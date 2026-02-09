Dolfwin Mobile Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Dolfwin App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Dolfwin If you want to have one-click access to the most popular gambling entertainment, then soon you will have the opportunity to download and install the mobile application Dolfwin on your mobile device. The application will be available for users of any device running on the operating systems Android and iOS and will not have serious system characteristics. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,700 INR Promocode: No promo Join Dolfwin

About Dolfwin App

To give you a better idea of what the Dolfwin mobile app will be like, we have gathered all its main characteristics below:

Current version of the application 1.3.1 Dolfwin file size 70 Mb Installed client size 75 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curaçao License Welcome bonus For casino games 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR. Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Rapid, Mifinity, Crypto, Moonplay, UPI, NetBanking, AstroPay

The brand Dolfwin has already gained a good reputation and can easly shows among ours top best cricket betting apps, football betting apps and best kabaddi match betting app.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Like any other application, Dolfwin will have its advantages and disadvantages, about which we have tried to provide reliable information:

Advantages Disadvantages Several welcome bonuses: for casino games 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR. Hindi translation of the app is temporarily unavailable Minimum deposit is INR Technical support available 24/7 Over 3000 casino games from top providers Live cricket bets are offered at odds of at least 7.7 A variety of markets and types of sports bets

Dolfwin App Functionality and Design

Using the Dolfwin app will be a unique gambling experience for you and you will be able to utilize many different features and offers, some of which we have provided you with information about:

The casino games library has over 3,000 entries, including themed slots;

Separate section with Live casino games;

High odds for cricket betting;

A variety of markets and bet types;

Intuitive navigation between sections;

Instant registration process;

Several welcome offers: for casino games 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR;

The application weighs only 75 Mb;

Minimal system characteristics of the application;

Use of end-to-end SSL encryption;

Strict privacy policy;

Minimalistic design;

A variety of payment methods for making deposits and withdrawing won funds;

Licensed by Curacao;

More than 1,000 live broadcasts take place every month;

Dolfwin App for Android

The Dolfwin mobile app will be available for download and installation on any Android mobile device. As soon as the app is released you will be able to find out about it on the official page, but temporarily, to still have one-click access to sports betting and casino games it is recommended to use the mobile version. In the Dolfwin mobile app you will easily be able to find cricket betting or your favorite slot, because the layout will be completely identical to the official page, and there will be a modern search engine.

System Requirements for Android

To give you a better understanding that the Dolfwin mobile app is exactly right for your daily use we have provided you with its main system specifications below:

Version for downloading All devices with Android 6.0 operating system and all subsequent versions The size of apk file 75 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

The Dolfwin app has already been actively tested on Android devices and so far many of the smartphones have passed the test flawlessly, if your device is on the list below, then you can rest assured that the Dolfwin app will be a perfect fit for you:

Samsung Galaxy S23

Google Pixel 7

OnePlus 11

Xiaomi Mi 11

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 6

Realme GT 2 Pro

Nokia X30 5G

Download Dolfwin APK for Android

Downloading and installing the Dolfwin mobile app is easy, especially if you use the universal step-by-step instructions below:

Allow download. Open the system settings of your Android mobile device and allow downloading and installing files from third-party sources. Open Dolfwin. In any browser you are comfortable using, find and open the official Dolfwin page. Find the mobile app. Right at the bottom of the lobby will be the "Mobile App" section, open it. Start downloading. Select the Android application version and start downloading the apk file. Install the application. Once the apk file has been downloaded, tap on it and start the installation process, at the end of which the Dolfwin mobile app will appear on the home screen of your Android device.

Dolfwin App for iOS

The Dolfwin platform does not forget about users who use iOS smartphones and therefore soon a separate version of the mobile application for iOS will be available for download and installation. In terms of functionality they will be no different, so in the application you can easily make deposits, as well as participate in numerous bonus offers. The app will not have serious system characteristics, which will allow it to be compatible even with older iOS devices.

