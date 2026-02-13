12bet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 200% Bonus

12bet App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration 12bet 12bet is a company with a huge fan base in India thanks to its long track record. Its review shows that everyone can find a hobby here: sports betting, and casinos. Not only the classic options are taken into account, but also the live mode, which means that you can gamble in real-time with real people. Read the review and join the 12bet. Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join 12bet

12bet Overview Returning to history, it should be noted that 12bet's origins date back to 2007. At that time, online gambling was not yet as developed and widespread. Nevertheless, there is no person in India today who hasn't heard of 12Bet. Its features and functions allow it to attract more and more sports betting and online casino fans every day. In many ways, they favor it because the company allows payment transactions in many currencies, including rupees. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites. Not every bookmaker can boast of such an option! Quick Facts About 12Bet To get to know the company in more detail, there are some basic facts to consider. These will allow you to make a first impression and give a cursory assessment of the platform's capabilities before you even use it. These include: Game types Sports betting (12 sports and BTi sports - cricket, kabaddi, soccer, basketball, tennis, e-sports, volleyball, badminton, baseball, rugby, motorsports, football, finance, lotto, virtual sport and more), casino games (sports, fishing, scratch, arcade categories, video poker, table and cards games, slots) Founder and Founded Year 2007, Pacific Sea Invests Headquarters Malaysia License Cagayan Economic Zone Authority of the Philippine Government Welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, PhonePe, MultiPay Hindi language Yes This and some other data suggest that the quality of the services provided is high. After all, the voluminous information about the company, which is freely available, is the best helper for players! 12Bet Score The company's operations and interactions with players highlight its main advantages and disadvantages. As practice shows, the first category far outnumbers the second. This looks as follows: Advantages Disadvantages INR payment is available No mobile app for Windows The Hindi language can be used No ability to use cryptocurrency to pay 24-hour helpdesk with more than 3 ways of contact Live mode Unique special offers like 12VIP allow you to become a sponsor of the company and receive many benefits and gifts in return As can be seen, the disadvantages lie not in the overall reflection of the platform, but in the lack of individual functions. The company is also working on this, and as a consequence, such problems can be solved with the next updates!

Registration 12Bet registration is the first thing every player encounters. Without it, no one can use the full functionality of the 12bet platform. As said before, the company strives to simplify many technical issues when it comes to interaction with users. That is why the registration instruction looks like this: 1 Access Go to 12bet's official website or mobile app, where you click on the registration button. Go to Website 2 Data Entry In the "Quick registration" window that appears, enter your name, surname, email address, currency, phone number, country, date of birth, gender, language, password, password confirmation, secret question, priority products, and invitation link (if any). 3 Confirmation of Actions Just below read the basic rules for using the platform and indicate your acceptance of them, click on the "Submit" button. Sign Up Now Congratulations, your account has been created! In the future, to avoid a lot of technical issues and problems, you can get verified. Also, don't forget about the welcome bonus, make a deposit and start playing.

Welcome Bonus The welcome bonus is a special perk for new players. It represents an accrual of funds as a percentage of what deposit you have made. It is a real amount of money that can be used within the 12Bet bonuses for sports betting and casino games. It is important to remember that such prizes cannot be withdrawn. The welcome bonus on 12bet is graded according to categories. The basic and common ones are the welcome bonus for sports betting and separately for casino games. Sports Bonus As has been said, the welcome bonus on the 12bet platform is not one. It varies in its size depending on which category is used. The following gifts are available as part of sports betting: BTi welcome bonus 88% up to INR 8,000 with BTi sports Exclusive welcome bonus 200% up to 10,000 INR Mega sport welcome bonus 200% up to INR 3,000 These gifts will allow you to save your personal money. This is especially good if you are hesitant about your first bets. The spare bonus amounts will help you get up to speed on your overall gambling activities! Casino Bonus The next, but no less interesting and fascinating category is casinos. Here, too, there are welcome gifts for players! These include: 100% slots welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR 100% live casino welcome bonus 100% up to INR 5,100 Yes, the gift sizes are the same. However, you can use them in two completely different sections. Weekly Bonus To increase interest in visiting the platform more often, 12bet offers players weekly bonuses. These include: Weekly prediction You can take part on the winning team and get INR 10,200 every week Weekly Quiz Every week you can answer some questions and get as much as INR 2,000 This gift is a good opportunity to plan your successful week in advance. Try not to miss out on bonus and promotional offers, as this is largely your guarantee of success and funds.

