10CRIC — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

10CRIC App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration 10CRIC 10CRIC provides over 60,000 sports events every week, obtains a welcome bonus of up to 150% on one of the first three casino deposits and gives total promo funds to a maximum of 20,000 INR to the bettors. Our review will introduce you to the features of the platform, sports betting and casino options, and available payment methods and look through the bonus program. Welcome bonus 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator Promocode: 10WELCOME Join 10CRIC

10CRIC Overview The bookmaker's history begins with obtaining a Curacao e-Gaming license in 2012 to start the expansion of the sports betting industry in India. Since then, 10CRIC book has regularly acquired innovative features to provide customers with a wide range of tools to place bets on IPL, UEFA, WTA or other leagues. A quick review of the options also highlights the availability of rupees as the main currency, secure and rapid payment methods, and the constant updating of the promotional program with new bonuses. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the list of cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites. Quick Facts about 10CRIC Game types Sports, Esports and Virtual Sports Betting, Live Dealers, Online Casino, Instant Games, Slots, Roulette, Table Games Founder and Founded Year Chancier B.V., 2012 Headquarters Kaya Richard J. Beaujon Z/N, Curacao License Curacao e-Gaming sublicense no. 1668/JAZ Welcome Bonus Sportsbook – 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator Casino – 150% up to 20,000 INR + 10 FB on Aviator Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Cryptocurrencies, Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, Jeton, eZeeWallet and others Hindi language Yes 10CRIC Score Regular customers note the bookie's many unique options that provide betting flexibility. The platform has developed a user-friendly interface to manage financial transactions or help you find suitable casino games. However, there are also some drawbacks the 10CRIC India office tries to address. The bookmaker's pros and cons will appear in the table below. Pros Cons Live betting with real-time match tracking on the virtual field Lack of Hindi language interface Welcome bonuses for the first three deposits Strict KYC policy requiring much personal information Accepting Indian rupees in payments and bets Complaints to the customer support service must comply with a particular format Special bonuses and financial terms for VIP customers Advanced firewall protection, client identity security and verification protocols Most of the company's negative aspects improve the efficiency of security measures and reduce the time it takes to carry out frequent procedures. At the same time, inconveniences are rare as they relate to emergencies or mainly to the first hours after registration. Screenshots of 10CRIC The 10CRIC interface design contains white and black colors to enhance the clarity of essential information like odds, statistics, titles' names and so on. In addition, you will identify all the sections by the increased size of the characters on the black background.

10CRIC for Android and iOS 10CRIC sees the Android and iOS apps as its primary focus for developing new features because mobile technologies evolve and innovations in the bookmaking or casino industries emerge. That's why the bookmaker pays considerable attention to providing the convenience of a mobile version to every customer and has created an understandable process to install up-to-date applications. For Android With over 90% of India's population owning Android devices, the company targets the specifications of these particular gadgets for the applications' upgrades. The following guide will tell you more about downloading and installing the 10CRIC app on your smartphone: Go to the official website. Open the 10CRIC site with the mobile browser. Find a suitable version. Discover the app's apk file for your Android gadget via the navigation tabs at the bottom of the home page or click our button. Get the installer. Download the appropriate version. Change the mobile security settings. Open the smartphone options to allow installing applications from unknown sources. Launch the installation. Await the completion of the automatic installation. Sign in to the app. Log in to the mobile application. When you first access your account on the device, your login data save in the app to allow you to start doing your favorite entertainment right after you enter. Moreover, one may turn on push notifications to obtain the latest news offering profitable odds or new promotions. For iOS The 10CRIC platform is highly compatible with iOS 11.0 or above devices, thanks to the unified software environment in iPhones and iPads. One must use the stages below to receive the stable performing application on their gadget: Find the appropriate app version. Enter the page with applications on the official 10CRIC site. Start downloading. Press the download button on the website or use the button on our site to get the app fast. Run the installation process. Wait until the procedure is complete to launch the application. Enter your account. Put down the login information to access the account automatically. As you install all the UI elements included in the application, the 10CRIC loading time reduces to a few seconds. The customers should also provide a robust internet connection and close background applications to increase the speed of different sections.