System Requirements for iOS

All the main features of the upcoming Dolfwin mobile app for iOS devices are available below:

Version for download All devices with iOS 8.0 operating system and all subsequent versions Dolfwin app size 80 Mb RAM 1GB+ Processor 1.2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

The Dolfwin app has already been tested on many iOS devices and it works flawlessly with the ones listed below:

iPhone 4;

iPhone 5, 5s;

iPhone 6, 6s, 6s Plus;

iPhone SE;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 8;

iPhone X;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13;

iPad, iPad 2, iPad 3, iPad 4;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air etc.

Download Dolfwin App for iOS

If you want to seamlessly install the Dolfwin mobile app when it becomes available for download, there are step-by-step instructions available below to help you do so:

Open Dolfwin. In any browser, such as Safari, find and open the official Dolfwin page. Find the "Mobile App" section. Right at the bottom of the lobby you will be able to find and access the mobile app section; Download the app. Choose to download the app file for iOS devices and start downloading. Install the Dolfwin app. Click on the downloaded file and start the installation process, after which the Dolfwin app icon will appear on your iOS device.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

The Dolfwin mobile app will have to be updated regularly in order for it to work correctly. You will be able to know when new versions of the app are available if you activate the push notification function. Installing an updated version of the app often takes a minimal amount of time, but allows you to fully enjoy bug fixes and exciting new features. If you would like to update the Dolfwin mobile app, a step-by-step instruction on how to do it correctly in a couple of clicks is available below:

Enable push notifications. Enabling push notifications will let you know when an updated version of the Dolfwin mobile app is released. Log in to your account. As soon as you get a notification about the release of a new version of the app go to it and log into your personal gaming account, then click on "Install new version"; Open the official page. In any browser, find and open the official Dolfwin page and go to the mobile app section, find the new version of the app corresponding to the type of operating system and start downloading the apk file. It is recommended that you uninstall the previous version of the app from your device before doing so. Install Dolfwin. Once the apk file of the new version of the app is downloaded click on it and start the installation process. Once it is completed, the updated version of the application will be installed on your mobile device.

How to Register in a Dolfwin App?

If you're ready to move on to creating a personal gaming account on the Dolfwin mobile app, use the instructions below on how to complete the registration process in a couple of clicks:

Open the app. Download and install the Dolfwin mobile app on your Android or iOS mobile device. Go to the app. Click on the application icon and open the application. Start registration. In the upper right corner, locate and click on the "Register" button; Fill in the registration form. A registration form will open in front of you, which must be filled in with the following personal and contact information: e-mail address, username, password, date of birth and country of residence. Take part in the welcome bonus. Activate your participation in one of the available welcome offers. Complete the registration process. Check all entered data and complete the registration process by clicking on the "Register" button.

Login to the Dolfwin App

Also in the Dolfwin mobile app you will be able to log in to your personal player account, use the instructions below to always log in to your authorized account in the app in a couple of clicks:

Open Dolfwin. Open the Dolfwin mobile app on your mobile device; Log in to your account. In the upper right corner, locate and click on the "Login" button; Fill out the login form. An account login form will open in front of you, enter your username and password; Log in to your account. Check the entered data, log in to your personal game account.

How to Get a Bonus in Dolfwin App?

There will be a huge variety of bonus and promotional offers available in the Dolfwin mobile app and to ensure you have no problems activating them, a universal step-by-step instruction is available below:

Open the Dolfwin mobile app on your device; Complete the full registration process or log in to your personal gaming account; Go to the bonuses and promotional offers section, which is available right in the lobby; Choose one of the welcome offers and familiarize yourself with the wagering terms and conditions; Make a minimum deposit using one of the available payment methods; Activate participation in the selected welcome bonus offer after which the bonus funds will instantly appear on your game balance;

Welcome Bonus

All new customers of the Dolfwin mobile app will be treated to several lucrative welcome offers, each of which is aimed at either sports betting or casino games. Below we have provided you with up-to-date information on some of the conditions and details of activating welcome offers on the Dolfwin mobile app:

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR Use promo code 100win; Mandatory first deposit up to 923 INR; Completed registration process; Casino 100% up to 21,400 INR Obligatory making of the first deposit; Completed registration process; Bonus must be wagered within 21 days; Minimus Deposit 1850 INR; Maximum bonus conversion is 10 times the bonus amount;

