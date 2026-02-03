Six6s — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Six6s App: 2.0 ★★★★★ Registration Six6s Six6s is considered to be one of the most trusted betting websites in India that values transparency and players safety. The platform operates under the Curacao #157258 license and is fully legal in India. All the newcomers are eligible to get 6,666 INR as a guaranteed welcome bonus. Take a look at our Six6s review to learn about all the benefits that the bookmaker offers! Welcome bonus 150% bonus up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Six6s

Six6s Review Six6s is a new company and its history isn't very long. Nevertheless, the brand managed to get on top of the Indian bookmakers that provide such features and functions as cricket betting sites, football betting sites, and IPL betting sites. Payment methods include fast payments and rupees option. A variety of lucrative promotions will guarantee unforgettable betting experience. See our review Six6s for more details on the benefits of this brand.The Six6s company gets into ratings of the cricket betting sites, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, kabaddi betting site and other ratings. Quick Facts about Six6s 🎲 Game types Sports betting, Esports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. 📅 Founder and Founded Year SIX6S, 2022 💼 Headquarters Curacao ✍ License Curaçao, registration number – 157258 🎁 Welcome bonus 150% bonus up to 10,000 INR 💸 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Visa, Mastercard, UPI, IMPS, Google Pay 🇮🇳 Hindi language Yes Six6s Score For your convenience, we've listed Six6s' main benefits and drawbacks so you can decide for yourself whether or not it matches your needs. According to us, Six6s includes a ton of significant features that can improve user experience in general. However, the platform may occasionally require changes, therefore problems might also arise. To understand more about the benefits and drawbacks of Six6s, see the comparative list below: Advantages Welcome bonuses 150% bonus up to 10,000 INR;

Free spins and free bets;

Android and IOS app;

IPL cricket betting and exclusive cricket bonus. Disadvantages Might take a while to get a response from the support team. Screenshots of Six6s The team behind Six6s has invested significant effort in creating a user-friendly platform. The design features vibrant buttons and panels, and the harmonious blend of pink and light blue colors not only provides a soothing visual appeal but also assists players in quickly locating the desired categories. Furthermore, the interface minimizes the likelihood of inadvertently tapping the wrong option. The combination of straightforward navigation and an intuitive interface enhances the overall gaming experience for players.

Six6s for Android and iOS The developers made Six6s betting on mobile platforms even more convenient! Six6s free app is available for both IOS and Android users. The main advantage is that the software is frequently being updated and is optimized for efficient operation. Moreover, the application contains all the similar functions that the official Six6s website has. Take a look below to learn how to download the Six6s app on your mobile device. For Android Android users will probably be excited, as the Six6s app has been deliberately designed to work flawlessly with this operating system. With a quick download, the program includes all of the essential features and functions of the original Six6s platform. To add to its allure, the software is free and takes up little storage space on your device. To get the Six6s app on your device, simply follow the simple steps indicated below: Download Six6s App. Click on the “mobile app” tab on the main page of Six6s official website. Scan the QR code if it's available. Security Settings for Install the App. Make sure your mobile device allows the installation of applications from unknown sources; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the apk is fully downloaded; Confirm the File Installation. Click on the downloaded file. The installation process shouldn't take too long. For iOS A special treat awaits iPhone, iPod, and iPad users in India courtesy of Six6s! The team at Six6s is fully attuned to the widespread usage of iOS-based mobile devices among the Indian population. As a result, they have taken significant strides to offer cutting-edge betting solutions tailored for iOS users. Setting up the Six6s app on your iOS smartphone is both effortless and swift, and here's a concise guide detailing the straightforward process in just a handful of steps: Download Six6s App. Open Six6s's official website and go to the “app” section. Choose a version for iOS and click the installation button; Complete the Download Process. Wait until the Six6s download apk process is finished. After you finish these procedures, the icon of the Six6s app should appear on the screen of your device. Now you are ready to register or log in to start using the app.