Login Logging into your account is the first action every player takes on the 12bet platform. This is done by literally pressing a single button. The instructions are as follows: Open the company's official website or mobile app. In the prompted "User name" and "Password" boxes, enter your details. Check that the data you entered is correct and confirm your action. After a short download, you will be inside your account where you can track your funds, view current and statistical data on sports and casino betting, and much more.

Verification Verification of the account is necessary to verify that the account belongs to a certain player. Since the company does not allow the creation of more than 1 profile by one player, this allows you to control the issue. Verification can be done in several ways: Confirming your affiliation through a link in an email sent to you;

Request copies of the documents proving your identity as a profile owner from the support team. Each of these methods is both secure and necessary. Remember that if you have any concerns or questions, you have the right to contact the platform's support team to clarify individual situations.

12Bet for Android and iOS When starting to use 12bet's services, many players wonder about the availability of a mobile app. This is largely due to the desire to bet and play casino games with the greatest comfort, the absence of technical browser errors, and the long wait for the page to load. At the moment, the company has an apk file to download 12bet and install on Android. For Android The Android system is now widely available on many devices, including in India. The majority of downloads and installations of the mobile app are found to be exclusively on devices in this category. To get the 12bet file on your device quickly and smoothly, you need to do the following: Since access to download and install the file is not allowed on the Play Store, you should open the official website of 12bet. At the bottom of the window that opens in front of you, find and click on the section with the mobile app. On the screen, select the Android system and click on the bright green "Download Now!" button. In most cases you will be presented with a device security notification, click on the "download anyway" button. Once you have the apk file, open the download folder of your device and click on it to start the installation. The installation process is automatic. As you can see, it doesn't require any super heavy lifting to get a handy and quality program in use. Everything is as accessible and easy to understand as possible. For iOS As with Android devices, the procedure for downloading and installing the file on the iOS system is as simple and straightforward as possible. To install the app, you need to: : Open the official website of 12bet, as you will not find the app in the App Store. At the bottom of the start page, find and navigate to the "share" button. Click on the "Add to Home Screen" button, which is responsible for the installing a shortcut for iOS. Now you can use mobile version of the website as a mobile app. After that, all you have to do is to create an account or log in to an existing one, make a deposit and start relaxing!

12Bet Mobile Website The mobile version of the 12bet website is the optimal solution for those who don't want to take up extra space on their device with an extra file. You could say that this version is a combination of the advantages of using both the website and the app. Here's why: It fully corresponds to the functionality of the official website;

Comfortable and easy navigation between sections, as in the mobile application, but using the browser;

The ability to switch between sections literally in one touch;

No technical requirements for obtaining and using it. It is important to note that most users describe this kind of website version as a mobile application within a browser. That being said, if you get bored with the small picture, you can always quickly switch between options and try something new.

12Bet for PC The classic use of the website is through a browser on a PC or mobile device. The main functions and sections of the platform, technical information, current offers, and much more are reflected here. For example, here you can find: At the top of the screen - registration, login, promotions, language change buttons, sections with functions (sports, exchange, esports, Playtech, casino, live casino, arcade, number game, keno, lottery);

General page - presents the content based on the section you have navigated to;

Bottom of the screen - access to sponsorship events, affiliate program, mobile app, navigation through products, about us, FAQ, rules, terms, privacy policy, responsible gambling, contact, careers, site map, and some facts about the license. It is also important to note the toggle buttons at the top of the screen between the mobile and general versions. Everything is made literally within walking distance, so there are no barriers in front of you.

Deposit / Withdrawal Once an account has been created, verified and logged in, the player will be required to make a 12Bet deposit. This is required to take part in any of the service's activities. However, at the end of a match or game, on the other hand, the player will have a question about the correct withdrawal of funds. At the moment, 12bet offers the following payment methods: Indian Overseas Bank;

Bandhan Bank;

Kotak Mahindra Bank;

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM and others. Deposits are made instantly. Withdrawals take at least half an hour. The presented methods do not charge players any additional percentage or fee for their use.

