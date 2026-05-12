888starz — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 220% up to 44,000 INR Bonus

888starz App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888starz 888starz is a leading betting platform that has many features for players from India, such as a secure and safe place for sports betting and casino gambling, a sports welcome bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR, and a casino package of 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS, a mobile app for Android, around 3,000 sports events every day and much more. Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR Promocode: SCAFE888 Join 888starz

888starz Overview

888starz, which is a relatively new decentralized finance (De-Fi) betting platform that was founded in 2020, has been rising in popularity among Indian players due to the features it provides, such as being specialized in cryptocurrency, having strong security, many payment options like UPI, Cryptocurrency, Skrill, and others, the ability to easily place bets on sports events such as IPL or others, and much more. Thus, thanks to its functionality and bonus program, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about 888starz Game types Sports Betting, Live Streaming, Slots, Live Dealer Games, 888Games, Esports, Virtual Games, etc Founder and year of foundation 2020, Azimutone Limited Headquarters Chytron 3, office 301, Nicosia, Cyprus Gambling license Curacao, license number OGL/2024/665/0201 Welcome bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR for sports; 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods IMPS, UPI, MoneyGo, JetonBank, IMPS, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter, Crypto and so on Hindi language Yes

888starz Score 888starz features a number of advantages for Indian players, but it also has some disadvantages. For additional details, see the chart of its benefits and drawbacks below! Advantages Disadvantages Hindi language support No FAQ section Accepts and heavily supports crypto Trusted by many players from India 888Games – games made by 888starz Low minimum deposit of INR 90 Around 3,000 sports events every day

888starz India Review We'll go through the many features and functionality that 888starz offers its Indian customers in our Sportscafe review. We'll go over the betting platform's legality, the registration and verification process, the 888starz Android app's features, and the welcome bonuses, as well as how to claim them. There will also be a table with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts for the most commonly used payment methods at 888starz. Is 888starz Legal in India? Yes, this is correct. Because 888starz operates under the Curacao gaming license number OGL/2024/665/0201, it has been established to be a legitimate and safe platform for gambling and betting. As a result, you may make deposits, withdraw funds, place bets, and play casino games without fear of being scammed.

888starz for Android and iOS The 888starz app for Android, which can be downloaded for free from the official website, makes betting on your favorite sporting events, such as the Indian Premier League and others ones. The 888starz app is essentially comparable to the desktop or mobile site, with the difference of a slightly different UI and the ability to use 888starz from anywhere at any time.

On occasion, the bookmaker runs special deals for its mobile app users. Bonuses and promotions that are exclusively available through the Android app are not available to players who utilize 888starz's website. As a result, the application is really useful to have in such a case. It`s all among the reasons why the application is included in the ratings of the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. For Android The 888starz Android app is simple to download and install - just follow the steps below: Go to the website. Using any mobile browser of your choice, go to the official 888starz website. Look for the section on mobile apps. This page has two links that will take you to the same location: Click the 'Mobile app' button in the top-left corner of the screen, or scroll down to the 'Useful links' section and look for 'Mobile applications' under it. By clicking on it, you may go on to the next stage. Install the app. On the new page, click the 'Android download app' option. If your device refuses to let you download it, go to your settings and enable the option to download files from unknown sources, then try again. Install the app. Find and click on the downloaded file's notification or locate and click on it in your phone's storage. Then, after clicking the installation button, wait for it to download. Open the app. To launch the 888starz app, tap the symbol on your device's screen. Then, either establish a new account or log in to one that you already have. The 888starz app for Android has been successfully downloaded and installed! For iOS Follow the steps below to successfully get the 888starz PWA app for iOS: Go to the website. Using any mobile browser of your choice, go to the official 888starz website. Go to the area for mobile apps. You should notice an Android and an iOS symbol at the bottom of the website if you scroll down. Select the latter option and move on to the next stage. Open the Share menu. For that, press the “Share” button on the bottom. Add to Home Screen. Check if the information regarding the site is correct and press “Add to Home Screen”. You've finished installing the 888starz app on your iOS device!

888starz Mobile Website You will not lose out on any advantages if you use the 888starz mobile website instead of the app or the PC version. It is, nevertheless, an excellent alternative for individuals who do not like to download the 888starz software. The user interface is responsive to mobile devices, and you may go to your desired location in a matter of seconds.

888starz for PC Simply go to the official website and the desktop version will be automatically loaded for you to use 888starz on a computer. It has all of the powers and features of earlier versions, and it runs quite smoothly. You will have no problem navigating the UI because it is quite user-friendly. You may change the site's language to Hindi in the top-right corner of the screen if you want to.