10CRIC Mobile Website If your device has difficulty launching an application or suffers from low performance, the mobile website is a universal means of accessing 10CRIC in India without occupying free memory storage. In addition, the ability to create a shortcut to launch the site from your home screen will provide an instant connection to the platform. As with mobile apps, you only need to log in to your profile once, so do not worry about signing in regularly.

10CRIC for PC There are no special applications for PC users. Still, they have an opportunity to make 10CRIC a starting page of a browser. Furthermore, it is worth noting some unique aspects available only to computers: Available for any PC running Windows 8 or newer or macOS version 10.13 or later;

Possibility to use the TV as a primary or additional display;

Comfortable switching between tabs with multiple online betting categories or casino games, and others. With the auto start feature, you can automatically switch to sports betting or your favorite casino titles after turning on your computer. The browser also enables you to handle many tabs at once by dragging them and resizing the windows.

Easy 10Cric Registration You must create a new account to start participating in the bookmaker's loyalty program and place bets without restriction. However, we have created instructions to help you get a profile with access to all the features: 1 Open the registration page Go to the 10CRIC registration page right here, or enter the official website or launch the 10CRIC application to start registration. 2 Start the sign-up procedure Press the register button in the top right corner or choose the register option in the app. It is also possible to launch registration via the button on our site. 3 Input the required data Provide personal information, email, mobile phone and country. Then select your preferred currency, create a username and password and agree to the Terms and Conditions. 4 Submit the form to obtain an account Confirm the entered details to become a 10CRIC customer. It is essential to keep login information private as profile recovery will take days, and the company cannot protect the account from your failures. Nevertheless, if you have forgotten your login details, 10CRIC will send a new password to you after confirming your date of birth and email.

Welcome Bonus As a new customer, you get an increase on your first few deposits to place any bet on a match you like or pick suitable games in the casino. The bookmaker has designed its welcome promotions conditions to address the interests of bettors and players from India. To learn more about 10CRIC bonuses, read the block below. Sports Bonus 10CRIC offers a standout welcome bonus for new sports bettors. By using the promo code 10WELCOME, you can claim a 150% deposit match up to ₹20,000. A minimum deposit of ₹250 is required to qualify. Note the wagering terms: the deposit and bonus funds must be wagered 20x on sports. While the welcome offer is a great kickstart, the value continues long-term. The recurring offers available to 10CRIC’s loyal customers are among the best sports betting promotions in India! It’s a top-tier choice for any fan looking for consistent rewards. Casino Bonus If you prefer casino gaming, 10CRIC offers a massive 150% match bonus up to ₹20,000. To activate it, simply deposit a minimum of ₹250 using the promo code 10WELCOME. This bonus is versatile, allowing you to explore slot machines, table games, or live dealer options. Be mindful of the 40x wagering requirement on both the deposit and bonus funds before withdrawing. The perks don't stop at signup; loyal players enjoy some of the best casino offers in India, including a weekly reload incentive to keep the momentum going throughout your gaming journey.

Login Entering your account requires minimal login data and has a remembering option to unlock access to your balance and settings more quickly. Below are the instructions detailing the procedure: 1 Enter the platform Launch a mobile 10CRIC application or use an official website. Go to website 2 Get the sign-in form Select an appropriate option in the app or click the upper right button to launch an authorization. 3 Provide the login information Indicate your username and password. 4 Confirm the details Send the request form to access your profile instantly. Make your own account The company signs out customers for more than 5 minutes of inactivity to prevent unwanted activity in your absence. Indian customers can also change their password anytime, as long as they know the old one.