Official Website The official website of 12bet in India is the main source of access to all services and features. You should be careful about which links you use. There is only 1 correct one. And it is the only one that has access to 12bet. So why is it important to use the official website? The official representative of the 12bet online segment operates under an international license, which cannot be guaranteed from third-party sources;

The official website provides up-to-date data on statistics, actions and bonus offers, which is also not always reflected in fake websites;

The official website provides full respect for player data collection and retention based on privacy policy, which is not the case with fake websites. Using an official source is your guarantee of security. There are a lot of copycats and fakes, so be careful which link you open.

12Bet Sports Betting Sports betting is one of the most popular and preferred features among punters at 12Bet sportsbook. Currently, 12bet offers access to more than 10 types of what you can interact with. Each category is accompanied by popular matches and tournaments, which will also increase your interest. Cricket Cricket is the national sport in India. Matches in this category are watched by the whole country, by people of all ages and statuses. With 12bet, you can bet on events like: Fast 5 International;

IPL 2025. Kabaddi Kabaddi betting is available on 12bet, which ranks highly among kabaddi betting sites. Please note, however, that it is only available when the season for the main games comes around! Football It is divided into soccer and football. One of the options with the biggest fan base. The events that can be attended are carried to: Origin of NFL Super Bowl LVII Winner;

Korea K League;

Australia Queensland national premier league and more. Tennis A sport that is particularly popular with gamblers. They like to bet and follow not a team but one player. Event games include: ATP;

WTA and more. Baseball Not the most exciting game for people in India, but quite popular for sports betting. The most interesting matches to date include: MLB;

Nippon Professional Baseball. Table Tennis Table tennis also has its own fan base. This is largely due to the desire to occasionally change the emphasis from classical tennis to something new. Tournaments for betting on 12bet: Czech Liga Pro Men Singles;

Setka Cup Men Singles;

Russia Liga Pro Men Singles.

eSports With the development of the computer world, online games have also come into people's everyday lives. Every year, this industry has grown in popularity. And now, there are even online tournaments for some of the games! And this also does not go unnoticed for betting. Some of the best options include: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

KOG and others. Follow your favorite teams with 12bet and earn incredible amounts of money! Dota 2 This program is a multiplayer team-based computer game in the MOBA genre. The rules consist of a battle between two groups of 5 players, which are located on a special kind of map. To win the match, the team must destroy the fortress. CS:GO This game is a first-person shooter. Players are assigned to two teams that fight each other. There are several modes: normal, competitive (bomb clearance, hostage rescue), battle royale, war games (arms race, object destruction, over-flight snipers), fight to the death, sweep, joint raid, partners and guard.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports is a rather interesting category for betting. In this case, you follow the match not by watching videos of the live players, but by the virtual heroes. Sports in this category: Football;

LG;

Basketball;

Tennis. There is a separate section for this sport, where you can follow team and player statistics as well as the current tournament schedule.

Popular Betting Options at 12Bet As has been said, sports betting is the most popular feature among users. That's why this section consists of many additional options that make the process even more exciting. Live Betting The live mode in sports betting is a procedure in which you make a calculation not from statistics, but from the action taking place on the screen. Yes, that's right! In this case, you watch the matches and tournaments in real time and make a bet in the process. And the variety of types will increase your excitement and interest! Line (Prematch) Line betting is a classic gambling concept. In this case, you choose a sport, a tournament. You are then required to study the market offers, and statistics on teams and individual players. You make a prediction about the outcome or individual data solely on the basis of numbers and inner conviction.

Types of Bets As has been said, the variety of bets and types of bets allows players to increase their interest and excitement in gambling. At the moment, 12bet gives access to more than 3 options! Winner of the match In this type of betting you will be asked to predict who will be the winner of the tournament. Otherwise known as "the outcome of the match". This is the simplest bet, but it is also the most popular. Correct score Here you need to predict certain records for different indicators. For example, who is fastest, who scores more or fewer points by team and player individually.