Registration To create an account at the De-Fi platform 888starz, follow the steps down below to make 888starz registration successful: Go to the official website. Go to the official 888starz website using your desktop or mobile browser using our link. Look for the sign-up button. A green 'Registration' button should be visible in the top-right corner. Simply click it to go to the sign-up method of your choice. Choose your preferred way of registration. 888starz offers various distinct methods of signing up – via email, in one click, via social media or using your phone number. Select the one you would like to use, and proceed to the next step. Choose a welcome bonus. Choose from the sports or casino welcome offers on the left. You can opt to cancel if you'd prefer to make your decision later - just be sure to do so. Complete the account creation process. Accept the Terms and Conditions and tick the box to get results and updates by email. Then click 'Register' at the bottom. You have successfully registered at 888starz!

Welcome Bonus 888starz has many bonuses and promotions, including 888starz Promo Code, but the main features are the sports first deposit bonus of 220% up to 44,000 INR and the casino welcome package of 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS. You can find more information about 888starz bonuses in the table down below. Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Sports, Esports, Virtual Betting Bonus 220% up to 44,000 INR 100 Rs. Only newly enrolled 888starz members are eligible for the sports welcome bonus for the first four deposits. To be eligible for this first deposit bonus, you must make the first deposit of at least 100 Rs. Online Casino Bonus 200% up to 135,000 INR + 150 FS 892 Rs. This promotion is only available to new players at 888starz. Bonus funds can only be spent in the casino section. Slots you can play with free spins: Wild Cash, Lady Wolf Moon and Hot Fruits on Fire Online Casino Bonus First Deposit 100% up to 27,000 Rs. + 30 FS 892 Rs. A first deposit must have been made Online Casino Bonus Second Deposit 50% up to 31,300 Rs. + 35 FS 892 Rs. A second deposit must have been made Online Casino Bonus Third Deposit Third deposit: 25% up to 35,700 Rs. + 40 FS 892 Rs. A third deposit must have already been made Online Casino Bonus Fourth Deposit 25% up to 41,000 Rs. + 45 FS 892 Rs. It is required to make complete the first, second and third deposits before you can claim the fourth deposit bonus How to Get a Bonus at 888starz? To enjoy the benefits of one of 888starz's welcome bonuses for Indian players, simply complete the steps below: Choose the bonus you wish to redeem from the list of available promotions and bonuses, then click the activate button to acquire it . Finish the transaction by inputting the amount you wish to deposit for the first time into your 888starz account. You can withdraw the free money if you meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's Terms & Conditions. Congratulations on collecting the 888starz welcome bonus! Wagering the Welcome Bonus Before you can withdraw the bonus money from your account, you need to fulfill the wagering requirements. You can find out what they are in the Terms and Conditions of each offer, and we have made a table down below containing those requirements. Sports, Esports, Virtual Sports Bonus Online Casino Bonus To cash out, you must place five accumulator bets on three or more events and wager 10 times the bonus amount Wild Cash, Lady Wolf Moon and Hot Fruits on Fire are the games that may be played with the free spins At least three of the events must have odds of 1.40 or higher 35 times the bonus amount is the wagering requirement The promotion is only valid for 30 days The bonus requirements must be fulfilled within 7 days

Other 888starz Bonuses and Promotions While the sports welcome bonus and the casino package are the mainly featured bonuses at 888starz, it has a lot of other bonuses and promotions. Down below, you can see three promotions on the betting platform that are of note. Free bet in the 888starz app;

3% cashback;

VIP casino cashback;

Accumulator of the day. 25% Deposit Bonus Make a deposit of at leat INR 90 with UPI and get a 25% bonus of up to INR 9,000. The bonus is valid for 30 days, and you may spend it on live or pre-match bets at odds 1.40+ after receiving it. The wagering requierment is 5x. 3% Cashback 888starz will calculate the total amount of your sports betting losses every Tuesday. The weekly refund is equal to 3% of the total amount lost in bets for that week. The minimum cashback amount is INR 91, and the maximum reward amount is INR 81,700. Every Tuesday, your cashback will be instantly credited to your account. Place bets on sporting events with odds of at least 1.5 to receive a bonus for your losing bets. Accumulator of the Day Choose an Accumulator of the Day that appeals to you from the main page, Sports, or Live areas, then put a wager and wait for a victory. 888starz will boost your odds by 10% if your Accumulator of the Day wins.

Login You may use the desktop version or the mobile app to access your account. You may, however, utilize the app for Android and iOS to automatically log in, or just have your browser save your login details. To log into your account, follow the steps below: Visit the official 888starz website using our link. Locate the sign-in button in the top-right corner, there should be a 'Log in' button. To go to the next phase, click it. Your email address or ID, as well as your password, must be entered, and to log in, simply click the button. You have now successfully logged in to 888starz!

Verification You must first authenticate your identification through the account verification process before you may withdraw money from your 888starz account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You must provide proof of identification and residence, such as: A passport;

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill;

And any other documents that may be accepted at 888starz.