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Like any other bonus offers in the Dolfwin mobile app, welcome bonuses have not only activation but also wagering conditions, the main ones of which can be found below:

Activation participation is available only once and only for new customers;

Bonus funds can be wagered within 21 days;

For wagering, it is important to roll a wager of x16 for the welcome bonus for sports betting, and x40 for the welcome bonus for casino games;

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

In addition to several welcome offers, you will have a great opportunity to continue to actively participate in various bonus and promotional offers, the most profitable of which we will tell you about below:

Free Bet;

Reload bonus of 50% up to INR 4,615;

Monthly free bets;

Reload Casino Bonus;

Free Bet

To participate in the free bet bonus you will need to use the special code 25free and register at least one bet of at least 923 INR, after which you will be automatically credited with a free bet of 2307 INR and you can use it to bet on any sporting event available on the Dolfwin mobile app.

Reload Bonus of 50% up to 4615 INR

If you want to receive a 50% Reload Bonus up to 4615 INR, you will need to make repeated deposits. To activate participation in the reload bonus for sports betting you will need to use the code RLDWIN and make deposits of 923 INR or more.

Monthly free bets

If you are an active bettor on the Dolfwin mobile app for a month, you automatically become a member of the monthly free bet promotion where you can get up to 4,615 INR. The bonus funds of this bonus offer are split between the first three deposits you make when the new month arrives.

1 deposit - free bets up to 923 INR;

2 deposit - free bets up to 1384 INR;

3 deposit - free bets up to 2037 INR;

Reload Casino Bonus

Every week you will have the opportunity to activate a weekly special code and get a reload bonus for casino games of 50% up to 18,361 INR. There are 21 days to wager this reload bonus and the wager is x40.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Dolfwin App?

In the Dolfwin mobile app, as well as in the mobile version you will have a unique opportunity to bet on cricket. A separate section is available in the app for this purpose, and so that you don't have any difficulties with how to register your cricket bet, a universal step-by-step instruction is available below:

Open the Dolfwin mobile app; Log in to your personal gaming account; Activate the welcome offer for sports betting; Make a deposit using one of the payment methods; Go to the sports betting section and find the "Cricket" category; Select the cricket match you want to bet on; Specify the market and bet type, amount to bet and suitable odds; Wait for your bet to be calculated and registered.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

The Dolfwin mobile app offers a wide variety of sports betting destinations, but the main focus is of course on cricket betting. Dolfwin offers a wide variety of markets and bet types for cricket betting, as well as high odds, daily live streaming and live betting. Below you can check out the list of available cricket tournaments and competitions on the Dolfwin mobile app:

IPL;

Hundred;

BPL;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Earlier we mentioned that in the Dolfwin mobile app you will not only have the opportunity to bet on cricket, but also various other sports, of which more than 20 are available. The main ones of which you can check out below:

Kabaddi;

Soccer;

Table tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Water polo;

Golf;

Horse racing;

Hockey;

Baseball;

MMA;

Billiards;

Water polo;

Motorcycle racingi;

Bet Types at Dolfwin App

In order to make betting on sporting events in the Dolfwin mobile app even more profitable for users, the bookmaker offers to use different types of bets. About the most basic of them you can find detailed information below:

Single. Single bets are suitable for any sports betting. Single bets are often registered on the outcome of a selected event, and if you predict it correctly your single bet will be considered a winning bet.

Parlay. Parlay bets are recommended for those who want to win several times more on bets at once. The main essence of parlay bets is to register all winnings from the last successful bet on a new one.

System. A betting system is a set of expresses, which include 3 sports events for betting, the betting system will be considered a winning bet if all events in the expresses win.

Betting Options in Dolfwin App

In the Dolfwin mobile app, you will have a unique opportunity to enjoy a set of features that we have told you about below:

Live Streaming

Live streaming is necessary in order to register winning bets on a regular basis. Watching live broadcasts allows you to timely analyze the events that are unfolding on the field of play and based on the information obtained to make an accurate live bet.

Push Notifications

Enabling Push Notifications will keep you up to date with new bonus and promotion offers, app updates and how your already registered bets have played out.