Six6s Mobile Website With the Six6s mobile website, no need to download additional software. It's user-friendly and efficient, ensuring a seamless betting experience. Compatible with iOS and Android, you can bet anywhere, anytime. Never miss an opportunity and stay updated on sports and casino games. Benefits of Six6s website version are provided below: The site has an HTTP and SSL protocols that protects the data;

No need to install any software;

If needed, a browser's history might be wiped instantly;

Bet anytime and anywhere you like from your mobile device;

User-friendly interface and smooth operation;

Internet use is lower than it is on the main Six6s website;

Every component is adjusted to fit the screen size of the device;

Users can access all the main features, such as sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer service, personal account, etc.

Six6s for PC Since the PC software download is currently unavailable, you can utilize the PC website version of Six6s as a suitable alternative. You have the option to download it for your iOS or Android device, or simply access the official Six6s website through your PC browser. The website boasts eye-catching images, a user-friendly design, and a well-organized layout. Additionally, it offers various advantages, such as: No need to install additional software;

The website is protected with an SSL certificate that mitigates the risk of data leaking;

There is almost no possibility that you would mistakenly click the wrong button when using the website;

Putting bets and playing casino games simultaneously;

Solid privacy - players may immediately wipe their browser history;

The most number of components on a page at once and the whole screen.

Registration Six6s has made it compulsory for all new users to complete the registration process before they can access the platform's exciting range of features. By signing up with Six6s, players not only gain entry to a diverse array of captivating features but also become eligible to receive a guaranteed welcome bonus. The platform's signup procedure is intentionally designed to be simple, quick, and user-friendly, ensuring that newcomers have a seemless experience: 1 Join Six6s Go to the Six6s official website. Go to Website 2 Click on “Sign Up” Click on a tab located in the top right corner. 3 Fill In All the Information Fill all the required information in a suggested form. 4 Confirm Click on a “Sign Up” button. 5 Complete the Verification Process You can do it via sms, email messages or through your socials. Usually, you will be asked to enter a code. 6 Congratulations, You Registered an Account! Now you can log in to your Six6ss personal account. Sign Up Now You may access fascinating live streams of several sporting events, make deposits and withdrawals, wager on sports, and play casino games after creating a personal account.

Welcome Bonus Six6s prides itself on being a kind company that offers participants a good chance to become familiar with the platform while lowering the dangers. The brand's concept includes the provision of sizable welcome bonuses in both the casino and sports betting markets. By following a simple procedure, like signing up on the site and making your first deposit, you may take advantage of the opportunity to receive incentives of up to 6,666 INR. The extremely accessible minimum deposit amount of merely 500 INR is a noteworthy feature. This feature promotes an easy transition into the world of online betting and gaming while also demonstrating Six6s' dedication to make these activities available to a larger audience. Betting Bonus Six6s welcome sports bonus is particularly oriented on cricket betting. In addition to a one-time bonus amount, users also can claim free spins, reload bonuses, and other offers! Get 150% bonus up to 10,000 INR simply by registering on the platform and making a first deposit. Below you can find more information about the bonus: Eligible for sports betting category;

The odds should be between 1.5 and 3,0;

Maximum bonus amount is 6,666 INR;

The validity period is 30 days after registration;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use bonus;

The wagering requirements is 10x;

Fortune friday for sports fan fren;

is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason;

The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of 's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus. Download the app to your device right now to take advantage of a special chance to increase the value of your initial investment. Casino Bonus Six6s casino welcome bonus is very lucrative for all the new players as it gives users the ability to try out the best slot machines on the platform! The minimum deposit of just 500 INR, which makes betting accessible for everyone! To get more familiar with this type of bonus, please take a look at some basic information about it: Minimum deposit amount is 500 INR;

Maximum bonus amount for slots is 6,666 INR;

Wagering size 10 times;

The validity period is 30 days after registration;

is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason;

Double your winnings on tuesday;

Double rewards on wednesday;

The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of 's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Six6s VIP Club Six6s bet offers the most active players a special VIP program that allows users to take advantage of hidden services, such as increased bonuses, one-time promotions, free bets, free spins, and others. Take a look at all the benefits of Six6s VIP club: Free bets. Convert special points into free bets for sports betting;

Free spins. Convert special points info free spins for casino games;

Dedicated VIP support. As a VIP guest, you can await a special treatment, fasten and dedicated support that will make you feel like in the most expensive club;

Exclusive offers. Be the first to hear about exclusive free bets, free spins, reload bonuses, and other opportunities;

User-friendly app. Get the Six6s apk to access all the features and functions of the bookmaker;

Amazing Level Up Bonus. A surprise reward awaits and gets unlocked multiple times as you level up;

Fun Tips. You can expect some tricks and tips for even more lucrative betting.

