Jeetwin — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 20% up to 50,000 INR Bonus

Jeetwin App: 3.8 ★★★★★ Registration Jeetwin Jeetwin is one of the most popular sports betting sites in India. On the platform, you will find a wide range of different sports disciplines, bonuses and much more. In the review, we will try to give you a brief overview of all the functionality of the platform. Join Jeetwin and get a Welcome Bonus of 20% up to 50,000 INR! Welcome bonus 20% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Jeetwin

Jeetwin Overview Jeetwin has been operating in the betting market in India since 2017. During this time the platform has established itself as a good and quality bookmaker. The platform operates in an open and clean manner as evidenced by its license. Jeetwin provides the best possible user experience for its clients. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites. More information about Jeetwin can be found in the table below. Quick Facts about Jeetwin Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Sky Infotech Ltd Founded Year 2017 Headquarters Belize City, Belize License Curacao license (License № 365/JAZ Sub GLH-OCCHKTW0707072017) Welcome bonus 20% up to 50,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, Neteller, Skrill and others! Hindi language Yes Jeetwin Score In the course of examining how the platform works, we were able to point out its main strengths, which are its advantages. We also pointed out a couple of weaknesses, which will soon be fixed by the Jeetwin team. Take a closer look at the main strengths and weaknesses of the platform below. Advantages: We have highlighted a few key advantages of the Jeetwin platform that set it apart from other similar sports betting platforms in India. Jeetwin main advantages: Support for foreign currencies, including Rupees;

Support for the Hindi language;

Separate app for Android and iOS;

Two operating modes Line and Live;

Wide range of bonuses and promotions;

Wide selection of sports disciplines;

Instant deposit;

Welcome bonus for all players and more!

Jeetwin for Android and iOS The Jeetwin team strives to fully meet all the needs of its customers, which is why you will find a separate Jeetwin mobile app for Android and iOS on the Jeetwin platform. With the app, you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. All you need to do is be a registered user and download the app to your device. Since the platform is licensed you can download the Jeetwin app for free. The application has been developed by highly skilled professionals and does not require large system specifications from your device and ensures fast operation without freezes.

Jeetwin Mobile Website For users who, for whatever reason, cannot use the standalone Jeetwin app on their Android or iOS devices, the platform offers a Mobile version of the website. With it, you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. The Mobile Site does not require any downloads or installations and your device does not require any minimum system requirements or an operating system installed on it, as it can be accessed using any browser installed on your device. To use the Mobile Site you need only be of legal age and a registered user.

Jeetwin for PC Unfortunately, there is no separate application for PC users on the Jeetwin platform. However, you can use the Browser Version of the site, which is accessible from any installed browser on your device. Browser Version does not require any system specifications on your computer ranging from free space to operating system. To use the Browser Version, you only need a stable Internet connection.

Registration Registration is the basic step when using any sports betting platform. Because in order to start playing you must have a personal account and be a registered user. An important prerequisite when registering is that you must be over 18 years of age. We have prepared a short step-by-step instruction on how to register on Jeetwin, following which you will save time and do everything correctly: 1 Access to the official source Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to access the registration page. Go to Website 2 Start the registration process Click on the purple "Join" button and start registering on the platform an empty registration page will open for you to fill in your personal details. 3 Fill out the data Gradually start filling in all the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and come up with a secure login and password. 4 Complete the registration process Check that all entered data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Finish". Confirmation of successful registration will be a notification email sent to the email address you provided. Make Your First Bet Done! You are now a registered user and can start using the platform now!

Welcome Bonus The main advantage of the platform is the Welcome Bonus! When you register, every new Indian user gets the opportunity to activate the Welcome Bonus and make their first deposit bigger. Below we detail all the basic information on how to use the bonus. Casino Bonus Jeetwin Welcome Bonus is available for the online casino section and is 500 INR! You can claim your bonus immediately after you successfully complete the registration process. Read the basic information about Jeetwin Welcome Bonus carefully: Minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Maximum bonus amount is INR 10,000;

The wagering amount is 20 times;

Bonus is active for the Casino section;

The validity period is 30 days. You now know all the basic information about the bonus and you can activate it now!

Login Once you have completed the registration process, you will need to log in to gain access to the platform. The login process is very simple and quick, taking just a couple of minutes of your time. We are sure that experienced players will be able to handle it without any problems, but for beginners, we suggest using the step-by-step instructions to save time: Go to the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker to access your personal account. Enter your previously invented login and password; Make sure your data is correct and then complete your login by clicking "Done". We did it! You can now take advantage of almost the entire range of the platform and access your personal account whenever you want.

