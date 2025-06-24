Casumo — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Casumo App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Registration Casumo Here is an overview of Casumo Casino. Our specialists have studied in detail all the services that this company provides to residents from India. Among them there are bets on sports and eSports, as well as games in the Live Casino section. The presence of international licenses and a competent support service are the advantages of this online casino/bookmaker. Find out more in this Casumo review. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Casumo

Casumo for Android and iOS A successful online gambling operator provides its customers with the opportunity to play not only from the desktop or mobile version of the site. It is developing a mobile app available for Android and iOS devices. Casumo has its mobile client, with which you can use all the services of the company. This application is characterized by high performance, powerful vulnerability protection and adaptation to the screens of various smartphones. For Android Players from India can play casino games and bet on sports and esports using the top-notch Casumo mobile app for Android. It is free to install and use. You can get the APK file for installing the mobile application on the company's website. Follow our instructions: Allow the installation of the app. To get started, you need to open the settings on your Android gadget. In the Security section, allow the installation of applications from unknown sources. This is because Google does not allow placing applications for playing for real money in its market. For this reason, online casinos offer to download APK for Android from their websites; Visit Casumo's website. Use any mobile browser on your smartphone to do this. Make sure you have visited the correct website. Sometimes scammers try to copy the design and interface of a legal online casino to deceive players; Get the APK file. On the main page of the portal, there is a block dedicated to the mobile application. You can also request a link from the support service. Download the file; Start the installation process. You will find the downloaded APK file in the Downloads section on your smartphone and run its installation. After the installation of the app is completed, its icon will appear on the screen of your Android device. The mobile client from the company takes up less than 50 megabytes in the smartphone's memory. For comfortable use, pay attention to the reliability of the Internet connection. For iOS iPhone owners can also download and install the Casumo app for free. The current version of the mobile client will take no more than 80 megabytes in the memory of your device. By installing it, you will get a reliable mobile assistant that guarantees the comfortable use of Casumo Casino services. Here are tips on how to do it: Visit the company's website. Use a mobile browser on your iPhone/iPad for this; Find the section dedicated to mobile apps. It is located on the main page of the online casino; Select the iOS app. Study the technical requirements and start the download process; Launch the app. After the installation process is complete, start the mobile client using the icon on the device screen. Now you can register or use Casumo login if you already have an account. Start playing and may luck be with you!

Casumo Mobile Website The mobile Casumo India website is almost no different from the desktop version. It offers identical services, bonuses, payment methods and ways to contact the support service. At the same time, the mobile version has its advantages: Adaptation to different smartphone screens;

Ease of use (you can navigate between sections in a couple of clicks);

You can play anywhere.

Casumo for PC Any online casino starts with the desktop version of its website. Casumo has a very convenient platform that visually differs from the usual gambling portals. The version for PC has the following advantages: Comfort for vision — unlike the mobile version, you do not need to enlarge the elements to view or read them;

More reliable and faster internet connection;

The mobile phone may run out of battery, which is why the time for the game may be limited. For desktop versions, this is not a problem.

Registration Registration is a mandatory step if you want to play for cash on the Casumo Casino website. Don't worry, the whole process will only take a few minutes. We have prepared detailed instructions for you on how to create an account quickly: 1 Visit Casumo Open the official website of the company or use its mobile app. Go to Website 2 Click On the “Sign Up” Button To start registration, you need to find the “Sign Up” button on the homepage of the website. 3 Fill In the Identification Data In the special fields you need to write a password of at least six characters, Casumo login and email. 4 Enter Your Details At this stage, you need to enter data about the name, surname, gender, date of birth, and residence address. All information must be correct so that you do not have any problems with account verification. 5 Complete the Registration Select a Welcome Bonus if desired, and confirm or cancel the newsletter. Confirm that you have read the Terms and Conditions, as well as the Privacy Policy of Casumo. Sign Up Now After going through all the steps, you will successfully create your account. Now you can make a deposit and start playing.