Verification Identification of account holders allows the bookmaker to strengthen the anti-fraud security of the customers’ profiles and adjust KYC policy to India's legislation. Generally, 10CRIC accepts the following documents for client verification: Photograph of identifying documents such as driver's license or passport;

Utility bill confirming residence, but not older than 3 months from the date of submission;

Recent bank, credit or debit account statements that refer to the applied payment method and so on. If you will not provide any of the documents or the information in your profile does not match the provided papers, the company may permanently close your account for investigation.

Deposit / Withdrawal Partnering with popular payment systems in India ensures the reliability of financial transactions for 10CRIC customers. Among the available 10cric deposit options, you will find the methods from the below list: Name Fee Processing Time Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit UPI Free Instant ₹1,000 ₹50,000 iCash.one Free Instant ₹1,000 ₹820,000 NetBanking Free Instant ₹500 ₹200,000 Bank Transfer Free Instant ₹3,000 ₹500,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Subject to fee* Instant 0.00001000 BTC 10.00000000 BTC Ethereum (ETH) Subject to fee* Instant (15s – 5m) 0.00001000 ETH 10.00000000 ETH Litecoin (LTC) Subject to fee* Instant (~2.5m) 0.10000000 LTC 100.00000000 LTC Tether (USDT) Subject to fee* Instant 1.000 USDT 10,000.0000 USDT The minimum deposit limit is 1,000 rupees, and there is no way to withdraw more than 1,600,000 rupees in one month. Moreover, you must rollover your last deposit every time to unlock the payout option.

Cashback (VIP) The VIP program for the most active 10CRIC customers provides unique surprises, holiday presents, and personalized cashbacks. Thus, you get back some of the lost bets in sports betting or the casino during the past week. Nonetheless, cashback usually returns as a bonus with individual wagering terms. A personal manager for premium clients from an office in India is always open to discussing individual special offers.

Official Website The site has an official sub-license number 1668/JAZ from Curacao e-Gaming, ensuring compliance with Indian law regulations. The certificate approves the following aspects: Adequate Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures;

Efficient work of customer care service;

Only trustworthy casino providers presenting;

Fair odds and RNG mechanism and others. Besides, Cricket legend Chris Gayle has been the irreplaceable face of the brand for several years, confirming the company's international recognition. The clickable Curacao logo at the bottom of the official website approves the active status of the license. It gives you the right to complain directly to the regulator if necessary.

10CRIC Sportsbook Throughout its existence, the 10CRIC platform has constantly been competing for the title of best online betting service in India by adding new sports leagues, improving the displayed statistics of the events and looking for markets with lucrative odds. The bookmaker listens actively to bettors' thoughts on improving the current features' functionality and notes ideas for new betting options or promotions. Cricket Cricket has an enormous Indian fan base of bettors. Hence, the trendy events of this sport usually have over 100 primary and match markets at 10CRIC. You will have access to the following international and local cricket leagues: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026;

T20 Series;

ODI Series;

Ranji Trophy 2026;

Tamil Nadu Premier League and more. The compound form coefficient for each opposing team considers several indicators from the statistics of previous matches. It gives you the winning chances in the upcoming encounter. Kabaddi The traditional Indian game has systematically earned the country's national team trophies in international competitions. It has established a strong coaching school for new generations of sportspeople. Customers can bet at 10cric as the platform is among the best kabaddi betting sites, and the below kabaddi leagues are available for your bets right now: Asian Games;

Super Kabaddi League;

Kabaddi Masters;

Pro Kabaddi League;

Kabaddi World Cup and others. If you have placed a bet and want to see the score change in real-time, adding the match to your favorites will help you check the start time. Football Football betting on the platform covers over 45 leagues from around the world. It also has a display of the most popular options for the majority of customers. Particularly popular are the leagues such as: FA Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Super Cup;

World Cup;

LaLiga and so on. The wide range of markets allows professional and amateur bettors to pick suitable predictions. The bookmaker experts' articles in the Blog will help identify the favorites for the upcoming events and keep you up-to-date with the latest football updates. Tennis This individual sport often contains promising new players capable of rapidly adapting and defeating professional athletes with considerable experience. In international tennis competitions, bettors prefer selecting outcomes in the following markets: Handicaps;

