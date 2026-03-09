Desi Casino India: Best Online Betting & Casino Site Review 2026

In India, one of the best casinos and betting sites you can use is Desi Casino. It is a relatively new site, however it already managed to attract many players with its safety and legality measures. The site operates under the Curacao license, and all the casino games that you see are offered by the most reliable software providers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Hacksaw and many others. The website is beautifully adapted for Indian players as well. There are many nice local payment methods that you will be able to use, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, UPI, PayTM, PhonePE, USDT ERC-20, USDT TRC-20, QR UPI and others, and the minimum deposit starts at 300 INR. You can also get a welcome bonus after signing up, thanks to which you will be able to obtain 150% up to 20,000 INR for sports or 150% up to 12,000 INR for casino games.

At Desi online casino you will have no problem both placing bets on sports or playing casino games. The platform has a really nice visual design that combines green and white colors, and the navigation and user interface is very intuitive since all the required pages can be accessed from the main page. There are thousands of fun casino games to pick from, as well as dozens of the most popular sports for you. In the table below, you can see more detailed information about Desi Casino:

The user interface and the overall design is done very well. All the pages load quickly and don’t have any unnecessary elements, so even a new player won’t get confused and will easily be able to find what he needs. Both the sports section and the casino section have search bars, thanks to which you will be able to find the exact sport or game you want to play. Apart from that, if you want to, you can change the theme of the site to dark more if that’s more comfortable for you. The site also works in Hindi which only adds to the comfort of use.

Also there are a lot of football bets for you. You can bet on the Indian Super League, as well as Europe’s top leagues. You can place bets on tennis, basketball, eSports and many other disciplines and for all of them, you will have no problem finding a lot of betting markets.

Apart from cricket, Desi Casino offers other sports as well like kabaddi with Pro Kabaddi League. In line mode you will find betting markets such as match winner, total of points or handicap. The events get updated regularly and the odds are quite high as well. Since kabaddi is just as popular in India as cricket, many matches are offered.

The odds are high and are regularly getting updated as well. Many betting markets are present, including match winner, total of runs, total of wickets, as well as bets on individual aspects like best batsman or best bowler. You can also place bets in live mode and bet even if the match is already goind

Desi Casino features a great deal of cricket bets. You can place bets on IPL, World Cup, as well as many other different Indian leagues and international matches. In pre-match mode you will find matches of different teams, test series, as well as T20 tournaments. There are many events daily so you will have no problem finding something suitable to your liking.

All sports fans will have a great time using Desi online casino for betting on sports. In this section, you will find dozens of great sports, including cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis and a lot more. For all the sports, a great range of betting markets is available, and the odds for them also do not disappoint. You will also be able to place bets both in pre-match and live mode if you want to watch the match as it goes.

Betting Options at Desi Casino

‌Not only is there a lot of sports for you to pick from, all of them have lots of betting options for you. Each of the sports features all the most popular tournaments and leagues, and all of them are present in live mode as well. There are hundreds of events to predict for you every day, so you will always have something to pick.

Pre-Match Betting Pre-match bets are made before the match begins. You choose the event and set the bet with the odds before the match starts. It will be really good for those who like analyzing statistics, the players’ form and team’s players. Here you can calmly learn the data and make a decision without rushing anything and even if the odds feel worthy, you can fix them beforehand and not depend on the changes while the match is going.

Live Betting (In-Play) Live bets are made while the match is going. The odds get changed every few seconds depending on the situation on the field. If the goal or point is scored, a player is called off or the pace of the game changes, the odds instantly change. You can quickly react and make predictions as the match goes and such format is suitable for those who love dynamic bets.

Outright Winner Outright bets are long-term bets on the winner of the entire tournament or league. Here a player picks a team or a player that will win the championship entirely. For example, you can place a bet on the IPL winner. Such a bet is made in the beginning of the tournament and you will need to support your team for all matches and wait for the final outcome of the tournament.

Top Batsman & Bowler Markets These bets are popular for cricket and are connected to players’ personal results. You can choose the best batsman, which is someone who gets the most runs in the game. Also you can place a bet on the best bowler, which is a player that gets the most wickets. Here, it is important to consider the form of the player and his role in the team. The one who showed the best results in the game wins.