Dolfwin — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Dolfwin App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Dolfwin Sports betting and casino games can be available to you on the most favorable conditions only with the Dolfwin player platform. If it is important for you to have a proof of our words, the odds on bets not only on cricket but also on other sports never fall below 6.5, and the RTP in casino games is 98%. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10,700 INR Promocode: No promo Join Dolfwin

Dolfwin Overview

In 2023, the Curaçao-licensed gaming platform Dolfwin entered the Indian market. Today, the bookmaker not only enjoys wide popularity, but also has an impeccable reputation, as repeated inspections of the platform have not revealed any violations. Dolfwin is an India-centric gaming platform, and although it cannot yet be used in Hindi, INR is still available as the main currency, and more than 10 reliable payment methods are provided for instant deposits and withdrawals. On the official page, you can easily find separate sections for sports betting, including cricket and IPL, as well as casino games, which are supplied to the platform by top and reliable providers. Most importantly, Dolfwin welcomes all new customers with several welcome offers: for casino games 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting 100% up to 10,700 INR. Platform is constantly included in our ratings of the top cricket betting sites, football betting sites and best indian kabaddi betting sites.

Quick Facts about Dolfwin

Below you can check out the main system specifications that the Dolfwin gaming platform has to offer:

Game types Sports betting, cyber sports, online casino, poker, live casino, lotteries, slots Founder and Founded Year 2023 License Curaçao License Welcome bonus For casino games, 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting, 100% up to 10,700 INR. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Rapid, Mifinity, Crypto, Moonplay, UPI, NetBanking, AstroPay Hindi language No Available currencies INR Minimum deposit 900 INR Technical support for customers Live chat, e-mail, FAQ section

Dolfwin Score

To better understand whether Dolfwin gambling is right for you or not, check out its main advantages and disadvantages below:

Advantages Disadvantages More than 30 sports are available for betting, including cricket, and regular live streaming and live betting is also available. Full Hindi translation of the platform is temporarily unavailable Licensed by Curaçao The minimum deposit limit is 900 INR Two bonus offers for casino games, 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting, 100% up to 10,700 INR. INR as main currency Over 3000 casino games including slots from top and reliable providers

Dolfwin India Review

Right now you have a unique opportunity to get to know the Dolfwin gaming platform and all its strengths. Dolfwin is a licensed Curaçao bookmaker that cares about its customers and also additionally uses SSL encryption. The platform offers not only sports and cricket betting, but also boasts an extensive casino library, including slots and Live games supplied by popular providers. Dolfwin has created all conditions for comfort during gambling entertainment, you will be able to communicate with technical support 24/7, make instant deposits and withdraw your winnings using INR and more than 10 payment methods, and all new customers will receive several welcome bonuses: for casino games, 100% up to 21,400 INR, and for sports betting, 100% up to 10,700 INR.

Is Dolfwin Legal in India?

If it is important for you to choose a trusted and legal gambling platform, then Dolfwin absolutely fits this criterion, as it operates and provides all its services under one of the most reliable gaming licenses - Curaçao. Dolfwin is owned and operated by NewEra BV, a company incorporated and organized under the laws of Curacao, with registration number 157707 and registered address at Scharlooweg 39, Curacao. NewEra BV is licensed and regulated by GC under license number 365/JAZ.

How to Create an Account at Dolfwin?

Creating a gaming account at Dolfwin is a mandatory process if you want to start betting and playing casino games, as well as get and all other access to the platform's features. Registration is available to all players from India who are at least 18 years of age and have not previously had a gaming account on Dolfwin. If you are ready to move on to creating a personal account on Dolfwin, there are step-by-step instructions below especially for you:

Find Dolfwin.In any browser on your device, find and open the official Dolfwin page. Go through the registration process.In the upper right corner, find and click on the yellow "Registration" button. Fill in the registration form.A registration form will open in front of you, which must be filled in with the following data: e-mail address, username, password, date of birth and country of residence. Welcome bonus. If you wish, you can activate one of the welcome bonus offers before registration. Complete the registration process.Check all previously entered data and if they are correct, complete the registration process by starting the creation of a personal game account on Dolfwin.

Account Verification

Verification of your Dolfwin account is one of the most important processes that you should complete as soon as you register on the platform. Once verification has been completed, you will be able to fully access all the features of the platform and will be able to withdraw your winnings instantly, as your identity and age will be confirmed. In order to pass the verification, you just need to perform a few simple actions, which we have listed below:

In your personal account on Dolfwin, fill in all the empty fields with personal and contact information about yourself; After that, contact technical support and provide them with copies of documents that can verify your identity: passport, driver's license or utility bills.