Totals;

Correct score;

Double result etc. If you have experience in predicting the winner of tennis tournaments with high accuracy, then outright betting will fix favorable odds at any point before the final. Horse Racing Horse racing has continued to catch the attention of bettors worldwide within about a century of sports development. Despite the seemingly unambiguous nature of choosing the winner of a race, you will find here some fancy markets like: Top 3 champions;

Outright bets;

5 racers to finish first and others. The choice of different winner ranges adjusts the degrees of risk and expected profitability to your general betting strategy. Baseball The game with similar rules to cricket has dynamism on the field thanks to four bases for batters to reach after each strike and other essential aspects. Indian customers primarily place bets in the below leagues: MLB;

Nippon Series;

Double-A;

CPBL;

KBO League and more. If you apply your knowledge from cricket, both sports have similar playing roles and essential abilities for winning. Table Tennis The mini version of tennis has a more competitive tournament environment than the classic one due to the more accessible competition arrangement and affordable sports equipment. You can therefore have more than 5 winning bets per day in one of several competitions: TT Cup;

Ukraine Win Cup;

Liga Pro;

Czech Liga Pro;

TT Elite Series and others. Odd/even, Exact Game, Winner and Correct Score are particularly dynamic markets for monitoring odds movements for live table tennis matches. Boxing With the constant threat of knockout in boxing, your risky bets will always stand a chance of winning due to the dramatically changing situation during any fight. Professional boxers from the below championships accept bets on the 10CRIC: World Boxing Association (WBA);

International Boxing Federation (IBF);

World Boxing Organization (WBO);

World Boxing Council (WBC). Providing only professional boxing tournaments in the sportsbook ensures high uncertainty of the outcomes and optimal odds for picking a winner. UFC Today's UFC fighters combine several martial arts styles and train hard before each fight to deliver spectacular performances. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a mixed martial arts organization that accommodates several weight classes: Flyweight;

Lightweight;

Middleweight;

Cruiserweight;

Heavyweight and more. The sport attaches great importance to the occurrence of injuries in the course of preparation for a fight and the coaching team of the fighter, preparing an athlete for the opponent's fighting style.

eSports Cybersports betting enables you to place bets on eSports matches and, in this way, make money on your favorite computer games. The following disciplines are currently available for you at 10CRIC: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2;

Rainbow Six;

Call of Duty and others. The Twitch streaming platform accommodates most live eSports events. It has a feature to scale down the video to avoid distracting from other activities in the 10CRIC. Dota 2 Dota 2 continues to retain the bettor interest gained with the start of the pandemic in 2020 and keeps hosting matches in every corner of the world. Here you will find professional leagues such as: Dreamhack;

BTS;

ESL;

Perfect World;

4D and more. In addition to choosing the match winner, you can choose which team will win the first map, become the first to take the Aegis, or destroy a tower or the barracks. LOL The MOBA League of Legends gives pre-match stats showing each team member's score during the current tournament to determine the players' skills. Below are the leagues available on the betting platform: LCK;

LEC;

ESL;

Prime League Pro Division;

LCO and more. Moreover, the competition organizers usually put multiple matches on the same day. So you can quickly identify the form of the teams to place outright bets. CS:GO The shooter, which has reached the peak of popularity today, is the leader in the sum of accepted bets among games of the same genre. 10CRIC customers show a lot of activity in the CS:GO category during the following tournaments: ESL One;

Dreamhack;

ESEA;

Weplay Academy League and many others. A unique feature of live events in CS:GO is to join an official match as a spectator if the game creator sponsors the tournament. StarCraft 2 Millions of predominantly Asian players continue to show interest in StarCraft 2 as an eSport, competing regularly or placing bets on promising players. 10CRIC offers the following leagues for betting on this game: oGamingTV;

OSC Championship;

Afreeca;

Dreamhack Masters and more. Starcraft 2 is one of the oldest cybersport disciplines on the platform. However, the game still has a community of at least several thousand dedicated bettors from India. That fact makes 10CRIC look for more events and markets for such bets to add new options in the appropriate section.

