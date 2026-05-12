WinWin – Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% up to 35,000 INR Bonus

Winwin App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Winwin WinWin is a relatively new name in the Indian sports betting scene. The platform launched in 2020 and is licensed under the Curacao 8048/JAZ certificate. Alasia Soft B.V. operates the company. The site combines a seamless sportsbook and online casino and also offers transactions in Indian Rupees via popular local payment methods like UPI and PhonePe. Players can get a 150% up to 35,000 INR sports bonus and casino fans can get 200% up to 40,000 INR + 150 FS. The platform has over 40 sports categories and more than 4,800 casino games available in English and Hindi with 24/7 service. WinWin promises a safe and entertaining environment for Indian players. Welcome bonus 150% up to 35,000 INR Promocode: WINSCAFE Join Winwin

WinWin Overview WinWin offers a blend of sports betting and casino gaming on a single platform. The company holds a Curacao e-gaming license (8048/JAZ) and also promotes responsible gaming through a program like account limits and self-exclusion. Players can bet on pre-match and live markets on cricket, football, tennis and kabaddi, among other sports. The platform offers competitive odds, live streaming and cash-out options for major events. Casino players can choose from thousands of slots, table games and live dealer tables backed by reputable providers like NetEnt, Spinomenal and Evolution Gaming. Transactions are processed in INR and support popular Indian payment systems like UPI apps like Paytm, and PhonePe, GPay as well as options like cards, e-wallets and crypto. The WinWin website and mobile app use SSL encryption to keep user data secure. Quick Facts About WinWin Users can get 100 FS and 1,000 free bets for subscribing to the platform's social handles. We have listed some important information about WinWin that you should definitely take a look at. This table highlights its background, features and options available for Indian players. Quick Facts Feature Details Brand Name WinWin Founded 2020 Founder / Operator Alasia Soft B.V. Headquarters Curaçao License Curacao eGaming 8048/JAZ Welcome Bonus Sports Bonus of 150% up to 35,000 INR and a Casino bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR + 150 FS Game Types Sportsbook, Live Casino, Slots, Poker, Aviator, eSports Deposit Methods UPI, PhonePe, Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency Withdrawal Methods UPI, Bank Transfer, E-wallets, Crypto Available Languages English, Hindi WinWin Score WinWin has key strengths and weaknesses that matter most to users. These include features ranging from convenience and security to local features and bonuses for the user Pros Cons Licensed by Curacao eGaming, offering a legal and secure platform; Android app requires manual APK installation from the site. Supports Indian payment methods like UPI and PhonePe; Welcome bonuses for both sports and casino, up to ₹35,000/₹40,000; Wide game selection including cricket, football, slots, and Aviator; Mobile site works smoothly without needing downloads.

Registration of an Account at the WinWin To create your WinWin account, you must be 18 years of age or older and you must have an Indian mobile number or email address. You can easily create your account by following the steps given below. 1 Use the official website Visit WinWin's verified site or WinWin app, always make sure you are using the correct and licensed platform to avoid third-party domains. 2 Start the registration process Click on the “Registration” button at the top right of the homepage. Choose your preferred registration method and enter your phone or email number, or you can sign up with social networks and messengers or use the one click registration option. 3 Come up with a username When you’ll use the one click option, your username and password will instantly come up on your screen. 4 Enter your email/phone address If you selected the other option such as mail or phone, then fill in your email or phone number with other details like first name, surname, and date of birth and choose the currency. 5 Think of a password Create a strong password combining letters and numbers. Avoid using simple combinations like your name or birthdate to keep your account secure. 6 Provide your phone number If you have selected the phone number option, then enter your phone number, choose the currency and add the OTP with a new Password. 7 Complete the process After filling up all the details while signing up through email, please verify the link sent to your email. 8 Enter a one-time password If you are signing up through phone number, enter the OTP before clicking on the “Register” button.

Login Logging into an existing account also takes just a few seconds on WinWin. Simply open its website or mobile app, click ‘Login’ and enter your registered phone number or email and password. If you forget your password, click the Forget your Password option on the left side above the Log In button. Then reset your password using the link sent to your email or the OTP sent to your phone. Once logged in, you can enjoy the sportsbook, casino, payment section and promotions.

Verification WinWin also follows Know Your Customer (KYC) rules to ensure safe betting. Remember to upload clear copies of your identity documents such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport, and address proofs before the first withdrawal. The verification process usually takes up to 24 hours. Verified accounts offer faster withdrawals and higher limits.