Welcome Bonus Casumo Casino offers its customers various bonuses. The very first promo that you will get acquainted with is a welcome bonus (you don’t need the Casumo bonus code to claim it). Sports Bonus The Casumo bookie will provide a Profit Boost to players who place a pre-game Sports bet accumulator: The player will receive a 5% increase in winnings for an express bet of three Sports events;

7.5% Profit Boost will be given for a bet of four events;

An express collected from five events will be able to receive a 10% add-on in winnings. Casino Bonus New players can receive a pleasant Casumo Bonus as a Casino Welcome Offer. This offer is valid only once, so think carefully about the amount you need to make as the first deposit. Here are the details you need to know: Bonus amount: +150% to the first deposit;

Maximum bonus amount: 15,000 INR;

The minimum deposit: is 1,000 INR;

Wagering conditions: 30x;

Allowed sections for Wagering: Slots, Live casino and table games. The player whose first balance replenishment is 1,500 INR will get an improved Welcome bonus. He will be credited 101 rupees every day (and so for seven days in a row). Casumo Cash Splash Casumo holds a monthly bonus promotion in the form of a leaderboard in the Casino and Live Casino sections. To participate in it, you need to play specially designated games and get the points: Play in qualifying games, the names of which are published at the beginning of the promotion;

The minimum bet should be 40 rupees;

Points are awarded based on the Highest Win Multiplier, by the bet, across the qualifying games;

Prizes are awarded to the top 100 participants;

120,000 rupees are awarded for first place.

Login By creating an account on the Casumo online casino website, you can log in to it in just a couple of clicks. Here's what you need to do: Open the Casumo website. Use a laptop, PC or smartphone; Find the "Log In" button. On the main page of the website, locate and click on the “Log In” button; Enter your password and email. You can save this data in the memory of your device, and you will not need to enter it again. We recommend not saving the data. This will protect the account from other people in case of loss of the device; Confirm the Casumo login. Now you can use all services!

Verification Casumo account verification is mandatory for players who want to withdraw their winnings. The company must be sure that there are no scammers on its platform. To pass verification, you need to do the following: Log in to your account. To do this, use the “Log In” button on the main page of the site; Click on the "Account Verification" button. This button is located in the main menu; Prepare a photo ID for verification. You will need to provide Casumo with a photo of your passport or driver's license. This is usually enough to complete the account confirmation process. There is no specific Casumo account verification time. The company tries to do this as quickly as possible. The speed of the process is influenced by the variety of documents and eligibility requirements.

Casumo Video Review The process of registering an account on the Casumo Casino website takes only a few minutes. We have prepared video instructions for you that will help you quickly create an account and start playing.

Deposit / Withdrawal Indian residents can use a variety of banking options for depositing and withdrawing funds on the Casumo gambling platform: bank transfers, payment systems, credit cards, and e-wallets. Please note that the company does not work with cryptos. Here are Casumo deposit options: AstroPay;

Netbanking;

ecoPayz;

Neteller;

Skrill;

PayTM;

Credit/Debit cards;

PhonePe;

GPAY;

MuchBetter;

UPI. All transactions are carried out through a special section marked with a coin symbol. For the convenience of users, Casumo withdrawal and deposit operations are separated into blocks. You can also open the transaction history at any time. When choosing the appropriate variant, pay attention to the limits and transaction speed. Depending on the chosen method, Casumo withdrawal time may vary. Banking Method Min. Deposit Max. Deposit Time For Deposit Min. Withdrawal Max. Withdrawal Time For Withdrawal AstroPay ₹200 ₹100,000 Instant ₹500 ₹750,000 Instant Netbanking ₹200 ₹70,000 Instant ₹400 ₹700,000 Up to 5 working days ecoPayz ₹200 ₹750,000 Instant ₹500 ₹750,000 Instant Neteller ₹500 ₹750,000 Instant ₹500 ₹1,500,000 Instant Skrill ₹500 ₹750,000 Instant ₹500 ₹750,000 Instant PayTM ₹200 Instant ₹200 ₹7,000 2 to 24 hours Credit/Debit cards ₹900 ₹52,000 Instant ₹500 ₹200,000 Up to 5 working days PhonePe ₹200 ₹70,000 Instant N/A N/A N/A GPAY ₹200 ₹70,000 Instant N/A N/A N/A MuchBetter ₹500 ₹40,000 Instant N/A N/A N/A UPI ₹200 ₹70,000 Instant N/A N/A N/A

Cashback (VIP) The Casumo website has a system of achievements. Players collect points earned for bets and move through the levels. Each new stage gives bonuses, Casumo free spins and other gifts. High rollers can receive individual bonuses. Personal managers work with VIP customers. For the latter, there are accelerated terms for payment transactions, higher limits, cashback, and other benefits. As you may remember, Casumo withdrawal times may vary depending on the chosen method. However, VIP customers can count on an individual approach in this case. For them, the speed of operations can be increased.