How to Place a Bet? Betting with 12bet is easy! All the action is literally in one section. The instructions are as follows: 1 Enter on main page Open the official website or the 12bet mobile app. Go to website 2 Select sports section Go to the sports section. 3 Open sports page Select the sport, the match and the date. 4 Make your bet Specify the type of bet, and its size. Make your own bet 5 Bet is done Confirm the action. In this section, you can also keep track of the bets you have already placed. At the end of the match, the money you have won will automatically be credited to your account.

12Bet Casino After sports betting comes to the 12Bet casino section. This type of gambling has been delighting the people of India for years, and not just online! And to keep your favorite hobby close at hand, 12bet presents: Over 5 types of different categories of games;

Top providers;

Frequent updates and innovations;

Live casino mode with live dealers and much more. With the fact that you'll find at least 20 games in each category, this section will hold your attention for a long time to come.

Popular 12Bet Games Based on player reviews and evaluations, it is possible to draw conclusions about some of the games that generate the most interest. These include: Poker;

Fishing;

Slots (almost all of them);

Blackjack;

Keno;

Roulette;

Andar Bahar;

Baccarat. Bargain offers and striking visuals are the ideal ingredients for a successful online casino. And 12bet does it perfectly! Slots Slot machines are the first category of casino games 12bet. They are notable for their variety and uniqueness. The most preferred ones among players are: Abracatdabra;

Wild Wild Romance;

Idol of Fortune;

Wizardz World and some more. The essence of slots is to press a lever or button on a virtual machine and wait for a match on the falling-out pictures. Exciting stuff! Poker This is a virtual card game. You are required to collect the necessary combination of cards that will lead you to victory. The game can be played with either fully or partially covered cards. Keep in mind that there are a minimum of 3 varieties of poker. And you can try each of them on 12bet! Baccarat This is a game for true aristocrats. The essence of the game is that the player is required to score as many points as possible using two or three cards. In many ways, this increases the excitement, particularly when the card you are dealt does not contain a large number of points, but the desire to win is great! Blackjack In terms of gravity, this game comes right behind Poker. In this case, you need to score 21 points using cards. However, exceeding this number is forbidden and will result in defeat! The excitement in this case lies in the uncertainty of which card will fall next. Roulette This game of chance is a spinning wheel. It contains 36 compartments with colors and numbers. Players are required to place bets on whether or not the ball falls on each of the categories. Jackpot Games The jackpot is something every player strives for. It is the opportunity to claim the maximum cash prize. Games in this category include: Fire Reel Deluxe;

Lucky Dragon;

ST Ling Jackpot;

Royal Rings and some more.

Lotteries Lotteries are gambling games that have only recently appeared on the online gambling market. 12bet doesn't miss out on current trends, so on the website and mobile app you can: Buy tickets;

Use them in the game;

Depending on the number of points scored or a completely closed ticket, receive as many prizes as possible. This is quite interesting when you get bored with the classic gambling options. It's highly recommended for a change!

Results and Statistics Statistical data is a necessary factor in sports betting because it is what helps players make the right choice. 12bet contains this data in the sports section of the official website or the mobile app. Their features are: Updated at least once a day;

They look like tables by a team and by match;

Divided by sport separately. The administration of the platform advises visiting this section as often as possible to keep abreast of the situation in the sports market.

Support To conclude, there is a great section called support service. This is the place where the user can always count on 12bet's help. The platform provides 24/7 support with links in the following ways: Live chat - Email support.india@12csd.com marketing@12bet.com Post P.O. Box 1530, Makati Central Post Office, 1254, Makati City, Philippines WhatsApp +63966452317 Social Media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube The most convenient option is the online chat room. The chat icon is located on every window in every section of the website. The response time varies depending on the method and ranges from a couple of minutes to 1 working day.

SportsCafe Verdict In the final say, we would like to point out that an analysis of the overall picture of 12Bet allows us to say that it is the best gambling platform in India. Based on this, we have decided to give 12Bet a high rating as well as the Sportscafe seal of approval. This, in turn, is an indication of the quality, safety, reliability, and legality of the company for betting and casinos in India.