WinWin Welcome Bonus New Indian customers can choose from two welcome bonuses on the WinWin platform. Sports bettors get a welcome bonus of 150% up to 35,000 INR on their first deposit, while casino lovers get a casino bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR + 150 FS for the first four deposits. You need to deposit a minimum of ₹200 for the sports bonus and ₹100 for the casino bonus using INR payment methods to qualify. The bonus is credited to your account immediately after you make the deposit. Remember that the bonus cannot be transferred or withdrawn without re-wagering. Sports bonus rules require you to wager the bonus five times on accumulator bets with at least three selections, with minimum odds of 1.40. Casino bonuses have a 35x wagering requirement. Players must meet these requirements within seven days of activation and crypto deposits are often excluded from promotions. Always read the bonus specifications in the Promotions tab before claiming the reward.

Other bonus offers WinWin always rewards players with new bounties and promotions in addition to the initial sign-up bonus for active players. You can also enjoy weekly discounts, special day-specific reload offers and birthday bonuses. This makes regular play even more memorable. In addition, players can take advantage of loyal user VIP cashback and event-based promos that are updated throughout the year. Other bonus offers Promotion Type What It Offers Weekly Rebate Percentage back on sports bets, credited weekly Thursday Reload Deposit match bonus on Thursdays Birthday Bonus Special reward to celebrate your birthday VIP Cashback Regular cashback and exclusive perks for VIP players

VIP Club WinWin also runs a Casino VIP Cashback Program. It has 8 levels and each level starts at 1 Copper. You level up by playing casino games regularly. The cashback rate also increases when your level increases. Cashback is given on all bets, no matter user wins or loses. Players at the highest level also receive special offers and VIP support. This program is available only to authorized users. To participate, log in to your account, open the Bonuses section and go to the VIP Cashback Offer and click on "Take Part". It is an easy way to get a constant value from your casino play as you level up.

WinWin App for Android and iOS The WinWin app allows users to bet on the go via mobile solutions. There is also an Android app that works just like the desktop site and offers live streaming, in-play betting and instant deposits. iOS users can access the WinWin app via a mobile browser. We have explained the process step by step below. WinWin mobile app uses the latest HTML5 to deliver fast and responsive gameplay and accepts the same payment methods as the website version. For Android The WinWin Android app is not available on Google Play, so it can be downloaded from the WinWin official website. Players need to download the WinWin APK file from the website and install it. The process is safe and simple. Before starting, you have to allow 'installation from unknown sources'. Once installed, the app will let you access all the betting and casino features on your phone. Steps to Download and Install WinWin APK on Android Open your mobile browser and go to the official WinWin website Scroll to the App Download section and tap on the Android APK download button Confirm the download and wait until the file is saved on your device Go to Settings > Security > Install Unknown Apps and enable permission for your browser Locate the downloaded APK file in your notifications or file manager Tap on the file and press Install After the installation WinWin app icon will appear on your home screen Open the app and register or log in to your account For iOS iPhone and iPad users can easily install the WinWin app through the official Apple App Store. However, as per Indian rules, the app is not available on the app store in major countries. But despite this, you can still use the WinWin platform as an app through your phone. For this, you do not need any APK file or additional permissions. By following the steps given below, you can use the WinWin app in iOS through a web app. Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad Visit the WinWin website Tap the Share button at the bottom of the screen Scroll down and choose ‘Add to Home Screen’ Confirm by tapping Add The WinWin shortcut will be placed on your home screen.

WinWin Mobile Website If you don’t want to install the app, you can simply use the WinWin website through Chrome, Safari or any other favourite mobile browser. The site is optimized for smartphones and tablets and uses HTML5 technology for fast loading and easy navigation. Players can register, deposit, place bets and withdraw winnings to their bank account via the website without any loss of functionality. The mobile version also connects directly to the Android APK download and it's easy to add a shortcut to the home screen.

WinWin App for PC WinWin does not offer any separate PC facilities, but you can access the platform on a PC directly through its official website. Desktop users can access the platform via a web browser such as Chrome or Firefox, where they can comfortably enjoy the full range of betting markets, casino games and promotions. The larger screen makes it even easier to view multiple markets at once, manage bet slips and watch live streams. Windows and Mac users can also create browser shortcuts on their desktop screens for faster access.