Official Website Casumo online casino legally provides its services to residents from India. The company's good reputation, positive history of its work in the gambling market, and cooperation only with legal developers of gaming software make it a great choice for sports/esports betting and enjoying casino games. Here are the advantages of Maltese company: International licenses of Malta Gambling Authority and the UK Gambling Commission;

Modern encryption technologies protect customer data;

The company offers only legal payment methods;

In Casumo India withdrawal of funds is available only after data verification.

Casumo Sportsbook Casumo Sportsbook is a relatively young section on the site. The company strives to develop it regularly. Now there are many official international and domestic betting competitions available to players from India. Among the sports and esports disciplines, you can find both the most popular types and more niche ones. Cricket Cricket is one of the main sports for betting on the Casumo website. Players from India can be sure that the bookie will provide an opportunity to bet on the most important events in this sport. For example, the company announces the following events: IPL;

The Hundred;

ICC T20 World Cup;

ICC World Cup 2023, etc. Football Football is the most popular sport in the world, and Casumo customers can bet on hundreds of competitions. Here are some examples: English Premier League;

Italian Serie A;

Spanish La Liga;

Champions League;

World Cup, etc. Tennis Tennis competitions are also among the most popular Casumo betting options. For example, it is an opportunity to bet on ATP and WTA competitions, including Grand Slam tournaments, which attract attention all over the world. A couple of examples for betting: US Open;

ATP Hamburg;

WTA Palermo;

ITF Cancun;

Indianapolis Challenger, etc. Horse Racing Casumo offers fans of horse racing the opportunity to bet on a fairly ancient sport — Trotting. This is one of the popular sports that originated in ancient Greece. The jockey is in a special two-wheeled carriage, and from it controls a horse that moves at a trot. Take a look at the trotting competitions that take place in the following countries: Sweden;

Norway;

Finland;

France, etc. Baseball Baseball is a sport that is popular all over the world. Residents from India are offered such a Casumo betting option. The choice of competitions is very wide, here are examples: MLB;

NPB (Japan);

KBO League (South Korea), etc. Table Tennis Table tennis is one of the most dynamic and spectacular sports. He is famous for his unpredictability, but he is still popular among bettors. You can also bet on it on the Casumo website. For example, in such competitions: European Championship;

WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje;

Asian Games in China, etc. Boxing Boxing fans will find a lot of betting opportunities on the Casumo website. The bookie does not ignore any of the significant fights. For example, he suggests betting on the following boxers: Gennady Golovkin;Luis Ortiz;Oleksandr Usik;Rafael Rios;Gabriel Flores Jr, etc. UFC Elite UFC/MMA fights are available for betting at any time on the Casumo website. The company promptly announces new events, so you can safely prepare for them and explore the betting markets. You will be able to bet on the fights of the following athletes: Nate Diaz;

Islam Makhachev;

Robert Whittaker;

Charles Oliveira;

Rafa Garcia, etc.

eSports Fans of esports will be able to have a good time on the Casumo website. The bookie offers to bet on the most popular esports disciplines and events. Among them you will find: Dota 2;

LOL;

CS:GO;

Rainbow 6. Dota 2 One of the most popular multiplayer games in the world is available for betting in the Casumo sportsbook. Bettors are waiting for the best Dota 2 tournaments in the world, for example, the Riyadh Masters. You can bet and believe in the victory of the following teams: Team Spirit;

Nigma Galaxy;

PSG.LGD;

Royal Never Give Up, etc. LOL League of Legends (LOL) is another elite sports discipline where you can place bets on the Casumo India website. Dozens of international competitions will be available to you, where the best of the best perform. The following LOL events are offered for betting: CBLOL;

LCK;

LCS;

LEC;

LJL;

LLA:

LPL;

PCS;

VCS, etc. CS:GO The famous shooter is popular among esports players all over the world. Competitions in this discipline are considered one of the most prestigious in esports. You can bet on them in the Casumo sportsbook. For example, customers from India can bet on the following competitions: Gamers Club Liga Serie A;

Perfect World Asia League;

WePlay academy League, etc. Rainbow 6 The famous tactical first-person shooter is available in both single and multiplayer modes. The bookie monitors all significant competitions in this esports discipline and offers to bet on them. For example, you can bet on the following teams: Natus Vincere;

Team Secret;

Wolves Esports;

Heroic;

Rogue;

Outsiders, PWNZ, etc.

