CWinz — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 300% Bonus

CWinz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration CWinz CWinz is a modern, premium bookmaker that has yet to gain widespread popularity in India. The platform ensures quick payments and 24/7 support. Our Sportscafe CWinz review provides all the information you need about this platform. Plus, every new user who registers on the site is eligible for a welcome bonus of up to 72,000 INR! Welcome bonus 300% up to 72,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join CWinz

CWinz Overview CWinz has a long history of providing Indian players with top betting and gambling services. Its lucrative features and functions allow users to win even more compared to other bookmakers and online casinos. Quick payments enable you to fund your account with Indian rupees and start playing right away. Various bonuses of up to 72,000 INR will definitely enhance your betting experience. Read our CWinz review to learn more about this platform and its advantages. With its seamless functionality, wide range of payment options and pretty good bonuses, platform is regularly featured in our rankings like best cricket betting site in India, the best football betting sites and best kabaddi betting site. Quick Facts about CWinz Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Crash, Live casino, Table games Founder Multiverse N.V. Founded Year 2012 Headquarters Curacao License Curacao eGaming license 1668/JAZ Welcome bonus 300% up to 72,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, MasterCard, UPI, PhonePe, Crypto Hindi language Yes CWinz Score Selecting a gaming and betting platform might be challenging. It is advisable that you first examine the features, benefits, and drawbacks of the platform. For your convenience, we've created a table with the advantages and disadvantages of CWinz: Advantages Disadvantages A guaranteed welcome bonus of up to 72,000 INR Limited amount of bonuses for active players Bet builder Virtual sports Results and statistics A mobile app for Android

CWinz India Review Our Sportscafe experts have delved deeply into CWinz India, a prominent betting platform captivating Indian users since 2012. CWinz can be identified by its remarkable selection of betting opportunities, covering virtual sports, esports, and IPL cricket. Beyond sports betting, it features a vast online casino and dynamic live casino section, offering traditional table games and interactive live dealer experiences. Accessible via a user-friendly website and a dedicated app for Android, CWinz ensures users can bet and play anytime, anywhere. The platform is committed to swift and secure payments, providing valuable betting tips and round-the-clock customer support. Discover more information about this betting and casino platform by reading our CWinz India review. Is CWinz Legal in India? Many players might ask: Is CWinz legal in india? Nowadays, it's really hard to find a legitimate bookmaker. However, CWinz is legal in India because it adheres to all the national laws and has an official Curacao license. Below you will find some key points related to the platform`s legality in your country: CWinz functions using the B2C-LTWLSP6L-1668JAZ Curaçao license, which is held by Multiverse N.V., a limited corporation whose registered address is Heelsumstraat 51, E-Commerce Park, Curaçao;

Levetatient Limited is a subsidiary of Multiverse N.V. that does back-office functions, such as payment settlement, for and on behalf of its parent business. Its registered office is located at Chytron 30, 2nd Floor, Office A22, 1075 Nicosia, Cyprus;

Since CWinzi is provably fair, it opposes all forms of dishonesty and fraud;

Site security is guaranteed by an SSL certificate;

The bookmaker exclusively works with reputable producers of casino games.

How to Create an Account at CWinz? Every new player can begin their betting and gambling journey on the official CWinz site after a simple registration, which only takes a few minutes. Below is a step-by-step instruction on how to create an account on the platform: Access the official site. Go to the CWinz website and tap on the “Register” button; Complete the registration form. Enter your details; Input the code. Enter a promo code if you have one; Confirmation. Confirm the registration process. Following that, you'll be able to login to your personal CWinz account and begin placing bets on sports and engaging in casino games. Account Verification Players must authenticate their accounts before making any withdrawals from the CWinz platform, which maintains ethical and secure gaming standards. Additionally, this procedure aids in preventing money laundering and fraud on the network. The following identity documents may be needed for account verification in accordance with the KYC policy: Passport;

Driver`s license;

Utility bill;

Identity card.

CWinz App The CWinz team has developed an easy-to-use, free application specifically for Android smartphones that is available to all Indian customers. With the help of this software, users may watch live broadcasts, play casino games, place sports bets, and much more. Along with other features, the app mimics every aspect of the official CWinz website. It may send push alerts on the most profitable prospects and has a very high response rate. The CWinz app`s features are accessible via one click. The CWinz com app is also extremely easy to download.