Deposit / Withdrawal Methods WinWin offers popular payment options such as UPI payments through PhonePe and any other UPI payment apps for Indian players. Deposits and withdrawals can be made in Indian Rupees. The platform offers instant deposit and withdrawal limits. Payment Methods Method Min deposit Max deposit Deposit time Withdrawal time UPI ₹300 ₹8,000 Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours MoneyGo ₹300 ₹8,000 Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours PhonePe ₹100 ₹50,000 Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours GPay ₹100 ₹8,000 Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours BinancePay ₹95 ₹951,997 Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours Crypto Varies N/A Instant 15 Minutes - 24 Hours How to Deposit Depositing money on WinWin is easy and secure. Indian users can make withdrawals via UPI apps (like Google Pay), Jeton Bank for e-wallet transfers, and multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, etc. Withdrawals are processed only for verified accounts, so it's important to complete your KYC before requesting a withdrawal. Steps to follow for WinWin deposits Log in and navigate to the Banking or Cashier section. Choose your preferred deposit method (UPI, Paytm, bank cards, e‑wallet or crypto). Enter the amount (minimum ₹300 for most methods) and confirm the transaction. Deposits reflect instantly for most gateways, while cryptocurrency deposits may take around 15 minutes. How to Withdrawal Money Withdrawing money from WinWin is easy and secure. Indian users can make withdrawals via UPI apps (like Google Pay), Jeton Bank for e-wallet transfers, and multiple cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, etc. Withdrawals are processed only for verified accounts, so it is very important to complete your KYC before requesting a payout. Steps to follow for WinWin withdrawals Log in and go to the withdraw funds option. Pick your preferred method - UPI, PayTM or crypto such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Enter the withdrawal amount (₹500 minimum for most methods). Confirm the request and wait for processing. UPI withdrawals generally clear within 2–24 hours.

E-wallet (Jeton) usually processes within 24 hours. Crypto payouts are often completed in under an hour.

WinWin Sportsbook WinWin Sportsbook is designed for Indian bettors who enjoy cricket, kabaddi and other international sports. The site offers a large number of pre-match and live markets with competitive odds. The live betting section lets you bet on sports in real-time and live stream select matches. This includes sports such as cricket, football, basketball, tennis, baseball, golf, horse racing and Formula 1. The platform's interface is user-friendly and you can also filter markets by sport or tournament. For promoting the local sports and esports the platform also offers kabaddi and virtual sports. Cricket People celebrate cricket tournaments not just as games but as festivals in India and this platform gives players the fun of all those tournaments but also the option of sports betting. Cricket betting is the focus of WinWin. Players can bet on everything from IPL, World Cup, Test matches, ODIs to domestic leagues. Markets include options such as match winner, top batsman, top bowler, total runs, number of fours and sixes and player performance. Live betting allows you to bet ball by ball and cash out quickly when the momentum changes. All odds are updated quickly. Indian payment methods and INR support make deposits and withdrawals easy for cricket lovers. Football Football fans can find options like the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Champions League and Indian Super League on WinWin. This includes options like match result, 1x2, both teams goals, over/under goals, Asian handicap and correct score. Features like live streaming and in-play betting add to the excitement, and accumulator bets with enhanced odds are also available on the platform for big tournaments. Tennis WinWin covers every popular tennis event such as ATP and WTA tournaments, Grand Slam events such as the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open as well as the Challenger circuit. Bettors can bet on options such as match winner, set score, total games, tie-break and specific point outcomes. Live betting with dynamic odds allows you to react to changes in momentum as well as quick cash-out options that can help players secure their profits. Basketball Basketball is one of the fastest growing betting markets in India and WinWin offers fans full access to both international and regional tournaments. Bettors can bet on the NBA, EuroLeague, FIBA World Cup and Olympic competitions with multiple markets available for each match. The platform also supports traditional bets such as moneyline (match winner), point spread and total (over/under points) as well as player specific bets such as top scorer or triple-double performance. In-play betting is also available so users can react in real-time to changes in momentum or overtime situations. With live stats and updated odds, WinWin’s basketball section offers a great experience for both casual and experienced players.