888starz Payment Methods As 888starz is a De-Fi betting platform, it offers a number of deposit and withdrawal methods for Indian players. The most frequent ones are shown below, along with the minimum and maximum deposit amounts, the time it takes for money to arrive in the account, and any fees that may be charged. Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None GPay 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None PayTM 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None UPI 100 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Jetonbank 90 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Neteller 1,123 Rs. Up to the service Instant None AstroPay 55 Rs. Up to the service Instant None BinancePay 55 Rs. Up to the service Instant None Crypto Varies Up to the service Instant None How to Deposit on 888starz? In order to successfully make a 888starz deposit to fund your account at 888starz, follow the instructions down below: Select the “Deposit” option in the top-right corner. Select your desired deposit method from the list of options, enter the amount you want to deposit, and then click the 'Deposit' button. Congratulations on making an 888starz deposit! How to Withdraw Money? To withdraw money from your account at 888starz, follow the steps down below: Select the “Withdraw” option from the list of all available choices by clicking on your avatar in the top-right corner of the screen. From the list of all available options, select the withdrawal method you want, input the amount you want to withdraw, and click the 'Withdraw' button. Your cash from your 888starz account has been successfully withdrawn!

How to Place a Bet on 888starz? To properly place a bet at 888starz, which is very easy, follow the step-by-step guide down below: 1 Open Sports Page To bet on a sport, go to the sportsbook or the dedicated cricketbook area if you want to bet on cricket. Go to website 2 Choose a Sport Decide on a sport to bet on, such as cricket, and then a specific event that interests you. 3 Place a Bet Enter the bet amount and click 'Place bet' after selecting the odds for the bet you want to place. Make your bet You've successfully placed a sports bet at 888starz!

888starz Sportsbook The sportsbook at 888starz is rather vast, with over 3,000 events available every day across a wide range of sports on which you may place bets using various bet types. And, thankfully for Indian customers, it focuses on cricket and other popular sports in India. Take a look at the sports listed below to see what you may wager on. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports among 888starz's Indian customers. We have a variety of tournaments available for people interested in betting on cricket, including the IPL. The following is a list of events that are currently available: ODI;

England vs New Zealand;

Indian Premier League;

Twenty20;

United Kingdom County Championship and many others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is another popular sport at 888starz, and you can wager on a variety of events using a variety of bets kinds. You can wager on the following events at 888starz: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and others. Football Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and 888starz has many football events available every day. At 888starz, some of the most well-known football tournaments include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports for which bets may be placed on a variety of daily events, with several betting options. You can select from the following options: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

WTA 125k and others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports that can be wagered on at 888starz, and Indian players have access to it. You may place bets on championships and local contests such as: Chinese Taipei CPBL;

USA MLB and others. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. Individual future battles are listed in this area at the De-Fi platform 888starz, and you may watch them live if you like. You may make a better forecast by looking at each boxer's statistics on the page with results and statistics, which includes all of their previous victories, defeats, and other information. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship is another popular sport at 888starz (UFC). Every day, 888starz broadcasts a number of UFC events on which you may wager using a variety of various wagering options. There are various events to bet on in this region, however, they may be divided into two groups: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports eSports are simply video games on which bets can be placed. They are attracting a lot of attention, and you can bet on their games at the betting platform. For instance, you can wager on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS 2;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game that is one of the most popular in its genre. Take a look at the list below to see what tournaments and championships 888starz has to offer: Sazka Eleague Spring;

DPC NA;

Khaz Modan Cup;

WL Insight and others. LOL League of Legends is a MOBA video game that can be played online and has a large number of gaming tournaments. Check out the list below for a complete list of them: LLA;

LCK CL;

LCO;

NLC;

Hitpoint Masters and many others. CS 2 At 888starz, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is likely one of the most popular video games in the esports genre. Look down below for a list of available events: Doritos Balkan League;

ESEA Cash Cup;

Republeague;

CBCS Elite League;

Ultras League and many others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is a dated strategy game with a plethora of online tournaments and championships on which you may put bets. Take a peek at the following events if you're interested in what's going on right now: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are those that are not physically present and are controlled by software in the form of a short game. One of the most popular is virtual horse racing or virtual cricket, where you just put a wager on a certain condition and, in a matter of seconds, you will be able to view the game's conclusion and therefore know whether you won or lost. You can bet on the following virtual sports at 888starz: Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing and many others.

