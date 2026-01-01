Casumo Bonus Codes for India 2026
Casumo
App:
Casumo
Casumo is a licensed bookmaker that is becoming more and more popular among Indian bettors as it offers betting and gambling like sports betting, online casino, live streaming, etc. Every new registered Casumo customer can claim the bonus up. up to 15,000 rupees. Join Casumo and its bonus program today and get up to INR 15,000!
Welcome bonus
100% up to INR 15,000
Promocode:
No Promo
Casumo Welcome Bonus 150% Up to 15,000 Rs
All new players who register on the platform are eligible to claim the sports welcome bonus which offers profitable betting on a number of sports, including cricket, football, tennis, etc. Even though it is not as substantial as the Casumo casino welcome bonus, it is still a fantastic deal for a new player! The joining offer is summarized as follows:
- Minimum deposit is only 700 INR;
- The maximum bonus for sports is 10,000 INR;
- In addition you will get daily odd boosts;
- User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;
- You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Casumo;
- You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;
- The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.
How to Get Casumo Welcome Bonus?
Getting a welcome bonus on Casumo is really easy, and it gives you access to betting that can be very profitable. Visit the Casumo website or app to get the bonus. Simply perform the actions listed below to be qualified for the sign-up promotion:
Register
Register an account on Casumo using the website version or the Casumo mobile app.Go to website
Enter the promo code
If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap.
Verify the identity
Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long.
Make the first deposit
Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount that you wish to make and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.
Success!
If you have followed all the terms and conditions of Casumo, the bonus will be transferred into your personal account.Get your bonus
Because of how simple the sign-up process was developed, even a beginner could successfully complete it and get a bonus. Choose between using the Casumo app or Casumo website to get the bonus in the method that suits you most.
How to Win Back the Casumo Welcome Bonus?
To receive a registration bonus, additional conditions must be met. To be eligible for the Casumo bonus, you must meet all of the following requirements:
- The bonus expires after 7 days after it is activated;
- The bonus is to be used for betting at least 6 times with minimum odds of 1.6;
- You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Casumo method if your bet was successful;
- Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Casumo free bonus;
- Casumo is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;
- Casumo reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;
- The customer accepts all of Casumo's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.
Casumo Bonuses Terms and Conditions
All users must accept certain rules in order to be eligible for Casumo bonuses. Users must confirm that they understand, agree to, and abide by all of them:
- User has to be a legal age of 18;
- User should not have a previously registered account;
- User must have a verified account;
- In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;
- User can`t get bonus twice;
- The bonus is eligible to use up to 7 days after registration;
- Bonuses can not sum up;
- Odds must be higher than 1.6;
- Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the promo code;
- You agree to the terms and conditions of Casumo by using the bonus.
Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Casumo
Casumo offers a variety of promotions besides the welcome incentives. Bookmakers frequently provide free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses in addition to their promised welcome promos. Most of these discounts are available at Casumo. The most popular bonus choices on Casumo are shown below.
Casumo Cash Splash
Casumo holds a monthly bonus promotion in the form of a leaderboard in the Casumo casino and Live Casino sections. The maximum bonus amount can be up to 120,000 INR! To participate in it, you need to play specially designated games and get the points:
- Play in qualifying games, the names of which are published at the beginning of the promotion;
- The minimum bet should be 40 INR;
- Points are awarded based on the Highest Win Multiplier, by the bet, across the qualifying games;
- Prizes are awarded to the top 100 participants;
- 120,000 INR are awarded for first place.
Cashback (VIP)
The Casumo website has a system of achievements. Players collect points earned for bets and move through the levels. Each new stage gives bonuses, casumo free spins and other gifts. High rollers can receive individual bonuses. Personal managers work with VIP customers. There are accelerated terms for payment transactions, higher limits, cashback, and other benefits. Casumo withdrawal times may vary depending on the chosen method. Here's the basic information about cashback:
- Maximum Casumo cashback is 10%;
- Cashback is available on losses during first 7 day period;
- Minimum wagering requirements is 30x;
- Casumo general terms and conditions apply.
Casino Welcome Bonus
Casino Welcome Bonus is the biggest bonus that is offered by Casumo. You can win up to 100,000 INR with a minimum deposit of 10,000 INR. This is an exclusive bonus so you must check its availability on Casumo website. In addition, you will get 10% cashback. Take a look at the basic information about the bonus.
- Minimum deposit is 10,000 INR;
- Minimum wagering requirements is 30x;
- In addition, you can get 101 INR daily for 7 days for luck;
- If you make a deposit from 700 INR to 10,000 INR, you will get a 100% casino bonus up to 10,000 INR
- Bonus is available during first 7 day period after Casumo registration;
- Casumo general terms and conditions apply.
Bonuses and Promotions at the Casumo App
Bonuses and promotional coupons may be used by players right in the Casumo app. Although there aren't many changes between it and the online version, some players might discover the Casumo app to be more useful because it functions a little bit more quickly. Use the Casumo app's straightforward step-by-step instructions to unlock bonuses:
- Download or open the Casumo mobile app;
- Register a new account using your email or phone number;
- Click on “Add Promo Code” if you want to use a bonus code;
- Make a deposit of any amount and click on the “deposit” button.
- Success! You should receive the bonus in your personal account.
The company Casumo gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.
FAQ
The following are the most frequently asked queries about Casumo incentives and promotions based on our knowledge. Take a brief glance at them because they could have the solutions you need. Additionally, Casumo customer service offers qualified one-on-one assistance 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Casumo assistance typically responds with answers quickly.
Is it safe to use Casumo bonuses?
When you use bonuses on Casumo, there is no risk involved. With this company, users may gamble safely and legally. Additionally, the welcome incentives are promised to all new customers. The gambling laws guarantee honest wagering and gambling.
Are there any more Casumo bonuses?
We examined the most popular bonuses that Casumo is currently providing in 2026. New deals are frequently added to Casumo's promos, which are frequently updated. To find out more about the bonuses that are currently being provided, go to the official Casumo website.
Can I cancel the bonus if I don't want to use it?
Each new customer who joins Casumo and abides by the terms and regulations is given an automatic bonus. You can choose to use it or not. Use no promo codes and make no deposits to your personal account if you don't want the bonus.
Can I use the bonus money to place bets on sports?
You may use the bonus funds to bet on any sporting event on the Casumo platform. You may proceed once you've selected the bonus you wish to utilize, read the terms and conditions, made the required deposit into your account, and clicked on the sports category of your choice.
Are bonuses on Casumo being updated?
The Casumo bonuses are constantly being updated and even increased. No matter of the outcome, the welcome bonus is given unconditionally. Because we only included active Casumo offers for 2026, using the incentives we offered should be simple.
How do I receive and use the bonus?
You must be a first-time Casumo user who has not previously made an account. Create a Casumo account, input any available promo codes if you have them, authenticate your identity, and deposit an amount higher than 700 INR.
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