eSports The WinWin esports section is designed for fans of competitive gaming who want a betting experience similar to traditional sports. WinWin covers major titles and events from around the world including major leagues, championships and many popular tournaments. Both pre-match and in-play betting options are available on the platform and allow users to change their strategy as the game progresses. WinWin offers competitive odds and multiple markets for every match ensuring that fans of different titles can experience their favourite games without any limitations. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the most loved esports across the globe and WinWin offers Indian users markets on the biggest events like The International, Dota Pro Circuit and other major competitions. Players can bet on traditional outcomes like match winner and map winner or more advanced markets like handicap betting, first blood, Roshan's first kill and total kills across the map. Match duration and total towers destroyed options are also available for those who prefer strategy. Live betting makes the Dota 2 section even more interesting. The odds change dynamically after every fight or goal is achieved on this platform. With multiple markets, real-time odds and coverage of tier one tournaments, WinWin ensures that Dota 2 players have a great time on the platform. LOL League of Legends has taken over the e-sports world and WinWin includes options for all its prestigious tournaments like World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational and regional leagues like the LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS. Players can experience markets such as map winner, match result, first Baron or Dragon kill and total towers destroyed. In-depth bets can also be placed on individual maps, for example, whether or not a team gets the first inhibitor or how many kills are scored before the 15-minute mark. Live betting makes LoL betting even more interactive as odds are updated immediately after a major team fight or objective. This broad coverage and variety of markets make the LOL section perfect for both casual fans looking for simple results and those who prefer detailed statistical bets. CS:GO Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains a major title in the esports world and WinWin supports major esports events such as the ESL Pro League, BLAST Premier and CS:GO Majors. Players can bet on outcomes such as map winners, series scores, pistol round results, total rounds played and individual player performance. Handicap betting is popular in CS:GO, especially in best-of-three or best-of-five formats where a team can start with a round advantage or disadvantage. For players who prefer live action, WinWin's in-play betting provides constantly updated odds after each round, allowing players to react to momentum changes such as clutch wins or successful echo rounds. With so many markets, real-time statistics and global tournament coverage, WinWin's CS:GO section delivers the most exciting gaming experience on the platform.

Types of Bets Before jumping into the game, it is really important to understand the different types of bets offered by WinWin. Each game has its own risk and profit levels and allows players to make a choice based on their experience and skills. Below we have listed some common categories. Single Bet - A straightforward wager on one event or outcome.

- A straightforward wager on one event or outcome. Accumulator (Parlay) Bet - Combines two or more selections into one slip, with higher payouts but increased risk.

- Combines two or more selections into one slip, with higher payouts but increased risk. System Bet - Covers several combinations within a set of picks, helping reduce risk if one selection loses.

- Covers several combinations within a set of picks, helping reduce risk if one selection loses. Handicap Bet - Levels the playing field by giving an artificial advantage or disadvantage to teams, popular in cricket and football.

- Levels the playing field by giving an artificial advantage or disadvantage to teams, popular in cricket and football. Over/Under Bet - Predict whether the total runs, goals, or points will be higher or lower than the bookmaker’s line.

- Predict whether the total runs, goals, or points will be higher or lower than the bookmaker’s line. Prop (Special) Bet - Wager on unique events within a game such as first goal scorer or most sixes hit.

- Wager on unique events within a game such as first goal scorer or most sixes hit. In-Play Bet- Place your bets while the game is in progress and the odds are updated live based on the action. This structure ensures that both beginners and experienced players can find options that match their preferred play styles.

How to Place a Bet? Betting on WinWin is designed to be quick and easy for beginners. The interface is clean and the process is easy to follow, even if you are new to online betting. All major sports and casino options are available in a single menu and the bet slip is updated instantly as soon as you make your choice. Whether you prefer pre-match bets or in-play markets, WinWin ensures a simple process. Follow the steps given below to bet quickly. Log in to your account and select Sports or Live Betting from the main menu Browse the sports list or use the search bar to quickly locate a specific match or tournament Click on the event to open all available betting markets and updated odds Select the odds for your chosen market and then the selection will automatically appear in your bet slip Enter your stake amount and check the potential payout shown in the slip Confirm the bet. Always remember to accept any odds changes before submitting for live betting Once confirmed, your bet is placed and you can check it under the ‘Bet history’

WinWin Casino WinWin Casino offers more than 4,800 games including slots, table games, live dealer rooms and other popular casino games. The library is powered by top providers such as NetEnt, Red Tiger, Play'n Go, Yggdrasil and Evolution Gaming. New players can practice with the demo versions of the casino, available either on the browser or the mobile app. WinWin Casino offers a Welcome Package which gives you a 100% bonus up to ₹40,000 on the first four deposits and 150 Free Spins.