Virtual Sports A special place in the Casumo India portfolio is occupied by the Virtual Sports section. The competitions that you can bet on are organized in the form of a simulation. Odds for bets are calculated using a Random Number Generator (RNG). The company offers to bet on the following types of Virtual Sports: Virtual Football;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Golf;

Virtual Racing.

Popular Betting Options at Casumo Even though Casumo Sportsbook needs to be developed, beginners and experienced players can find many betting options here. Check out the examples of available parameters and types of bets. Live Betting Advanced players are very fond of Live Betting — such bets are made in real-time. Casumo customers can follow the changes in the odds to win a large amount of money. Multi Live Casumo customers can place Multi Live bets — express bets consisting of several matches played online. The winnings from such bets are many times higher than the winnings from regular single bets. Line (Prematch) Hundreds of pre-match (Line) bets are available daily in the Casumo India sportsbook. They are placed on events that have not yet taken place, so the player can analyze and make a conscious bet.

Types of Bets On the Casumo website, you can make different types of sports and esports bets. Depending on the type of bet, the odds of winning may increase significantly, but the risk also increases. Single This is the most common and popular type of betting on sports and esports events. It is safer for the player because you need to bet on one market. Most often, the single bets assume from two to three outcomes. The following types of bets can be made in the Casumo sportsbook: 3-Way Handicap;

Total Corners;

Total Goals, etc. Combo Casumo offers his customers to make combo bets. They are a pack of several events combined by a single odd. Unlike the express, here the player does not need to form his bet slip, it is already formed for him. Example of a combo bet: Total corners over 9.5;

Both teams will score. The odds for the package of these events is 2.80. System (Express) You can also place express bets on the Casumo website. These are riskier, but also more attractive bets. The player needs to make a coupon from several events, the odds of which are multiplied among themselves and a total odds is obtained. The company allows you to make express bets on any sports and esports disciplines presented in his sportsbook.

How to Place a Bet? Even for beginners, it will be easy to figure out how to bet on sports or esports on the Casumo website. Our experts will make this task even easier for you with the help of special instructions: 1 Visit the bookie's website Use a laptop or a mobile device. Go to website 2 Use the Casumo login Log in to your account by clicking the appropriate button. If this is your first time on the site, then register. 3 Make a deposit The bookie offers many payment methods to choose from. 4 Open the sports betting section It also contains esports disciplines available for betting. 5 Decide on the bet You need to decide whether you want to bet Live or Pre-match. After that, choose the type of bet: Single, Combo or Express. 6 Enter the bet amount Whatever type of bet you want to place, a coupon will appear on the screen, which will show the event/events that you have selected. There you can also enter the bet amount in Indian Rupees, and see the final odds, and potential winnings. Make your bet Please note that you will not be able to withdraw your bet back if you have made it. Therefore, be sure of your decision when you confirm the bet.

Betting Odds The odds of the events available for betting in the Casumo Sportsbook correspond to the average indicators on the market. At the same time, the bookie offers its customers the opportunity to significantly increase the winnings from the bet by using the Sports Profit Boost Bonus. For a winning express of three events, you can get a bonus of 5%. For four events — 7.5%, and for five events — 10%. This is a significant increase in the potential winnings. Please note that all payments are made according to Decimal odds. Although you can also choose American and Fractional formats on the site.

Casumo Casino One of the biggest jewels of the Casumo India website is the Casino games section. It allows the company to easily compete with other gambling portals. This section has the following advantages: Thousands of games from famous providers;

Live Dealer Games;

Traditional Indian Games;

Free demo mode (available to registered users).

