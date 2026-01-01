Casumo is a licensed bookmaker that is becoming more and more popular among Indian bettors as it offers betting and gambling like sports betting, online casino, live streaming, etc. Every new registered Casumo customer can claim the bonus up. up to 15,000 rupees. Join Casumo and its bonus program today and get up to INR 15,000!

Casumo Welcome Bonus 150% Up to 15,000 Rs

All new players who register on the platform are eligible to claim the sports welcome bonus which offers profitable betting on a number of sports, including cricket, football, tennis, etc. Even though it is not as substantial as the Casumo casino welcome bonus, it is still a fantastic deal for a new player! The joining offer is summarized as follows:

Minimum deposit is only 700 INR;

The maximum bonus for sports is 10,000 INR;

In addition you will get daily odd boosts;

User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Casumo;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account;

The bonus is eligible up to 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get Casumo Welcome Bonus? Getting a welcome bonus on Casumo is really easy, and it gives you access to betting that can be very profitable. Visit the Casumo website or app to get the bonus. Simply perform the actions listed below to be qualified for the sign-up promotion:

1 Register Register an account on Casumo using the website version or the Casumo mobile app. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap. 3 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long. 4 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount that you wish to make and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account. 5 Success! If you have followed all the terms and conditions of Casumo, the bonus will be transferred into your personal account. Get your bonus

Because of how simple the sign-up process was developed, even a beginner could successfully complete it and get a bonus. Choose between using the Casumo app or Casumo website to get the bonus in the method that suits you most.