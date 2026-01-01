Casumo Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Casumo App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Casumo Modern licensed bookmaker presented Casumo application for Android and iOS for users. In the review you will learn how to bet on sports in the application, what includes the online casino section, how to use Live mode properly and much more. You will also learn about the best offers and bonuses, read the review carefully to find out how to get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 10,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Casumo

Casumo App Short Overview of General Points The Casumo team has been active in providing betting services since 2012. During this time, the platform has already managed to become famous all over the world and gain an excellent reputation among Indian players. Casumo application is available in India and provides excellent work on the two major operating systems, such as Android and iOS. To read more information about the app, take a close look at the information provided in the table: below: Current version of application 2.4.3 APK filesize 38 MB Installed client size 80,2 MB Supported operating systems Android (6.0+) / iOS (11.0+) Cost of loading Free License Malta Gaming Authority (licensed № 39265) Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 10,000 Hindi language support Yes Deposit methods UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay and many more The Casumo app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best kabaddi betting app in India, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of Casumo App In the presented screenshots, you can see how the design of the application looks and its functionality inside. The combination of white and other colors makes it aesthetically appealing and modern, and the user-friendly interface allows you to quickly find and use the necessary section or function. Advantages and Disadvantages As we studied the Casumo app, we conducted a comparative analysis with other offerings on the market. We were able to highlight the main advantages that set it apart from its competitors. We also found some minor shortcomings, which we are sure will be eliminated by the bookmaker in the near future. Study carefully the information presented in the table: Advantages Disadvantages More than 2,000 high-quality latest games in the online casino section No hotline phone number



The most popular payment systems (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay) No Virtual Sports section Excellent loyalty system for customers Super-fast withdrawals and deposits Support foreign money (INR) and foreign language (Hindi) Live and Line modes 24 hour customer support The Casumo App Functionality and Design Indian users when downloading the application Casumo will be able to access all the functionality of the platform. The application has a number of indispensable features that provide maximum comfort of use. The main functions presented in the Casumo for Android and iOS application: Instant registration process;

Live and Line mode for the sports betting section;

The possibility of playing with a live dealer for the online casino section;

A wide range of different promotions and bonuses for all players;

Instant withdrawals through the most popular payment systems and much more. All this you will find when you download the application Casumo on your device!

Casumo APK Download for Android The Casumo app is available for download for users with the Android operating system. We have prepared a small instruction on how to download all the necessary apk-files to simplify the installation process. Use the instructions and you will not have any difficulties. 1 Download Casumo App Go to the link prepared in advance by us, leading to the official site of the bookmaker, from your Android device. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App To successfully install the Casumo app, go from your device to "Settings", then to "Security" and allow access to download files from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process After you follow the link from point one, you will find yourself on the bookmaker's official website. Go to the "Mobile Applications" section, choose your Android device type and start the process of downloading the application. 4 Confirm the File Installation After downloading all the files. Go to the "Downloads" section of your device, find all the downloaded apk-files and run the installation process. Download the app After the successful completion of the installation, the Casumo application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your Android device.

Casumo App for Android The Casumo team has released a high-tech and high-quality application for Android adapted for Indian users. The application has an intuitive interface, which adapts itself to the screen of your device and includes a full range of services offered by the bookmaker. Here you will be able to bet on the most popular sports disciplines such as Cricket, follow the game in real time and much more. Download the application on your Android device and get the possibility to bet anytime, anywhere. System Requirements Casumo for Android application is developed by highly qualified professionals, so it does not require high specifications from your device. Read the basic system requirements for downloading the application in the table below: Android Available Versions Android 6.0 or later APK File Size, memory space 38 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported Android Devices Casumo team during the development of the application, tested its work on several Android devices. We have prepared a list of devices that guarantee smooth operation of the application without glitches and freezes. List of Android devices tested by Casumo application: Samsung Galaxy S 6/7/8/9/10, M50, A51, A52 etc.;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6/7/8/9;

Google Pixel 2/3/4;

Huawei P8/P10/P20, etc.;

Sony Xperia X72/C3/Z1/ Dual;

OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro; If you don't find your device model here, don't worry. Check your device for the minimum system requirements and if it meets, then it will also work well on your device.

Download Casumo App for iOS For owners of devices with the IOS operating system is also an opportunity to download the application to your device. We have also prepared a special instruction on how to download the Casumo application for IOS. Use it step by step and you will not have any difficulties. 1 Go to Official Website Go to the direct link leading to the official site of the bookmaker from your IOS device. Go to website 2 Go to Registration To get access to all the necessary files to download, start the registration process on the platform. 3 Downloading Applications Go to section Mobile Apps, select your IOS device type, and start downloading all the necessary files. Download the app After successful installation, the Casumo application icon will automatically appear on the desktop screen of your IOS device.