Verification Account verification is also the basis for using the platform, as a successfully verified account will allow you to withdraw all the bonus money and dispose of it as you wish without any problems. Account verification will also allow you to protect your personal data. Follow the step-by-step instructions on how to verify your Jeetwin account: Enter the username and password you created earlier to log in to your account. You must enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Check that all the data you have previously entered is correct and then complete the verification by clicking on the "Done" button. Your application will be sent to Jeetwin security for consideration and once a decision has been made, you will receive a notification letter to your email address.

Deposit / Withdrawal The Jeetwin platform has been on the market for a long time, so they have a wide range of the most popular payment systems in India. You will be able to place your bets using whichever option is most convenient for you. The main payment systems on Jeetwin are: PayTM;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Skrill;

Neteller;

MasterCard and much more! An important point is that the money you make as a deposit is credited to your account instantly, but the withdrawal can take from 2-3 days.

10% Weekly Sports Cashback Enjoy global sporting events with INR 35,000 Cashback! A weekly bonus of 10% with a a maximum of INR 35,000 cashback will be credited to your account. The promotion runs every week and is renewed every Monday.

Official Website As Jeetwin is a licensed sports betting platform, it provides complete security for its customers. We have gathered some supporting facts to prove the legality of Jeetwin's operations: Licensed by Curacao (License № 365/JAZ Sub GLH-OCCHKTW0707072017).

The latest systems to ensure data encryption 128-bit SSL;

Processing of Transactions Aspire Global International LD and others. By using Jeetwin you don't have to worry about your security and the privacy and security of your data.

Jeetwin Sportsbook On the Jeetwin platform, you will find a wide range of different and most popular sporting disciplines all over the world, including India. You will be able to bet on the most popular sports such as Cricket or Kabaddi. Study carefully the information below, where we will briefly tell you about each of the major sports disciplines. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sporting disciplines in India. Every Indian user is sure to have bet on Cricket at least once. On the Jeetwin platform, you can bet on sports markets such as: Indian Premier League;

T20;

International Series and others! Football Football is a classic option for sports betting. After all, this discipline allows you to bet on the biggest sports markets. On the platform, you will be able to bet on international events such as: Premier Division;

UEFA;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others! Tennis Tennis has also become a popular sport for betting. On the platform, you can find a separate page with all the necessary information about the sport. Jeetwin offers the following sporting events for Tennis: WTA;

ATP;

US Open and others! Basketball Basketball is another classic option for sports betting. You'll be able to bet on massive sports markets at the nicest odds. The following market options are available on the Jeetwin platform: European Championship;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

eSports One of the most popular destinations in the world of sports betting is becoming Esports. It allows you to bet on the biggest markets in the world of eSports, and at the nicest odds. Every player should definitely give the Esports section a try. You will be able to bet on sports disciplines such as: Dota 2;

League of Legends and much more! Below we will give you a brief overview of the cyber disciplines available on the Jeetwin platform, read the information below carefully. Dota 2 The most popular cyber discipline in the world of Esport. Every year the developers improve the game and make new additions to it. You will be able to bet on sporting events such as: Champions League;

European Pro League;

Riyadh Masters and others! Go to the Esports section and bet on Esports' most popular destination! LOL Another of the most sought-after disciplines in eSports. The action of the game is similar to a MOBA game, only with fantasy motifs. The gameplay scenario is simple, with two teams of 5 players each. On the platform you will find the following options for betting on sporting events: LCK Challengers League;

LCO Split 2;

LPL Summer and more! Go to Esports and try out the most in-demand game in the world of cyber sports!

Popular Betting Options at Jeetwin The Jeetwin platform aims to distinguish itself fully from similar offerings on the market and is therefore constantly improving. On the platform, you will find a number of distinctive options that will allow you to get the most out of your experience. These options are: Live Betting This option allows you to bet in real-time while watching the game via an online broadcast in high quality. This will allow you to predict the outcome more accurately and get an unbelievable thrill out of a realistic game. Line (Prematch) A classic option that allows you to bet strictly before the match and at predetermined fixed odds.

