this game in Live mode with a live dealer. Sportsbet has the following Blackjack variants: Blackjack Supreme;

Bombay Club Blackjack;

Blackjack Classic;

Lightnight Blackjack;

Blackjack Lobby and others! Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is considered the most gambling section of the Casino because here it all depends on your luck. The aim of the game is to guess in what cell the ball will fall. On an even or odd number, on the red or green cell. The game supports Live mode, which will give the opportunity to play with a live dealer. On the platform Sportsbet the following variants of Roulette: Lighting Roulette;

High Roulette;

Evolution Live Roulette Lobby;

Gold Bar Roulette and others! Jackpot Games Jackpot games give you the opportunity to earn the largest amount of winnings. This is a separate section with entertainment at the Online Casino. Currently, Sportsbet offers the following jackpot games: Power of Gods;

Sizzling Moon;

Jackpot Quest;

El Jackpotto;

Jungle Jackpots and others! Bingo Bingo is the most exciting game, which also depends only on your luck. The aim of the game is to cross out as many numbers from the card as possible. The one who crosses out all the numbers first wins. Sportsbet offers the following Bingo variations: Bingo Trevo Sorte;

Betina Bingo;

Hot Bingo;

Extra Bingo;

Banana Bingo and much more!

Results and Statistics Once you complete the registration process and become a full user of the Sportsbet platform, not only will you have access to the entire range of entertainment, but you will also have access to the Statistics section. It will allow you to watch all the standings, compare odds, analyze outcomes and watch upcoming events. This will help you bet more correctly and increase your chances of a successful bet!

Support The Sportsbet team cares and values each of its customers, which is why it is so important for them to help them and get feedback. There are several options on the platform to contact the support team. Each of the proposed options is available 24 hours a day and the response time takes no more than 5 minutes. You will be able to ask any questions at any time of the day or night and get immediate help. Take a closer look at the available ways to contact the support team on the Sportsbet platform: The ways to contact Details E-mail cs@sportsbet.io Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time. Instagram @Sportsbet.io https://instagram.com/sportsbet.io?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Conclusion by SportsCafe In conclusion, we can conclude that the platform fully meets all certified standards. It works smoothly without glitches or freezes, provides access to all available services on the platform, and meets all certified functionalities. We confidently give the Sportsbet platform the SportsCafe badge!