Casumo App for iOS Owners of Iphone and Ipad devices can also use the Casumo app. You also get access to the full range of services offered by the platform. Here you can bet on sports and play online casinos with only an internet connection. The app is perfectly optimized to work on almost any IOS device, so it provides excellent performance without glitches or freezes. Install the application Casumo on your IOS device and start earning right now! System Requirements The Casumo team supports the work of the best software vendors, which is why the application does not require your IOS device special specifications. Basic system requirements for downloading the Casumo for IOS application: iOS Available Versions iOS 11.0 or later APP File Size, memory space 80,2 MB RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,4 GHz Supported iOS Devices Before releasing the app to the betting market, it was tested on some IOS devices. We have prepared a list of devices that guarantee smooth operation of the application and ensure the process of use without glitches and hangs. Models of IOS devices tested by Casumo application: iPhone 4/4S;

iPhone 5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7, 7 Plus;

iPhone 8, 8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPod Touch, Air, Mini (1,2,3,4)4

iPad Mini 2/3/44

iPad Pro 2018/2019/2020/etc;

iPhone 11, 11 Pro;

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro;

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro. If you don't find your iOS device model in the list, don't worry. Most likely the app will work just as well on your device if it has the minimum system requirements.

How to Install Casumo App? The process of installing the Casumo app will take you a couple of minutes. To do this, use the pre-prepared instructions: Go to the "Downloads" section on your device; Find all the downloaded files and start the installation process of the application; Wait a few minutes until the files are fully installed. After a successful installation, the Casumo application icon will automatically appear on the working screen of your device.

How to Register in Casumo App? You must be a registered user to access the full range of services of the Casumo app. An important rule when registering is that your age must be over 18 years old! Use the instructions on the registration process to save your time: Access the app. Log in to the Casumo app already downloaded on your device; Start the registration process. Click on the green "Register" button in the upper right corner; Fill in your personal information. Start filling all the registration fields with your personal data (name, phone number, country, currency, etc.); Complete the registration process. After entering all the data, confirm your registration. It's done! You are now a platform user and have the opportunity to use any service!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players The Casumo team cares about its users and therefore offers them the most favorable conditions and bonuses when using the platform. You will be pleasantly surprised by the availability of Welcome Bonuses for the two main sections of the Casumo app. To find out how to increase your winnings read on. Betting Bonus All users in the sports betting section are offered a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 10,000! Study carefully all the rules of bonus usage and get the opportunity to increase your winnings. More information about the Casumo bonus action: Maximum bonus amount is INR 10,000;

Minimum deposit amount is INR 700;

The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 6x;

The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation. Download the Casumo app, sign up and get your personalized Welcome Bonus for a chance to increase your winnings! Casino Bonus For users who like to spend more time in the casino section, the Casumo team also offers the Welcome Bonus! The amount of the bonus depends on the deposit amount. Read all the rules on how to use the bonus carefully: Deposit Minimum deposit amount Bonus terms and conditions First INR 1,000 150% up to INR 15,000 Maximum bonus amount is INR 15,000; Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000; The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days. Second INR 1,500 Deposit INR 1,500. Receive INR 101 daily for 7 days! Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,500; The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days.

How to Get a Bonus in Casumo App? Get a bonus in the app Casumo can be absolutely any user! We have prepared for you a step-by-step instruction on the process of getting the bonus, so you can easily and simply get it. Follow the instructions carefully: Log in to the app you've already downloaded earlier on your device; Start the registration process. While filling in your details, select the sports betting or online casino section you want; Fund your account with at least INR 700; Get your bonus! Done! Now you have a chance to increase your winnings and earn even more Rupees!

Payment Methods The Casumo team provides a great choice of different methods of deposit and withdrawal for Indian users. The Casumo deposit process is instant, and the withdrawal takes only 1-2 days. In the Casumo app you will find the most popular payment systems such as: UPI;

PhonePe;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Google Pay and others! Choose any deposit option that is convenient for you and start earning with Casumo today!

How to Update Casumo App to the Latest Version? When you install the Casumo app from any suggested link from the download instructions, you automatically get its most recent version. Further, the application has an auto-update function, to find out how to enable it follow the instructions: After successfully installing the application on your device, you will be sent an information notification when there is an update; You need to log in to the app and agree to the update, after which the app will be updated automatically. Done! You are now the owner of the latest version of the Casumo application!

Login An important step when using the platform is logging in, without it you will not be able to access the range of the platform. Use the instructions on how to log in to the Casumo app: Log in to the app already downloaded on your device; Enter your personal information. In the empty fields, enter the username and password you created earlier; Confirm your Casumo login. It worked! Now you can bet on sports and play online casinos to make a lot of money.