Types of Bets In order to ensure that the platform is as comfortable as possible, Jeetwin offers more than one sports betting option. The types of betting are varied and individual in their own way. The following is a summary of each type of betting, study it carefully. Single The classic type of bet allows you to make it strictly before the start of the match, on a particular outcome and with pre-fixed odds. The higher the odds, the higher the number of winnings. Combo This type of bet allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all odds are multiplied. If you lose even one bet, all other bets are canceled. This type of bet will allow you to secure your bet and not lose everything. System (Express) It is one of the most profitable types of bets, as it allows you to bet on several unrelated events, and all the odds are added up. In case of losing one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on Jeetwin is quick and easy. You must be of legal age and have a positive account balance. Use the step-by-step instructions to save time: Enter the username and password you made up earlier to log in to your account. Go to "My accounts", choose the payment method you like and fill up your wallet with at least INR 1,000. Choose a sport, research the upcoming events and then place a bet of the desired amount. Then you can go to the sports betting section, choose your favorite sports discipline, check the odds and place your bets with Jeetwin!

Betting Odds The betting market today has a huge number of one-size-fits-all offerings. It's so hard to choose the most trusted, reliable and profitable sports betting platform. On Jeetwin, you'll find the most extensive sports betting markets and the opportunity to bet at the most lucrative odds in India. Keep in mind that the higher the odds offered to you, the higher your winnings will be.

Jeetwin Live Streaming With this mode, you can bet in real-time on the match, and watch the outcome of the game in real-time. This enables you to predict the outcome more accurately and also gives you the chance to experience the realism of the game by watching the online streaming of the game.

Jeetwin Casino In addition to the standard betting section, Jeetwin offers a casino section where you can find an incredible number of different games and experience the big money. All the games are supported by the best providers, which ensures comfortable use of the section.

Popular Jeetwin Games You'll find a wide range of games on the platform that won't bore you because each game is unique in its own way. To make it easier for you to decide, we'll give you a quick overview of the most profitable and popular Jeetwin games. Slots Slots are the largest section of games in the Casini section. Each Slot is unique and has its own scenario, which is why you'll never get bored with the games as there are over 100 of them. On the Jeetwin platform, the most popular are considered to be: Super Win;

The Dog House;

Super Boom;

Book of Dead;

Big Bamboo;

Open Sesame and others. Poker Poker is a classic option for the Casino section. Everyone knows the game because of its simple rules. The aim of the game is to get the strongest card combination than your opponent and force him to surrender. The following poker variants are available on the Jeetwin platform: Lucky Poker;

Triple Card Poker;

Poker King and others. Baccarat Baccarat is considered to be one of the most popular and easiest games in casinos. The aim of the game is to get a combination of cards close to or equal to the number 9. If you collect the first one, you win. The following types of games are available on Jeetwin: Baccarat Lobby;

Golden Baccarat;

Pro Baccarat;

Salsa Baccarat and others! Blackjack Another one of the classic games for indie users. It also appeals to everyone with its simple rules. The aim of the game is to be the first to collect a combination of 21 cards. On the platform you will find the following variations of the game: Lobby Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack;

Power Blackjack;

Rumba Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP and others. Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is a classic option for the Casino section. The game is all about luck, and the aim is to guess which cell the ball will end up in. You can bet on the colour of the box (red, green or black) or on the number (odd/even). The most popular types of Jeetwin Poker are: European Roulette;

Roulette Lobby;

American Roulette;

French Roulette and others. Jackpot Games Jackpot games allow you to bet and win the most money because the jackpot can change every minute. That's why Indian users love these games. The following are considered to be the most popular: Raptor Doublemax;

Royal Dragon;

Hades;

Lucky Neko and others!

Bingo A game where it's all down to your luck, as the numbers are chosen by a random number generator. The aim of the game is to collect a combination of numbers with the highest number of matches from a leaf. If you match first, you win. The following game variations are available on the platform: Leo Bingo;

My Bingo Hall and many others!

Results and Statistics After registering on the Jeetwin platform, each user can use a separate section called "Statistics" where there will be information about all upcoming matches, standings, odds and more. This section will allow you to analyze your actions and make bets more competent, which will lead you to more winnings!

Support An important advantage when using the Jeetwin platform is that they offer 24-hour customer support for their clients. In the event of any difficulty, you will always be able to write to the support team, and after describing the problem, get an immediate response from a manager. The response usually takes between 2-5 minutes. So you will not have to wait long for a solution to your problem. On the Jeetwin platform you will find the following ways of contacting the 24-hour support team: The ways to contact Details E-mail support@jeetwin.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

SportsCafe Verdict To conclude our examination of the Jeetwin platform, we would like to point out that it is fully compliant with all standards. The platform ensures smooth operation with no hang-ups or glitches and ensures maximum security of use for its clients. We confidently give the Jeetwin platform the Sportscafe badge.