Online Casino Games

Online casino games are no less in demand among Indian players, and the library of casino games on the Dolfwin mobile app has over 3000 titles from top and reliable providers. All games are presented in a separate section and categorized separately, for example all slots are presented separately, as well as live games.

Live Casino

Live casino is one of the most common areas of casino games, as it is the games of this format that can fully convey to you the gambling atmosphere. Live games are conducted by real professional dealers from special rooms in which there is a video recording, which allows you to follow the game in real time.

Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting is really necessary and in the Dolfwin mobile app this feature will be available. Cricket is a rather unpredictable sport, so if you watch cricket matches via live streaming and register live bets your chances of winning are greatly increased.

Esports Betting

Cybersports is one of the most popular sports betting destinations, as it is available to every user from India. Various tournaments and competitions are regularly held on cyber sports, which means that there are a lot of markets and types of bets in this area. In the Dolfwin mobile app you will have the opportunity to bet on the following games: Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, FC 24, Mortal Kombat, Overwatch 2, Fortnite, PUBG, Rocket League, Starcraft 2.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is no less popular than live betting as the average odds are always higher. Pre Match betting is suitable for bettors who have a good understanding of the chosen sport to bet on.

Lucrative Offers

By regularly participating in bonus and promotional offers on the Dolfwin mobile app you automatically increase your winnings from sports betting and casino games. All bonuses for the convenience of players are collected in a separate section, where you can also immediately familiarize yourself with the terms of activation and wagering of promotional offers.

Multi-Betting

Multi-betting allows you to use several single bets at once to save time and win a large amount of money on sports betting, however, you should be careful when registering multi-betting, because it is a risky choice.

Live Match Statistics

Tracking your betting statistics will help you to make better decisions and register winning bets more often. Your betting stats in the Dolfwin mobile app will be updated in live mode.

Dolfwin Casino App

In addition to the regular Dolfwin mobile app, you will soon have the option to download and install the Dolfwin Casino App. This version of the app will specialize exclusively in casino games, so it will not be available for sports betting. As of today, information is only available about the Dolfwin Casino App version for mobile devices that run on the Android operating system and below you can read step-by-step instructions on how to install it:

Allow downloading and installing files from third-party sources; Go to the official Dolfwin page; Find the 'Mobile App' section; Find Dolfwin Casino App and start downloading the apk file; Once the download is complete, click on the downloaded file and start the installation process;

After that, the Dolfwin Casino App icon will appear on the home screen of your Android device.

Casino Games in the Dolfwin App

In Dolfwin mobile application you will have a unique opportunity to enjoy different casino games every day, the total library of which has more than 3000 positions, which are presented not only in classic, but also in thematic formats. The bookmaker was able to collect such a collection of casino games in its mobile application thanks to cooperation with top and reliable providers: BetSoft, Microgaming, Evolution, PlayinGO, Netent, it is they who also allow players to enjoy intuitive control, modern graphics and gameplay. Below we have listed a few of the main categories of casino games that will be available on the Dolfwin mobile app:

Popular Games;

New Games;

Slots;

Table Games;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

Roulette;

Jackpot games;

Bingo;

Dolfwin Mobile Version (Website)

As the Dolfwin mobile app is under active development all users from India have a great opportunity to use the mobile version. The mobile version is no different in terms of feature set, the only difference is that it has to be used through a browser, however, for one-click access you can add the mobile icon directly to the home screen of your smartphone. The mobile version will not take up space in the memory of the device, perfectly adapts to the size of your screen, and in order to enjoy gambling entertainment in it - just have a stable quality internet connection.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Dolfwin Website

The mobile version of Dolfwin is perfectly compatible with any models of devices that run on Android and iOS operating systems, and below you can familiarize yourself with its main system specifications:

Android Version 6.0 or higher iOS Version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 GB Processor 1.2 GHz

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

If you're having trouble deciding whether you'd rather use the Dolfwin mobile app or the mobile version, we've compared the above positions in terms of key criteria below:

Dolfwin Mobile App Dolfwin Mobile Website Must be regularly updated to newer versions Always opens in the latest version Takes up space in the device's internal memory Does not take up memory space as it works through the browser Works stably even with poor internet connection Some functions may not be available with poor internet connection Push notifications are available You can find out about news and new bonus offers only through the newsletter

Payment Methods at the App

In order to make all money transfers through the Dolfwin mobile app go smoothly you will be able to use various popular payment methods. Deposits and withdrawals are instantaneous and you can use INR as the main currency. Below you can find all the information about some of the available payment methods in the Dolfwin mobile app:

Deposit methods Withdrawal methods Min deposit (INR) Max deposit (INR) Withdrawal time Fees Skrill Skrill 900 No limits 5 minutes Free Neteller Neteller 900 No limits 5 minutes Free Visa, Mastercard Visa, Mastercard 900 No limits 5 minutes Free EcoPayz EcoPayz 900 No limits 5 minutes Free Muchbetter Muchbetter 900 No limits 5 minutes Free Netbanking Netbanking 900 No limits 5 minutes Free

How to Make a Deposit?

Making a deposit on the Dolfwin mobile app is an intuitive and easy process, however, you can use the universal step-by-step instructions below which are suitable for any of the available payment methods on the platform:

Open the mobile app or mobile version of Dolfwin; Register or log in to your personal account using your username and password; Go to the payment methods section and select the "Deposit" category; Select one of the available payment methods, INR as the main currency, enter the amount to be deposited and account details for debiting the specified amount of funds; Confirm the deposit;

Customer Support Service on the Dolfwin Mobile App

In the Dolfwin mobile application, every authorized user can easily get qualified assistance in case of questions and problems of any complexity due to the fact that the technical support service will be available round the clock. You can use one of the following methods to get in touch right now via the Dolfwin mobile version:

The ways to contact Details E-mail address Round the clock you can write to the specialists from the technical support service at the active e-mail address -support@dolfwin.com, this method is better to choose if the problem requires selection of complex solution and attachment of documents. Live chat Right in the Dolfwin lobby there is an icon of live chat, by clicking on it you will see a dialog box in which you will have to tell about the problem, after which the specialist will select and send you an answer with a solution within 2 minutes. Frequently Asked Questions section A separate section with frequently asked questions from Dolfwin users is available, by visiting it you may be able to find a ready answer to your question.

Conclusion About the Dolfwin App by SportsCafe

As the Dolfwin mobile app will soon become available for download and installation on Android and iOS mobile devices, the Sportcafe team can definitely recommend you to start using it, as it meets the highest standards in absentia. As of today, to access all of the bookmaker's gambling entertainment users from India can through the adaptive mobile verisia, which is no different in terms of functionality. The future Dolfwin mobile app will be customer-centric for the Indian market, so using INR as the main platform and the Hindi language will be guaranteed, and this will help you to more easily register bets on various sporting events and play more than 3,000 casino games from top and reliable providers. And all new customers of the Dolfwin app will be welcomed with several welcome offers: for casino games 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR.

The Most Common Questions about the Dolfwin App (FAQ)

Below you have a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with frequently asked questions, and the answers to them:

Is Dolfwin Casino legal in India?

Yes, Dolfwin is a perfectly legal bookmaker in India, as all of its products operate under the Curacao gaming license, which is considered to be one of the most reliable. Also, repeated checks have not revealed any irregularities, so Dolfwin's reputation is really impeccable.

Are There Any Bonuses For New Players?

Of course, on both the mobile app and the mobile version of Dolfwin, new players will have the opportunity to take part in many bonus and promotional offers, including welcome offers. There are several of them at Dolfwin: for casino games, 100% up to 92,305 INR, and for sports betting, 100% up to 9 175 INR.

Does Dolfwin Support Mobile Gaming?

Of course, with the Dolfwin mobile app, you will have the opportunity to play a wide variety of casino games, including many mobile games. This will allow you to not only enjoy your favorite genre of games, but also earn money from it.

What Languages Does Dolfwin App Support?

The technical support on the Dolfwin mobile app is available 24 hours a day and is always ready to help Indian players with questions of any complexity, the main language for communication is English, however, if you feel more comfortable communicating in Hindi, you will have the opportunity to do so.