After the specialists process your data, the game account will receive the status of kyc-verified. In case you failed to pass verification from the first time, you can do it again by performing the same actions.

Dolfwin App

Dolfwin platform has announced the release of its own free mobile application, which will soon be available for download and installation on any mobile devices of Android and iOS operating systems. The application can be downloaded directly from the official page, and from it further install newer versions of the application. It will take up almost no memory space on the device, but will allow one-click access to all sports betting and casino games, as well as many other features, including push notifications. The Dolfwin app won't have any major system specifications either, allowing it to easily match even older device models and easily adapt to the size of your screen.

Welcome Bonus

The Dolfwin gaming platform is considered to be one of the most generous and customer-oriented in terms of users as it regularly offers its customers a wide variety of bonus and promotional offers, but most importantly, the conditions for activation and wagering of all presented bonuses are really minimal. Especially the Dolfwin platform is happy to welcome new clients and that is why it offers several welcome offers, about which we will tell you in detail below:

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Dolfwin Sports Betting 100% up to 10,700 INR 923 INR Use promo code 100win Mandatory first deposit Completed registration process Dolfwin Online Casino 100% up to 21,400 INR 1850 INR Obligatory making of the first deposit Completed registration process Bonus must be wagered within 21 days Maximum bonus conversion is 10 times the bonus amount

How to Get a Bonus at Dolfwin?

So that you don't have to figure out how to activate participation in one of the bonus offers that are available at Dolfwin below you will read the detailed step-by-step instructions:

Open the official Dolfwin web page; Complete the full registration process; Go to the bonus and promotional offers section; Choose one of the welcome offers and read the terms and conditions; Make a minimum deposit; Activate participation in the selected welcome bonus offer;

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

Like any other welcome bonus offers have some conditions not only for activation, but also for wagering, the main ones of which we have listed below especially for you:

Activation participation is available only once and only for new customers;

Bonus funds can be wagered within 21 days;

For wagering, it is important to roll a wager of x16 for the welcome bonus for sports betting, and x40 for the welcome bonus for casino games;

Other Dolfwin Bonuses and Promotions

In addition to several welcome offers, the Dolfwin gaming platform also offers regular users a wide variety of bonus and promotional offers, the most lucrative of which we have told you about below:

Free Bet;

Reload bonus of 50% up to INR 4,615;

Monthly free bets;

Reload Casino Bonus;

Free Bet

To get a free bet, players will need to use the code 25free and register at least one bet of 923 INR and then you will be automatically credited with a free bet of 2307 INR.

Reload bonus of 50% up to 4615 INR

With your next deposits on the Dolfwin gaming platform you will have the opportunity to get a 50% reload bonus up to 4615 INR. To participate in this offer, just use the code RLDWIN and make a deposit of at least 923 INR.

Monthly free bets

If you actively bet on Dolfwin during the month, you will automatically become a member of the monthly free bet promotion, which is available up to INR 4,615. Bonus funds are distributed automatically according to three deposits:

1 deposit - free bets up to 923 INR;

2 deposit - free bets up to 1384 INR;

3 deposit - free bets up to 2037 INR;

Reload Casino Bonus

Activate the weekly code and get a 50% deposit bonus up to 18,461 INR to your bonus account, the bonus funds are available for use in almost any casino game for 21 days, and for full wagering scroll the wager of x40.

Dolfwin Payment Methods

In order for sports betting and casino games to be comfortable, it is important for players to be able to make deposits and withdraw their winnings quickly. Dolfwin has a separate section with all the most popular and reliable payment methods and each of them can be used for money transfers through the gaming platform. Any transactions on the platform are instant and you will be able to use Indian rupees as the main currency, and below we have collected information about all the limits and payment methods on Dolfwin:

Service Minimum deposit (INR) Maximum deposit(INR) Funds deposit time Commision Fees Skrill 500 No limits Instantly Free Neteller 500 No limits Instantly Free Visa, Mastercard 500 No limits Instantly Free EcoPayz 500 No limits Instantly Free Muchbetter 500 No limits Instantly Free Netbanking 500 No limits Instantly Free

How to Deposit on Dolfwin?

Since there is a really rich variety of payment methods available at Dolfwin, making a deposit can really be done in a couple of clicks, and you can use the universal step-by-step instructions below:

Open the official Dolfwin page in any browser; Go through the registration process or log in to your personal gaming account using your login and password; Go to the tab of payment methods, and select the category "Deposit"; Choose one of the available payment methods, select INR as the main currency, enter the amount for deposit and account details for debit; Confirm the transaction;

If all the above steps are performed correctly, in a few seconds the deposit amount will appear on your game balance and you will be able to use it.

How to Withdrawal Money?