Welcome Bonus New users at CWinz are rewarded with sizable welcome bonuses that may be applied to both gaming and sports betting. CWinz first deposit bonuses are up to 72,000 INR! These sign-up bonuses' primary benefit is that they don't require bonus codes and have attainable turnovers. Explore the welcoming offers listed below: Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms CWinz Sports Betting 225% up to 25,000 INR 2,000 INR Minimum odds per selection - 1.65, Minimum bet price - 3 CWinz Esports Betting 225% up to 25,000 INR 2,000 INR Minimum odds per selection - 1.65, Minimum bet price - 3 CWinz Virtual Sports Betting 225% up to 25,000 INR 2,000 INR Minimum odds per selection - 1.65, Minimum bet price - 3 CWinz Online Casino 300% up to 72,000 INR 1,500 INR The bonus is spread across 3 first deposits, the wagering requirements are 35x, valid for 14 days How to Get a Bonus at CWinz? Every new user is eligible for a welcome CWinz bonus. Moreover, it doesn`t require any CWinz promo code. Here's how to claim the bonus for the first deposit: Register an account at CWinz; Go to the deposit section and make a minimum deposit; Make an application for a bonus on the "Promotions" page; Reach the necessary turnover to get your reward. Wagering the Welcome Bonus You have to meet the wagering requirements related to that offer before you can cash out a bonus from CWinz India. The following list displays the wagering requirements for the welcome bonus: Verify your account before withdrawing your rewards;

The deposit bonus has to be wagered 35 times.

Other CWinz Bonuses and Promotions Most betting platforms offer promotions such as free spins, free bets, no deposit bonuses, Friday bonuses, and birthday bonuses. However, CWinz focuses more on welcome bonuses for new players, so there aren't many bonuses and offers for active players. Take a look at them below: 4,000 INR Free Bet;

Live Casino Progressive Cashback of up to 50,000 INR;

Weekly Free Bets 5+1. 4,000 INR Free Bet Receive a free bet of up to 4,000 INR by placing a bet on a sportsbook and losing 5 bets in a row within a week. This deal can significantly help if you have bad luck. Receive 10% of your total loss as a free bet. The minimum qualifying bet is 400 INR, with minimum odds of 1.4 per individual event and a minimum selection count of 3. Live Casino Progressive Cashback of up to 50,000 INR Get an amazing cashback on live casino games! Simply deposit over 1,500 INR, play live casino, and increase your cashback from 5% to 15%. The minimum deposit amount is only 75 INR. Each 8,000 INR deposit amount qualifies as an additional 1% of Cashback. The wagering requirements are 10 times. Weekly Free Bets 5+1 Bet on any sport 5 times during the week with a minimum bet of 400 INR, and get your 6th bet for free. Both pre-match and live bets qualify for the promotion. The minimum selection count is 2, with minimum odds of 1.45 per selection.

CWinz Payment Methods Players may easily complete transactions with the bookmaker. A range of pragmatic payment methods are supported, and the majority of deposits and withdrawals are handled instantaneously. Here are the accepted payment options on CWinz: Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commision Fees DidaPay 100 INR 100,000 INR Instant Free PhonePe 1,500 INR 50,000 INR Instant Free Neteller 1,500 INR 10,000 INR Instant Free Jeton 1 INR 10,000 INR Instant Free UPI 1,000 INR 50,000 INR Instant Free Visa 1,500 INR 10,000 INR Instant Free MasterCard 1,500 INR 10,000 INR Instant Free Skrill 1,500 INR 10,000 INR Instant Free Cryptocurrency 1 INR 100,000 INR Instant Free How to Deposit on CWinz? It's easy to make a deposit on CWinz thanks to a variety of fast deposit methods. Simply follow these step-by-step instructions: Create an account at CWinz India; Go to the deposit section; Select a deposit method and enter a desired amount; Confirm the transaction. The minimum deposit amount on CWinz is only 1 INR, which makes betting and gambling accessible to everyone.

How to Withdrawal Money? Players can effortlessly cash out their winnings from both casino games and sports bets with a simple, user-friendly process suitable even for beginners. Here’s how to withdraw funds from your account: Verify your account by submitting the necessary documents to confirm your identity. Navigate to the payments section. Choose your preferred withdrawal method and enter the amount. Confirm your payment. CWinz withdrawal time varies depending on the chosen payment option. While most transactions are instant, some delays may occur once in a while.

How to Place a Bet on CWinz? You can enjoy sports betting on CWinz by following a few simple steps. To get started, ensure you are a registered user over 18 years old and have a reliable internet connection. Here's how to start betting on the platform: Register or log in to your account; Make a deposit; Go to the “Sports” area and select a competition and the odds; Place a CWinz bet. Use this guide to wager on more than 50 categories, such as virtual sports, esports, and traditional sports.

Cricket Betting at CWinz Cricket betting is popular among Indian bettors since it has become a national attraction. The CWinz website offers a wide range of betting options, including domestic and international cricket competitions. Here are a some of the most popular CWinz leagues: IPL;

Lanka Premier League;

Global T20 Canada;

One Day Cup;

Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup;

Tamil Nadu Premier League, and many others. Players can also enjoy lucrative live cricket betting and virtual cricket betting.