Casumo App Video Review In the video review, we once again clearly showed how to download and install the correct application Casumo for Android and iOS devices. Study carefully and you will not have any difficulties. Enjoy watching!

Sports Betting One of the main sections in the Casumo application is sports betting. Here you will be able to bet on more than 20 species of sports disciplines. There is a separate page for each of them with all the necessary information about odds and upcoming events. The most popular sports disciplines in India are considered to be the following: Cricket;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

UFC;

Boxing and many more! Go to sports betting, choose the sport you like and bet with the highest odds! Also, do not forget to use the Live mode to watch the game in real time. Cricket App Cricket is the most popular sporting discipline in India. That's why you will find a section with this sport in the Casumo app. The bookmaker offers a wide range of different sports markets. The main sporting events offered by the Cricket betting platform are: T20 World Cup;

IPL;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

ECS;

TICC T20 and many more! Download the application Casumo, top up your wallet, go to the Cricket section and get the most attractive odds for betting! Tennis App Lately in the world of betting sports such as Tennis is beginning to be in great demand among Indian bettors. The Casumo app presents both the classic version of tennis betting and the direction of table tennis. The main sporting events offered in the Casumo app: ATP;

WTA;

ATP;

TT;

ITF and others! The odds in this section are really attractive. By betting on tennis you can win as many Rupees as possible! Football App Football is a classic option for sports betting around the world, including India. In the application you will find a large variant of events and proposed outcomes for this sport. The section has a separate page with all the necessary information on odds, statistics and tournaments. The main international events for betting on Football are: Ballon dor;

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa Conference League;

World Cup and much more! We remind you that the section works in two modes, Live and Live, it will allow you to bet during the tournament and add even more excitement!

Esports Betting at the App Today in the world of sports betting one of the most popular directions is Esport. In the Casumo application, this type is a separate section. The section E-sports offers the following types of cyber disciplines for Indian users: E-Cricket;

E-Football;

League of Legends;

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Kings of Glory and much more! Esport supports a wide variety of betting types and outcomes. You can also use the Live feature and follow the game in real time. If you're interested in the cyber world, you'll love it here!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Casumo App? Betting in the Casumo app is easy! We have prepared a small manual with a step-by-step description of the entire process to save your time. Follow the instructions and find out how to place a bet in the Casumo app: Log in to the app already downloaded on your device; Log in. Enter the login and password you made up earlier; Refill your wallet. Under "Accounts" make a deposit of at least INR 700; Choose a discipline. Go to sports betting and select Cricket. Study the upcoming events and odds; Make a bet. Deposit the desired amount on the outcome of your choice and confirm the bet. After a successfully played bet, the winnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App The Casumo team strives to fully meet the needs of its users, which is why everyone can choose what suits him. The platform offers several types of sports betting. We have considered each type separately to make it clearer to you what to choose for yourself. Valid types of bets in the Casumo app: Single. This type of bet is considered a classic. You bet on a certain outcome and with fixed odds in advance. The higher the odds, the higher the amount of your winnings.

Combination. With this type of bet you will be able to make a prediction on several unrelated sporting events. The downside of this type of bet is that if at least one of your bets fails to play, all remaining bets are void.

System. This type of bet is one of the most profitable for bettors, as with it you can bet on several sports events simultaneously, and all odds are multiplied and if you lose one or more bets, you still get some winnings. Choose the type of bet that is right for you and start earning today with the Casumo app!

Betting Options at the App Analyzing the work of the application Casumo. we were able to find a number of distinctive options included in its functionality. Here you will find everything for a comfortable use and even more. The main options offered by the Casumo application for players from India: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. All these will provide you with maximum enjoyment while using the platform. Read the information below carefully to learn about each option separately. Live Streaming In the application you will find a live streaming function, which allows you to watch the game from your device at any time and in any place. You will feel the realism of the game and get even more excitement from the process. Push Notifications After installing the application, you will be able to send notifications. This option allows you to be the first to know about upcoming tournaments, current bonuses and promotions and much more! Online Casino Games In the section of online casinos you will be presented with a huge range of different gambling entertainment. You will be able to take advantage of such entertainments as: Slots;

Roulette;

Poker;

Table Games and much more! Refill your wallet and go to the section of the online Casumo casino to try your luck! Live Casino This option gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer, who will accompany you through the whole process. You will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of a real casino and feel incredible emotions. Live Cricket Betting By betting on Cricket with the Live option, you get the opportunity to follow the outcome of the game and make bets during the match. Agree, it adds special excitement and interest. Fill up your wallet and bet on Live Cricket to get some incredible emotions. Esports Betting The option offers a whole separate Esports section with the most popular cyber disciplines. Here you will find a large number of different markets for betting and the most attractive odds. Be sure to use the Live option for the Esports section to watch the outcome of the game anytime, anywhere! Pre-Match Betting This option allows you to bet strictly before the start of the match on a particular outcome. All odds are known before the start of the match. The higher the odds offered, the higher the amount of your winnings. Multi-Betting This option provides bettors with the greatest benefit. Because you can bet on several unrelated events and, in this case, if you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings. Live Match Statistics Each player, after registration is given access to the section with statistics. Here you can see and analyze all tournament tables. This will help you make future bets rationally and with the best chance of a positive outcome.