Six6s Login Upon registering on the site, you will be prompted to log into your account. Subsequently, on the same device, you usually won't need to log in again. However, users need to be aware that their browser settings could potentially impact this process. By following the steps outlined below, you can complete the login process swiftly and efficiently: Open the login page. Click on the eponymous tab; Fill in all the gaps. Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields; Login. Click the login button and enjoy the Six6s India. You will be an authorized user once you have finished this step. You can start making deposits, placing sports bets, playing online casino games, and much more now that you know how to register for an account with Six6s.

Verification Six6s' designers added a verification requirement to safeguard the safety of all gamers. The platform is protected from potential hostile activity by this preventative mechanism. You must validate your individual account before making a withdrawal. Regarding confidentiality, you may have peace of mind knowing that Six6s upholds rigorous privacy and doesn't divulge any personal information to outside parties. To finish the authentication procedure, adhere to these easy steps: Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon; Choose the "Account confirmation" option; Submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or other type of document). Don't worry about your safety. Six6s takes care about the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems; Wait for Six6s to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

Deposit / Withdrawal Six6s has prioritized offering users highly convenient and efficient payment methods. Players can effortlessly and rapidly fund their accounts within seconds, thanks to a wide array of popular options. While the platform does not currently support payments with cryptocurrency, the development team is actively working on incorporating this feature to cater to the specific needs of Indian users. Presently, the available deposit and withdrawal methods include: Visa;

MasterCard;

IMPS;

Bank Wire;

PhonePe;

Google Pay;

Airtel;

UPI;

PayTm;

FreeCharge. Min deposit is only 100 INR which is less compared to other bookies. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. However, you might want to check that when choosing a certain provider. The platform prioritizes the safety of its users' transactions, ensuring that all funding activities are secure and protected from any third-party interference. The minimum Six6s withdrawal amount is only 1,000 INR, which allows everyone to withdraw their winnings, even if they are small. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms/conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Six6s.

Cashback Six6s, the most trustworthy online betting platform, just launched Vitality Blast 2023, an enticing promotion for its consumers. According to the terms of the offer, your weekly total losses on any cricket market would result in a Weekly Reward of more than 130,000 INR in cashback. This limited-time offer is available to both new and current customers. Play Vitality Blast 2023 to get an amazing weekly payout of over 130,000 INR in cashback! Take a look at the instruction on how to receive a cashback bonus: Make your deposit by choosing the cashback bonus on the deposit page;

Make a minimum deposit of 500 INR;

Any Exchange Premium and Sportsbook (Saba) market wagers must have odds of 1.5 or higher;

Any Exchange Match Odds & Bookmaker market wagers must have odds that range from 1.5 to 3.0;

The cashback computation will take into account all bets placed from Friday at 21:30 (GMT+5.5) through Friday at 21:29 (GMT+5.5) the following week;

The maximum payback incentive that you are eligible to get is 6.66% of your total weekly losses on any cricket market.

Official Website We are the official Six6s website's representatives in India. Our services are provided strictly in accordance with Curacao license #157258, guaranteeing that every facet of our business complies with the law. The following are the main elements that support our company's legitimacy and win your trust: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao License #157258;

Our rules and conditions of fair betting ensure that all games on the platform are authentic, and the website has an SSL certificate to secure data from leaking;

Our company has an actual registered office;

Our services are transparent and we welcome users to read the terms and conditions of our company;

Modern encryption technology is offered by the Six6s platform to guard against data breaches and unauthorized access to any user information.

Six6s Casino Six6s is proud to provide users with a highly advanced online casino that includes thousands of popular games, such as slots, jackpot, poker, baccarat, etc! Moreover, there is a possibility to play with a live dealer, which has become a highly demanded category recently. The brand operates strictly with licensed providers making betting safe for the users. We prepared a brief Six6s casino review, so you players can get to know all the advantages that it offers: Extensive casino library. Six6s has an immersive gallery of casino games: classic slots, jackpots, live dealer casino, poker, Andar Bahar, aviator, and more!

