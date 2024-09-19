Casumo Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Casumo App: 2.6 ★★★★★ Registration Casumo Casumo is a popular sports betting platform in India. The platform includes the most popular sports, large-scale markets, attractive bonuses and promotions, and the most reliable payment systems. In the review, you will learn how to deposit money and start betting. Join Casumo and get the 100% Welcome Bonus up to INR 10,000! Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Casumo

Casumo Deposit Methods for India

The Casumo platform provides a wide range of different deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian users. The deposit process is instant and withdrawals take just 1-2 days. Today, the platform offers the following types of payment systems:

UPI;

PhonePe;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

Google Pay and others!

Choose any deposit option that is convenient for you and start playing games now with Casumo!

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Casumo?

An important consideration when funding your account with cash is the minimum deposit amount. The minimum deposit of INR 400 applies to all the payment system options presented on the Casumo platform. Therefore, when depositing funds into your account, the amount must be greater than INR 400.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Casumo App

In order to fully meet the needs of its users, the platform offers a separate Casumo mobile app for Android and iOS. In the app you will find the entire range of the platform, including sports, entertainment, bonuses, promotions and all payment options. All information about the minimum deposit amount in the app is similar to the official website and is INR 400.

First Deposit Bonus

When registering on the Casumo platform, every new Indian user gets the chance to make more of their first deposit using the Welcome Bonus! You will be able to activate the bonus in any section you like and get special conditions when you play. Read on to learn all the basic rules for using the bonus.

Betting Bonus

All users in the sports betting section are offered a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to INR 10,000! Study carefully all the rules of bonus usage and get the opportunity to increase your winnings.

More information about the bonus action:

Maximum bonus amount is INR 10,000;

Minimum deposit amount is INR 700;

The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 6x;

The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation.

Casino Bonus

For users who like to spend more time in the casino section, the Casumo team also offers the Welcome Bonus! The amount of the bonus depends on the deposit amount.

Deposit Minimum deposit amount Bonus terms and conditions First INR 1,000 150% up to INR 15,000 Maximum bonus amount is INR 15,000; Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,000; The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days. Second INR 1,500 Deposit INR 1,500. Receive INR 101 daily for 7 days! Minimum deposit amount is INR 1,500; The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 30x; The sports offer is valid for 7 days after activation; Deposit bonus expires 183 days.

How to Deposit Money to the Casumo Account?

In order to start betting and playing on the Casumo platform, your balance must be positive. In order to do this, you will need to make a cash deposit. Follow the step-by-step instructions to save time and do it right:

1 Create a Casumo Account Follow the pre-prepared direct link leading to the official site of bookmaker Casumo. Go to website 2 Access the deposit section Once you have accessed your personal account, go to the "Accounts" section of the page and click on it. 3 Choose how you want to fund your account Study the current payment methods and choose the one that works best for you. 4 Make a deposit Next, enter the desired deposit amount, which must be at least INR 400 and confirm the deposit. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. Make your first deposit

You can start playing with Casumo right now as the funds you deposit will be credited to your account instantly.

Deposit With Debit Cards

The Casumo platform has a range of top up options, including debit cards. In order to top up your account with a debit card, follow the step-by-step instructions:

Log in to your personal Casumo account and go to "Accounts"; Select the Debit Cards Visa method among the available variants and click on it; Enter the amount of your first deposit, which must be at least INR 400; Fill in the necessary details on the page of the payment system and confirm the transfer.Then enter the required details on the payment system page and confirm your deposit. The money will be credited to your account instantly.

We did it! You now know all the ways to fund your account and you can choose the option that suits you best.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Casumo?

Usually all the money you deposit on the Casumo platform will be credited to your account instantly. This is great because you will be able to start playing immediately. Of course, there might be some slight delays sometimes, but it will not take more than 15 minutes. All the payment systems on the platform are safe and secure.

Casumo Deposit Limits

The amount of your deposit limit depends on the funding method you choose. So please read the information about your preferred payment system carefully. You can also set your own deposit limit by going to the "My accounts" section of your personal account. This will help you keep better control of your funds.

Casumo Deposit Summary

In conclusion, Casumo fully satisfies the needs of its users and ensures maximum comfort of use. All of the payment systems presented are fully proven to be safe and reliable, and are proven. We confidently give Casumo platform the Sportscafe label!

FAQ

In order to fully provide all the basic information about Casumo platform payment systems, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and provided detailed answers to them. Study it carefully and you won't have any questions left!

Can I Use the Casumo Deposit Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, no. You cannot use your deposit bonus twice, as the Kasuma platform is licensed and adheres to a net gaming policy, under these rules you can use the bonus once. You can read more about the bonus terms and conditions in the review section "First Deposit Bonus".

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Casumo?

Yes, of course you can make a deposit in rupees. To do so, specify your preferred Rupee currency while registering on the platform and then check the currency to be set when making a deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Casumo Account?

Yes, it is possible. If you want to convert your deposit amount to another currency. go to "My accounts" and perform the conversion operation in Rupees.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Casumo Account?

Yes, you can only make a deposit from a personal account and in your own name. Casumo is a licensed site, so you can make deposits as long as your account matches the correct details.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Casumo?

Yes, you can make a deposit using a debit card. The Casumo platform range includes a variety of deposit options and debit cards are among them as well. In the review section "Deposit With Debit Cards " we have detailed the step-by-step instructions on how to make a deposit using a debit card.