Virtual Sports If you have ever wanted to watch a virtual simulation of a clash between particular teams, virtual sports provide you with an opportunity to earn money from such events. Among the virtual matches, you will discover sports categories such as: Virtual Basketball;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Tennis and so on. More than 7 virtual events sometimes start simultaneously, and the difference from the next batch of matches may be around 4 minutes.

Popular Betting Options at 10CRIC The bookmaker has plenty of options, so newcomers and regular customers can always find new possibilities for betting on their favorite sports like football, cricket and tennis. That aspect covers factors such as the availability of bonuses for significant championships and various betting types and features while placing bets on live events. Live Betting If you like to place bets by analyzing teams' performance in real time, live betting will provide you with a set of favorable odds on selections. The field projection will show the direction of strikes by the players and offer an advanced scoreboard to make conclusions about the current result. Live Previews Live previews are suitable for bettors wishing to increase the number of monitored events to benefit from odds movements. You can also switch between 1x2, Handicap and Over/under markets for applying instant bets. Line (Prematch) Line bets always go into the history where you can see the fixed odds and the match kickoff time. Moreover, one will always receive emails with the results of the latest events with your bet on the provided mailbox.

Types of Bets Different types of bets allow bettors to determine the potential profit and regulate the degree of risk. That way, it is possible to distinguish between single and combo bets: Single. This kind of bet is suitable if you are ready to make only separate selections in one of the line matches or try to catch lucrative odds in live events. However, when you place multiple bets in a single match, singles are one of the options to reduce the customers' risk of losing.

This kind of bet is suitable if you are ready to make only separate selections in one of the line matches or try to catch lucrative odds in live events. However, when you place multiple bets in a single match, singles are one of the options to reduce the customers' risk of losing. Combo. Combination bets combine several singles to increase overall odds if you win. At the same time, the bettors should be careful with selections, as any lost choice will cancel the whole combo. Some of the bonuses allow wagering promo funds through parlays opening up the possibility of additional earnings. Professional Indian bettors can successfully apply accumulator bets in their strategies by combining several highly probable outcomes. On the other hand, a single type is easy to manage by placing additional bets to dilute the risk.

How to Place a Bet? New bettors may miss the 10CRIC sportsbook's differences from competitors' option sets and betting processes. However, we will help you understand the procedure for placing bets on the platform by following a few steps: Access the sportsbook. Launch a 10CRIC mobile app or go to the official website. Choose a preferred sport. Choose the desired sport and league. Pick the appropriate outcome. Click or tap a match outcome for further confirmation. Change the bet settings. Choose a type and amount to proceed with the selection. Approve the choice. Confirm your settings to place the bet. You also have the opportunity to analyze all your past bets to highlight successful betting patterns and adjust your strategy. If you want to place bets with friends, the search feature will help you find a team.

Betting Odds The favorable betting odds on 10CRIC appear due to the constant monitoring of the odds of the outcomes by the competent specialist and matching the accurate picture of the live match. Popular markets often offer optimum odds on each market category, such as handicaps, over/under and 1x2.

10CRIC Live Streaming Live video streaming adjusts the quality to your internet speed so that you can watch the match in your browser or mobile app without lag. At the same time, you may watch the event on TV for high resolution and continue to place bets on other matches. That option mainly exists within the Esports categories and uses the Twitch platform so bettors can enjoy the streaming seamlessly.

10CRIC Casino 10CRIC casino has an abundance of games from reputable providers like NetEnt, iSoftBet or PlayNGo so you can use advanced software with quality animation and sounds. Indian players obtain the following casino genres: Slots;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Jackpot Games;

Lotteries;

Bingo;

TV Games and so on. The title filter displays popular options alphabetically and views the game from specific providers. Some games offer the opportunity to give free attempts to get to know the mechanics.