Popular Betting Options at 888starz 888starz offers a number of services and functionalities to help you get the most out of your sports betting and casino gaming. When it comes to sports betting, you have the option of pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games. 888starz's capabilities are demonstrated in the following ways: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting The Indian Premier League, or IPL, is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the country. For IPL betting, 888starz has a desktop website as well as a mobile app. The betting site also allows for live streaming of the event, which is a handy tool for those who are interested. Live Streaming You may watch live streaming sports events on the 888starz website or the 888starz Android and iOS apps. This software allows you to view and wager on major Indian sporting events such as the Indian Premier League at the same time. Push Notifications The 888starz mobile app for Android and iOS features a handy function that shows if you won or lost the bet, as well as any upcoming promotions and specials. If you don't like this function, you can turn it off in the app's settings. Online Casino Games 888starz offers a diverse selection of casino games. There are distinct areas for slots and live dealer games, which are powered by reputable software providers such as NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Asia Gaming, and many others. Live Casino 888starz features a live casino component with a large selection of games. To provide a comprehensive casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer, and Indian gamers prefer games with Hindi-speaking live dealers. Cash-Out Once you've reached the minimum withdrawal amount for the payment method you've chosen, you can withdraw your winnings. 888starz accepts a number of common deposit and withdrawal methods in India. Live Cricket Betting You may see a cricket match evolve directly in front of your eyes while betting on it if you choose the live streaming sports option. At the live sportsbook, you may watch and wager on cricket competitions such as the Indian Premier League. Esports Betting 888starz's esports category has a wide range of games to pick from, and you can gamble on them with a choice of bet options. You can also watch live esports competitions on 888starz and go through all of the pre-match bets to see what others are betting on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting 888starz offers virtual sports betting games such as horse racing that are quick and simple to play. With virtual cricket betting, you may place a bet and find out the game's conclusion in seconds. With virtual cricket, you'll be able to find out the outcome of a game in a matter of seconds. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting is based on placing wagers before the game begins. Simply choose the conclusion you think will happen and deposit your wager. 888starz offers a variety of bet kinds, allowing you to combine a variety of pre-match bets for greater returns. Lucrative Offers 888starz offers newcomers to the betting platforms a first deposit bonus of 220% up to 38,000 Rs. for sports betting options, and a casino package of up to 135,000 Rs. plus 150 free spins. To successfully redeem either one of them, you must fulfill the wagering requirements stated in the Terms and Conditions. Multi-Betting 888starz allows you to gamble on many events in one bet, thus you may multi-bet utilizing different bet types. To be compensated, however, all of the estimates must be right. The profit potential is proportional to the risk. Live Match Statistics In real time, data from previous events, as well as data from current live occurrences, is available. By utilizing this tool to assist you in better predicting the game's outcome, you boost your odds of making a successful wager.

888starz Casino At 888starz, the platform's online casino, there are three categories to choose from: slots, live casino, and 888games. Slots refer to all of their accessible slot games, which are numerous. Games powered by Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Asia Gaming, and other providers may be found in the live dealer area. The 888games area, on the other hand, distinguishes 888starz since all of the games are created by the betting platform itself. Entertainment at the Casino Because there are so many games in 888starz's casino and live dealer categories, the most popular ones may be categorized by selecting the proper category. The following is a list of some of India's most popular games: Roulette Live;

The Green Knight;

Fruits Go Pop;

Deluxe Cards;

Under and Over 7;

Apple of Fortune and many others.

Types of Bets at 888starz 888starz has 11 different bet types you can choose from to place bets on your favorite sports events. From those, we have selected five mainly used ones by players from India, which are the following: Single bets. A single bet is a wager on a single event. The stake is multiplied by the chances of your selection to compute the return on a single wager.

Accumulator bets. An accumulator bet is a wager that consists of numerous unconnected picks. The stake is multiplied by the odds of all selections in the accumulator to compute the return on an accumulator.

System bets. A system bet is a wager that consists of numerous identical accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes.

Lucky bets. For a particular number of selections, a Lucky bet is a combination of single bets and all corresponding potential accumulators. The lowest number of choices is two, and the maximum number of choices is eight.

Patent bets. All conceivable accumulators resulting from a specific number of choices are included in a patent. The lowest number of choices is three, and the maximum number of choices is eight.

Support 888starz customer care may be reached in a variety of ways. If you have any issues with a deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer support team will do all possible to assist you. 888starz's contact information may be found in the table below. The ways to contact Details Email support-en@888starz.bet Live chat When you click the button in the bottom-right corner of the screen, you will be connected to a consultant who will assist you in resolving any issues you may have.

SportsCafe Verdict We decided to give 888starz the Sportscafe seal of approval after examining all it has to offer Indian gamers. This shows that it is a completely safe and legal betting site in India. The website also has a Curacao gambling license, which contributes to its security. It offers an Android app that lets you place bets and access the same features as the PC version, and the only significant disadvantage is that it does not yet have an iOS version. 888starz may reasonably be labeled a trustworthy sports betting and casino gaming website in India because the majority of player reviews are good.