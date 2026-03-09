Desi Casino App Download for Android (APK): Official India Version 2026

The Desi Casino application features a really big range of games with Indian players’ preferences in mind. In the section you will find many popular hits, as well as Desi games that are really popular in India. All the games are based on RNG and many games are also available in live mode so that you can play against real players just like you.

Andar Bahar is also available in the application and you can play it against other players through the live casino app or use the regular version for quicker plays. Apart from that, Jhandi Munda can be played, and it is a simple yet popular game with dice where you try to predict the outcome of the round.

There are many popular Indian card games present in the app. Teen Patti is available and it is often called the Indian version of poker. It is available in the regular version which works based on RNG, and you can also check it out live with a real dealer.

Online Slots & Crash Games

The library of online slots includes hundreds of games from world-renowned providers. In the app you can find different themes, bonus rounds as well as progressive jackpots. Aviator is the most popular crash game in India where you need to withdraw your bet before the plane flies away and the multipliers drop.

Crazy Time is a live show with a big fortune wheel and bonus rounds. The game represents a form of roulette and is played in live mode so that you feel as it you are watching a real TV show.

Starburst can also be played and it is a classic slot with simple rules and expanding reels, and there are many other games for you to check out as well as like Book of Dead or Sweet Bonanza.

Apart from Aviator, among crash games you will find Mines. In this game you select the number of mines that will be placed on the field, and the more there are of them, the higher the multipliers but also the higher are the risks.

You can also check out Plinko, which is a quick game for great wins. The game requires you to make a bet and you will see a ball falling on one of the placed multipliers and hitting the triangle made of balls before it drops. Your bet will be multiplied by the number the ball falls on.