Generous casino welcome bonus. Increase your chances by claiming Six6s welcome casino package up to 6,666 INR;

More than 1,000 slots.The provider offers thousands of slots for wagering, such as the famous Sweet Bonanza, 777, Hand Of Gold, and many others.

Six6s app. With Six6s you don't have to go to the actual casino, simply use the Six6s for Android and IOS, or the website version.

Licensed providers. The platform operates only with trusted providers of casino games, which ensures safety for all the players.

Andar Bahar According to Six6s, Andar Bahar is the most popular card game in India. The developers finally made it available on the website, so all the curious players can try wagering on this one! This game is simple, and the payouts might be very appealing! Take a look at Six6s Andar Bahar options that the platform is currently offering: Super Andar Bahar;

Live Dealer Andar Bahar;

Andar Bahar from One Touch;

Andar Bahar from Jili.

Dragon Tiger Compared to classic favorites like roulette, blackjack, and slots, Dragon Tiger is a lesser-known and less well-liked casino game among Indian bookmakers. Nevertheless, despite having comparatively less popularity, betting website Six6s has decided to provide its users the option of placing bets on this game. They do this in an effort to broaden their selection of games and satisfy a larger range of tastes.On the Six6s website, gamers may discover and enjoy a variety of Dragon Tiger variants. These versions amplify the fun and diversity of the game and tempt players to try their luck with various features and twists. On the website, you may get other Dragon Tiger versions including: Dragon Tiger Live;

The Dragon Tiger;

Dragon Tiger Luck;

RNG First Person Dragon Tiger.

Roulette or European Roulette Every casino player expects the bookie to have a roulette included in the casino category. You may play roulette games at Six6s with live dealers, simulating the atmosphere of a typical casino. European, French, American, Speed roulette, and more roulette variants are available on our site. Take a look at Six6s' extensive offering of roulette games: Instant Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Double Ball Roulette;

Roulette Live;

Speed Roulette;

European Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

French Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

American Roulette High Stakes.

Aviator In India, especially among the younger generation of gamblers, Aviator is a well-liked casino game. Although less common than slots, Aviator is still frequently played, frequently in secret. In this game, players take on the role of pilots, and the rewards they can win depend on how well they can fly the aircraft to higher altitudes. Six6s offers the chance to try their luck with Aviator to those who desire to. By using the Six6s mobile app or the official website, players can take advantage of Aviator's thrills and possibly receive intriguing rewards according to their piloting abilities.

Lotteries Lotteries might be the most lucrative category on the platform. Usually players can win up to 1,000,000 INR from one single ticker! In addition, it's possible to buy a lottery ticket for as low as 10 INR. The win is awaiting for the most fortunate players of Six6s! Playing lottery games like the ones described below is an exciting way to put your fortunate number to the test. So, if you're feeling lucky, why not play these lottery games and see if you're lucky enough to win something that will change your life? You can also expect total transparency of the game due to honest betting rules of Six6s.

Bingo For individuals captivated by numbers, particularly those carrying personal luck, the realm of bingo beckons. If you hold a special number close to your heart, this game might be your calling. The prospects of winning are notably promising, although an element of risk persists. Six6s caters to this fascination by offering an array of over 10 distinctive bingo games to peruse and select from: Extra Bingo;

Boto Bingo;

Irich Bingo;

Rainforest Magic Bingo;

Muertitos Video Bingo;

Sweet Alchemy Bingo.

TV Games TV games are extremely exciting! One of the reasons for this is that they are completely unpredictable and include the participation of a real live dealer. The presence of live dealers adds a touch of authenticity and entertainment, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Six6s live casino might provide a variety of TV games, including: Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti;

Keno;

Poker Dice;

Keno;

Roulette;

Poker;

Mega Wheel;

Blackjack;

Monopoly;

Baccarat;

Jackpot, and many others.