Popular Casumo Games Players from India can enjoy thousands of Casumo casino games. The company regularly updates its portfolio. You can't play Casumo bingo yet. There are also no lotteries on the site, but all this is easy to fix. Among the popular casino games that the gambling company offers are available: Slots;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Roulette or European Roulette;

Jackpot Games;

TV Games. Slots Slots are among the best casino games, and they occupy a special place in Casumo's portfolio. Classic 3-reel slots, advanced 5-reel Video slots, and unique 3D slots are available to visitors of the site. These games with cool gameplay, pleasant music and gorgeous graphics are provided by the world's leading developers: Pragmatic Play;

Thunderkick;

Evolution;

Red Tiger;

Ezugi, etc. Poker Poker is a famous card game in which you can win big money. On the Casumo website, you can play both table poker and against a Live dealer. The latter option is especially fascinating and allows you to feel yourself in the atmosphere of a real casino. Here are some examples of live poker available among Casumo games: Three Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Texas Hold’Em Bonus;

Lucky 7, etc. Baccarat Simple rules and addictive gameplay are the advantages of Baccarat. This is one of the most popular online casino games, and you can also play it on the Casumo website: Dragon Tiger;

Lightning Baccarat;

Baccarat Cricket War;

No Comission Baccarat;

Prestige Baccarat, etc. Blackjack Blackjack is one of the three most popular online casino games along with Baccarat and Roulette. This is a world-famous card game in which you need to make a strong hand. The number of points in the hand should not exceed 21. The rules of Blackjack are easy to understand. Experienced players win good money in this game. Try the following types of Blackjack in the Casino and Live Casino sections on the Casumo India website: Freebet Blackjack;

Infinite Blackjack;

Grand Blackjack;

Power Blackjack;

Lightning Blackjack, etc. Roulette or European Roulette Another gem from the Big Three online casino games. Simple Roulette rules and the highest level of excitement attract gamblers all over the world. On the Casumo website, you can try your luck at playing Virtual Roulette, and with a live dealer. Try these variations of the game: Lightning Roulette;

Roulette Azure;

Indian Roulette;

Gold Bar Roulette;

American Roulette, etc. Jackpot Games By visiting the Casumo jackpots section, it is easy to understand how much money can be won here with the favor of luck. This section occupies a special place on the site. Anyone can view the current jackpot size in the game they are interested in at any time and play it. For example, players have access to progressive jackpot games such as Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes.

TV Games In the section of TV games on the Casumo website, you can find live broadcasts of popular games from the studios of Evolution, Pragmatic Play and Playtech providers. Here you can play Dream Catcher, Monopoly, Craps, Cash or Crash, Deal or No Deal, and other games.

Results and Statistics Players who like to analyze upcoming events can take advantage of statistical help from Casumo. By selecting a match that has not yet taken place, you will be able to see the current form of the teams and their latest results. Perhaps the statistics and results section on the Casumo bookmaker's website is not too detailed, but it's better than nothing.

Bet Constructor One of the great advantages of the Casumo Sportsbook is the ability to use the Bet Builder function. Not all bookies can boast of having such a feature on their websites. The Bet Builder allows the player to create their own coupon inside a single event. For example, you can choose a football match and mark several bets on it at once: on the winner, on the number of goals in one of the halves, the number of yellow cards, etc. The odd with the use of a Bet builder can surprise even an experienced player. By making such a bet correctly, you can win a very large amount.

Support The availability of opportunities to contact the support service is one of the most important factors for the successful operation of an online casino. Not only beginners but also experienced gamblers periodically face problems. On the website and in the official mobile application of Casumo Casino, you can quickly contact representatives of the support department. The following methods are available for this: Live Chat. It is available both on the official website and in the Casumo mobile application. This is the best way of communication to quickly solve simple issues related, for example, to the nuances of verification or payment methods. It takes several minutes to process the request, depending on the load of the operators;

Casumo email address: hey@casumo.com. We recommend using this method to solve more serious problems. It requires more time for a response from the support service. We recommend Casumo add the possibility of communication by phone number for Indian customers. This is important because solving problems by mail takes a lot of time, and live chat does not work around the clock.

SportsCafe Verdict Here is our final say. Sportscafe experts have conducted a thorough analysis of all the services and features that Casumo offers. Their conclusion is as follows: the company deserves to be awarded a high rating and a Sportscafe approval seal. This seal means that Casumo is a safe, reliable and legal betting site in India. You can safely register an account, make a deposit, play casino games and place bets on the company's website. Your data and funds will be protected from fraudsters.