Withdrawing your winnings is no less important and at Dolfwin it is instant, you can read the step by step instructions below:

Open the official Dolfwin page in any browser you feel comfortable using; Log in to your personal gaming account using your login and password; Go to the payment methods section, and choose the category "Withdrawal of won funds"; Choose one of the available payment methods, choose INR as the main currency, enter the amount for withdrawal of won funds, account details for the transfer of won funds; Check that the selected amount is sufficient for withdrawal; Verify the money transfer;

After a few minutes, the withdrawn funds from Dolfwin will appear in your personal account.

How to Place a Bet on Dolfwin?

To ensure that as soon as you have gone through the registration process and made a deposit to the game balance you can immediately start the betting process below is a universal step-by-step instruction:

Open the official Dolfwin page; Log in to your personal gaming account using your login and password; Make a deposit for the minimum amount; If desired, activate participation in one of the welcome offers; Go to the sports betting section; Select the sport discipline to bet on and click on it; Select the match, specify the market and bet type, as well as the odds; Specify the bet amount in a special window and wait for it to be calculated and registered.

Now you can register your bets on Dolfwin at any time.

Cricket Betting at Dolfwin

Cricket is the most popular sport for betting in India, and to make the platform in demand among bettors bookmakers do everything to make betting comfortable for them. That's why a separate section is available for cricket betting, which presents a variety of events for betting on cricket, the highest odds, which do not fall below 7.7. Below you can familiarize yourself with the list of cricket tournaments on which you can bet immediately after the registration process:

IPL;

Hundred;

BPL;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

"Women's Hundred.

Other Available Sports for Betting

In addition to the fact that Dolfwin specializes in cricket betting, all interested users will be able to bet on other sports, of which there are more than 20 on the platform. All sports are also offered for betting with high odds, a variety of markets and bet types, live streaming and live mode. All sports are available in a separate section for the convenience of users on the platform, and below we have listed the most important ones:

Kabaddi;

Soccer;

Table tennis;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Water polo;

Golf;

Horse racing;

Hockey;

Baseball;

MMA;

Billiards;

Water polo;

Motorcycle racing;

Betting Options at Dolfwin

In order to make the process of betting at Dolfwin really comfortable for Indian players the bookmaker has created all the conditions and also offers a number of unique features that you will be able to use on a daily basis, which we have described in detail below:

IPL Betting

The Indian Premier League is the most important cricket tournament that takes place in India. There are 74 matches between the top cricket teams during the tournament and with Dolfwin you can bet on IPL matches daily at extremely high odds and see which teams will battle it out for the title in the finals thanks to highly technical live streaming.

Live Streaming

Live streaming is crucial for registering more winning sports bets, as it allows you to register live bets without leaving the gambling platform.

Push Notifications

You will be able to activate push notifications and be always aware of new bonus and promotional offers, as well as the performance of your already registered sports bets.

Online Casino Games

Casino games are always in demand on the same level as sports betting, which is why Dolfwin has one of the widest libraries available - over 4,000 titles, including a variety of classic and themed slots. All casino games on the platform are made with modern graphics, user-friendly controls and quality gameplay that allows you to fully immerse yourself in the gaming process.

Live Casino

A separate Live Casino section is available daily at Dolfwin for Indian players. Live games are particularly popular due to live dealers, special video broadcasts from the gaming rooms and the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the atmosphere of excitement.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket is a very unpredictable sport and therefore it is very rare to register a winning bet before a match and that is why Dolfwin offers live betting on cricket. This will allow you to quickly analyze what is happening on the cricket field and make the right betting decisions.

Esports Betting

Betting on cyber sports has been popular over the last few years and you can find a separate section on Dolfwin, which contains all the cyber sports disciplines available for betting. Cybersports also includes a wide variety of not only regular matches but also tournaments in disciplines such as Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, FC 24, Mortal Kombat, Overwatch 2, Fortnite, PUBG, Rocket League, Starcraft 2.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is no less popular than live betting, as in order to register such a bet and win you need to be really well versed in your chosen sporting endeavor. Pre-match bets are also regularly offered with increased odds so that the user has a chance to win as much as possible from the bet;

Lucrative Offers

The more generous a gaming platform offers bonus and promotional offers, the more profitable it is for users to visit it on a daily basis and it is at Dolfwin that all offers are really profitable for players. Before you activate participation in one of them, familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions and wagering.

Multi-Betting

Multi-betting allows you to use multiple single bets or multiple spreads in order to save time and still win larger amounts of money from sports betting.

Live Match Statistics

Betting statistics is one of the most popular features available at Dolfwin, its use will help you analyze your own bets that have already been registered and either won or lost. Betting statistics is updated in live mode and allows you to register subsequent bets more often winning.