Other Available Sports for Betting The bookmaker offers over 50 different sports for betting to players from India. Besides traditional sports like football, basketball, and tennis, players can also bet on virtual sports, esports, and rare categories like politics. You can enjoy sports betting on the following sports categories: Football;

Handball;

Volleyball;

Ice Hockey;

Basketball;

Golf;

MMA;

Virtual sports;

Esports;

Formula 1.

Betting Options at CWinz There are many betting options for CWinz players. You may receive additional features, such as push notifications and lucrative offers, to stay ahead of other bettors. Betting possibilities on CWinz will significantly enhance your experience on the platform. Discover some of the top betting features of CWinz: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting Indian sports bettors usually look for a bookmaker that provides a wide range of possibilities when it comes to IPL wagering. For Indian bettors, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the primary cricket competition in the country. Betting on the IPL is simple and rewarding with CWinz's extensive selection of betting choices. Furthermore, live betting on Indian Premier League games is available with CWinz. Live Streaming Live streaming is an extremely beneficial feature on bookmaker sites. It's like watching a match on TV, but on your device. Additionally, you can place live bets simultaneously, making it one of the most lucrative betting types. Enjoy exciting live streams on CWinz in high-quality. Push Notifications Turn on push alerts to receive updates on the best betting opportunities. Additionally, you'll get notifications about the newest deals and customized offers. Get the CWinz app now to begin receiving push notifications. Online Casino Games CWinz offers over 1,000 online casino games that ensure fair gambling. Enjoy realistic slots, modern and thrilling crash games, or exciting table games. The extensive casino library caters to various preferences. Here are some of the most popular casino games available on the platform: Video slots;

Jackpots;

Crash games;

Card games;

Lotteries;

Instant games. Live Casino In addition to the classic casino, the platform offers a wide selection of live casino games from top providers such as Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and more. Play games like roulette, baccarat, poker, blackjack, and many others with a real live dealer. Cash-Out You can take your winnings out once you have verified your account and reached the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you have selected. A variety of withdrawal methods are available with CWinz, including e-wallets, cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. Most of the platform's transactions are completed instantly. Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting is a highly profitable choice due to its dynamic character, which allows you to profit from accurate forecasts and alter your bets in real time. CWinz India allows you to bet on a range of cricket events, both domestic and international, and experience the excitement of real-time betting. Watch live cricket games in HD definition. Esports Betting The bookmaker offers one of the largest selections of modern esports betting. Bet on over 12 esports and benefit from their large prize pools. Additionally, esports betting is highly exciting. Here are the most popular esports on CWinz: Dota 2;

Starcraft 2;

Call of Duty 2;

CS 2;

Overwatch;

Rainbow Six;

League of Legends, and many others. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting CWinz provides an incredible chance to gamble on virtual sporting events, including cricket. Players can engage in virtual cricket, football, greyhound racing, tennis, and other sports. Furthermore, high-quality live broadcasts of such competitions are always available on CWinz. Pre-Match Betting CWinz is the ideal bookmaker if traditional betting is your preference. It provides pre-match betting for thousands of competitions. In addition, CWinz offers attractive odds and hundreds of betting markets, which add to the game's intrigue. Lucrative Offers The platform offers regular bonuses and promotions, providing a significant advantage for betting or playing online casino games. These include cashbacks, free spins, and other deals of up to 50,000 INR. Multi-Betting By combining many events into a single investment, parlay bets are possible on CWinz. Although winning requires each forecast to be correct, the higher risk increases the possible payoff. When it comes to betting on many outcomes at once, this choice is great for those who want to maximize their prospective benefits. Live Match Statistics CWinz India offers live match data to improve your betting and help you make more precise predictions. These function in real time in a way similar to past event statistics and results. By using this tool, you may accurately predict the results of matches, increasing your chances of winning when placing a bet.

CWinz Casino Gambling fans from India will greatly appreciate CWinz Casino that offers a whole variety of gambling entertainment, including online and live casino. Take a look at the benefits of CWinz online casino below: Over 1,000 various games;

Live casino games;

Fair gaming;

Casino bonuses of up to 72,000 INR;

Crypto games;

High-quality games;

Casino cashback;

Responsible gambling 24/7 assistance;

Top providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and others. Entertainment at the Casino The CWinz casino offers an impressive selection of games, ranging from classic reels to modern crypto and crash games. You can win huge jackpots of over 1,000,000 INR or enjoy amazing graphics and thrilling scenarios. Explore the most popular casino games on the platform: Slots. Jackpots, 3D slots, Classic slots, 3/5/7 reel slots;

Table games. Baccarat, Dice, Blackjack, Poker, Andar Bahar, Roulette;

Live casino. Sic Bo, Teen Patti, Roulette, Poker, Crazy Time, Dragon Tiger;

Crash games. Aviator, Skyward, Crash Infinity, Spaceman;

Crypto games. Dice, Wheel, Limbo, Keno;

TV Games. Classic Wheel, Lucky 7, Football Grid, Dice Duel.