Other Popular Six6s Games Six6s expands its collection to include a huge variety of thousands of other games in addition to those that were already listed. Players can expect a smooth and thrilling gaming experience because of the platform's unwavering dedication to quality. Six6s simplifies the procedure for finding your favorite games, enabling a simple and engaging experience. You may quickly search and explore your favorite games on the platform by making a list of them. You may easily find the games you want by typing their names into the search bar. This convenient feature gives you rapid access to the thrill and excitement of your favorite games, allowing you to start enjoying them right away. Slots The extremely popular slots genre rules the online casino at Six6s, capturing the majority of players' attention. This category showcases the platform's commitment to offering a rich and varied gaming experience with its remarkable assortment of over 1,000 titles. The joy of selecting a game to play is further increased by the extensive library's partnerships with a wide range of trustworthy merchants. The list of the most popular games in the Six6s gaming industry is shown below:



Sweet Bonanza;

Gold Bonanza;

888 Gold;

Hand Of Gold;

Wild Hop & Drop;

Gold Express;

777. Six6s sign up bonuses will help to have the greatest experience in an online casino. Get up to 6,666 INR for wagering on slot machines! Poker A large number of players have eagerly engaged in Six6s' wildly popular table game. The platform provides a diversified and exciting poker experience by offering several variations of the well-known poker game. The official Six6s website or the specialized Six6s mobile app provide smooth access to the multitude of various poker games. Six6s is prepared to cater to your poker love by putting an extensive choice of poker options at your disposal. Six6s has created a comprehensive range of games to fit your interests, whether you're a fanatical poker enthusiast looking for gripping action and fascinating difficulties: Casino Stud Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Texas Holdem Bonus Poker;

Poker Flip;

Ultimate Texas Holdem Poker;

Two Hand Casino Holdem Poker;

Casino Holdem Poker;

Three Card Poker. Baccarat Baccarat is a traditional Indian game that is available on the majority of betting platforms. The rules are simple and payouts can be very appealing. With the thrill of live dealer baccarat, players can immerse themselves in the atmosphere of a genuine casino while placing bets and interacting with expert dealers. Six6s has something for everyone, whether they enjoy the conventional game of baccarat or wish to try some entertaining new varieties: Baccarat SicBo;

Baccarat No Commision;

Baccarat VIP;

Speed Baccarat A;

Da Sorte Baccarat;

Baccarat Lobby;

Live Baccarat Lounge;

Grand Baccarat. Blackjack Blackjack is a lasting classic in India's gambling environment, and it has a unique position at Six6s. The gaming website offers up to 20 different live blackjack casino versions, including games such as VIP Blackjack and Blackjack Live Multihand. Moreover, Six6s provides gamers with the immersive experience of live dealers inside a casino atmosphere. The following fascinating blackjack variations are among the many available: Blackjack Da Sorte;

Bombay Blackjack;

Supreme 777 Blackjack;

Classic Blackjack Multihand;

American Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Perfect Pairs Blackjack;

Blackjack Live;

Blackjack VIP;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Jackpot Games The jackpot games at Six6s stand out as an excellent potential for players to win substantial prizes, exceeding the notable barrier of 1,000,000 INR. When compared to other game genres, this has enormous relevance. Both progressive and non-progressive jackpot slots are included in the spectrum of jackpot games, and both have the ability to award players with rewards that might change their lives, frequently in the millions. Several examples of the various jackpot game varieties accessible inside the Six6s gaming environment are listed below: Christmas Jackpot;

Monkey Jackpot;

Rainbow Jackpots;

Factory Jackpot Mega Moolah;

Hot Power Deluxe Jackpot;

Diamond King Jackpot ;

777 Strike;

Fishin Reels;

Shadow Society.