Casumo Casino App In addition to the classic section with bets, Casumo application offers its users a huge section of the Online Casino! Here you can find more than thousands of different gambling activities for all tastes. Online casino section provides the opportunity to play in two main areas Slots and live dealer games. Get acquainted with the most popular entertainment among Indian players and get the opportunity to earn with the application Casumo. Entertainment at the Casino App The list of provided entertainment in the application Casumo can be called endless. All games are of high quality and provide maximum enjoyment of the process. Here you will be able to choose something for yourself. Well, we will tell you what entertainment is the most popular among Indian users. The most popular entertainment in India is considered to be: Andar Bahar;

Dragon Tiger;

Night Roller;

Crazy Time;

Light Night Roulette;

Blackjack ;

Poker and much more! Download the Casumo App, go to the section online casinos, choose entertainment to your liking and get the opportunity to earn a lot of Rupees! Also, don't forget to take advantage of the live dealer feature.

Casumo Mobile Version (Website version) For users who, for whatever reason, are unable to install the application on their Android or iOS device, the Mobile version of the platform is available. It does not require any technical specifications and free space from your device, and you can use it from any browser. Here you can also bet on sports and play online casinos, and the intuitive interface automatically sets up for your phone screen.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website We did a comparative analysis between the Mobile version of the platform and the app itself to see which option is the most comfortable to use. In the table you can see the main differences that we highlighted when testing both options. Read it carefully and choose which is right for you. Casumo Mobile App Casumo Mobile Website Requires download and installation Accessible from any installed browser Provides instant data download Requires a longer download time Needs minimum system requirements Does not require any system features Has the ability to send automatic notifications No notification feature Must be updated continuously Does not support updates

Download Casumo for PC Unfortunately, the Casumo representative does not have a separate app for PC devices at this time. But you can install the application on almost any Android or iOS device. Also a browser-based version of the site is available for platform users. It allows you to access the platform from any browser installed on your computer. At the same time, the browser-based version of the platform doesn't require any free space or system characteristics from your PC device. You will also be able to access the entire range of the platform.

Features of Casumo App Casumo App has several distinctive features that distinguish it from similar proposals in the gambling market. We have highlighted three unusual features in our opinion and described them, so that you can take advantage of any of them and get even more comfort from it. Read carefully the following description of the features of the Casumo application. Automatic Notifications This feature allows you to be instantly notified of any changes, such as the crediting of free spins, information on upcoming matches and tournaments, notification of available updates and much more! Access Speed The app has been developed by highly skilled professionals and is incredibly fast. You don't have to wait for individual elements of the platform to load, you can navigate instantly to any desired section. Live mode Live mode in the sports betting section gives you the chance to bet in real time on the game. You can watch the game change and bet with even more excitement. And in the casino section, this feature gives you the option of playing with a live dealer. How to Use a Casumo App? Since the application is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it has a few basic rules that must be followed when using it. Read carefully the rules for using the Casumo app: Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;

The app must be downloaded and installed on your device;

You must be a registered user;

You must have only one valid account;

All personal information you have entered must be true and correct for successful account verification;

For sports betting and online casino games, your account must be at least INR 700;

You must be connected to the Internet. Knowing and complying with all this data you will not have any difficulty in using the Casumo app!

Security of the App The Casumo app is one of the safest apps to use in India. It ensures complete privacy of all your data. The main security methods used in the app: The existence of a a Malta Gaming Authority;

The presence of SSL and DSS systems;

Data transmission security protocol TLS 1.2;

The storage of users' personal data is ensured by encrypted hard disks. By choosing Casumo you can be assured that your personal data is safe!

Customer Support Service on the Casumo Mobile App The Casumo team cares about its customers and always tries to keep in touch with them. Especially for this, the platform has developed and offers a customer support service that works 24/7! You will be able to ask any question at any time of the day or night and get an immediate answer. Read carefully the information provided in the table and find out the main ways to contact the support team: The ways to contact Details E-mail hey@casumo.com Live Chat Works 24/7 and provides an instant response Instagram Casumo (https://instagram.com/casumo?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=)

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Casumo App In conclusion, we would like to note that Casumo application fully satisfies all the needs of its users and meets all the standards. The app proved to be one of the safest platforms for sports betting and online casino games. We are proud to recommend all Indian players to join the platform and give it the Sportscafe badge!