Dolfwin Casino

Many Indian players choose Dolfwin not only to register daily sports bets, but also to play casino games. The library of casino games on the platform is really impressive, as the bookmaker cooperates with many top providers: BetSoft, Microgaming, Evolution, PlayinGO, Netent. That is why the total library of casino games at Dolfwin has more than 3000 casino games, including slots. Since all casino games are presented in a separate section, we have listed the main categories below:

Popular Games;

New Games;

Slots;

Table Games;

Live Games;

Crash Games;

Card Games;

Roulette;

Jackpot games;

Bingo;

Entertainment at the Casino

All games presented on Dolfwin are of high quality and time-tested, so you will definitely be able to find the one that suits you best. It is also worth noting that many of the classic games are presented in a variety of thematic directions and in Live mode. All of the games on Dolfwin have modern design and gameplay, intuitive controls and smooth graphics, so you will definitely feel comfortable playing them on a daily basis. Below we have listed the main games that are particularly popular on Dolfwin:

Roulette;

Slots;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Sic-bo;

Keno;

Types of Bets at Dolfwin

In order to make sports betting with the Dolfwin gaming platform as profitable as possible for users, the bookmaker has taken care not only of a rich variety of betting markets, but also of types, the main ones of which you can get acquainted with below:

Single. Single bet is considered one of the most common types of bets, as it is mainly made on the outcome of the selected event, if you correctly specify the outcome of the event when registering a single bet, it will be considered a winning bet.

Parlay.Parlay bets are suitable for more experienced players who are ready to bet regularly, as the main point of this bet is to put all the winnings from the last bet on the next one, thus multiplying their winnings automatically several times.

System.System betting is not a less popular and demanded type of sports betting, the system is built from expresses, and if all bets in the express will be winning - the betting system will play and you will get an extremely large win.

Support

The Dolfwin gaming platform cares about its Indian customers and that is why it offers a variety of ways to get in touch with technical support. Technical support supports communication with customers in Hindi and is available around the clock so that you can always get qualified help, and to ensure that the answer is as correct as possible and guaranteed to solve your problem - describe your question as detailed as possible and if possible attach photos / screenshots, so the experts from the support team will be easier to find a solution. Below you can familiarize yourself with the available ways to contact technical support on Dolfwin:

The ways to contact Details E-mail address Round the clock you can write to the specialists from the technical support service at the active e-mail address -support@dolfwin.com, this method is better to choose if the problem requires selection of complex solutions and attachment of documents. Live chat Right in the Dolfwin lobby there is an icon of live chat, by clicking on it you will see a dialog box in which you will have to tell about the problem, after which the specialist will select and send you an answer with a solution within 2 minutes. Frequently Asked Questions section A separate section with frequently asked questions from Dolfwin users is available, by visiting it you may be able to find a ready answer to your question.

SportsCafe Verdict

The Dolfwin gaming platform is sure to satisfy all your sports betting and casino gaming needs, and after thoroughly researching all of the site's features and analyzing the offers from this bookmaker, the Sportscafe team can confidently give it the highest rating and personal seal of approval. And receiving this seal of approval can fully guarantee you that Dolfwin is a safe and legal gaming platform for sports betting and casino games.

The Most Common Questions about the Dolfwin

Below you have the opportunity to review frequently asked questions from users about Dolfwin gaming platform and get correct answers right away:

Is Dolfwin Legal in India?

Yes, the Doldwin gaming platform is perfectly legal and safe to bet on sports and play casino games, as it provides all of its gambling services under one of the most trusted gambling licenses in the world - Curacao, and has been independently audited several times without any violations.

What is the minimum age to register at Dolfwin Casino?

In order to become an authorized player at Dolfwin Casino, users from India will be required to complete the registration process, which is available exclusively to those who are 18 years of age or older.

Does Dolfwin Casino have fair terms and conditions?

Yes, of course, right during registration and then in the lobby of the Dolfwin gaming platform you will be able to read the basic terms and conditions that are accepted and see for yourself if they are fair.

What payment methods are available at Dolfwin Casino?

The Dolfwin gaming platform cares about its customers and that is why it offers a variety of payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals instant, some of which we have listed: Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Rapid, Mifinity, Crypto, Moonplay, UPI, NetBanking, AstroPay.

Is customer support available 24/7 at Dolfwin Casino?

Yes, customer support is available on the Dolfwin gaming platform around the clock and you will be able to contact it in any way that is convenient for you and get a response within 2 minutes.

How do I contact Dolfwin?

You can contact Dolfwin in a number of ways, either through an up-to-date email address or via live chat, which you can open right in the lobby of the official page.