Six6s Sportsbook Six6s' sportsbook promises to be the largest among Indian bookies, offering more than 25 different sports. A rich mine of hundreds of sporting events can be found within each category, demonstrating the platform's dedication to accommodating different tastes. Bettors may engage in wagering on less common sports like darts and water polo in addition to the well-known ones like cricket, football, and hockey. It is noteworthy that consumers may wager on renowned IPL tournaments. The most popular sports content on the internet may be found in the collection below: Cricket The bookmaker makes cricket betting a priority as it`s the most wanted category among Indian sports betting platforms. Players can choose between dozens of different leagues and championships including IPL. You can also get a Six6s app download to place bets on cricket faster. Take a look at some options that are available for betting: Top Series;

Major League;

ODI Series;

Test Series;

Big Bash League

Banaras T10;

T20 World Cup, etc. Players usually can bet on Six6s cricket choosing 1x2, the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more. Football Every player can agree that football is the most popular betting category in the world. Due to high demand in India, Six6s betting offers users a huge choice of betting possibilities Take a look at the champions that you can place a bet on after registering on the platform: World Cup, Women;

MInternational Clubs;

Liga Profesional;

Premier League;

MLS;

UEFA;

Champions League;

Bundesliga;

Serie A. Usually Indian players can bet on Spread, Total (Over/Under), Spread -1st Half, Moneyline, etc. Tennis Tennis is the next sport that is available for betting on the platform. It doesn't provide as many options as football, but those variants are definitely worth looking into! Some leagues even include women's categories, which is pretty rare for Indian sports choices. The following leagues and championships are regularly included in games: ATP;

WTA;

French Open;

Australian Open;

US Open;

ATP Marseille;

Davis Cup, etc. There are usually several betting options available, for example, Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc. Ice Hockey Although hockey isn't a particularly popular sport in India, the bookmaker still made it available for the few ardent fans on their website. There are around 8 championships available, and the illustrious NHL is undoubtedly one of them. The top tournaments on Six6s are listed below: U20;

NHL;

DEL;

Champions League;

NLA;

INT;

SUI, and other leagues! Usually there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner, etc. Volleyball Volleyball betting has gained popularity among Indian bettors due to various enticing qualities and features associated with the sport. Factors such as the game's simplicity, competitive odds, and unique appeal draw fans to engage in betting on volleyball matches. Here are some key championships that are offered by the Six6s bookie: Nations League;

European Championship;

European Championship Women;

European Universities Games;

National League A. There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc. MMA Six6s Sports provides betting options for UFC events on its platform since it acknowledges the appeal of the distinctive sport of UFC and its enormous fan base. Six6s satisfies the passion of UFC fans who are ready to see their favorite fighters participate in the thrilling octagon by offering a wide variety of championships: UFC;

SFC;

ACA 160;

One Championship;

UFC Fight Night. In MMA betting, players can place bets on different aspects of a fight, such as the winner of the match, method of victory (knockout, submission, or decision), round betting (predicting in which round the fight will end), and other specific prop bets.

eSports Esports are fun because they entered the betting market not so long ago. It's definitely a thrilling experience to watch others play your favorite game. Especially, when you can place a bet on the event and win big. Six6s is happy to provide users with such classics as Dota 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and other popular games. Moreover, all the players will find the betting options that suit their preferences the most. With a variety of esports, you can bet on different games every day! Take a look at the following selection of Six6s esports: Call of Duty;

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO);

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant;

Halo;

Warcraft III;

Overwatch;

King of Glory. Players usually can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc. Furthermore, all the tournaments have been held regularly since 2000 and the odds are more than appealing. Call of Duty The well-known game is now available for wagering on the Six6s platform. Given the appealing odds offered by Six6s betting site, this is an ideal chance for people interested in esports to get into betting. It's important to remember that the existence of Call of Duty tournaments and matches is subject to change due to the ever-changing gaming schedule and event roster. This category includes notable tournaments such as: Modern Warfare;

BLAST Premiere;

La Liga 2023;

Call of Duty: Warzone, etc. There are such betting options available for players: Winner, First half results, Duration of the match, Best player of the match, Map handicap, Total maps, Correct score, etc. The Six6s website or their lists are the go-to sources for up-to-date information on future tournaments and matches if you want to keep updated about the newest Call of Duty betting options. This makes sure that Call of Duty betting information is always up to date and accessible to fans and players. CS:GO CS:GO is famous for having a lot of different championships and betting types! If you`re an adventurous bettor, we recommend starting from this game! In addition, the events are being held very regularly. Take a look at some betting options that you might have on Six6s: CS:GO – ESL Challenger League Asia-Pacific Relegation;