Popular WinWin Games WinWin Casino offers a wide mix of games to suit every kind of Indian player. The platform offers everything from classic slot machines and crash games like Aviator to traditional table games like poker, baccarat, blackjack and roulette. Progressive jackpot games are also part of this collection, which give users the chance to win big by placing small bets. Many of these games are powered by well-known software providers that ensure smooth gameplay, fair results and attractive design. With so much variety, WinWin covers both beginners looking for instant fun and serious players looking for strategy-based options. Slots WinWin's slot library is one of the most diverse areas of the casino. Players can play hundreds of games, from simple three-reel classics to advanced video slots packed with interactive features. Themes are varied and options range from Egyptian treasures, Bollywood stories, modern fantasy and adventure designs. Many games come with free spins, wilds, multipliers and bonus rounds that keep the experience exciting and rewarding. Progressive jackpots are also included, giving users the chance to win large pooled prizes. Overall, the slots section offers a balance of fast-paced entertainment and strong payout potential. Crash Crash games like Aviator are one of the most exciting options on WinWin. The rules are very simple. You place your bet and the multiplier starts to increase from 1x. The higher it is, the bigger your payout can be. But the multiplier can stop at any moment, this is called a crash. The aim of this game is to withdraw money before this happens. If you do this, you win based on the multiplier at that time. If you wait too long and the crash comes, you lose that round. This simple mix of risk and reward makes crash games very popular. Poker Poker is one of the main features of WinWin Casino is where both video poker machines and live dealer tables are available. Video poker offers players a quick way to enjoy the classic format with simple rules and fast rounds. For those who prefer a more interactive experience, the Live Casino section offers popular tables such as Texas Hold'em, Three Card Poker and Caribbean Stud. The games are hosted by professional dealers. Players can choose between low-stakes tables to practice or high-stakes tables for more risk and reward. The combination of strategy, skill and chance makes poker an exciting option that appeals to both beginners and experienced players. Baccarat Baccarat is available in both digital and live dealer formats at WinWin. This makes it even easier for players to choose the game they prefer. The rules are simple, you can bet on Player hand, Banker hand or on a tie. The hand with the closest total to nine points wins the round. The results in the digital version are generated instantly by the software. The live dealer tables offer a real casino experience where professional croupiers operate the game in real time. This balance of simplicity, speed and authentic atmosphere makes baccarat a favorite choice for many casino players. Blackjack Blackjack is a staple among WinWin casino games, offering players a mix of traditional rules and modern variations. The main objective is always to reach a hand value as close as possible to 21 without going over and beating the dealer's total. At WinWin you can play standard digital blackjack for quick and simple rounds or join the live dealer tables for a more realistic experience. Popular options include European blackjack, multi-hand blackjack and classic blackjack, each of which offers a slightly different twist. With low and high stakes available, the game offers something for both casual players and experienced card lovers. Roulette Roulette is a classic casino game available on WinWin that comes in several versions including European, American and French. The game is simple to understand and players place bets on a single number, group of numbers, colours (red or black) or whether the winning number will be even or odd. After bets have been placed, the wheel is spun and a small ball is drawn. The winning number is decided when the ball lands in one of the numbered pockets. European and French roulette use a single zero while the American version has a double zero, leading to slightly different odds in each format. Jackpot Games WinWin Casino also has a fantastic collection of jackpot games that give players the chance to win prizes of up to life-changing amounts. The main attraction here are the progressive jackpot slots where every spin adds a portion of the bet to a shared prize pool. These jackpots keep growing until one lucky player wins, often leading to huge payouts. Alongside the progressives, there are also fixed jackpots that offer large but fixed prizes more frequently. Popular themes and high-quality graphics make the experience even more engaging. With both instant wins and long-term chases, the WinWin jackpot section is a major draw for players.

Support WinWin offers quick customer support, which is easy to access and easy for any new or regular player. The customer support team is available 24/7 to help the user with account setup, deposits, withdrawals or any other technical issues. You can use the methods below, which can help you connect with the WinWin executive. Live Chat - Instant support inside the website or app, available 24/7

Email - support-en@winwin.bet (Send queries to the support address for detailed responses)

(Send queries to the support address for detailed responses) Social Media - Updates and assistance via Telegram, Instagram and Facebook This variety of options ensures players can always get help whenever they need.

SportsCafe Verdict WinWin has quickly grown into a platform that gives Indian players a wide range of sports betting and online casino gaming options under one roof. As per SportsCafe analysis, the WinWin sportsbook covers popular sports like cricket, football, tennis, basketball and esports and offers both pre-match and live betting with fair odds. The casino option on the other side is equally strong with hundreds of slots, crash games like Aviator, live dealer tables and progressive jackpots. Local payment options such as UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe add convenience with a quick customer support option available 24/7 through live chat, email and social media handles. There are a few drawbacks to note like having strict wagering requirements on some offers and manual app installation. Despite these limitations the WinWin delivers a safe, licensed, and enjoyable betting environment for players who want both sports and casino games on the same platform.