Popular 10CRIC Games Hindi-style games and titles with high multipliers are particularly popular with players. You will have a choice of over 2,200 titles of different categories and themes, such as movies, animals, history and more. Slots The approved return rate in every slot in the 10CRIC casino ensures stable winning for players. In the slots information, you can identify games with the options of free spins, cascading reels and more advantages. Furthermore, the providers often arrange jackpot draws and sell a variety of features to increase your profits. Poker The poker section accommodates games with an electronic or real dealer and various number cards to handle. In addition to the one-on-one versions, you may also discover poker with live chat and bonuses. Baccarat According to the rules, you place bets on two upside-down cards and flip them, trying to determine getting a total of at least 6 and up to 9 scores to win. Nonetheless, there are also no commission types enabling you to get more profits from successful combinations. Blackjack The traditional for most online and offline casinos game requires players to collect 21 scores by drawing cards or standing and picking a winner according to the score not exceeding the above-mentioned value. 10CRIC has more than 20 titles of Blackjack, including multi-hand, American and classic. Roulette Roulette always has a wide range of tools for adjusting the odds of winning and changing the bet multiplier. The casino contains American and European roulettes with a distinctive design for each table. Moreover, the first-person game mode enhances the immersive atmosphere of a real casino. Jackpot Games Huge jackpots of over 50,000 Indian rupees await you in the unique slots when you hit a lucky combination. You do not need to wager your winnings. It is allowable to use the money to continue playing in the casino or betting and withdraw part of the total amount to your bank account.

Lotteries Casino lotteries give players an equal chance of winning thanks to a single video broadcasting. Casino customers can explore the lotto gameplays at the providers without having to bet rupees and time limits for the previews.

Bingo Bingo players look for combinations of numbers on their cards by observing the falling values on the balls. The winner must have the fields filled out horizontally, vertically or diagonally. In addition, the casino has bingo versions with automatic play and bonus combinations to activate the betting multiplier.

TV Games Providers in the live dealer section are certified partners with strictly regulated translations and a recording of the games. For example, Evolution and Ezugi are famous for adapting titles for the Indian audience and for easy-to-understand interfaces. The section with TV games also contains categories such as: Blackjack;

Andar Bahar;

Roulette;

Wheels;

Baccarat;

Poker and more. Besides, most titles obtain a live support specialist ready to fix your technical issues or clarify the game's rules. Full-screen mode allows you to concentrate fully and enjoy the gameplay.

Results and Statistics The bookie takes responsibility for reflecting reliable and understandable statistics for bettors of all experiences. Pre-match information includes the result of the last 6 matches, the history of encounters and upcoming events of the teams. Live stats illustrate the players' scoreboard and show in-match events by time.

Bet Constructor Bet slip collects your selections for further processing and is always on hand in all versions of 10CRIC. The constructor contains a quick link to the added matches and may assign the maximum possible amount of money for your bet. On the other hand, the built-in calculator immediately displays the potential winnings at the current betting amount.

Support The company regularly monitors the expertise of its support staff to comply with the service standards. One may discover a large part of the answers to the customers' questions in the FAQ section or through a virtual assistant in live chat. You can also contact customer care service via the below requisites: Mobile phone: +913371279179;

Email: support@10CRIC.com;

24/7 live chat etc. It is advisable to attach screenshots of the problem to the messages to speed up the resolution of your issues. The official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram and Facebook announce casino tournaments with the chance to win VIP status or other prizes.

Conclusion by SportsCafe In conclusion, after a thorough analysis of 10CRIC by Sportscafe experts, we decided to give the bookmaker our mark of approval and a high rating in terms of reliability and fascination. That means the platform is legal in India, has ample entertainment for all customers and maintains a state-of-the-art encryption system to keep user data safe. In our final say, Sportscafe would like to highlight 10CRIC's particular attention to the provision of optimal payment methods for Indian customers, the high level of expertise of support managers, deposits accrual within seconds and no fees in payments.