CS:GO – CCT Central Europe Series 3;

CS:GO – WePlay Academy League;

CS:GO – IEM Cologne Winner;

CS:GO – Y-Games PRO Series;

CS:GO – Liga Gamers Club Serie A June;

CS:GO – ESEA Advanced Europe. Betting options available: Betting to win, First and Second half results, Duration of the match, The first killings, Best player, etc. Dota 2 Due to a number of compelling considerations, Dota 2 has become a very popular option among esports bettors. Players now have the option to wager on a variety of Dota 2 events and matches thanks to Six6s, a recognized bookmaker. Six6s offers a variety of betting markets and odds for competitive Dota 2 matchups that accommodate different betting tastes. You may place bets on many outcomes of competitive Dota 2 matches, including the following: DPC 2023;

European Pro League;

Dota 2 Champions League;

The international championship. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score, etc. King of Glory Although King of Glory might not attain the same degree of popularity as certain other esports titles in India, it boasts a devoted community of players. Numerous leagues and competitions are meticulously arranged to cater to the enthusiasts of this game. Furthermore, there are several additional platforms that extend opportunities for players to engage, compete, and demonstrate their passion for this esports phenomenon: World Team League (WTL);

GSL Season 2;

Nation Wars. Usually there are such betting options as winner, map handicap, total maps, correct score.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are getting more and more popular in India! Get an exclusive chance to bet on such an unusual category that includes such games as virtual horse racing, virtual baseball, virtual cricket, and more. You can expect the results of the below disciplines in the category: Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Horse Racing and others. The majority of providers operate many virtual matches at once with an average start time of four minutes.

Popular Betting Options at Six6s The importance of diversity and client happiness is highly regarded at Six6s. Each user has unique tastes and a different way of betting, which the organization is aware of. They have thus carefully chosen a wide variety of betting options to satisfy the various requirements of each bettor. Whether you like the time-honored allure of conventional sports betting or seek thrills in the worlds of esports or casino games, Six6s is here to offer a customized experience that matches your particular preferences. Explore the selection of popular betting options below to discover the perfect fit for you. By offering such a broad spectrum of choices, Six6s aims to ensure that your betting journey with us is both personalized and enjoyable, reflecting its commitment to providing a platform that caters to the varied interests of the valued users. Live Betting Live betting, often known as in-play betting, is a highly exciting method to gamble on sporting events in real-time. The beautiful thing about live betting is that the odds are frequently modified based on what is happening throughout the game. You may thus start placing bets on other game-related predictions, such as which team will score next, what will happen in the next play, or even which player will score next. Live betting may be quite thrilling, especially if you are familiar with your Six6s finest approach. Live Previews By offering real-time updates and analysis throughout live sporting events, live previews on bookmakers act as your own sports expert. To assist you make more informed wagers, you could get match analysis, team data, player performance, and helpful insights. Receive useful betting tips to take advantage of the best opportunities while staying up to date with scores and goals in real-time. The bookmaker also informs you of changing odds, allowing you to swiftly adjust your bet placement and keep an edge. Line (Prematch) Prematch betting or pregame betting refers to wagering on sporting events before they begin. You may put bets on a variety of outcomes, including the match winner, overall goals scored, player performances, and more, before the game even starts by using bookies in India. It is well-liked among sports enthusiasts in India since it helps individuals to get ready for the games by reading up on and evaluating them beforehand.

Types of Bets At Six6s, a wide range of betting choices is accessible, adapting to the various tastes of clients by taking into account elements like odds, risk levels, processing times, and overall user experience. Let's take a closer look at the choices you have through Six6s so that you have a thorough knowledge of all the possibilities. To provide you a better understanding of the varied options available to you, we have included the comprehensive details about Six6s' services below: Single The "Single" Six6s bet, which is the default selection for most players in Six6s play betting, is one of the most popular possibilities. When compared to more intricate bet types, the odds offered for single bets are often fair, balancing the likelihood of winning with the least amount of risk. Due to its simplicity and low risk, the "Single" bet is especially well-suited for new players who may not have much experience yet in the world of betting. System (Express) Experienced players typically use the "System" bet, a more intricate and sophisticated betting option. When making this type of wager, you must concurrently estimate precisely a number of bundled events. Making accurate predictions throughout the board is crucial because if even one is wrong, the entire bet is lost. The "System" bet is preferred by experienced players who are certain of their ability to make precise and informed judgments across several events because of its complexity and higher level of risk. Parlay (Combo) Parlay Plus is a fantastic feature that certain sports betting companies, like Six6s, provide to make parlay betting even more thrilling. By combining several markets or selections from one event or from a series of events, you may create your own custom parlay bets using Parlay Plus. The fact that Parlay Plus provides greater versatility than traditional parlay bets is its strongest feature. Your choices all need to be correct in order to win a traditional parlay. The amount of money you might win, however, would depend on how many of your predictions were correct, so even if you placed this sort of wager and made a few errors, you could still have a chance to win. To keep the excitement high, it's like having a safety net! Parlay + Some sports betting websites, like Six6s, provide the incredible Parlay Plus tool to increase the excitement of parlay betting. With Parlay Plus, you have the freedom to create your own custom parlay bets by combining different markets or selections from one event or from a series of events. The fact that Parlay Plus gives more versatility than regular parlay bets is its strongest feature. Your choices all need to be correct for your parlay to be successful. But with this kind of wager, even if you made a few errors, you may still come out ahead, depending on how many of your predictions were correct. It's like having a safety net to keep the thrill alive!

How to Place a Bet? Both novice and professional bettors may enjoy a flawless and user-friendly betting experience on the Six6s platform. If betting is new to you, don't worry because there are clear instructions accessible to guide you through the procedure. Typically, placing a wager on Six6s takes less than a minute and is simple and quick. However, other gamblers would rather take their time and thoroughly consider all of their options before deciding. We've got you covered with a step-by-step tutorial on how to place a bet on the Six6s website or app, whether you're a quick bettor or a careful analyst: Select the desired discipline to bet; Pick the discipline and click on it; Choose the desired league to bet; Further, click on the match that you are interested in the most; Select the stake, enter the amount of the bet; Сonfirm its placement.

Betting Odds The company is dedicated to giving you the finest opportunities to secure significant prizes by carefully selecting odds that achieve the ideal mix between fairness and competition. This commitment to maximizing potential is consistent with the main objective of making sure that your betting activities with Six6s are both pleasurable and successful. You may be confident that every wager you make benefits from the knowledge and commitment of the Six6s team to developing odds that are likely to provide significant payouts.

Results and Statistics Keeping up with the most recent outcomes and data is essential whether you are an experienced bettor or a novice. By keeping track of this data, you can make better judgments and dramatically improve your odds of winning. In order to maximize the potential of their bets, players may easily get the most recent data via Six6s' outcomes and statistics option. You are holding a Six6s predictor, roughly. Whether you enjoy esports, casino games, or sports betting, using this tool provides an educated and satisfying betting experience on Six6s.

Support Six6s is very thoughtful when it comes to its customers. The company provides convenient and fast contact methods, such as email messages, live chat, and others. Trained agents will help you resolve any question related to betting on the platform. You can contact Six6s support 24/7. Moreover, you can expect the answers fast. Here's the available contact methods to get in touch with the Six6s support team: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email Reach out to the team through email (support.in@six6s.com) anytime. You can expect a reply no later than 24 hours. Six6s Customer Care Number N/A

SportsCafe Verdict After carefully analyzing the whole Six6s platform, our team has come to the conclusion that this bookmaker is unquestionably deserving of the Sportscafe badge of approval. This mark confirms Six6s' legitimacy and reputation, guaranteeing a risk-free betting experience. The variety of services offered by the platform is especially outstanding, including sizable welcome bonuses of up to 6,666 INR, a handy pocket casino, a robust sportsbook, and engrossing live streaming possibilities. The fact that the business is run under Curacao license #157258 further demonstrates the brand's dedication to upholding legal requirements. The existence of specialized mobile apps for both Android and IOS users demonstrates Six6s' commitment to boosting player convenience. In conclusion, we can confidently state that Six6s is an Indian betting platform that is safe, dependable, and compatible with the law.